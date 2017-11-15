Ownership for everyone ?

I would like the budget to do more to help create a new generation of owners.
Surveys show that many people would like to be able to buy their own home. Many would like to be their own boss and run their own business. In recent years the UK has established a good rate of new business formation, but has struggled more with widening home ownership. The government’s Help to buy schemes have assisted, but the proportion of people owning their own home is still below levels it reached in the past.
One of the issues that government needs to consider is that of planning. Councils who want to help get homes built can find they suffer from ways the development industry can game the system. A Council often wants to concentrate new building in a given location so that the costs of providing decent roads, schools, surgeries and the rest are kept under some control, and the strains imposed on public services and the transport network in the rest of the area are minimised.
Developers who can take advantage of the planning permissions for the new settlement or for the extension of the settlement can decide to build out the permissions at a slow pace. They can then with other landowners apply for planning applications elsewhere, claiming the Council area is not keeping up with the demands of the local plan to provide more homes. The developer may say they have a good reason to go slow on the main site for commercial reasons. This can lead to the grant of further planning permissions outside the local plan, which then will require further infrastructure and public service investment that has not been in the budget.
In a plan led system this can be difficult for the Council concerned and can impose more disruption from building work around a local community that had signed up to growth in stated locations. The government needs to think how this perverse incentive can be removed in areas where the local plan is allowing a good rate of new build where developers co-operate.
7 Comments
Also stop the planners from using tree listing to frustrate developments and force people to live in perpetual shade – sweeping up leaves every autumn.
I take all you have said John, but most Councils already have a 5 ,10, 15, or 20 year outline plan where development is preferred or can take place.
The problem is that a so called Independent Government inspector can become involved on appeal, and overrule the Council.
Likewise a Minister it seems can do the same it would appear, as did John Prescott with Wokingham, the result is absolute Chaos on the roads, as we have now.
To avoid infrastructure chaos, roads and services should be built FIRST before the planned houses etc are built.
Ownership for everyone ?
No, ownership for those who want it, and can afford it.
Tony Blair had exactly the same thoughts with University education, the result a lot of unhappy people with useless degree’s and huge debts.
If the Government want to encourage home ownership then simply scrap stamp duty and Revive MIRAS (with a mortgage limit) then almost everyone gets some benefit.
Exactly right on the planning system Mr Redwood – that is just what is happening. So, why is the Chancellor talking about allowing building on Green Belt (what is it to do with him anyway?) The Green Belt was put there to ensure that there was urban regeneration, as well as stopping urban sprawl which is detrimental to wellbeing. The Government needs to tighten Green Belt exceptional circumstances, and continue to push for different business models for house building.
It might also help if the number of people coming into the country needing houses was better controlled. You cannot fix the housing problem whilst demand is continuously rising. Nor, can you fix the problem whilst large ares of some Cities are allowed to become no-go areas of unicultural wasteland where even the Police do not go. You cannot expect Developers to build in or even near areas where your son might be killed or your daughter raped, or at the very least your property stolen and damaged !! The Tories need to get a grip on law and order and stop this nonsense with so called ‘hate crime’.
So, that’s a change in Chancellor and Home Secretary at the very least.
So you are going to free up planning, devalue current homes, concrete over the country, all to support much higher levels of immigration than the public want?
Reply No, as you well know. I have often written about the new controlled migration policy we need once we have left the EU
“Surveys show that many people would like to be able to buy their own home.”
There is no amount of building of houses, schools, hospitals and infrastructure that can keep pace with current levels of immigration and population growth. Never mind the damage to social cohesion, the environment, productivity and national debt brought about by these current high rates.
We have sufficient people in the country to be a viable nation and England, particularly London and the SE, is already the most densely populated major country in Europe. We’ve just learned that we will now start to have traffic lights on motorways.
Surveys show that 77% of the population want to see immigration reduced with 56% wanting it reduced “a lot” and it is time that the government acted upon its election promise to reduce immigration to the “tens of thousands”.
Allowing corporations to build on green belt land will not be a popular alternative to curbing immigration.
People that criticised Theresa May when she said that she’ll step in when the market isn’t working how it should are mistaken to say that big companies whether in housebuildung or energy don’t game the system
Just saying let the market decide depends on the notion pthat human beings are 100% honest 100% of the time