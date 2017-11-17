Germany still does not have a government with a majority

I wrote after the German election that after her large loss of votes and seats Mrs Merkel would find it difficult to form a coalition. Her own party polled just 26.8%. So it has proved. I drew a contrast with Mrs May and the Conservatives where the vote went up to 42.4% and who could form a coalition with the DUP.
Two months on she missed the deadline for agreement yesterday.It was difficult enough keeping her coalition with the CDU’s sister party the CSU to take her up to 32.9% of the votes. To consolidate that she needed to reassure on migration which makes it more difficult to get the Greens into a government. The Free Democrats and the Greens also have substantial disagreements with each other over coal, energy generally and approach to business.
It is still possible they could reach an agreement, but the long delays imply the best that could happen for Mrs Merkel is a weak government with limited capability given the big disagreements between the parties. If she fails to form a coalition her party may want a new leader and there might be another election.
I hear Merkel isn’t going to the EU Summit in Sweden. It is said she cannot form a government and that’s the reason.It comes to something when the leading light in the EU is dimmed to Remoaner-level.
Yes. She should sort her own government out and stop interfering in ours.
I always sleep well when Merkel’s struggling. She’s enjoyed a free-ride for far too many years. It is heartening for all democrats across Europe to see her struggling as it reveals that German democracy is alive and healthy. As with Trump in the US the election of politicians hated by the liberal left media is a triumph for democracy and the people. It shows that the influence and persuasive power of the liberal left media is limited in both scope and reach.
The German people should impose themselves and dispense with this pro-EU politician whose damaged the interests of the German people, its taxpayers and its citizens
If Merkel falls the EU is weakened considerably. All democrats should take heart from such a scenario
You sound well informed..
The pro-EU BBC, the Foreign Office, the upper echelons of the British Civil Service and the Treasury also qualify as a haven for the liberal left. Obsessed with a trans-national agenda, the circumvention of direct democracy and the denigration of the peoples will.
Their propaganda, liberal left tactics and the playing of the race and xenophobe cards to slander, silent and delegitimise their enemies is a development in politics that I have not seen before in my lifetime.
It is incumbent on all decent politicians that this style of politics is exposed before it destroys all our freedoms and liberties
We should milk this for as much as it is worth. Maybe Mrs May can find some strength from it to tell the EU where to get off.
Mrs Merkel (she kept the surname of her previous husband, het current one is called Sauer, but probably “Frau Sauer” would be a less appropriate name for a politician.
Whether she participates in the EU summit or not does not matter. Someone will represent Germany. But the lack of a governing consensus (this is a democratic country with proportional representation after all, not a first past the post one where it is a miracle if the largest party needs help) is not going to help the case of Britain. More likely than not that Germany will agree to a verdict that there has been insufficient progress. And extremely unlikely Germany would promote the opposite.
New elections would take quite some time and (I happen to be in Germany today and this eems to be the prevailing view among well informed Germans I met): is manily a threat to Merkel’s fixed Coalition partner the CSU (a party that would otherwise fail to meet the threshold. Given that the main issue of conflict is the treatment of already settled refugees’ relatives (following travellers) and that the security situation in Syria is improving, be it under uninspriring government) it is likely that some compromise will be found. That does not necessarily lead to weak government. The main issue is to keep the AfD (the coalition of words deleted ed)out of the position of official leader of the opposition, that the SPD would accupy if the current coalition attempt were successful.
I should add that the ASfD would be destroyed (as a party, not as a collection of discontents that naturally exists in every democratic country and who in Germany are under a constitution where they can gain some formal power) if it would accept an invitation to goverrn. You can be sure that if they would survive a fresh election (where the contest would be fought truly ruthlessly) they would be invited to join a coalition and that would lay bare that it is a party of discontents led by charlatans. Especially the CSU would (under a new leader as well) reach out to the nationalists and do so credibly if they would be seen as the party that stood for the national interest during the current negotiations.
I’d doubt there is anyone likely to take her place. She has been quite err, Germanic with the way she has dealt with any rivals;)
Pleased for PvL and Holland though. They have at last a Government
Yet the BBC is giving us The Summer That Changed Everything about Jeremy Corybn’s ascent (BBC2 today.)
We hear nothing of Frau Merkel’s difficulties. Everything is going swimmingly in the EU – apparently.
And very soon the UK will not have a Prime Minister. 2 Ministers down, just a few more to go and then you will all enjoy the pleasure of building socialism in one nation under Corbyn.
Good luck with that.
substantial disagreements with each other over coal, energy generally and approach to business.
Along with her very flawed immigration policies energy will prove to be another very big stumbling block to highlight how she has slowly but surely has been losing the plot for what is best for her country.
The pigeons are coming home to roost very rapidly as the country has finally woken up to its green energy flagship policy has failed. They to remain competitive have had to resort to implementing massive investment into burning brown coal. Their ageing turbines now no longer command the huge subsidies they once did and are too expensive to maintain. Like South Australia the costs to all consumers is rapidly getting out of control.
(sentence deleted ed)
A lesson for the learning for the UK?
What with Macron being a busted flush and dear old Angela on the ropes, I do feel smug.
Barnier and Druncker keep digging when already in a massive hole. Life is good.
Roll on 29th March 2019 and let’s be gone.