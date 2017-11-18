Timing of postings

I moderate this site, when I can spare a few minutes to do so.
I post short contributions first.
I delete postings that make unsubstantiated allegations about named people or companies for legal reasons. Mr Corbyn gets the same protection as Mrs May.
I delete contributions using bad language or smearing groups of people. Links from sources I have not checked will delay a posting and may result in deletion. A link to a source like ONS or the World Bank can be helpful and does not delay a posting.
5 Comments
Apologies John because I am as guilty as anyone else. I know this is a particularly busy time for you with everything that is going on in parliament right now, but the very future of our nation is at stake, and we need a forum in which to take these remainers on. If we don’t challenge them, they can get away with their lies and distortions.
I want to add though, that I will never write anything I can’t substantiate, and I’ll always use my own name so if anyone has any issues, they can take it up with me directly.
Tad
“…moderate this site, when I can spare a few minutes…You read faster than I do Gunga Din!
And a very good job you do of moderating it !
Pleased to read this. Short contributions are, in general, the best.
How about deleting repetitive off-topic or mostly off-topic posts; I believe this would be very popular.