Timing of postings

By johnredwood | Published: November 18, 2017

I moderate this site, when I can spare a few minutes to do so.

I post short contributions first.

I delete postings that make unsubstantiated allegations about named people or companies for legal reasons. Mr Corbyn gets the same protection as Mrs May.

I delete contributions using bad language or smearing groups of people. Links  from sources I have not checked will delay a posting and may result in deletion. A link to a source like ONS or the World Bank can be helpful and does not delay a posting.

5 Comments

  1. Tad Davison
    Posted November 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    Apologies John because I am as guilty as anyone else. I know this is a particularly busy time for you with everything that is going on in parliament right now, but the very future of our nation is at stake, and we need a forum in which to take these remainers on. If we don’t challenge them, they can get away with their lies and distortions.

    I want to add though, that I will never write anything I can’t substantiate, and I’ll always use my own name so if anyone has any issues, they can take it up with me directly.

    Tad

    Reply
  2. Prigger
    Posted November 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    “…moderate this site, when I can spare a few minutes…You read faster than I do Gunga Din!

    Reply
  3. Chris S
    Posted November 18, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    And a very good job you do of moderating it !

    Reply
  4. Atlas
    Posted November 18, 2017 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    Pleased to read this. Short contributions are, in general, the best.

    Reply
  5. forthurst
    Posted November 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm | Permalink

    How about deleting repetitive off-topic or mostly off-topic posts; I believe this would be very popular.

    Reply

