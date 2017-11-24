New garden towns and the Oxford to Cambridge corridor

The government has stated its wish to find locations for new garden towns, and to expand ambitions for the Oxford to Cambridge growth corridor.
The UK’s original garden settlements grew from the provision of housing for a workforce. Josiah Wedgwood built better employee housing near his new factory at Etruria in the eighteenth century. Later developments like Port Sunlight and Bournville continued the tradition of creating a village community for a workforce, with better quality housing with gardens, green spaces and community facilities.
The garden towns movement began with Letchworth and Welwyn. It extended its influence over larger and more recent new towns like Milton Keynes. The idea was to preserve a more rural setting for housing and to use good architecture and design to create a better environment. The developments contrasted with the more crowded housing of the Industrial Revolution in the large industrial cities where gardens were cramped or non existent and space more restricted for each family.
These success stories of UK architecture and planning show that it is possible to build in ways that reflect the wishes of many to live in green surroundings and to harness the best of design.
Modern developers often build properties that draw on traditional styles of house with characteristics from former eras. There are contemporary variants of Elizabethan half timbered, of Georgian classical and terrace, and of Victorian villa and terrace.
It will be interesting to see where the government might find support for new garden towns and to see what designs the advocates will propose. Milton Keynes is in my view a success story, with a very green environment to offset the grid pattern of main roads and service roads which place the town firmly in the age of the car.
Our traditional settlements that have grown more slowly over the years benefit from a rich diversity in styles as each era added or replaced some parts of the urban landscape. They usually retain an ancient road pattern which creates jams and bottlenecks as people try to get to school, work and the shops using their cars. The new towns offer a chance of design that accommodates the instinct for personal mobility that people share.
6 Comments
Indeed, except that governments for years have been against personal mobility in the form of cars anyway. For many years they have spent a fortune blocking the roads and failing to build new ones. Restricting road space to insert, usually empty, bus lanes with profitable mugging cameras, anti-car traffic lights and the likes.
Cambridge is surrounded by large areas of flat fairly boring farm land and yet there is a huge lack of housing due to the over restrictive planning restrictions. You can build houses for pigs, cows, chickens or grow crops but not it seems house humans.
Good morning
Build it, and they will come. And given that is in tune to 300k per year, we are going to need more and more. All tax payer funded and subsidised for the land owners and developers. Oh, and all will want to work on London so transport there is going to be even worse.
But I notice that it is only England that is to receive this influx. Scotland gets more of our money but, despite being the least densely populated part of the UK no garden or ‘Glen’ villages or towns are to be built there.
As others like Jools B have said yesterday, we the English need our own parliament.
“Modern developers often build properties that draw on traditional styles of house with characteristics from former eras. ”
Sheffield did the same with Stalinesque grey blocks of flats
600,000 more in work by 2020. You’ll need more than 3 garden cities.
The population of Milton Keynes is about 250,000. Net migration to the UK is 250,000 per year. Arguing about the architectural style of proposed new towns seems like a displacement activity.
I don’t think we need any new garden towns at all; if built they would just become enclaves full of undocumented foreigners ……….., ( using ed)the NHS and the welfare system.
The government should act upon manifesto promises and get a grip on immigration. We should reform our deportation procedures to remove foreign criminals from these shores once their sentences have been served.