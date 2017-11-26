The Irish border with Northern Ireland

The UK government is keen to keep an open border similar to the present one after Brexit. It has set out how this can take place.
The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have enjoyed a Common Travel area for many years. It pre dated our entry into the EEC. There is no wish to change this on exit. People will be free to cross the Ireland/Northern Ireland border as today. New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits if people wish to settle in the UK.
The current border is a VAT and currency border at the moment. Goods and services entailing cross border transactions require today paperwork or electronic filings to handle the different tax regimes and any currency adjustments. If we end up with the WTO model for Brexit,it will be possible to add a customs tariff line to the documentation that already is generated for a trade transaction across the border.
The likely approach will be for the larger importers and exporters to register as Authorised Economic Operators. They will be able to file electronic paperwork about truck consignments in advance of travel. Number plate recognition technology can be used at road border points to ensure the necessary registrations and payments occur without the need for physical barriers or stops.
Smaller consignments by small businesses living near the border can be exempted.
The UK has offered a friendly and sensible approach to preserve the advantages of the current border arrangements. The EU could adopt the same or could suggest other improvements for mutual agreement.
As you say John, the EU could choose to keep the status quo or come up with a suitable alternative. I think they just see this issue as another way to make life difficult and to possibly glean more cash from us. It is they that are not acting in a friendly manner to the possibly detriment of Ireland and its people. Just more disgusting tactics and another good reason to leave this nasty, corrupt club.
@Fedupsoutherner: How can you possibly keep the status quo, when the UK is destroying the status quo by exiting the single market and the custom union!
You seem to pretend that the UK also needs no hard border for goods that come from China! The UK will have a pretty hard border in future with the “this nasty, corrupt club” as you call the EU. Just show and guarantee in writing how you as UK will avoid that between N.Ireland and the Irish Republic (=EU).
JR, will the sum, and other concessions be known to the public? It is reported today May wants to keep the figure secret. No, No No. We deserve to know what she has signed us up for. I do not trust her one bit.
Her record shows you cannot believe a word she says and she always fails to deliver. As for immigration, you know May and Rudd has failed the UK dismally. The current proposal does not cut the mustard with 56,000 including criminals lost only three weeks ago. Hundreds of thousands under May’s watch. The UK needs proper secure border controls. Too many atrocities under Treeza the appeaser and RUDD, our safety is more important than her PC crap and ego.
The comments on your last post by Lloyd Barns echo many of our sentiments. Whenever you post about money owed to the EU it is always a popular subject with the vast majority of us feeling we should just leave. We also think government is out of touch and not listening. They are weak. I just hope this depth of feeling is getting through to those in the cabinet. We want a strong Conservative government again and not a weak, grovelling one. Let’s show some strength.
The cabinet is working for those businesses who want to remain in the EU – not those who voted to leave it.
Surely, the serious mistake made by all of us who have agreed with you John since Maastricht is to hope that Brussels would eventually deal with the UK, either within or without the EU, as gentlemen and level-headed businessmen.
If the UK is allowed to have a sensible, functioning exit and future outside the EU, it will resoundingly disprove the political ideology of the European project of ever-greater union, therefore no rational solution to any problem is permitted.
The UK should have put something on the negotiating table for Ireland to defend. The obvious one would have been free movement for Irish workers to come to Great Britain post-brexit because this is a difference between the treatment of Irish and other EU citizens. It would therefore have forced the Irish government to defend this right alone without the support of other governments. The UK could have conceded eventually on this point if other aspects of the Irish border issues were resolved satisfactorily. By putting nothing on the table for the Irihs to defend the UK government has instead encouraged Ireland to make a speculative bid to separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain economically which is supported by the EU leverage in its bid to keep The Uk (or at least Northern Ireland) in the single market and customs union.
The UK government seems to be totally niave when it comes to negotiations unable to set out initial artificial demands which can later conceded in return for concessions in the other side and seemingly unable to do anything other than make one “goodwill” concession after another in return for nothing because the other side she’s nothing on the negotiating table to lose of value.
How do you know we haven’t put that on the table?
The UK wants the Common Travel Area with Ireland to continue after Brexit. If Ireland vetoes the hoped-for upcoming trade talks, the UK should make plans to abolish the Common Travel Area and give Irish citizens the status of any other foreigner.
The open border with Scotland benefits England a little more now with cheap booze wending its way north. It adds to the glamour of merely tobacco smuggling. I mean, what’s the point of a smoke if you haven’t got a drink to go with it?
Well said sir! If you are destroying your lungs, you may as well pickle your liver at the same time. The English will be paying for the hospital bills!
So what now ?
The UK to suggest something only for the EU to state that it is not good enough and to demand more without specifying what more they want.
I think we all know how this game is panning out.
If the PM is true to her word, and past experiences strongly suggest that she is unable to keep it, then I feel a bad deal is better than a no deal and a bad deal is what we shall receive.
More money for the EU but none to protect the very people who elect you to act for and on their behalf. Shameful !
I can see that the so called Conservative Party will be spending many a year in opposition after the next GE. Labour came close last time, they will be even closer next as many Conservative voters stay at home.
Sorry, forgetting my manners.
Good morning.
If that border is not closed and immigration not properly managed what will there be to stop millions just walking in to the UK? Your idea that “New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits….” is absolutely bonkers and unworkable.
The current arrangement with an open border is no immigration problem, and will be no more so when we leave the EU.
Not bonkers, not unworkable.
Correct there is no electoral mandate to allow open doors immigration via the Irish airports, across the land border and then the ferry to England. John has lost the plot he is supposed to be representing English voters on this, and they are mighty tired of high levels of immigration. Who exactly is he expecting to vote conservative?
Benefit controls and work permits will give me no confidence that you are managing the problem until you beef up the home office. Both border security and dealing with illegals who have got through or overstayed is disgracefully inadequate as evidenced by the number of people that get through and hundreds of thousands that should not be here. Sweatshop employers will not worry about permits nor rogue landlords with overcrowded accommodation.
We are told about constant terrorist threats but our borders seem porous.
The borders are open at the express will of the political class. They have decided to carry on rubbing our noses in it. Learnt nothing from the lack of support at the last election.
Entirely sensible and common sense. Therefore likely to be completely ignored by the EU.
Land borders are a complete nonsense.
I worked as a resort transfer driver a couple of years ago ferrying people from Morzine – in France to Geneva airport – the Swiss side.
If I drove the main route on the motorway there were queues, border guards and sometime checks. If I drove the back route – along the lake – there was nothing. And from this route you could see the country lane where the locals sped between the two countries with the bother of the unmanned chicane.
But random custom checks will still be conducted under the system you describe as it is the case at the German/Swiss or Norwegian/Swedish border.
There is no beating around the bush. Leaving means regulatory divergence. Checks will have to be conducted somewhere along the line.
The single-market is not simply about tariffs. If it was the case then WTO rules would suffice.
Why hasn’t a focus on AEO registration begun already? Getting more companies ready for customs fast-tracking by 2019 would seem to be a sensible push.
Cause the current system is incapable to handle so many requests.
It is one thing to wish for Brexit. It is another to have the IT and people in place.
“The EU could adopt the same or could suggest other improvements for mutual agreement.”
The EU prefers to treat the border as a stumbling block – another bargaining chip to extract more money.
We are now seeing the punishment approach of the EU. Politics and the very survival of the EU trumps economics. The EU are not looking for a deal. They want abject unconditional surrender.
Time to walk away.
“Speaking at a think-tank in Brussels the senior EU official said “those who wanted Brexit” must come up with solutions to solve the conundrums it had created.”
Northern Ireland (NI) should stay in the Customs Union and move the frontier requirements of the EU to the NI ports. We may have to buy-off the DUP with another Billion or so. Keep in mind that NI voted to stay in the EU. The Common Travel Area should go as well, if Great Britain really wants “to take back control”. That would assist tax avoidance measures also.
I see the Aussies and New Zeeland are condemning the proposed EU / UK stitch-up on the Tariff Quotas splits, that the UK thought it has established with the EU.
That makes about nine large WTO member exporters to the current EU28, that have formally objected. I can’t help thinking that the EU, with its much greater knowledge of how the WTO works, was just playing along; knowing how the final chapter ends.
What does Southen Ireland want?
We want the whole of the UK to stay in the Customs union, at the very least, to avoid this kind of disruption to our daily lives.
That isn’t going to happen, so you’d do better to join the UK government in working out how best to minimise the disruption. And that cannot involve pretending that there can be no border on the island of Ireland when there already is , the silly attitude of one Irish minister talking on TV.
It wants Northern Ireland complete with a large Trust fund, courtesy of the Westminster Treasury. Frankly, I would vote for that.
Good Morning.
So many relatively easy issues to resolve are being fought over, perhaps there is a far larger problem not being discussed, that of the political balance of Europe.
The UK provides the counterbalance, both financially and politically, to German economic size and political weight. The UK is the second largest net contributor, Germany is nearly double the UK; who will the EU bureaucracy go to, to make up our contribution? Without the UK balancing weight, Germany will have, even more than now, the whip hand in all of the EU. Is that really the issue the Europeans are worried about?
By the UK paying a silly ‘divorce fee’, we simply make the cost to Germany to become ‘paymaster of the EU’ that much less. How foolish is that?
Couldn’t agree more on your analysis. Also, I have always had great sympathy with the peoples of NI. Everyone knows the pain and distress that both ‘sides’ of the argument went through! I wouldn’t put anything past the EU, not least using this as more leverage to extort more and more money from us. I hope that remainers really start to see how corrupt this EU regime is!
@ nigel seymour
I hope that remainers really start to see how corrupt this EU regime is!
Nigel they have their eyes screwed shut and their ears blocked.
Totally pathetic all of them
Yes, the border itself is not the issue. If it were we would see mile upon mole of trucks queuing at the eu’s land borders around Eastern Europe. The real issues are re-unification of Ireland and EU expansion, both of which would be greatly advanced by making the border issue insoluble. Or failing that, at least extracting further large sums of money from UK.
The DUP have been forced to hold the UK to stated red lines because they do not trust PM May, and neither do their voters. They also realise that the UK has no say over the management of another country’s border. That decision is for the EU. The Republic will have no say either. It is all a ruse of course…if we pay enough the EU will magic any concerns away even quicker than May’s dissolving red lines.
Cobwatch..Not so..the Irish realize only too well the disproportionate hold the DUP has on the TM government and it because of this lopsided influence that Veradkar is playing a tough game. He knows if he waits until the future trade talks begin before making his pitch then his position will be greatly weakened vis a vis the border. Right now he has the EU26 at his back so therefore he will use the veto if necessary to halt the future talks until the exit business is concluded satisfactorily and that means the UK government putting it in writing or in law on how they will deal with the border in the future so that Irish life is not unduly disrupted again to suit English failings.
Perhaps the Irish government will do us an unexpected favour and veto the bad deal Mrs May appears to intent on offering to the EU.
Indeed.
I hope for the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland the current friendly and non-invasive solution is maintained. However thanks to the antics of the Irish politicians I will be reducing my vocational and personal trade with Ireland as much as I am able in foodstuffs, financial services and other goods and services as I discover them.
No more Irish foodstuffs or investment in Irish domiciled ETFs and funds. All thanks to the Irish government’s anti-UK attitude despite the enormous cost to the British tax payer in supporting Ireland following the financial crisis from 2007.
In the past I have been quite neutral about Ireland, now I will view them in the same stable as those other EU countries that mean us harm.
Indeed the UK approach sound fine. But the EU are clearly looking for problems where ever they can find them and not solutions.
Meanwhile it seems from the FT that Hammond is considering more silly gimmicks with the pension rules. This to allow for new “patient capital” investments to exceed the now absurdly low pension cap. There used to be no cap then we had £1.5 million then up to £1.8m then down to £1m now just £1.030m. Doubtless patient capitial will be defined in some foolish, misguided, damaging, unclear and time consuming way. Creating endless pointless work for lawyers, bureaucrats, pension advisers and accountants.
Just set a decent cap say £3 million increasing by inflation and let people contribute to and invest their pensions however they wish (including the new residential property we so badly need). It is only tax deferral in the main anyway, you pay tax on the pensions when you draw them and 40% IHT on what you have retained of the pensions when you die too.
Why are most ministers so foolish? Endless daft gimmicks and silly schemes (isas, tessas, baby bonds, pension rules that change every year, EIS, seed EIS, home buyers isa………. just lower simpler taxes is what is needed. Release the lawyers, bureaucrats and accountant to do productive work for a change.
You make a good point. Far too many people in this country are employed thinking up and implementing silly, unnecessary counter productive laws and regulations. This is then followed by an army of accountants and lawyers employed by businesses to understand, implement and if possible avoid them. All of this is non productive work and could be avoided if we had a chancellor who could see the benefits of simplicity in our tax system.
What about controls of animals and food crossing the border? Food imported into Northern Ireland from the USA could be taken to the Republic and sold there or to the rest of the EU. Excellent business for Northern Ireland, but not acceptable to the EU. Food coming into Northern Ireland from the Republic will need to be checked – otherwise under WTO rules we have no right to check food imports from other countries.
And it is not so easy to catch vehicles with number plate recognition. There has been publicity recently about the number of unlicensed cars driving on UK roads. There will be a lot of trouble with enforcement.
I don’t think there are any VAT payments collected at the border, nor is there any control on which currencies are taken into and out of Northern Ireland from and to the Republic. The border is totally open.
If the Brexiters want to leave the EU, they have to recognise that that does mean actually leaving the EU and coping with all the problems that brings about. They can’t just sit there and say we are leaving but it makes no difference and there are no problems. It does make a difference and the problems do have to be addressed. If we had clear detailed plans our negotiators could work with more confidence and be more effective.
I’ve just read that most Tory MP’s believe May will be gone in under 12 months. She’s an ardent Europhile. Her Chancellor is an ardent Europhile. If she’s of the belief that her time as PM is limited then I worry that she may attempt to construct events to prevent the UK’s full exit from this poisonous political construct, the EU, before her departure
Indeed the opponent of Brexit now is not the EU but those people closer to home such as May, Hammond and the British ‘unseen state’ – the usual coterie of liberal left, pro-EU types whose names and faces we can never know nor see
We must be cognisant of the possibility that May, her team and the EU are not working together to construct a series of events that prevent Brexit.
The Irish border question is just another roadblock to complicate matters, deliberately so. The Gordian Knot strategy of the EU has proven very effective in the past making it almost nigh impossible for member states to exit once inside the labyrinth
With the right political leadership in place we can exit this pathetic organisation with dignity and win the next UK election against the poison of Labour
‘We must be cognisant of the possibility that May, her team and the EU are working together to construct a series of events that prevent Brexit. ‘
It might look like that but her “team” includes Gove, Johnson,Fox and Davis.
Much more likely is that she is out of her depth.
@ Tom William
Much more likely is that she is out of her depth.
Totally and completely.
“Much more likely is that she is out of her depth” very likely indeed, but what about the score cards of Gove, Johnson, Fox and Davis? Do they give the impression they are on top of their brief?
This is entirely possible. She called an election when she said she would not. She said “Brexit means Brexit”. She also said “No deal is better than a bad deal”. Yet we appear to be being corralled into a very bad deal with commitments that are unacceptable. Why should we believe a weak PM whose office is run and staffed by Remainers?
My suspicious mind also thinks that there are other, unseen forces at work seeking to frustrate Brexit. If they exist it is time they were exposed to the light of day.
On the TV this morning it was stated that the UK government is “desperate” to move on to trade talks, but this would be vetoed by the Irish government unless the UK government committed to keeping the UK in both the Single Market and the Customs Union.
Apparently the latest threat on this matter has come from an Irishman who has forgotten that as an EU Commissioner he is supposed to be an impartial official faithfully serving the interests of the EU as a whole, not just those of his home country, a promise he made as part of his solemn oath of office.
Whatever delusions the Irish government may entertain there is no political possibility of the UK remaining in either the Single Market or the Customs Union after leaving the EU, so there is now clearly no point in the UK even trying to negotiate any “special and deep” trade deal with the EU. And of course there was never any justification for paying the EU a bribe just to get trade talks started.
So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.
That would do us some economic harm, although nowhere near as much as portrayed by the Remoaners, and it would do the other countries more economic harm, albeit it would be spread around among them, but on most projections the country which would suffer by far the greatest economic damage would in fact be Ireland.
Just assume (for the sake of argument and do not get mad, no comparison is perfect) that the way the Irish feel about the English is similar to the way the Estonians feel about the Russians (in fact the Irish have treated the English far better than the Estonians the Russians now) . Have you any idea how the Estonians would feel the Russians adopting clearly mischievious negotiating tactics in a situation that affects important aspects of their livelyhood and their relationship with members of ther “Nation” still under British control. You bet the Irish are angry and this is not the EU’s fault, it is the UK that made a reckless decision without any consultation or planning.
“New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits if people wish to settle in the UK.”
A disappointment. I expected to see proper border enforcement after the referendum result.
Once here people will still claim asylum on spurious grounds or work in the black economy as they do now – or support a large family on state topped up gig wages like my taxi driver this morning.
It’s not happening is it.
‘Theresa May has agreed with Brussels that Britain will hand over more than £40 billion when the UK leaves the EU — but keep the final bill secret from the public even when the final deal is done in 2019.’ Sunday Times, 26 Nov 2017
–
This is what happens when Tory MP’s turn their back on their country and elect a Europhile as their leader.
This is what my party has morphed into. A pro-EU, liberal left charade political entity packed with unprincipled, pathetic politicians
We must thank the dignity and decency of the British people for at least trying to return our country back to its rightful place
The Irish aren’t buying this are they? They think that you are trying to meet three incompatible objectives at once.
1. Leave the Customs Union
2. No border between Northern Ireland and the Republic
3. No border between the North and the rest of the UK
Doesn’t work, does it?
And exploiting the exemptions you propose sounds to me like a license for criminals, remembering that smuggling across the border was a major way that the terrorists made money in the past.
Is there an actual proposal that the UK has made that is published anywhere that we can read?
Not just “in the past”. If the Irish ever come to their senses they will leave too.
It does work.
If local business is exempt from custom controls, then the only smuggling will be undertaken by multi-nationals using Ireland or NI as a base. But they won’t go down that path, as the cost if they got caught out would be a very heavy penalty.
There is already a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, even if it is only marked on the roads by signs saying welcome, bullet holes optional, and advising that the speed limits are in miles per hour. So what the UK wants is for the existing border to continue to exist after the UK has left the EU and its single market and customs union, but without causing any unnecessary inconvenience or disruption. What the Irish government wants is not entirely clear, but it seems to be less about solving the practical problems and preventing damage to the Irish economy than about political unification of the island of Ireland.
” New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits “. Or in plain English – ANYONE can walk in and just stay. Don’t expect benefits – until lawyers say it is discrimination – all will STILL walk into the NHS. You might as well put up a big neon sign, set up on the Dover cliffs and seen from Calais – ” Come on – the gates and wallets are still wide open – just go through Ireland “.
Are the govt going to give us a choice of which river we are being sold down?
You can always have an insistence on medical insurance as we have when travelling elsewhere.
Local trade can continue to be frictionless. Companies foreign to either RoI or NI should adhere to the deal we strike with the EU.
I really don’t see there is much of a problem except to those who want to muddy the waters for political purposes.
You are very naive. That border would be a leak in the EU’s trade shield. And it would be exploited..
No – this doesn’t work because of YOUR Brexit.
You assume the only difference is in tariffs. Yet you claim one reason for Brexit was to slash EU rules and regulations.
You can not have different product rules – which is what you want – without a hard border.
You can not take back control of your immigration policy without a hard border to stop people coming in.
I am sorry that your position is blitheringly incoherent. But it is blitheringly incoherent.
Whining about other people having ‘bad will’ is not good enough.
The EU is very far from perfect but now we’re finding out – clearly – that on all the major issues Brexit will be worse.
The Brexiteers will be blamed for this – and you’re one of them Mr Redwood.
Your retirement will be full of lots of explaining. Shame.
I find myself wanting to reply to you with just 2 words but unfortunately John wouldn’t allow it through, but I’m sure you get the message.
To remind you – we had a democratically held referendum, a decision was made and now the decision will be implemented, get over it.
PS. It’s all about freedom not economics.
I am happy for you to respond with two words.
You won a vote – it doesn’t mean you have a clue.
Frankly, Brexiteers now have to implement their lies.
Good luck. You’ll need it.
It ain’t gonna end well for you all.
If the EU considers a “hard border” for immigration purposes to be in place in Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Portugal they are guilty of a con trick. There are only hard borders on paper in much of the EU.
If anyone wants to enter the UK via Northern Ireland they will not be stopped by a hard border at a frontier post. They might be stopped by a passport/identity check at a ferry or air terminal – as happens now.
Get real.
@Tom William: Then you’d better prepare to start checking all goods on ferries and air terminals as well, which is more or less what Irish want: the border will be at ferry and air terminals, not between N. Ireland and the EU (Republic of Ireland).
@ Andy
When are you emigrating across the channel?
Sure that they will invite another bad loser with open arms.
JR has been right on nearly every thing so far, the EU, the EURO, the ERM, on no change no chance Major, the counterproductive wars …..and he is right on Brexit too. The problem is that under May we might well get Brexit in name only, and then Corbyn shortly after to really kill the economy stone dead.
So how do all the other countries bordering the EU manage ? Many have recently had to erect fences due to Mekel inviting everyone in. And the RoI route is rather a long way round.
“On all the major issues Brexit will be worse”
Why is stopping uncontrolled freedom of movement worse ? Why is saving net contributions of 10 billion a year worse ? Why is having laws made in Parliament worse? Why is the freedom for Labour to subsidise industries to save jobs worse ? Why is the ability to set our own VAT rates to zero if we want worse ? Why is the ability to import food from outside the EU without massive tariffs worse ?
What major issues exactly were you thinking of ?
We can press ahead with our non-physical border.
If the Irish want to erect a physical border on their side that is up to them.
Kenneth..what you are saying is a recipe for the resumption of smuggling operations..smuggling leads on to gangsterism and that leads to the dissident paramilitary’s and we know well where it’s all going to end up
There have got to be passport checks on the ferrys from northern Ireland to mainland UK, on this the DUP need to be told to get lost. England is not open to ongoing massive immigration.
Simple.
When ti comes to economic migration there should be no discrimination on grounds of nationality. All foreign nationals wanting to come to the UK should be treated equally.
You are proposing special treatment.
1. No criminals.
Unlike now where you allow them in and don’t kick them out when they commit crimes here.
When you come to the UK, like when you go to the US, you should submit a declaration that you have not got a criminal record. The UK should check with home countries if people have criminal records. A condition of visa free travel is that the country of origin provides a yes/no check against a passport for a criminal record.
2. Net contributors only. You have to generate more tax than you cost.
Easy to implement. A minimum tax, paid in advance or with a bond to pay it. A the end of the year if your tax paid is below the minimum either you top it up, or we call the bond. Next year the same. For all migrants. If you have dependents, then the minimum tax is increased.
3. No discrimination. Gender, race, sexual preference, religion, .. not relevant. Just conditions 1 and 2.
On free movement of goods and services. Just enforce the deals we have already signed with Ireland, France, … They are for free movement of goods and services.
Next on the EU’s demands. Pay nothing bar membership fees. Nothing. If you do you will be blamed for all austerity.
Let the EU take the UK to court to prove there is a legal basis. Which court? Can’t be an EU court, we aren’t members.
NHSGP,
I don’t think condition 2 is strong enough. This is close to the existing defence of immigration though that is aggregate tax take is greater than expenditure. If new residents are adding less than GDP per capita then GDP per capita goes down. This is hard to measure but perhaps your condition 2 and achieving average household income measure after two or three years.
This approach is naïve.
There could be 40% duties on some goods imported into ROI from the UK. Where do yo draw the line at “small consignments”? A decent living could be made by travelling across the border a couple of times a week with a small consignment of £5000 worth of goods each time. Why not formalise this by the NI and ROI establishing their own customs union, much as they had freedom of movement and have freedom to apply for citizenship between the two parts of Ireland? Freedom of movement of people and therefore effective sovereignty was already in place between ROI and NI pre-dating the EU construct, and can return to its former status, although of course folk from outside the island wouldn’t qualify for UK citizenship on the basis of having gained Irish citizenship on the way. Equally these flexibilities which are already in place for NI citizens already technically set them aside from the remainder of the UK, so in return they need to accept that a border of some sort needs to happen in the Irish Sea— to repeat there is already a difference between NI citizens’ rights and rUK rights, so there has to be a quid pro quo here to avoid a hard border, and that is it. nb there will also likely be a border between the island and rEU in the same way.
I cannot understand the hoohah concerning the Irish border . The EU wishes to control what goods conform to its ,so called ,standards and if unrestricted controls exist they allege its rules will be violated . Individuals can decide what they wish to buy and if it includes items from the USA that are currently excluded , so what ? . Food controls and other restrictions that apply to goods produced in the USA are of a very high and reliable standard and if they arrive in Northern Ireland and are dispatched elsewhere they are identifiable . In my opinion an “open border” between Northern Ireland and Eire ought to continue to exist .
The truth is the EU does not wish its bureaucratic arm to be weakened in any respect and it recognises that the trading relationship between N and S Ireland is its Achilles heel . Frankly I would completely disregard this issue and if the EU persist , I would simply walk away . We can establish a recognition and control mechanism at our points of arrival from N and S Ireland and , if they are secure and good enough , we ought to be able to exclude the “unwanted”. From a purely economic and defence aspect Eire is very dependent on its relationship with the UK , it is probably better if they “exit” as well .
The irish border problem is more complex than outlined here, for instance what if UK is buying produce in from South America the EU would be concerned mainly because of standards issues in case any of that product finds its way across the border into the EU. The other big problem looming is the fact that this kind of loose border arrangement as proposed is a smugglers charter- I can see the men who live in the shadows already rubbing their hands.. Failure of a loose border will need better and increased enforcement by customs that could very well lead to more enforcement by police until we reach a situation like the way things were in the 1970’s. No am afraid loose land border control for the EU facing the UK outside of the EU is not going to work..especially in Ireland
The Irish threat of chaos in the event of a no deal and/or exit from the custom union at worse will result in an inconvenience to trade but a stick with which those who wish to unite all Ireland will use without restraint. However it is also intended to strengthen the EU negotiators hand as the threats that they are making it has becoming patently obvious do them more harm than good. The Irish should think more on what they threaten as well as a united Ireland will come with as many problems that the UK suffered in keeping Northern Ireland united to the UK.
The answer to this threat and also to that of those who fear a non tariff free trade agreement is simple. To unilaterally declare the UK a free trade nation with the EU and the rest of the world and let other nations erect their border controls if they so desire. An appalling idea no doubt the majority will declare and that vociferously.
They would be wrong despite universal belief to the contrary there is nothing to fear from free trade. Unfortunately there is insufficient space here to give the many reasons why but a little rational research by the discerning will illicit plenty of evidence to substantiate that claim. Trade deficits are not a barrier as they are a zero sum exercises. Protection of producers is hardly a consideration as it is not up to us the consumers to protect them so that they can charge higher prices for lower quality. However consumers(producers are also very large consumers) win handsomely as they do gain the best price at the best quality as they are allowed to source anywhere in the world for their goods and services.
Epikouros,
Could your paragraph 2 be tested by declaring NI a free trade zone, then expand to rUK in the future?
(NI is 1/3 population of Singapore so I think a reasonable scale)
“Free trade” is a slogan. Something like unrestricted (tarriffs, standards, fredom of movement of all factors of production, including people) trade exists only within trade blocs like the one you are about to leave.
The answer is simpler still. If the EU in its own interests as well as ours, simply accept free trade both ways.
If not, then the difference is not simply to go back to borders in the old fashioned way but just one of paying duties and VAT if imposed. The entry system and Customs data will still be needed anyway as it is now. The new Customs system now being developed will cope with this (as long as it is done right in the first place).
The only solution is economic (not political) unification of both parts of Ireland. Anything else will result in unacceptable border control risks for the EU. And will make an FTA more difficult.
Again we have the Brussels angle. With this economic unification, will Brussels be taking over the UK taxpayers subsidy of Northern Ireland.
We would probably agree to those conditions and enjoy a tax cut for the rest of the UK.
Ireland is just the latest perceived problem being wheeled out to try and complicate Brexit.
Hard (clean) Brexit it is then.
That UK taxpayers’ subsidy would no longer be needed because the North would have a stronger economy. Otherwise, imo a small price to pay for a solution. Ireland would also have to be compensated for border arrangements and trade effects that would cause economic harm and carrying Ulster might be cheaper. That is the way of the EU.
The DUP say that won’t happen and their crucial votes propping up the Tories in Westminster will ensure it won’t happen.
Oggy ..we’ll see..the DUP are not even in government at the moment..if SinnFein were to commit their ten absentee mps into the house they would cancel them out.
If it is so simple why is it holding up talks ?
Because the EU bureaucrats are looking for obstacles not solutions. They are not acting even in the interest of the EU member states.
Lifelogic.. I have an idea that at this stage they just want to be shut of UK and already have one eye on the Christmas hols
And they are egging on the Irish … as I said the other day, successive Irish governments have been little more than puppets of the EU.
Simply because there is not the political will to solve the problem. Not only are the EU not wanting this to be resolved (and apparently encouraging opposition to solving the problem) but also there are too many Remainer Tory politicians who do not want this to work (Brexit, and solving the border problem). The Tory Remainer MPs are becoming ever more bold, and Alan Duncan has now apparently stated that he is going to join the Remainer rebels, and fight the fixed date for leaving. These Remainers should have been dealt with long ago, but they have instead been given key positions in government. A recipe for disaster, a disaster which is now unfolding.
Benefit controls and work permits are no deterrent to illegal migrants who enter and work of the grid amongst their own communities. The know that, once they have entered, the chances of their being detected are minimal, and that, even if they are apprehended, the chances of their being removed are next to non-existent. No government is prepared to take the liberal vilification which would stem from a serious attempt to remove a majority of the illegals who are already here and continue to arrive. If they are not stopped at a border they will noy be stopped at all.
You told us we voted Leave to take back control of our borders. But you want an open border with Ireland.
You told us the EU needs us more than we need the EU. Yet we are paying money to the EU, not the other way round.
You are trying to take the people of Britain for fools, but we are starting to see through you
That’s why the people of Britain are 64% to 36% in favour of leaving the EU Single Market as planned by the British government.
I see the Irish have said that UK staying in the Single Market and Customs Union would assist in easing border problems. David Davis could usefully propose another couple of alternatives which are that Ireland also withdraw from the EU, or that the EU put in place a comprehensive free trade agreement with the UK so that border checks would be minimised.
One wonders what other nations will threaten to hold up negotiations and trade talks – no doubt the traditional French insistence on protecting their own film industry will make an appearance.
My father was stationed in Northern Ireland for a bit in the War and my mother always used to tell us about weekly shopping trips by bus to the Free State, as it then was. There was no trouble at the border on the way out as shopping baskets were empty. On the return trip, loaded with things such as oranges and bananas, unobtainable in the North, the bus would stop just out of sight of the border; everyone would alight and walk along a well worn path that rejoined the road out of sight of the border to the north, and the busload would progress on it’s merry way. No doubt any modern ‘Hard’ border would work in the same way!
“The UK is a laughing stock. At home and abroad. The EU sees nothing but a quivering and fawning coward. The rest of the World sees the same, and shake their heads in astonishment. Barnier has only to lift an eyebrow and the British negotiators fall back as if they have been poleaxed. The UK appears paralyzed with awe and fear as it beholds the mighty EU.
Merkel has never been weaker. Macron is ignoring rising unpopularity and riots in Paris by his aggrieved citizens. But the Brits appear to have noticed only that the EU is shouting louder than ever, demanding more and more.”
Comment Central
A disappointingly good quote. This is an inevitable position with a remain favouring PM, the UK needs to get some heavyweight leadership (and support from the opposition) pretty quickly. If this doesnt happen we are all going to be paying one way or another.
But you will agree that the EU has the larger market, larger population and land area, greater industrial depth and financialresources. Not really an equal to pick a fight with, imo. It would be good if people would vent their nationalistic investive on the foorball field, where it belongs, not in the context of serious matters though.
Peter
The UK isn’t a laughing stock. The EU and the rest of the world are watching, as we alone, make a stand against the globalist agenda.
Extending the electronic VAT system is the solution.
Unwillingness to agree on that would be a sure sign of unwillingness to agree on anything else.
No deal on VAT extension should precipitate no deal.
One country – two systems (as in China/Hongkong) may provide the way out for the UK.
N.Ireland (and why not Scotland as you’re busy with it) remain in the single market and customs union and the rest of UK works according to WTO or Canada-like FTA.
This way you can keep two devolved nations, which happened not to vote for Brexit, equally happy.
The UK with all its might in IT and with so much experience with special arrangements can surely pull this off, it just needs to guarantee it in writing now and then start working on it.
Could be that the Eu doesn’t want a deal with us in tbe future and are therefore not going to agree an exit deal no matter what..i believe there are some in the EU that are determined that UK has a hard exit so that this will be the outcome.
Yes – your suggestion is fairly simple to implement. (Large importers cannot hide their accounts so would comply quite manageably – and there will always be a paper trail back from goods distributed in the UK which would be impossible to fake on a large scale without being detected).
I’m no expert but I had thought along the lines of what you suggest.
This solution can be implemented by us regardless of what the EU/Ireland choose to do on their side of the border – and we can ignore the EU and its attempts to control NI.
As we are all very much aware if we go into a transitional period we will not be allowed to institute our own Immigration, work permit or benefit controls as we will still be under the GOVERNANCE of the ECJ. Unless and until we exit from this ‘imprisonment’ we will remain ‘hamstrung’. On a different note I am heartened by the fact that we longer appear to refer to the EU as ‘our friends’ – they are NOT and never have been – our relationship with any Country or political Organisation is strictly ‘business’ and in business one does not have ‘friends’ as all parties have a different agenda and the goal post move as the Agendas shift. The EU is not our enemy and neither are the Countries within it they are merely people we do business with or NOT!
As someone who was born and brought up in Northern Ireland and lived there before we joined the EU (now that dates me), I have always felt the dire warnings of remainer’s on the border issues are rather overstated, in fact before we were in the EU we had a common currency (different coin designs but common value, you could use the Irish bunny thruppences I loved as a child anywhere) … which we don’t have now with the EURO – it worked fine before the EU and it will work in the future. This article sets out the case well…
Liam Fox reiterates that UK is leaving the EU single market and the customs union so that’s it then we are completely severing all ties with the EU so there’s nothing else to do.. then we become an outside country to the EU just like Albania or Kurdistan so what’s the point in going on and talking about new trading relationship with them when we can’t even agree an exit deal- we may as well close shop now, besides in the case of the cliff edge they will be so pissed off they won’t have anything more to do with us anyway- it doesn’t make sense- but ‘out means out’- the future can only be to WTO rules or if we don’t want WTO then whatever FTA free trade agreements we can pick up worldwide..a la LiamFox international trade secretary..sigh..heaven help us.. the Irish border doesn’t even figure in aany of this because there will be no future for anyone anyway..only Tusks salt and vinegar.
We have the Spanish threatening to block trade talks unless we reach agreement over Gibraltar, we now having the Irish threatening to block such talks until we agree over the border. I’m just surprised that the French haven’t come up with a reason for blocking the talks!
It’s time for our government to start issuing threats of its own. We will go for a hard Brexit asap if trade talks don’t start within two weeks and make good progress by the end of the year.
All the time we seem keen to appease the EU. Time for action now, especially whilst Germany is without a government and Macron is unpopular in France.
Many people are fed up of hearing
* Brexit
*Ireland
“Syria
*NHS
* Hard and Soft anything unless it’s on Page Three of The Sun
*Anna Soubry
Brexit is turning into a bailout of the EU and nothing else. ECJ laws will continue with paying every year for free trade, and EU people having special rights in the UK, it was just a way to hand over extra billions to the EU, it was never about coming out of the EU. Only in name. English tax taxpayers con again by their own MPs. 100 billion upfront cash off the books and 5 billion a year for free trade, same laws, it working out to be a worst than you have now.
Logic is right about pensions, that’s how they going to pay for all the wasted money apart from the NHS in last weeks budget, most of the money went to subsidies companies, Scotland Wales and N Ireland, north sea oil saw the biggest subsidies. Hinkley point last week went from 18 billion pounds to 30 billion and won’t be completed for another 30 years by that time it will be obsolete, and HS2 will defeatedly be coming in at 100 billion and 10 years late, why is this happening/ because the gov has no money to put into the projects up front, so they double the build time and of cos the price.
If government thinks criminals will not exploit the open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, then they are deluding themselves.
It’s not as easy as that. If the UK leaves the Single Market, there will necessarily be different regulatory regimes in the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland. So cross-border trade will not only face the quite minor issues of currency and VAT as now, and the probably non-existing tariffs, but the much more serious one of diverging product standards. Someone will have to make sure no chlorinated chickens are sold in ROI supermarkets. You will end up with some kind of border checks. There is no way around that.
The UK needs full Brexit with no strings attached/ and 50 billion in tax cuts to start when you leave the EU. Getting the money for tax cuts, Instead of wasting pension tax-deferred money on rubbish like the chancellor is now I would spend it on tax cuts on wages and abolish the 45% and 40% tax rates for deferred tax and keep the 20% rate with the 25% Lisa rate which will bring in 18 billion pounds, 12 billion that now goes to EU, 12 billion from WTO tariffs on the EU goods and cut overseas aid by 8 billion pounds.
Just who is in charge theresa may or liam fox? and where is DD in all of this? This is not going to be acceptable to the EU side..it is turning out that money is the least of our worries..am sure there will be no agreement on dec 14th
Off-topic, reading that the EU may offer us a trade deal similar to that it has recently agreed with Canada, CETA, I wondered whether such a deal would even be worth the bother of the negotiations, or it would be better to say “No thanks, we’ll just stick with WTO trading terms for the moment, instead let’s get on and discuss the practicalities of continuing and facilitating our trade for a smooth transition”.
In the past I’ve pointed out that CETA is actually of very marginal economic significance for the UK and the other EU countries, in fact the enhancement of their collective GDP might be only 0.03%, page 14 here:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2011/september/tradoc_148201.pdf
While on the UK government’s numbers it would be a 0.07% gain in our GDP.
As far as the Brexit debate is concerned that is a double-edged conclusion: on the one hand it wouldn’t matter too much if we found ourselves temporarily excluded from the slightly improved trading terms laid down in CETA, but on the other hand we should not expect too much from new trade deals around the world post-Brexit.
However if we were not to be a party to this EU trade deal with Canada, but rather a third country party to a similar trade deal with the EU, how much would that benefit us?
According to the EU reference given above, “Canada is estimated to see increases ranging from 0.18% to 0.36%”, that is in its GDP, while according to this:
https://globalnews.ca/news/3420662/ceta-modest-gains-canadian-economy/
“The parliamentary budget officer released a study Tuesday that estimates the trade deal would have lifted Canada’s overall economic output in 2015 by 0.4 per cent or $7.9 billion, had it been implemented at the time.”
As with the UK, that small one-off 0.4% enhancement of GDP would be equivalent to the natural growth of the Canadian economy over a matter of some months.
Of course we are not Canada – for a start we are on the other side of the Atlantic – but it seems to me that we would need to think very hard about whether that kind of trivial GDP enhancement over trading just on WTO terms would be worth the hassle of negotiating a deal with the intransigent, vindictive, obstructive, untrustworthy EU.
‘Morrissey then said he believes Brexit will never happen “because Westminster don’t want it” and that “they’re just finding a way not to make it Brexit”.
The Manchester-born singer also explained how he’s “non-political”, saying: “I always have been. I’ve never voted in my life.”‘
(yet another Mancunian singer with views on Brexit)
Heaven knows I’m miserable now!
So Liam Fox has stepped out of line.
BBC Headline – Brexit: Irish border won’t be resolved until EU-UK trade deal struck – Fox
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-42129759
If he doesn’t get the support of David Davis and Mrs May over this, then it’s clear that our Prime Minister truly doesn’t intend to deliver Brexit….
The economic benefits of the peace process are so clear that anyone going back would have very little support. This isn’t the political problem it is pumped up to be by the EU – who know nothing about it.
Interestingly I see the government is considering ECJ oversight – this from the Spectator:
What’s being discussed is for the UK to say that it’ll accept ‘voluntary referral’ of cases to the ECJ. So, if a case arose on a point of law that had not been previously addressed, the UK courts would send it over to Luxembourg.
A senior government figure, who is in favour of the idea, tells me that it is a ‘good compromise’. This source argues that the decision to refer would ‘still be a UK court decision’ and that the ‘numbers would be very small’.
Well, small or not and small invariably is relative, this is totally unacceptable.
What on earth is this ‘senior government figure’ thinking?
Who’s side are they on? The referendum obviously passed them by.
They’ve had their instruction – stop this claptrap, get on with it and get us out