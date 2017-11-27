The collapse of traditional parties on the continent

Mrs Merkel’s bad loss of votes and seats in the 2017 German election was part of a continental pattern. In practically every Euro member state there has been a similar collapse in support for the two traditional parties of the centre left and centre right that alternated in government in the last century. Their vote has been lost to challenger parties of the right and the left. Some say the rise of the so called populist parties is the result of the financial crash and the poor economic performance since 2007.
This explanation does not seem to be correct, as the USA and the UK also suffered from a similar banking crash and recession in 2007-9. It is true that we have made a bit better recovery than many parts of the continent since then, but the similar problems with real income growth and productivity characterise most of the advanced world. In the USA the two main traditional parties continue to dominate US politics. In the UK following the Brexit vote there was a sharp improvement in the vote share going to both the Conservative and Labour parties in the 2017 UK election, giving the UK a very different political path to that on the continent. Between them Labour and Conservative commanded 83% of the vote.
The extent of the decline of the parties similar to Labour and Conservative in the rest of the EU is very marked. In Greece, Pasok (centre left) recorded just 6.3% of the vote in the last General election, and New Democracy (centre right ) 28.1%. A left inclined Syriza has taken over as the main governing party.
In Belgium The Socialist party polled just 11.7% in the 2014 election, and The Christian Democrats 11.6%. The vote has splintered to a range of regionally based parties. In the Netherlands in the 2017 election the socialists claimed just 9.1% of the vote and the VVD (centre right) 21.3%.
In Spain the PP (centre right ) managed 33% with PSOE (socialist) on 22.6%. The PP is in minority coalition government.
In France En Marche swept all aside in the legislative elections, leaving the Republican party (centre right) on 22% and the Socialists on 5.7%.
In Germany the CDU polled just 26.8% this autumn and the SPD 22.6%.
The challenger parties that have captured much of the support have several similar characteristics. They often campaign to relax the austerity controls of the Euro scheme on their economies, favouring higher levels of public spending and borrowing than is permitted. Some of them also campaign in favour of ending freedom of movement within the EU, wanting some controls on migrant numbers into their countries. Some of the parties are Eurosceptic, seeking exit from the Euro. Others merely campaign for a very different type of Euro with a subsidy union to back it up. Some of the successful challenger parties are wanting regional independence or autonomy, as with the Catalan nationalists, the Belgian regional parties and the Lega Nord in Italy.
It looks as if the collapse of the old main parties on the continent is a Euro area phenomenon related to economic pressures within the zone,leading to identity issues affecting national and regional politics. It is curious how the grand old parties allow this decline to happen, and how none of them so far have found a way to recover. One of their main problems is they cannot offer much change in economic policy given the way the Euro scheme works. Locked into policies which electors do not like, voters turn instead to new parties and noisier parties in the hope they will break out of the EU consensus. Normally democratic parties change policies that make them unpopular and fight to keep their voting base. The EU has changed all that in the Euro area.
27 Comments
Then don’t have Council Tax!
It costs between 8% and 10% of the Council Tax bill to collect it anyway.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-42098645#
This never-ending accusation-loop and counter-accusation between Local Government and Central Government. “It is they and not we who are responsible for the rise” You are both right.
Parking tickets and fines rake in record £900m profit for local councils I read today – what is the cost of collecting all this? Do they really make a “profit” from it at all after all the costs of collection and the inconvenience caused to motorist and the reduction in other taxes due to the money having gone in parking mugging fines (or people being put off from even going into town)?
Perhaps people even being put off working by parking charges and fines.
Good morning
Nail head well and truly hit.
When you give away power you no longer become relevant. People can see that it is not worth voting for whoever because no matter what, they cannot effect change. That is the essence of the democratic process. The EU is not only undemocratic, it is anti-democratic. Any party that wishes to reflect the will of the people is derided as ‘populist’. So it is no surprise that the old parties, which tow the EU line are failing.
CMD won the 2015 election on a promise of a referendum on the EU. He won a majority and UKIP got nearly 4 million votes. This was a great achievement by both and all on the strength that people voted because they wanted change.
This therefore must serve as a lesson to the current government. If change does not come there will be a serious backlash come the next GE. I think even our kind host might be fortunate to hang on to his seat. And I do not jest !
Good morning Mark. Funny how the word “populist” has been sneered by BBC presenters for the past couple of years. I prefer the word “patriot”!
Voting for representatives who have no powers to represent you is clearly not democracy.
The people of Europe are wakening up to the fact that they are ruled by an unelected bureaucracy.
Many are now rebelling against the lack of Demos in the EU.
It can only deteriorate.
More precisely:
A Dictatorship of Bureaucracy.
Fragmentation of political parties would sit fine in Brussels, I believe.
It means that no one Party in any State can be an overwhelming victor and press for change, coalition governments have to be formed (eventually), leading to eventual apathy on the part of the voters and ultimate authority to what appears to be the only solid governing body left: the European Commission.
Surely the success of En Marche was down to fear of Le Pen’s noxious background; as far as the USA is concerned, the two appalling Presidential candidates on offer last time perhaps confirm that running such a huge undertaking is a game for the very rich, very well-connected and none too scrupulous.
Please forgive the cynicism, I’m feeling very bitter about politics this morning!
En Marche’s success was largely down to the relentless smearing of Fillon by the left-wing, govt controlled French press.
Exactly the EU is anti-democratic, you can vote but it won’t make any difference. The main parties are locked into policies which electors do not like. The politicians are powerless, dishonest puppets bound to disappoint the voters. Just as Cameron’s “Tories” were locked into mass, open door, EU immigration, this while pretending they were trying reducing it to the tens of thousands. giving dishonest cast iron promises and pretending he was a low tax conservative at heart.
He was never anything of the sort and had two open goal elections which he wasted due to his lack of a working compass.
Still, even now, under socialist dope T May, nothing has been done on control of out borders and she has even ruled out a points based system but offered no sensible alternatives.
She even lied to voters, during the referendum, that we “had control of our borders though Schengen”. Sure we did dear.
What about the collapse of the Conservative party in the UK? The House of Commons Library (as of 1/9/17) says you are now down to less than 150k members and you no longer have a majority in the Commons itself. Labour meanwhile has over 550k members. Perhaps if you started offering policies that appealed to right wing leaning voters you might get the same enthusiasm that lefties now have for Labour.
What choice does the UK voter really have? Either the Conservative party who look like giving billions of our taxpayers money away to the EU or Labour who have no idea when it comes to the EU or handling money at all! Unfortunately or fortunately for the government Nigel Farage is no longer on the scene. I think that with the obvious mess both main parties would make of Brexit and the mess Mrs May is currently making of everything, UKIP would pose a similar threat in the UK. I despair that we only have Vince Cable and his band of merry men or two other, quite frankly, disappointing parties to choose from. How lucky are we??
Above should read Farage.
I don’t for one minute think Farage is finished. He isn’t likely to let the LimpDumb Tory party destroy his lifes work.
I do believe if the government tries to dilute Brexit there will be a UKIP Mark 2 which will sweep up at the polls.
“One of their [grand old parties] main problems is they cannot offer much change in economic policy given the way the Euro scheme works” – and as Syriza’s pusillanimous retreat in the face of the Evil Empire’s demands showed, the new parties can be similarly afflicted if they achieve office.
The True Finns also sold out too
It’s interesting that the three European countries which don’t have a significant vote for a hard-left or nationalist / anti-immigrant party are Switzerland, Norway and the U.K.
“In the UK following the Brexit vote there was a sharp improvement in the vote share going to both the Conservative and Labour parties in the 2017 UK election, giving the UK a very different political path to that on the continent.”
In the May 2014 European Parliament elections UKIP won more votes and more seats than any other party. This resulted in our Parliament offering a referendum on the EU and the subsequent vote to leave.
At the last GE both main parties said they would respect the referendum result, despite not agreeing with it, and as a result many UKIP voters returned to their original parties.
But if the government, or Parliament through its “meaningful vote”, does not secure a clean Brexit with the complete return of control of our laws, immigration, money, trade and assets (fishing grounds) but some ‘halfway house’ where we pay the EU for trade/remain in a CU, and/or the ECJ still has jurisdiction in the UK for EU citizens etc. or we continue to accept the free movement of EU citizens, then UKIP will return.
Furthermore, even if we leave the EU but continue to have large scale immigration, despite, in the case of the Conservatives making a “no ifs no buts” promise to reduce immigration to tens of thousands, then again UKIP (or similar) will return.
I think this is true. If / when the Govt fail to deliver a clean Brexit UKIP will return. If UKIP is unable to return, my real fear would be how people choose to express their unrealized wishes. Hopefully the two main parties, the civil service, and the BoX will soon recognise this and deliver a clean Brexit and let the country just get on with it.
“In the USA the two main traditional parties continue to dominate US politics.”
That is only because of the massive barriers to entry – financial and organisational – for a third party in the USA. Their only route to breaking the monopoly was by electing Trump who is effectively a third party on his own, his policies are not those of either of the two traditional parties. So to exclude the USA from the political upheaval that has happened is wrong. Likewise you could characterise the Brexit Leave vote as being a reaction to the two main political parties and the large majority of their MPs who are Remainers. If you look at the changes as being “anti establishment” then what has happened in USA and UK is no different to the EU countries.
I wonder too whether PR systems are a cause.
In the UK, with our FPTP system, people can vote for the person, not the party. Politicians who become unpopular nationally still retain the support of their constituency.
I prefer our system.
What influence does Legatum have on the government please and also what is your motive – and that of the other Legatum members for wanting a very hard Brexit?
Traditional parties are not doing too well here.
Yes, membership of the EU limits room for manoeuvre for political parties. The same can be said about the triumph of globalism over the interests of the nation state. This affects both the USA and Britain.
I would not be complacent about changes in politics in Europe not having a parallel in the UK and USA. Trumpism and populism could lead to the decline of so-called RINOs (Republicans in name only). Bernie Sanders brand of Democrat could also change that party.
In the UK Mr. Corbyn’s Socialist Labour is completely different to Blair’s New Labour and they are clearly in the ascendant. The Conservative party has its own worries particularly about attracting young voters. If Conservatives fail to deliver Brexit they will lose votes to more populist candidates. UKIP was a warning.
I would say that the UK has also turned to extremist parties, but this has happened by the ‘extremists’ (in my eyes) taking over the existing parties. The Conservatives have been captured by a hard-right English nationalism and Labour by a hard-left that is close to Marxism. The Scots have turned to and, maybe ahead of England in this respect, are starting to turn away from a nationalist party.
So I don’t think we are different from the rest of Europe. Yet another demonstration of the Europe-wide ‘demos’.
If voters had a decent third party to vote for in this country then I believe they would abandon Labour and Conservative in droves. Currently neither party is offering the electorate policies they like. Your party should heed the warning signs before it’s too late.