The pound hits $1.35

When the pound was going down we had daily reports of how worrying this was, usually ascribed for no good reason to Brexit.
The pound is now up by 12.5% from its recent low, but there is little comment. It does not normally feature on news broadcasts in the way it did when going down. Is this big move up also because of Brexit? Is it good news?
I have both before and after the vote said that the pound has been volatile against the dollar and the Euro all the time we have been in the EU, and will doubtless still go up and down once we are out of the EU. Its movements are not usually to do with the Brexit.
The more I hear economic pundits on TV: the more, especially recently, you (if I may use the royal You ) realise they actually do not know what they are talking about.It is not their fault. Whatever economics they learned at Uni really had little to do with the complication of Brexit/28 nation-states/ Trumponomics/ a West that is awash will oil and gas thanks to fracking without the necessities of a Middle East with all that that means. The pundits hold a baton up to a graph of the Pound v US Dollar ups and downs way past their Uni professors’ ability to fathom.A New Economics! British!
Given the relevant weight of US$ and £sterling circulating in the FX markets, the exchange rate between the two will have more to do with perceptions of the outlook for the US$ than the £. If I were responsible for a business today, my working assumption would be that the £ will more likely strengthen against the US$ than weaken over a five to ten year horizon. That would have different implications for exporters to the USA than for a domestic only businesses contemplating a future free trade deal.
Apart from the huge debt relationship with the EU the state of our economy does not justify the £ ‘s weakness ; certainly compared to the Euro it should be much higher . Imports are related to the value of the £ and the average consumer would benefit from a revue .
If they did report it they’d say it’s gone up because there’s more chance now that Brexit will never happen.
For over 20 years I lived and worked in the Middle east. I was paid in dollars and the exchange rate fluctuated between 1.06 and 2.2 dollars to the £.
We classed $1.5 as the average and paid into the sterling account when it was below this, nothing changes.
Indeed imagine how much better the pound could be doing still. This if we had real Conservatives in nos 10/11 and with the proper majority they would have won at the last election (had they put a proper low tax, low regulation, cheap energy, pro-growth agenda to the country instead of a vote tory and we will punish you one and a robot saying “strong and stable” endlessly).
Instead we have a Corbyn light, politically correct agenda, high tax, big state agenda and have picked moronic rows with Trump over an irrelevant.
The BBC currently seems fond of asking the question which is worse for the economy Brexit or a Corbyn government. An idiotic “BBC think” question. This as Brexit is a clear positive (if handled properly a massive positive) whereas Corbyn is a very rapid trip to Venezuela or Zimbabwe. At least he will too old by the next election unless these socialist Tories muck up yet again.
The BBC types keep saying Corbyn is popular because he is “authentic” – what on earth is “authentic” about promising the earth to everyone knowing full well that he could never deliver and that his agenda would destroy the economy that supports the public services (as they call them). He is totally dishonest the mouthpiece of the state sector unions not authentic and genuine at all.
May is a daft & misguided socialist, Corbyn is clearly a magic money tree, con man.
The movement of sterling is one of those cases where the trend after the referendum more or less continued the trend before the referendum. Page 24 in the report here:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-8127
Three charts there – sterling trade weighted index, sterling v dollar, sterling v euro – and on none of them would it be possible to deduce the date of referendum on the basis of the claim that it precipitated a major collapse in the external value of sterling. That is not to say that there was no effect at all, but the effect followed pre-existing trends.
It won’t be right until the dollar is worth what it was when I was a child, five bob or 25p in today’s money!
I forgot to add the rough currency movements in November:
GBP/EUR : horizontal trend (but rather wide range): around 1.13 (hence no major movement up or down, rather an oscillation).
EUR/USD: steady rise 1.16 to 1.19
GBP/USD : steady rise 1.30 to 1.35
All in all then, the most plausible assessment is that GBP and EUR did BOTH (and roughly equally) strengthen against USD. Probably not much to do with “GBP strength, confidence etc). The positive is that GBP has not moved closer to the GBP/EUR zone that starts with 1.10.
Bad news is because of Brexit. Good news is despite Brexit. Do keep up.
The pound is no doubt moving upwards in response partly at least to the positive effects of it’s lowering recently is having on UK manufacturing. I am very much in favour of exchange rates being influenced by the market and if it was just the market place alone then I would be content, but it is not. The euro tells us how debilitating it is when it is not as those nations in the eurozone who need a weaker currency are suffering because it is not allowed to and those who are gaining from it are doing so at everyone else’s expense.
The eurozone is of course manipulated into this unfair situation by it’s central bank as is nearly every other currency in the world. So rather than letting supply and demand decide the appropriate exchange rate it is being decided by political expediency. This of course equates to exchange rates being used as a weapon and so frequently exchange rate wars break out. We are in one currently now so nobody really knows what the true rate should be and what or who is actually causing the exchange rate to be at the level it is. Perhaps there are those who do not wish the UK to have an exchange rate that aids her economy and are using their central banks to thwart it so punish the UK. There is no way of telling if that is true or not but we do know the mechanism exists if that is indeed anyones motive to do so.
But people with a limited attention span will absorb the headline and little else. When there isn’t a headline, they remain unaware that the situation has changed. It’s how those with an agenda to push actually work, by being highly selective with what they put out.
The most important thing initially, is for people to want to be better informed. Then they need to seek out a better news source than the one which continues to fail them. But whilst they are placated and preoccupied with their mobile phones and consumerism, there is no urgency to take in matters of consequence, so the insidious agenda-pushers get away with it.
Such a shame they are compelled to pay for one particularly poor news source on pain of imprisonment, that is so severely lacking and so heavily biased.
Mr Redwood, when we voted to leave the EU we had a good hand of cards to play in the negotiations with Brussels.
Your leader appears to be intent on surrendering our best cards one by one.
I am aware of the risks of a change of leadership at this point, but that has to be weighed against the risk of not changing them.
This is British Media Alice in Wonderland
There is a BBC News discussion 11.30 am just now. Speaking a load of nonsense about the just passed US Tax Bill..they showed they were wholly ignorant that Amendments have been discussed, passed, alongside. But they criticised it as though they had not. Also totally incorrect about “mechanisation” replacing truckers jobs , the very opposite is true with a 90% turnover rate in any one firm’s truckers jobs with increasing payrates due to masses of unfilled vacancies.
It is not that the BBC are showing differing opinions by way of balance. They really have not got a clue. Given the BBC is broadcast worldwide, they are a pure embarrassment or, as Trump says of the BBC “Here’s another Beauty!” ( ie Fake News )
But on Brexit vote day it did experience huge unprecedented swings and fell sharply after the result was declared and that was to do with Brexit. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing if the pound falls.
When can we expect being told that we are changing to the Euro? The current and the last PMs made it quite clear they want to exterminate England and the English from history.
So when the pound plummeted the day after the referendum was that, or was that not, to do with Brexit?
Clearly is was all about Brexit. The collapse was the rest of the world telling us that they did not fancy our chances. The markets decided, correctly, that a small majority had voted to make us all poorer.
That was what actually happened. If everyone had thought Brexit would roll in the good times and we’d all get rich the pound would have surged. It didn’t. It plummeted.
It is also untrue to say the modest gains of the last few days have not been reported. They have. It has been mentioned by most of the newspapers as well as by the BBC and Sky.
It will be “because a soft Brexit deal is likely with the EU” since May’s capitulation.
My motives for leaving the EU have shifted somewhat.
I now want out because I detest Remainers.
But is this 12.5% rise good news? I seem to recall many defending the drop in the GBP after the referenda saying that the Pound had been over valued, making our exports to expensive and imports to cheap.
The general media silence on this is more likely due to all the bigger fish that have to to fry rather than Brexit bias (as I & you have, the story can be spun either way!), for example the impending Royal Wedding, never mind the constant rubbishing of President Trump, the UK media, and politicos, gave far greater oxygen to that E… First group that Trump ever did), had his ill-advised Tweet been simply ignored few would have ever noticed.
If it were not for Brexit bad news the BBC would have no news at all!
Of course it is just more lies and deceit by the mainstream press John.
Just like the budget deficit and the national debt.
The accounting truth which is not ideological or political but accounting fact is
A U.K. government deficit is just a pound surplus in some other part(s) of the economy. And the national debt is just that surplus transformed into an investment in UK Treasuries.
At any time the Tories could come out and tell the truth but they don’t. They lie and deceive about it.
So it is a bit of a pot calling a kettle black john. Especially the harm to real people these lies inflict. I don’t know how some people sleep at night.
As you say the currency movements of late have more to do with the shenanigans going on in the US than with Brexit. But there is no doubt that since the referendum time the Pound is well down as is the Economy- there is a sadness accross the land. The only thing on the up is that unemployment rates are down but that could be with a lot more people working in low paid jobs as well. Zero contract jobs are the scourge of this younger generation..If after the brexit business is completed we are in a position to import cheaper food and clothing..well all the better..we’re going to need it
JR is still trying to talk things up..well it will take more than talk to get us out of this mess-
If the Irish border question is not progressed sufficiently then phase 2 the talks on the future will be deferred..of course there are those including the DUP who are saying we should walk away..all very well for politicians and public servants paid out of the public purse..but what about the rest of us trying to get by..if Liam Fox could only give us some information on those new deals he’s been promising it might lift the morale a bit..on the other hand it sounds very ominous with DD threatening to resign over Damien Green business..question is he too now looking for a way out? You have to admit none of this looks good-butis all much more important than the fluctuations of the pound vs the dollar or even the pound vs a basket of currencies.
A Hard Brexit would be really bad for the UK:
– Many leading Brexiter politicians infererd we wouldn’t leave the single market
– Hard Brexit doesn’t have the legs to last 10 or 20 years of economic decline (most people
s number 1 concern is the economy, ‘it’s economy stupid’)
– Hard Brexit (complicated as a ‘moon landing’) lacks the leadership (and overall strategy)
– Hard Brexit doesn’t have the support of Parliament
– Our country’s economy is already extremely vulnerable 1. High National debt 2. Low Productivity 3. High House Prices
But we must press on with control of borders. Whilst aiming to remain inside the single market and customs union (which we will have to pay for)
The UK’s REAL problem is that it lacks an economic strategy, in particular, regarding how to build up its High Tech Industry. The UK is too influenced by people in the City with retro, 1980’s economics (important as The City is).
The UK could be great again. Everyone can come out a winner, including Brexiters as Heroes for standing up to the extravagances of the EU, if we go for control of borders whilst remaining in the single market and customs union. If we go for Hard Brexit, we could be looking at some kind of South Sea Bubble with out country going into decline for years.
GOD. FAMILY. COUNTRY
Are you sure the reason is that the $ has not fallen?
