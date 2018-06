The first phase of the Winnersh Relief Road, connecting the B3270 Lower Earley Way to the B3030 King Street Lane has opened today. It will provide access to the new housing on the former Hatch Farm Dairies site.

Wokingham Borough Council has submitted a full planning application for the Winnersh Relief Road phase two, which subject to planning consent, would connect the B3030 King Street Lane to the A329 Reading Road.