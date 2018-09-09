The Lib Dems stake out the undemocratic extreme

“Demand better” says the boomerang Lib Dem slogan. That’s good advice when the Lib Dems come round with their proposal to block the wishes of the people and try to overturn the results of the 2016 referendum. Standing on a clear ticket for delay, watering down of Brexit and even a second referendum on terms, they slumped to just 7.4% of the vote in the 2017 election. They had not found the moderate middle, the friendly centre of gravity of the UK electorate as they claim. Their views were far from democratic, as they railed against the decision of the UK voters in 2016. Nor were they very liberal, as they dreamt up another Manifesto of regulations, higher taxes and exhortations to all of us to change the way we live our lives.
It’s a crowded space, this search for the so called moderate centre ground. It is defined as going back to Brussels, saying we are sorry for ever thinking of leaving, and accepting the full swathe of laws, taxes, budgets and common policies that characterise the modern EU. What ever is either moderate or democratic about such an agenda? How is it democratic for more and more laws to be made behind closed doors, drafted by officials we cannot sack or make accountable, and approved by Ministers from 27 countries under pressure not to rock the boat? What is liberal about the austerity policies of the EU’s budget controls, requiring higher taxes, lower spending and lower deficits from countries mired in unemployment in the south and west of the EU? How is the EU’s policy of helping pay for Turkey’s heavily defended borders with the Middle East moderate? What is green about the fishing discard policy or the dash for diesel and the reliance on coal for power by Germany? Why does everything proposed by the EU get through without a whisper of criticism? When will they apologise for the huge damage the Exchange Rate Mechanism did to the livelihoods and businesses of many in the UK, or for the revenge the Euro crisis visited on Cyprus, Greece, Ireland and Spain?
The outgoing Leader of the Lib Dems cannot make up his mind exactly when he will leave his job. Maybe he should hold a party referendum on the topic. Nor does he have any confidence in his fellow MPs, saying that they need to open up the contest for a new Leader to people not in Parliament. I guess as he believes laws should be made in Brussels and more control pass to the EU there is a kind of logic to not bothering whether a party leader can argue, question and vote on what we do here at home in our own legislature. It is a further sign of his insouciance towards UK democracy. Into this private debate with a few voters has intruded Tony Blair. A man who did well out of leading the Labour party, he has gone as far as he dare to say his own party under new leadership cannot win an election, and maybe Labour members like him should look around for a new party. Perhaps he has in mind a Social Democrat pro EU break away from Labour, rather like in the 1980s. They would doubtless need to join up with the Lib Dems.
Others looking at this crowded postage stamp of a political position include the hard line group of pro EU Labour MPs who call themselves moderates and who spend most of their time disagreeing with the electors when they are not disagreeing with their own Leader over most things. All of them suffer from the same underlying problem. There has never been a large market for a pro EU party in the UK. When John Stevens set up the pro Euro Conservatives it gained just 1.4% of the vote in the European elections. It peaked at under 4% in the Kensington and Chelsea by election to Parliament and was disbanded owing to a lack of voter support shortly afterwards. I doubt there would be much of a market on the left for a pro EU Labour party that made its peace with the Establishment on a number of issues where Corbyn is more radical. The pro EU Social Democrats never won new seats in a General Election. The Lib Dem result last time should be a warning to them all that trying to stop Brexit gets you to a very poor third place.
What they seek is no moderate centre they can capture. Supporting a new sell out to the EU is far from being a moderate position to adopt.
16 Comments
Vince Cable tries to re-light his dud squib, unaware that the EU loaded it with damp sand under their ban bang rules.
Well done Boris.
Not just the Lib Dems. …when will the Tories apologise for the ERM disaster? God knows how Major can spout about the EU after his decision to take us into it….
Yeah. We saw plenty of bland yellow on the blue caps and flags that had taken over the Proms last night. This is the future – along with the EU flag emblazoned on our troops last week. A sea of blue and yellow with no history and no meaning.
I hope these are seen as a wake up call rather than a rallying call.
Sorry but I switch off every time I hear that pompous, egotistical idiot speak. His party is defunct and I wish he were too. Add Clegg into the mix and its truly disastrous.
The scandal of the Labour Party stinks to high heaven. Just when we need an alternative to the Conservative MrsMay they go completely to pieces!
Mrs May’s brave attempts will come to nothing. M. Barnier makes that clear every time he opens his mouth.
A hard Brexit is going to cause disaster – even the Police are waking up to that at last.
The only game in town is rapidly leaving the field: Brexit as planned then EEA through the Efta route. Not perfect but the least worst option.
What an appalling rant. Untruth after untruth. Let me pick just one. No laws are made behind closed doors in the EU. All are made openly, by Council and Parliament, both made up of democratically elected polticians. Your eagerness to misrepresent the EU is nothing new, but your inaccuracies get wilder. You sound rattled? I think you fear a second referendum now your stories about how easy Brexit will be have unravelled
Reply Untrue comment- I attended many Council of Ministers meetings to legislate behind closed doors with no official report either of what was said.
What you are talking about is complete nonsense- ‘a sell out to the EU’?
The EU wouldn’t have us now not even if we were going at knockdown price, fire sale, bargain basement cost, the EU will not have us, not under any circumstances, not for this generation, not for the next..not with Canada Plus, nothing..they have had enough..so all of you followers of JR, J R-M and BJ ‘suicide vest’ types please rest assured your wish will come fairly soon March 2019
Scratch a Liberal and you will find a fascist.
But it makes their job easier!
Being part of an outer circle means never having to take responsibility for your ideas going into operation. Then gravitating towards the wishes of professional lefty lobbyists and corporate interests,things get even easier for them. All the way until the ballot box intervenes.
…. and there was Dave’s crass decision to let Nick into the act – twice – TV broadcasts and coalition government.
JR,
Did you have a particular bad evening last night as the whole World seems to be under criticism except your own party with is also in a real mess?
In a democracy, people have the right to campaign to reverse previous decisions. Did the Conservative party pack up and go home after 1997, 2001 or 2005 or did they campaign to overturn those decisions?
To quote David Davis, “a democracy that is unable to change its mind ceases to be a democracy”. This article reads like, in the context of the 2016 referendum, there are those who wish to see the UK cease to be a democracy.
Reply The Conservative party accepted defeats in elections. We did not demand a re run or accuse the voters of being stupid
Boris has flushed the benighted traitors out of the Foreign Office in no time at all. They were working to undermine Brexit with May from the start.
Clearly Cable is leaving the path open for a Labour MP to lead the LibDems. Quite why the likes of Chukka Umuna and Yvette Cooper are still in the Labour Party – notionally campaigning for a bunch of (words left out = allegations about attitudes to terrorist groups and anti Semitism) Marxists to take over the government – beats me. They ought to reverse into the LibDems en masse. If there were enough of them presumably they become the official opposition. The greatest threat to prosperity – and democracy – in the U.K. today is a possible Corbyn / McDonnell government.
Corbyn is a much bigger cause of economic uncertainty than Brexit. Most of my friends and contacts in business from other countries, now living in the U.K., whilst not enthused by Brexit, regard the prospect of a Venezuela type Govt here with horror, and wont be hanging around to see how it works out.