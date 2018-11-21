Wokingham Post Office

By johnredwood | Published: November 21, 2018

Knowing of worries about the possible move of the Post Office counters service from the Broad Street premises to a local shop, I am chasing an answer from the Post Office on why they wish to do this and what level of service they think they could supply with such a change. There is understandable apprehension that service could be worse if they refuse to engage and provide us with the rationale.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Alan Jutson
    Posted November 21, 2018 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    Was unaware of this possible change.

    They have just spent a small fortune in the last few years altering the layout of this office.

    The population of Wokingham is growing rapidly with more and more home deliveries and collections, which I would have thought would have played into the hands of a large post office counter rather than a smaller one.
    Main post offices are often the only place to get some transactions completed, as the smaller shop based offices usually only perform a more limited service.

    Yet another nail in the coffin for traditional customer service.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page