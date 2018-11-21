Wokingham Post Office

Knowing of worries about the possible move of the Post Office counters service from the Broad Street premises to a local shop, I am chasing an answer from the Post Office on why they wish to do this and what level of service they think they could supply with such a change. There is understandable apprehension that service could be worse if they refuse to engage and provide us with the rationale.
One Comment
Was unaware of this possible change.
They have just spent a small fortune in the last few years altering the layout of this office.
The population of Wokingham is growing rapidly with more and more home deliveries and collections, which I would have thought would have played into the hands of a large post office counter rather than a smaller one.
Main post offices are often the only place to get some transactions completed, as the smaller shop based offices usually only perform a more limited service.
Yet another nail in the coffin for traditional customer service.