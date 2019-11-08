Tonight Wokingham Conservatives will confirm the local campaign with me as their candidate for the General election. I will talk to the members present at the meeting about the messages I would like their help to take to the doorsteps and onto social media over the next month. They will be based on the things I have set out in recent blogs and will include a local agenda for the next five years.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
So lets see. 220 bn a year goes on the debts now.
We have both Tories and Labour saying
1. borrow lots of money [In most cases from people forced by law to invest in Gilts at low rates]
2. Invest the money
Now we get to the problem. Who pays for the borrowing?
Ah yes, more taxes.
It’s just borrow and tax.
I wish you and your campaigners well Sir John as indeed I do for all the campaigners
I hope it is a civilised, safe campaign and that all debate is undertaken with open minds on both sides.
Sir John
I wish you good luck with your endeavor. Integrity is in short supply in Politics at the moment, especially with our/your local contenders.
You have 3 votes from this household