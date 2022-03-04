Constituents have asked how they can donate to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. I’ve been informed that the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The UK Government will match pound-for-pound the public’s first £20 million and look to increase over time.
https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
2 Comments
March 5, 2022
”The UK Government will match pound-for-pound the public’s first £20 million …”
So that’s ANOTHER £20 million of public money on top of the public’s money, then?
March 5, 2022
I do not remember a humanitarian effort when the legitimate president of the Ukraine was ousted in a coup in 2014? Double standards here methinks!!!!!!