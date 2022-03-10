The U.K. government launched a scheme to grant entry to Ukrainian refugees who wish to join family here in the U.K. They will have somewhere to stay, they have people to welcome them and they may well speak English to ease their lives here. I strongly support this policy.
The U.K. government have listened carefully to what the refugees crossing the land borders out of Ukraine want. Many want to be given temporary accommodation and support near to the Ukrainian border, so they can return home easily once the fighting is over. Many of them are women and children who want to be rejoined with their husbands, brothers, fathers who have stayed at home to fight. They want as soon as possible to return to their own homes. I support the generous approach of the U.K. to assist the host states near to Ukraine with money, supplies and expertise. This is the way we can help the most refugees in the way they want. They want to stay in a country closer to and more like their own.
The U.K. is now drawing up a third scheme to offer 3 year visas to refugees without family contacts. This scheme will harness the generous spirits of U.K. citizens who want to offer free accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. I would be interested in your thoughts on this scheme.
My questions about the emerging shape of this scheme include
Why a 3 year period? It is a long time to be out of your country and we all hope there will be a peace long before then. If there is no peace why limit it to 3 years.
What provision would be made if we are talking large numbers to ensure there are enough school places with special teaching to overcome the language barrier? What extra capacity will be added to GP and hospital services?
If it is based around the free offer of accommodation by U.K. home owners what legal agreement will there be to ensure security of tenancy for the refugees? In what circumstances could the U.K. citizen back out of the offer? What fall back accommodation does the state have? Will there be any stipulations about the standards of the accommodation?
What, they don’t want a rubber dingy and a one way trip across the English Channel with 4 Star hotel comfort. What’s wrong with these people ? /sarc
So the Polish and Romanian nannies are proving too expensive now are they ? 😉
I am against this scheme as I believe it is open to abuse. But I bet it will prove popular with your MP’s. I mean, are these people also prepared to give these people food, spending money and to pay for all the services that are free at the point of use ? I’d doubt it.
Stop trying to pull the wool over our eyes.
The countries bordering Ukraine are indeed need of help and I believe that the substantial Overseas Aid Budget should be directed to them to help with this refugee crises.
More importantly are you going to ring Cuadrilla and tell them not to fill the wells with concrete.
These refugees will consume power and food both in short supply so let’s worry about our future for a change.
I’ve got a good idea, how about rounding up the cross channel gimmigrants, men between 18 and 60 and sending them to Ukraine as an international brigade.
How very nice to be a party listened to carefully by a government. Even if it isn’t one’s own government who NEVER even considers listening to those who finance it and its schemes.
Anyway…the good news. By the time every single MP and Lord has taken in several refugees the problem should just about be solved. And then there are all the Civil Servants and BBC employees and bosses and CEOs etc etc. That should give 3 year free accommodation to quite a few thousand.
Sorted!
Strange that no one in govt. is worried about stirring up the lurgi again!
Mass movement of people and all that. Not by plane though…surely?
What about the security for the MPs and Lords..oh and the Palace (?) taking in total strangers?
What about all the crazy laws here that allow eternal tenancy and the huge difficulty of any form of eviction?
Still…that will be a prob for all the uber generous MPs etc…right?
Alas it is a great great pity that the Conservative Government have allowed the asylum system to be abused so badly and for so long so that when a real crisis comes along…
It is also striking that nearly all of those who now want us to put up Ukrainian people weren’t so keen on the plight of Libyan or Iraqi refugees for whom we most definitely did have an obligation because of our actions.
Also how easily the biggest shift in our zeitgeist in Western history – the matter of BLM and George Floyd has disappeared without trace especially in view of the very worst example of racial apartheid now happening in Eastern EU. The refusal to allow the passage of black people trying to escape a war zone which is bound to condemn many of them to death. The BBC is happy to ignore this for some reason. Ditto the nazi Azov battalion which was waging war in the Donbass.
The UK government’s response to the humanitarian crisis has been a national disgrace. The majority – who do not vote Tory – are appalled at the callousness and lack of humanity coming from the top of government. Especially as some of those in Cabinet come from refugee families and have themselves been the beneficiaries of British generosity.
It is true that the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees will choose to stay either internally displaced within their own country or will end up in neighbouring countries. This is true in every war. We should do everything we can to assist these people and the countries which host them.
But it is also true that a significant number will choose to go further afield – including to the UK – and we should help them too.
The contrast between EU countries – which have opened their doors and welcomed those fleeing – and the Brexitists who could barely be less welcoming is stark. Your government’s response is shameful.
Let them in – as many as wish to come – and sort out the details later.
Whereas in the actual world – the one we live in – the U.K. govt is widely praised globally for its leadership against Russian thuggery in Ukraine, including in particular by president Zelensky. The U.K. has been helping Ukraine for years with arms and training, whilst most EU countries did nothing. The U.K. is also providing excellent and thoughtful help with refugees, in a way supported and requested by the Ukrainian govt.
Excellent article last Sunday by Dan Hannan on how embittered remainers just can’t stand it that the U.K. is leading the international reaction against Russia. Your post is another good example of what he’s talking about.
We are bursting at the seams with migrants.How many are getting into the U.K. illegally?Where are they housed?
The NHS cannot cope!
Here in St Ives we have a hotel full of Afghans. Whose budget is paying for them?
After years of no inflation we are facing raging inflation.Many households will not be able to cope.
We have too many lightweights such as Andrew Bailey at the Bank of England who advocates nil pay rises!
With so many problems we attack our Prime Minister.Why?
That made me laugh. Hey, maybe if we had a proper PM, we wouldn’t have all thes problems.
So “The U.K. is now drawing up a third scheme …” but why is this needed along side its first scheme strongly supported and encouraged by the Home Secretary of just board a dinghy and arrive to stay as long as you want? What is the basis for offering Ukrainians something less easy?
March 10, 2022
I sympathise very much with the Refugees, but my question is: where are they going to be housed? Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that many of the Hotels around London are still full of them. One refugee was complaining that his family had been in a hotel for several weeks, and please could he be assigned a flat for his family.
Priti Patel was urging Councils to come forward, even though nearly all councils had already said they were full up, and had no accommodation to offer.
As for the idea of UK people taking refugees into their homes. I respectfully suggest that many of those, who offered to do that, in the heat of the moment, may have a rethink, as has happened in the past.
So many times, our Government has just caved in, without thinking it through. The Media is keeping the pressure on, but in my opinion, they should be ignored.
Sir J, It seems to me that the UK has done more than most to support Ukraine with defensive military equipment, training and funding. Equally the Ukrainians themselves are encouraging the displaced to stay local to their Country.
A limited model for refugees to the UK as proposed feels fir on overall efforts by European countries. This also aligns to UK populace views that our county is crowded and struggles to accommodate more migrants.
Balancing that the Beeb and opposition still want to find a stick to beat the Tories. Slow policy on migrants and and careful visa controls are that stick.
You can’t please everyone – especially your opponents.
The Ukrainian deputy Peime Minister said in GB News the other evening when asked if we were doing enough to help refugees, said that Britain is doing more than enough, and to not worry about taking in refugees. But to please keep the help coming. From the horses mouth!
The current war in Eastern Europe is precisely the kind of situation in which most of us would be happy to see the UK Aid Budget involved.
It makes far more sense for Ukrainian refugees to be cared for and supported (hopefully only temporarily) in countries where they can easily communicate with the host population, and where many cultural customs will similar to their own, making every day a little easier than it would be in France, Italy, Britain or Spain.
I have read that, given the high number of women and children, there are already fears of people trafficking for a number of nefarious reasons – attempting to spread the Ukrainian refugees across Europe and the UK gives more opportunities to the criminals who are already thoroughly exploiting the economic migrants coming from the ME and Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Stop pretending. NOBODY is fooled. This government, along with all of the preceding governments, want the maximum number of people into this country. More than maximum. Nobody REALLY needs a home, a doctor or hospital, do they? The incentives for immigration are VERY generous. They don’t have to work, they get everything for free along with spending money and mobile phones, and anyone is welcome, murderers, terrorists, rapists, child abusers, and it is extremely unlikely they will be deported, no matter how violent they are. The Brits will pay for it all, even though many are in dire poverty already.
The government cannot help everyone, and they have made it clear that immigrants, legal or illegal, get priority over pensioners, the sick, the poor, and the homeless UK citizens. There are no limits to what this government will spend on immigration.
I am puzzled. Why is this scheme not available to the ‘asylum seekers’ (who, surely, by definition, must be refugees) arriving on our shores in dinghies? Surely the ‘Andys’ of this country would offer them accommodation for as long as is necessary? What say you, Andrew?
And, is the Government also drawing up a scheme to solve the immediate problems of their own citizens; chiefly, health service, education and a cheap, reliable energy supply? (I read yesterday that our standard of living is back to that of 1955 – I believe that rationing had just been phased out then.) Or are they just just using us all as ‘cash machines’ to supply them with money to virtue signal and pay their globalist friends for big contracts??
Can I just ask some simple questions. Is Russia our enemy? Is Ukraine our friend?? Would staying neutral enable us to broker peace in this troubled area of Europe more quickly and easily???
With emotions running very high in the UK, no thanks to our vile MSM, government is being totally irresponsible to even consider scheme 3. Plenty is being done with scheme 1 and 2.
I see no reason at all for yet another different scheme.
Surely we need to have a well thought out, set, workable and fair immigration policy that suits all people long term, which I thought was going to be based on a points system, based on our need.
Likewise a separate genuine refugee system that suits all people.
At the moment we seem to have a rag bag of different ideas, none of which are policed properly, because no one has any clear ideas, of what or who are responsible for funding and control.
The problem you have with people offering accommodation (free or otherwise) are the many and varied legal implications involved of doing so if it does not work out, for a whole range of reasons.
Once here there are legal rights placed upon all parties involved, and the local Authority in particular.
I see yet another expensive disaster unfolding if these matters are not thought through properly.
Housing fit for purpose, Tenants Rights, legal Duties of a landlord, damage claims and eviction, possible payment problems, Local Authorities legal obligations to accommodate, school places, HNS registration, benefits, language, work suitability, sustainability, and above all suitable and available accommodation.
Just ask yourself why we have people sleeping on the street now , and why Local Authorities cannot cope !
Do not get me wrong, I am all for helping those in dire need who cannot help themselves in some way, but let us be careful about who and why. The present so called system is in chaos, and an absolute shambles, It will and is getting worse every year, because we are continuing to add more people to our present population every year without the infrastructure to support them.
Why are the people who are prepared to offer a place to a Ukrainian refugee in their homes not off seeking a UK homeless person to house?
The media coverage of this war has been blanket and so our social media generation want to be seen to be involved, it always has to be about them. There is far too much of our TV news, newspaper pages and online coverage is taken up with reports from Ukraine. It is as though our media has forgotten how to cover multiple stories in depth following their exhaustive coverage of Covid and the UK leaving the EU.
There are other matters for us to concern ourselves with – when is your PM going to go? Why is my cost of living so high? and when will my daughter be able to see a consultant? among many other home issues.
Ukraine is very far down my list.
I am moved by the plight of the Ukrainian people but we are pretty full – as our ‘housing crisis’ demonstrates. Welcoming their refugees, and those of Hong Kong, should be accompanied by visa revocations for Russians and Chinese nationals working and studying here, and a mass return of the dinghyists to their COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN.
Yesterday, I gave some thought as to what a modern British refugee centre might look like. It would need to:
(1) Be close to areas with a shortage of unskilled labour.
(2) Offer on-site primary health care.
(3) Offer free, on-site child-care, so both parents can go out to work. (Refugees would receive no financial aid.)
(4) Offer accommodation that was warm and dry but not so good as to act as a pull-factor. (Any sea warrior could design it!) The occupants would be expected to move out into private accommodation , paid for by them, with 3-4 months.
And may I encourage your readers to visit the DEC website and consider making a donation.