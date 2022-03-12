The case for free trade

Most of us believe in free trade in our own lives. We rely on the free internal market of the Uk to supply most of our wants. I rely on the farmers to grow my food, on the millers, bakers and retailers to supply my bread and on the energy companies to heat my house and fuel my car. Each of us trains, specialises and takes a job in a relatively narrow field knowing we can rely on our fellow citizens to supply our other wants.
We do this because it is impossible for us to command all the skills and resources it needs to live to the level of sophistication we enjoy by working together. I do not need to plant my garden with potatoes, learn to sew clothes and try to get up to speed on how to make electronic devices when there are so many people and businesses that can do these things better, faster and cheaper.
The same theory should apply at the international level. Russia should have cheaper oil and gas because it has so much more of it than us. Ukraine should have cheaper wheat as it specialises in growing grains on its fertile plains. Unfortunately war can stop all that potential trade. Taiwan does have better microprocessors, but when the world is short of them we are not going to get all we need by hoping for more imports.
National resilience is about having the capacity to do the things that matter for yourself. In the world wars the UK had to dig for victory, putting more acres under the plough to grow more food as our imports were being attacked at sea. Today if we want successful industries we could do with more of our own microprocessors and more affordable gas to fuel our factories as foreign supplies are damaged.
There is little point in spending lots of money on defence equipment if in a war you were unable to scale up the production and draw mainly on your own resources to equip and supply your forces. That is why I have stressed that a plan for national resilience is an important part of any National Security Council work on defending ourselves.
44 Comments
March 12, 2022
Good Morning,
I am forced to repeat my phrase; ‘People trade, politicians frustrate trade’.
We have a bigger problem, the UN is again proving itself a waste of space. It can do nothing to persuade Putin to back-off and worse, it doesn’t even appear to be able to arrange some form of ‘international protection’ for Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. This isue should be front and center of the World’s peace keeping bodies, IAEA etc to find a way to toake those world threatening nuclear facilities out of the equation. Putin, when he becomes desperate, will use them.
March 12, 2022
Indeed the government have killed most free trade in health care & education (hard to compete with free), much of housing with subsidised housing for some but not other, in employment with the minimum wage and with daft restrictive employment laws, in transport with subsidies for public transport and vast taxes on cars and trucks… Sunak
March 12, 2022
The police force and law fail to prevent all crime.
That is not a reason to scrap them, however.
March 12, 2022
It’s far worse than that. NATO caused this crisis.
March 12, 2022
‘The same theory should apply at the international level.‘
Key words here are ‘theory’ and ‘should’. It is all very well for Adam Smith to describe the manufacture of pins, but the real world is often not like this.
People and countries will try to shape trade to give themselves an advantage. Hence the economists’ stock phrase ‘ceteris paribus’ for when life does not mirror theory.
March 12, 2022
Sir John – off topic: something is a little awry with the Comments procedure in your Diary. Each time I make a comment, it vanishes from my screen (as opposed to appearing with ‘awaiting moderation’ sign), and sends me back to the beginning of the comments section. It is also not accepting the ‘save your details for next time’, so I’m having to log in anew each time.
Thank you.
March 12, 2022
Try a different browser. I use Firefox on an iPhone and Edge on a PC. I usually have no problems. Occasionally I see ‘your comment is awaiting moderation’ – when it is not my comment.
It’s a shame there is no upvote/downvote facility as you get on many forums.
And the search facility is useless.
And, on a phone, you can’t see who is replying to whom.
There is much better off the shelf forum software than is used here.
March 12, 2022
@ Michael J Wilson “It’s a shame there is no upvote/downvote facility as you get on many forums. “ – although its absence spares us (to a limited extent, I accept) from posturing fools rattling on like the empty vessels they are as they seek up-votes.
March 12, 2022
I have that phone problem too.
March 12, 2022
Good morning.
But not in water. I cannot choose who my water suppliers is and, thanks to Tory / Labour policies, I have even less choice who supplies my gas and electricity. In fact, thanks to Tory / Labour / Green policies I soon will not have even a choice between gas and electricity and who supplies the latter. You will be creating a monopoly for which we will all pay – literally !
And the government took the oppotunity to steal small farms from their owners, which were never given back after the war had ended. Which reminds me. Under the other government plan where Ukraninas who DO NOT have family here can come and stay, where are they going to live ? Are you going to turf out little old ladies from their homes to give to them ?
If you want peace, prepare for war.
The wake up call was when the Suez Canal got blocked. Obviously people were not listening when that happened.
March 12, 2022
Indeed the government is, as usual, the main problem.
Jeremy Hunt calls for massive boost in defence spending (in 2019). Well perhaps, but it might be good if defence expenditure were efficient & well directed for a change. One thing for sure you need cheap, reliable on demand energy and a decent economy to defend the country efficiently.
This from J Hunt who was in charge of the appallingly run NHS and the Pandemic Planning for nearly 5 years but did nothing to change the appalling “free” at the point of use state monopoly healthcare system that kills nearly all real competition. Yet another incompetent and deluded PPE graduate who thinks ever larger government and taxes are the answer.
Jeremy Hunt in 2019: Effects of climate change are fuelling conflict, UK to drive forward the global response.
No mate the religious net zero lunacy and energy policies governments are pushing (to combat the non existent climate emergency) has very much helped cause this war! Wrong again Hunt as usual.
March 12, 2022
It comes down to how much risk you are ready to accept. Energy, food and defence security are the top three risks government must provide for. It is failing badly on all three, in particular on energy and food because it is pursuing the phoney net zero objective. It is phoney because the case on which it rests – man made global warming – is phoney. The UK has the ability to achieve a substantial degree of energy independence. The failure of successive governments to achieve it is a national betrayal. The UK also possesses substantial phosphate deposits, also left in the ground for because government prevents its extraction.
March 12, 2022
+1 and food production in the UK need cheap, reliable on demand energy not May/Boris/Sunak/Carrie/Kwasi/Hand’s insane net zero lunacy. Can you please put a numerate Energy Engineer or physicist in charge please.
March 12, 2022
+1 CO2 is NOT the problem. Human overpopulation is the problem, but that’s a hot potato, like the creeping Islamic takeover and control of UK food production, so it will be ignored.
March 12, 2022
The biggest causes of population growth are significantly lower infant mortality – fewer children die – and increased longevity. People live longer.
Many contributors to this blog are firmly in the second category but I’m guessing when you rage all about population growth it is other people you are raging about and not yourselves. You want fewer other people.
March 12, 2022
Overpopulation is the consequence of the subjugation of women, denying them education, freedom to choose their career and the right to choose a partner or whether they want one or not, and whether they want children at all.
Then there’s the underpopulation problem in many advanced countries, where the tax burden and cost of living is so great that women feel they can’t afford to take time out from work to have a family.
March 12, 2022
And the most growth is from poor countries.
March 12, 2022
[…] Read more about The case for free trade […]
March 12, 2022
Maybe you could tell us why if fracking is back on the agenda and Karteng said in Parliament bit necessarily doesn’t make any sense to concrete over the wells, why he has not put the order to fill them in, on hold.
Cuadrilla. Is getting increasingly frustrated by lack of government action.
We know why that is. They spin desperately to get us off their backs with zero intention of taking any action and have zero political courage a bit like their leader especially on this topic with his wife whispering in his earl
March 12, 2022
Carrie hasn’t approved stopping the concreting over of the weeks.
She and the eco loons are beside themselves watching the population forced off the road and freezing at home.
That’s what the great reset is all about in practice.
If the government really believed in free trade, they would scrap the NIP.
Just talk.
March 12, 2022
I am now hoping that Cuadrilla will now have the moral courage to refuse to do as ordered by an unelected, irresponsible regulator. The performance by Kwarteng and Johnson in this matter has been execrable.
March 12, 2022
One of the perceived problems is that we along with other countries do not have a large manual skill base sector.
Traditional trades essential to everyday life have been dumbed down with modular training, multi choice questions, lack of real 4-5 year apprenticeships and the mind set from the educational decision makers on what and where the country’s youth are eventually going to end up.
Schools from very early age should be with the power of play scenario be teaching children the common sense skills they and the country will need in later life. But they can’t because the teachers and educational experts do not have them or even a basic understanding of them in the first place.
March 12, 2022
Why did we need to train young people in manual skills? We didn’t, thanks to free movement. It was cheaper to import ready skilled people for low wages. Now that free movement has ended (supposedly) we do need to train young people, and industry has forgotten how, and it resents the cost and the need for planning ahead. They had it good for so long, at the expense of generations of UK youngsters and the country as a whole.
Employers greed for cheap ready made labour annoyed me. I remember one lady complaining to me that she couldn’t find staff since free movement ended. When I asked about pay and conditions, she wanted a qualified person to take a management job (and also do the dirty work) for minimum pay. To me, minimum pay should be limited to jobs where no qualifications, and no experience, is required.
March 12, 2022
+many
Also very annoying…the concept of the “noble worker” as opposed to the “lazy Brit”.
Wasn’t it the case that the money earned in £££s translated into wealth back home?
And what happened to accommodation provided by the employer and various perks in kind?
Now the taxpayer makes up the difference since so many “employed” can claim benefits.
March 12, 2022
Minimum wage became maximum wage, in effect.
Turboterrier is correct. Coffee shop servers were classed as ‘apprentices’ in the Tory deceit to voters that they were creating traditional apprenticeships with years of training and exams and lifetime skills that could support a family.
March 12, 2022
You’re a mug if you train anyone. All that happens is that other employers who can’t or don’t bother to train poach your staff, using the benefit of not investing in staff training.
March 12, 2022
Everything starts from a solid foundation family , education and work. Too much of the building of such foundations has been delegated to other people and our core family, knowledge foundations are weakened as a result.
Children play shops in school. They learn about money and financial transactions. Next step still in the play mode is where does the products get there, how and where they are manufactured? Fertile ground to teach Just in Time, Right First Time, Team working and problem solving, cost of non conformance etc etc. By the time the leave school they will have life skills and an active mindset. They will have skills that employers spend thousands on trying to train and ingrain into their organisations or business’s. Each child should leave school with a little portfolio built up across their educational life that will enable them to have a positive CV even it it lacks academic achievements. Above all they will have a flexible, adaptable mindset geared to continual improvement.
March 12, 2022
And in other news, on Thursday on question time, we saw the one eyed rubbish spouted by EU political royalty on their leadership over Ukraine, thank you Germany for 8000 helmets and some out of date munitions, no doubt causing Andy to wet his pants.
He and the rest of the ‘lost touch with reality angry mob’ angry because people are laughing at them, should read Camilla Tominey in the DT this morning lacerating the self interested actions and posturing of the EU.
What a puffed up fool Macron now looks.
March 12, 2022
Macron is not my favourite politician – by virtue of his hatred for a post-Brexit UK – but looking at those with their fingers on the biggest nuclear arsenals, he looks the sanest.
March 12, 2022
Nig1 the article is a peurile attempt to try to equate brexit with standing up to Putin. Utter delusion.
Putin bought brexit. Brexiters just won’t admit it.
March 12, 2022
He didn’t buy me.
March 12, 2022
I tend not to read newspapers written for an audience or ranting elderly lunatics.
March 12, 2022
Oh. You don’t have to find out that Zelensky rates our efforts highly as do the fighters – it was on the BBC the night before last. Brexit Britain has been among the best supporters.
March 12, 2022
If Andy doesn’t appreciate Brexit Britain’s efforts President Zelensky certainly does, as do the fighters using our anti tank weapons “The BEST !” one resistance fighter exclaimed in BBC TV.
Not that I agree with protracting this war by supplying such ordinance.
March 12, 2022
I wonder how the NSC has been working over the past few weeks.
March 12, 2022
For decades, and certainly since we were taken into the EEC and then EU, the Establishment’s objective was to destroy national resilience in favour of a European Communitarian project.
When a majority of the British people voted against remaining in that project, the Establishment refused to implement that democratic decision ….. until they were forced. Even now, with a form of Brexit delivered, it appears that many in the Civil Service (and elsewhere) are “reluctant” to implement policies which will increase our national resilience and the Government has been, and is, actively pursuing policies which will reduce it still further: the most obvious are the Net Zero lunacy/refusal to use our our own energy resources and reducing food production/re-wilding of farmland.
Meantime, they continue to increase the population at the alarming and unsustainable rate of roughly a million people every three years, via both legal and illegal means (expecting British taxpayers to meekly accept it and also pay for it) further weakening our national resilience.
It does rather make you wonder :
(a) if we have a National Security Council, what on earth have they been doing for the past few decades and
(b) since they have so comprehensively failed to deliver any National Security/Resilience for the past few decades, whether they are the right people to deliver it now
The first step towards delivering National Security/Resilience is to stop undermining it. So perhaps Sir John could tell us why the Government won’t do it?
March 12, 2022
The nub of our problems. Thanks for pointing it out.
March 12, 2022
The “impossible” ability to see to our every need has, over the centuries, been purposely taken away from us by monarchs and their governments.
Was it just so they could do this to us?
Oh, but never mind…this govt. is making sure there is a bogeyman for the sheep to blame.
Keep clapping.
March 12, 2022
The trouble with ‘free’ trade is it creates a race to the bottom. You all know this. But you are hooked on cheap consumer tat so you choose to either ignore, or bleat about, the consequences. Free trade, to a country such as ours, means cheap imports. Cheap imports mean:
No energy security
No food security
No job security
A service economy with low paid jobs
Make your minds up. You can’t have free trade and energy security and cheap food and well paid and secure jobs.
Let’s face it, it’s difficult to buy a manufactured product that hasn’t got Made in China on it. Free trade. Great eh?
March 12, 2022
+1
March 12, 2022
So we are going to need a replacement National Security Council too then before we get what is appropriate and needed?
March 12, 2022
Can I introduce the concept of “calibration” to show that free trade should not be used in isolation to determine policy.
There are several “right wing”, “natural” or “free” processes. One of them is trade, which can be broadened to include the free markets where price is settled by demand and supply.
There are also other “natural” process such as democracy, evolution, science, justice, the way the brain calibrates itself and central to this is consciousness. All these processes have one thing in common which is small adjustments. These can be price, votes, DNA, hypotheses, laws, synapses.
What is important is not to isolate one process at the expense of others. For example focusing on free trade when it damages jobs and national security has an effect on our basic needs of food, safety and comfort. This kind of bad free trade then leads to a recalibration of votes and laws.
Interestingly consciousness central to this because it allows us to calibrate these processes.
I would say there are anti-natural processes as well such as obsfucation, propaganda, lies, bureaucracy that stop the free calibration of processes.
March 12, 2022
The internet has created a mechanism to allow the free flow of information and is therefore inherently enabling of right-wing natural processes of calibration (the markets, politics, laws, ethics etc). The rise of anti-calibration such as misinformation reporting, cancel culture, propaganda, obsfucation, spin are effectively the embodiment of left-wing anti-natural processes on the internet.
Politics has effectively become internet censorship.
March 12, 2022
I see that China, emboldened by Russia, is now threatening ‘dire consequences’ for any country opposing an attack on Taiwan. It’s time for the Free World to leave the WTO, en masse.