What does national resilience look like?

The government now says it does wish the UK to be more self reliant. One obvious area to start with is energy, the centre of the current cost of living and international crisis.
The government wishes to move to a net zero future. They need to understand that for the next few years most people will need gas for their home heating boilers, most energy using industry will still need gas for ceramics and steel, bricks and cement. Most cars, trucks and vans will still need petrol or diesel. The electric revolution will be more widespread next decade, not this.
That is why the UK government now needs to call in the oil and gas industry in the UK and encourage it to fill the gap of the next few years with more UK produced gas and oil. The Business Secretary implied he would do so. So when will he make the announcements that policy needs? We do not need more studies or White Papers. The need is urgent. He and his officials need to give licences to explore and to produce more from all the known deposits and fields. The Treasury needs to consider if the tax regime is sending the right signals, as it will be a big winner from more domestic production. Producing UK oil and gas already incurs Corporation tax at double the standard rate.
For its wider goal of decarbonising the government needs to make more rapid progress with small nuclear reactors, to conclude if this is feasible and economic and if so pump prime a development and production programme to make them a next decade reality. It needs to see which combination of technologies could back its extension of windfarms so that they can keep the lights on when the wind does not blow or blows too much. They need to decide on the balance of green hydrogen production, battery storage and pump storage as the main means of storing wind energy when it is available and using it when the wind is on strike. Affordability matters when they make their choices. You cannot rely on more wind farms alone as there are too many hours when there is no wind or when you have to switch off the turbines because the wind is too strong. All the energy they produce on windy nights needs to be stored for use on calm days.
March 14, 2022
Wishes are for fools. What is needed is action, and I see little of it.
To imply something is to suggest it only. Again, no action to be taken.
We are witnessing a government imolising itself. When the enegy cap, a Labour / RedEd idea, ends in April, not only will our prices go throught the roof, but we will be paying foreign energy companies milliions in compensation. Utter madness. Political parties do not get re-elected after they have just impoverished the voter.
A third of the price of our electricity is made up of VAT and payments to so called renewables. These renewables are owned by rich landowners and large foreign companies. The VAT, albeit smaller of the two, if removed would be as seen as a kind geture. So too would a reduction in fuel duty, especially on diesels. This would help industry.
Your party is digging its own grave and, when your fellow MP’s realise this it will be too late ! You are a lone voice.
March 14, 2022
It staggers me how Conservative MPs in particular are missing the big win here. We do NOT need to produce more energy Mr Redwood – we need to use LESS energy.
Contrary to the views of some, this doesn’t mean a return to the dark ages. Far from it. Despite the multitude of gizmos and gadgets in our homes we use less energy per person now than at any point for the last 60 years. The country as a whole is back using the same amount of electricity we did in the 1980s.
We have learned to do much more with much less – a trend really pushed by the EU with measures Tories moan about like energy efficient lightbulbs, hoovers, fridges and hairdryers.
The best thing we can do now is to insulate Britain. We can significantly reduce energy consumption simply by lagging lofts, replacing old doors and windows. With government will we could start this today – whereas small nuclear is a decade or more away.
Reply What a stupid post. Our energy use is down because we import so many more energy intensive items from China and the EU instead of making them ourselves. I have told you about the accounting distortions before but you will always criticise whatever I say.
March 14, 2022
Andy, you say we need to use less energy. That rather misses the point, with prohibitively high cost energy of wind and solar, being unreliable and heavily subsidised, we won’t have any!
March 14, 2022
Andy, I don’t think you’ve done you homework. If you look at this government report, you’ll see something important about energy use over the last 50 years :
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1020152/2020_Energy_Consumption_in_the_UK__ECUK_.pdf
There has a been a decline in energy use only in the manufacturing sector, where it has been very pronounced. But that’s because we don’t manufacture much these days. Domestic, transport and services have all seen an increase in energy use since 1970, contrary to your claim. You will also see the almost negligible contribution so far made by ‘bioenergy’ sources. We still depend overwhelmingly on petroleum, gas and electricity for our energy, and it’s good that some are trying to hold the government to account on how we can ensure the country continues to obtain energy from those sources.
March 14, 2022
Andy even in the 1980s people used electric storage heaters, gas fired CH was not that widespread, coal fires were commonplace. Quite a number of homes were built with electric underfloor or fan room vents electric heating. Think about the manufacturing that went on and the enormous industrial use of electricity. You were in primary school I don’t suppose you have a clue about the reality of life then.
March 14, 2022
Ps. You only have to look at peoples roofs after it has snowed to spot those with poor insulation.
March 14, 2022
@Andy “The best thing we can do now is to insulate Britain” ? Wow.
So when are you gluing your hands to the tanks invading Ukraine with your mates? Many would follow your dreams methinks…
March 14, 2022
March 14, 2022
Andy : “We do NOT need to produce more energy Mr Redwood – we need to use LESS energy.”
Have you realised how much energy you are consuming re-building your house?
March 14, 2022
This is what happens when Neo-Marxist progressive ideology infects a nation and its politicians with its poison. Common sense and utilitarianism is thrown out of the window causing suffering for all and all in the pursuit of what exactly? A narrative of Net Zero? What the hell is that? Who contrives this tosh anyway?
Even Mr Redwood accepts the bloody narrative of Net Zero nonsense but then he’s a party politician so has no choice but to submerge his true feelings and opinions on the altar of party loyalty and unity
We are seeing terrible things on tv with the world passing through a transformational phase of realignment while Labour politicians can’t agree what constitutes a woman. Yes, this is what exercises the tiny minds of politicians today. Pathetic, beyond pathetic
I know Labour is a cancer but the Tories have allowed their politics to flourish and bloom by their refusal to oppose while deceitfully and surreptitiously embracing it for an easy life and to appease the progressive enemy
Reply I accept that the main governments intend to act on the net zero narrative and ask the U.K. govt to build affordability and availability of power into their policy. I have not written in support of their narrative.
March 14, 2022
I think you should look at the motives for the Climate Change Act and Legal Net Zero. There has been much below the line comment on Conservative Woman and the Spectator with very compelling evidence which I understand you have in your possession. It shouldn’t be ignored, especially as this subject is so important for everyone.
March 14, 2022
If you’re going to have small reactors to ‘keep the lights on when there’s no wind’, then you don’t need wind power at all.
March 14, 2022
Indeed, it is clearly daft to build expensive nuclear reactors only to have them work very inefficiently by turning them on and off all the time to compensate for intermittent wind and solar.
March 14, 2022
It’s clearly daft to pontificate on use when the project is still in its infancy. What I don’t understand is why more hasn’t been done to use or spin off from the reactors in our nuclear subs, for domestic supply.
March 14, 2022
March 14, 2022
Alice
Carrie says “you must stop thinking like that” In their world common sense and logic does not exist.
March 14, 2022
Alice. We never needed wind. A sensible approach would have ensured this. They are an expensive folly.
March 14, 2022
That is the biggest problem about the whole Net Zero package. Unrealistic time scales. All these countries and ours worse than most, all pissing before they have got their flies open.
As usual with our lot loads of talk and very little or no thought.
There is going to be such a backlash against all of this because there is no reason to destroy people’s way of life over trying to reach zero CO2. Its unachievable with the technology we have at the present. Nobody in this government has the b###same to tell Boris you could and most probably backing let alone riding the wrong horse. All the things that need to happen are being ignored. Dingy Invaders, poor housing stock, secure efficient power generation 24/7 and distribution networks. Not a nano gram of common sense between all of them.
500+ want to raise up their hands and take a good hard look around then and then take an even harder longer look in the mirror. THEY ARE THE PROBLEM.
March 14, 2022
This government is resilient in its thinking but not in its energy policy
HS2, National Insurance tax hike, cementing the gas fracking well-head, ending any further gas/oil exploration, maintaining VAT rates, NI protocol and net-zero still going ahead….and what of the full Sue Gray report
March 14, 2022
Have Cuadrilla been contacted yet to stop the state mandated vandalism of concreting over their gas Wells or is it just another pule of hot air from Bozo and wife.
Have the company been contacted to start work on the Cumbrian coal mine or is this still under judicial review.
Actions my dear man not platitudes.
Are Extinction Rebellion and Co going to be treated like the terrorists they are.
March 14, 2022
March 14, 2022
The first and most important step is to abandon its hugely expensive, unachievable and meaningless drive to net zero. It is unaffordable. It fails, on its own terms, to reduce man made CO2 (because CO2 generating activities are exported elsewhere to be reimported as commodities or finished products). It is meaningless because the main drivers of climate, the sun, our orbit around it, tectonic plates shifts causing volcanic action and the behaviour of clouds are wholly unpredictable, create a chaotic system; these dominant natural forces, as the scientists who write the IPCC’s WG1 report concede, are excluded from their models. Yet the narrative we are fed expects us to believe that man made CO2 drives the climate in a linear response within this chaotic system we call climate. The smart response would be to adapt to climate change as it evolves, cut waste and reduce actual pollution (not obsess about CO2). Then your sensible proposals could be pursued with the urgency they deserve.
March 14, 2022
Gear, hear, Old Timer! And that IPCC report to which you refer has had a second report out that points out the huge chunk of missing data! The mediaeval period when CO2 levels were about double what they are now! I wonder though, whether that will have been shown to Johnson?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/15/ipcc-ar6-spm-credibility-destroyed-by-disappearing-medieval-warming-period/
March 14, 2022
Johnson, along with other Princes, Presidents and Prime Ministers who attended the Glasgow COP, wear no clothes but a few, like the wattsupwiththat blog and others do point out the inconsistencies between what the scientists write in WG1 and what the spin masters write in the SPM. They control the narrative we are fed. Countries, like India, who rightly do not buy the SPM narrative must think the West is stupid.
March 14, 2022
Multiple small nuclear reactors are an absolute non-starter. The NIMBY middle-classes like Andy won’t even accept new homes being built where they live never mind nuclear reactors.
March 14, 2022
One or two large reactors should surely, logically be cheaper, easier to protect, safer and more efficient than lots of small ones. The main cost of nuclear is so often the political processes and delays & not the engineering.
March 14, 2022
Imagine that a technical fault occurs at one of your large reactors. How big a chunk of your national generating capacity then goes kaput? A larger number of SMRs would be a more resilient solution. Over time, some diversity in design should also be introduced.
March 14, 2022
Not convinced that one or two large reactors are ‘easier to defend’. You need to believe that all incoming missiles can be shot down, whereas one or two will usually get through. The distribution network will also be concentrated and vulnerable.
March 14, 2022
They’re a non starter for technical, security, and environmental reasons whatever public opinion.
March 14, 2022
I suppose you know that Mr Farage was stopped from having a meeting regarding the green scam?
Why are venues allowed to dictate politics?
The govt may say it wants to be self sufficient but it does not protect the free speech that just might give people the ooomph they need to regain their sanity!
I will believe the govt’s bleats when the anti fracking concrete mixer is withdrawn!
And someone gets a shovel out up in Cumbria.
March 14, 2022
As I’ve said before, when someone is being prevented from doing or saying something, you know that whatever it is they were being prevented from saying or doing is correct.
These idiots give themselves away by censoring or preventing people from speaking out. It’s so obvious!
March 14, 2022
No Sharon, global CO2 concentration during the Northern Hemisphere Medieval Warm Period was not double what it is now. It was not 800 ppm (twice the present concentration). It was about 250 ppm.
Temperature and CO2 concentration are not the same things, you know, and this whatever you might say about ‘free speech’.
So if Sir John moderates me and prevents me from saying that you have not particularly well understood the whatsupwiththat diagrams, is it more likely to make me right or wrong?
March 14, 2022
Sharon
Exactly.
But you really must stop applying logic and truth to your comments. It might piss some people off! I do hope so.
Keep on saying it.
March 14, 2022
What a typically silly, binary analysis.
People are prevented from saying all manner of things for perfectly good reasons, such as not inciting violent crime, murder on a racial basis etc.
I doubt whether you would allow your private property to be used for a pro-European Union purposes either, would you?
So why should serious scientific establishments such as universities allow theirs to be used for people to spout anti-Enlightenment, conspiracy theorist mumbo jumbo?
March 14, 2022
Everhopeful. I fear you have a long wait.
March 14, 2022
Self reliant? Does Ukraine want to be self reliant? Does any sensible country want to be self reliant? No, we all need friends and allies. That’s why Putin cheered Brexit
March 14, 2022
Self reliance has nothing to do with friends and allies. Self reliance means we are not hostage to the whims of a country upon whom we are reliant for one thing, or another. Just look at the non-stop threats emanating from France since Brexit, and France is supposedly a friend AND ally!
March 14, 2022
The EU chose not be friendly nor an ally when we were in the EU and especially not when we left.
EG France threatened withdrawal of electrical power from the Channel Islands as part of the “negotiations” over fishing.
The sensible thing is always to be as self reliant as possible, then you can choose who your friends and allies are.
March 14, 2022
no! he wanted to CAUSE division and disaffection with the EU.
March 14, 2022
@ Gary Megson -and so (in your world) Putin is proving now what a “friend and ally” he is to Ukraine is he?
March 14, 2022
Yes, any sensible country DOES want to be self-reliant. Because in times of shortage producing countries are going to keep their produce for their own people, and in times of dispute produce can be withheld or we can even be blockaded in order to blackmail us. Look how France recently threatened to renege on agreements to supply power unless we gave them a greater share of our natural resources for free.
March 14, 2022
If battery storage is to be cost effective, electricity costs need to be several times as much as they are today. The depreciation cost of discharge and recharge of batteries is much greater than the energy returned.
March 14, 2022
The government and people that either stand to make lots of money or are eco communists want to move to net zero. Anyone that can think critically is a lot less keen. Physics, availablity of resources and the fact that most “green” projects are about as green as open cast mining mean that the whole idea is impossible.
March 14, 2022
You and most of the rest of us have said all this for a very long time. Is repetition a necessary tool when dealing with government. I await Boris’s energy plan and it had better be good. I also await the Chancellors plan for a post Brexit post Covid plan for an entrepreneurial UK.
March 14, 2022
This is the classic government response when found out saying what it now wishes. Meaningless with no outcomes as we see with fracking.
As with everything that comes from Boris, I done believe you. We shouldn’t have been put in this position in the first place.
March 14, 2022
So who IS allowed to own one of our former football clubs?
Not a Russian but a Saudi?
The Saudis recently executed 81 people in one day!
Oh and our dear govt. is being called waaaycist over the £300 per month take-a-refugee reward money!
Oh dear me!! Much wringing of pinnies!!
March 14, 2022
Of Business Secretary Kwarteng you ask ” So when will he make the announcements that policy needs?”.
I think it very commendable of you to stick with him. I am looking to his successor before anything useful happens but then I could do with more Christian charity.
Reply The PM is not about to replace him so I address my remarks to him
March 14, 2022
What does national resilience look like? In a word a doughnut designed by non STEM folk who have zero experience of demand and supply let alone generation of power sadly.
As an example we are now far more vulnerable to major pinch points of supply risk today due to closing down our options from the time when Ed Miliband was out in charge of UK Energy. That says it all!
March 14, 2022
I support Nigel Farage’s call for a referendum on Net Zero, hopefully this will put an end to the madness!
March 14, 2022
Off topic, now the US wants to take on China as well as Russia. In fact the US will not tolerate any country in the world doing anything to frustrate the sanctions on Russia imposed by the US and its allies.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/03/13/sullivan-on-china.cnn
“Sullivan vows consequences if China gives lifeline to Russia”
March 14, 2022
All I’ve been reading about is more useless windfarms being foisted on us all. Dumb or what?
March 14, 2022
“British Grown Tulips for Mothers’ Day!”
Way to go. At last.
THAT’S what we want!
British grown. British made.
British pickers….no chance!