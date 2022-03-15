Discussing my latest book, Build Back Green: The Electrifying Shock of the Green Revolution

I recently had a discussion with Mark Littlewood from the Institute of Economic Affairs about my latest book, Build Back Green: The Electrifying Shock of the Green Revolution. You can watch it here:
11 Comments
March 15, 2022
Good morning.
Where do you find the time ?
Anyway, good luck with the book.
March 15, 2022
Very interesting points touched upon, such a shame that the vast majority of the politicians can’t, won’t, or don’t want to know about it. The high priestess’s sermons are now all enshrined in law so your wrong and they are right. Bring on the bottom up revolution. Hopefully you will get given air time on the more realistic media outlets.
March 15, 2022
I’ll look forward to reading it ……………………………………….. on my electric-powered book.
March 15, 2022
It must be obvious to anyone but the ra k stupid (cue most politicians) that the path we are following is a blind alley.
Revolution indeed, power bills will just not be affordable for many pensioners as they will exceed their income.
The poll tax riots will be like a walk in the park.
I see no one has asked Cuadrilla not to vandalise the gas Wells.
March 15, 2022
Indeed. The sanctions against Russia are meant to cause regime change there.
Poor Russians… they get to burn real gas while we get to burn our virtual fiat.
What does Boris give us in the cost of living crisis of my life time ? Fracking ? Coal ? Oil ???
Nope.
Loft insulation and heat pumps.
I think regime change in the UK is coming a lot faster than in Russia. Andy gives us hard talk on how Putin is going to be ‘retired’, ‘escorted out of the building’ or giving a ‘bullet in the back of the head’ (what lovely imagination these lefties have) but he clearly has no idea of the rings of steel surrounding Putin – each of his protectors and spies reliant on Putin surviving for their very own lives.
March 15, 2022
BoJo will look into it when he’s finished asking Saudi Arabia for more oil.
March 15, 2022
But Ian, aren’t the pensioners to blame anyway according to a certain contributor here, as we are ALL apparently filthy rich via evil property speculation while also living off younger people’s taxes, we have each personally contaminated the globe during our youthful excesses, we all voted for Brexit and are now living too long for the NHS to cope?
March 15, 2022
The Zero Carbon policy is diametrically incompatible with the Petro Dollar.
The Petro Dollar is what maintains the West (and democracy) as the dominant force in the world.
Green policies are nothing more than a wolf in sheep’s clothing designed to destroy democracies in the West.
March 15, 2022
Actual car sales figures 2020 to 2021:
Diesel sales down 68%
Petrol sales down 16%
Hybrid electric sales up 34%
Battery electric sales up 76%
Of the 5 most popular model cars sold in February 2021 two are all electric.
Meanwhile in Norway – which has pursued electric car friendly policies – virtually all new cars are now electric.
Turns out the products are popular Mr Redwood – but I did chuckle hearing two Brexitists moaning about everyone else’s modelling being wrong.
Reply What proportion of total sales all electric? Still very small
March 15, 2022
Thank you for making that interview accessible. Some observations. ARM deserves a mention because it’s innovative RISC architecture enabled Apple to create the smart phone. That was c30 years after Intel’s first IC. Along the way there has been continuous innovation driven by the power of Moore’s Law, and competition, not the laws of government. Net Zero in the UK is driven by the laws of governments and “picking winners”. This approach will fail.
Although you do not query the models, perhaps you could challenge your mathematical colleagues at Oxford to explain the mathematical alchemy whereby reliable linear forecasts can be made 50 years ahead in the chaotic system that is our climate, while at the same time ignoring three key drivers of climate, namely solar radiation, volcanic activity and cloud behaviour. Because that is what we are asked to believe.
March 15, 2022
JR there is no doubt at all that (almost invariably) scrapping your old ICU car and causing a new EV to be built will cause far, far more world CO2 than keeping your old IC car. This even if it is always charged on lower carbon electricity (it will not be as we do not have any available). It will also cost far more, be less flexible, have limited range and very inconvenient, much longer refill/recharge times. Especially bad if you lack home parking/charging space for you 1,2 or 3+ cars. Useless for towing too.
A typical EV might only do 80,000 miles or even less before it becomes valueless due to the battery devaluation rendering it virtually worthless. This will use only about £5,000 of electricity and this will not come from zero carbon electricity as we have none (and very little spare low carbon electricity either). The manufacture of the car and battery (plus recycling) will use far more fossil fuel energy than this alone. Currently it will also raise no tax for the government (to largely waste) as they are mainly not taxed or congestion charges and are even subsidised with grants. The poor subsidising the rich yet again.