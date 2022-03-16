What plans does the Secretary of State have to secure value for money from the additional funds allocated to the NHS for 2022-23?

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (119393):
Question:
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what plans he has to secure value for money from the additional funds allocated to the NHS for 2022-23. (119393)
Tabled on: 07 February 2022
Answer:
Edward Argar, Minister of State:
The new Health and Social Care Levy provides £23.3 billion for the National Health Service over the Spending Review period. We will ensure that this investment is provided for frontline care in England, increasing efficiencies and using reforms to improve productivity. This will include prioritising diagnosis and treatment, transforming the delivery of elective care and providing better information and support to patients.
The answer was submitted on 15 Mar 2022 at 09:50.
I asked this question for a variety of reasons. I think it will prove difficult to switch the money from this tax from the NHS to social care over the course of the next three years as planned. I am concerned that it will lead some people to think £12bn extra on the huge NHS budget or £12 bn in total for social care will handle the needs of each service, when the current totals on public health and government financed social care in the UK is already at £230bn. I am concerned about how the money will be spent, wanting to see more detailed plans of how the money is spent on the extra nurses, doctors, medicines and procedures that are needed to clear the backlists.
There are savings to be banked from the end of the pandemic. The large costs in setting up and rolling out new vaccines and the test and trace system will be behind us, and the high costs of the early intensive care of covid patients will be much reduced now the vaccines cut the numbers and reduce the severity of the disease for most patients. I am also trying to find out how costs will change following the current reorganisation of management structures where presumably efficiency was part of the original plan behind yet another reorganisation.
8 Comments
March 16, 2022
Good morning.
You are going to need more that £23bn pounds now that you are importing Ukrainians on top of the Afghans and the HK Chinese, all of which will have access to the NHS and other services despite NOT contributing a penny to them.
This whole matter regarding more money for the NHS shows how bad this administration is and how clueless a PM we have. He will say, do and spend anything for good PR.
March 16, 2022
One can be fairly sure the NHS will deliver their customary appalling value for money with huge delays, rationing and by treating their “customers” with the usual complete contempt. Free at the point of (rationing, delays and non treatment) ensures a virtual state monopoly. What state monopolies deliver much real value?
Perhaps even the The Liverpool Care Pathway (LCP) for many.
March 16, 2022
Good Morning,
Sir J. Your fears are well founded on NHS profligacy, whats to be done? See below example.
Guido regularly gives the NHS a caning on waste such as:
https://order-order.com/2021/12/03/nhss-latest-diversity-equality-hiring-spree/
March 16, 2022
Our host and some Londoners may remember an attempt by the then SoS for Health, Virginia Bottomley, to close Barts Hospital and redistribute its budget and staff etc to other hospitals, particularly in the east of the city, on the valid grounds that there were too many hospitals in one small area containing relatively few residents.
This move was strongly supported by the other NHS hospitals (a close friend, a senior consultant at the Royal London, kept me informed). Barts’ management resisted and rapidly instituted major expenditure on a new and apparently unnecessary operating suite, hoping – correctly as it turned out – that this would persuade the DoH to cancel their plans. The other hospitals who might have benefited from this restructuring were furious – it should not be forgotten that redistributing NHS hospital services in a far more equitable way was one of the original principles of the NHS.
The public tend to forget or are ignorant of the fact that both NHS management AND senior medical staff are just as prone to be self-important empire-builders as business people and politicians!
March 16, 2022
How much of this money will have already been spent on Diversity Management or ring fenced within the Trusts for such positions?
How much will be allocated to identify the massive areas of waste that is hemorrhages out of the system on a daily basis? It would seem the existing management structure is incapable of getting on top of the situation.
The NHS as is, is a bottomless pit that has money poured into it. Right across the board from within the Trusts and the Department of Health there has to be responsibility and accountability linked to wasteful practices. Recognition for those who are by their own behaviour identify and eradicate waste within their departments or work stations. Then maybe will things start to improve.
March 16, 2022
Ask too:- What plans does the Government & PM have to secure value for money from the circa 50% of GDP they currently spend (mainly waste)?
Currently we get very little of any value at all from it at all and much of the expenditure clearly does much positive harm like all the net zero/expensive energy lunacy and HS2.
March 16, 2022
One huge waste of money is all the training given to doctors who then leave the profession due to the very poor employment offer from the NHS. Only about 50% of UK trained Doctors put up with the poor pay (often under £30K), treatments and conditions of NHS employment. Only about 50% remain, they either leave the profession completely, go overseas or work elsewhere. Plus they often have £6K plus of interest PA on their large student loans to cover.
March 16, 2022
A captured, weak and unprincipled Tory government captured by Labour’s regressive, public sector State machine will destroy this nation, its freedoms and its finances
The NHS CEO now determines health spending NOT the SoS for Health. That’s disastrous for the taxpayer who has to finance this bankrupt monolith
The contemporary Tory party has become an empty vessel concerned only with its own survival, at all costs and it will abuse the taxpayer ad infinitum to achieve it