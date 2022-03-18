The Bank of England did a great job with the Treasury in creating plenty of money and offering substantial stimulus to the economy to offset the worst effects of the anti virus policies introduced in March 2020. It was right to continue those into 2021, but it failed to rein them in as the recovery accelerated last year. It has been driving whilst looking in the rear view mirror. A year ago they did not see the big inflation coming even though their extra loose monetary policies in the second half of 2021 were bound to fuel it. Now they can see the inflation in full flood they wish to do something about it. We have had the third interest rate rise in quick succession.
The policies we followed in the EU of encouraging us to sacrifice national capacity in a wide range of areas from energy, through energy consuming industry to food and fishing on the grounds we could buy all that from the continent has left us very vulnerable to the supply chain and trade disruptions world politics is creating. Instead of having our own lower domestic gas price like the USA by producing enough of our own we are hitched to ultra high spot European gas prices. Instead of having enough of our own aluminium, steel, ceramics, glass and the rest we need to import ever dearer product at high marginal prices. Instead of growing most of our own temperate and glasshouse food we are over dependent on what can become stretched supply chains with rising prices.
The Bank of England needs to be careful in its new found ardour to control inflation. The big impact of rising domestic heating bills, fuel bills at the pumps, food costs in the supermarkets and rising mortgage rates is going to take a lot of spending power out of the economy. It looks likely as if the Treasury will make the hit worse with its tax rises. The Bank should pause to see what impact the cruelties of April have on growth and activity as many people struggle with their bills. The Bank needs to keep an eye looking ahead out of the windscreen at what comes next as well as checking the rear view mirror. They cannot stop the current inflation they helped create with too much money and credit. They need to worry about the balance between growth and price rises going forward where there are now big headwinds against growth.
March 18, 2022
Good morning.
I did a quick calculation (well I cheated and did it online) for someone owing £100K over 25 years. It came to a monthly increase of £21. Does not sound much but, as our kind host points out, when you start to add it to all the other increases, that is another substantial chunk from someones wage packet. Still, at least we will have somewhere to put all those illegal immigrants, Ukrainians, Afghans, and HK Chinese as Brit’s will no longer be able to afford but these over priced flats and live in their own country.
It is not the BoE that will get the blame for this, it is your Leader and Party. They have failed to control him just as he has failed to control spending. And the impact will be felt by the Conservative Party come May.
I was minded a long time ago by Dr. Richard North of an old saying :
“If you do not take an interest in politics, politics will take an interest in you !” And at 0.25% and rising that’s some interest.
March 18, 2022
It would appear that the EU has been using net zero as a means to hasten European integration and interdependence.
March 18, 2022
That was said a long time ago by an anti EU membership politician.
He said that wind power was regarded as an integrating mechanism.
When the wind don’t blow in France it might be blowing elsewhere in the EU and we could all be FAIR and SHARE.
Yuk!
Anyway! Lol. It didn’t blow, did it?😂
March 18, 2022
Yes but only net zero for the plebs not france or Germany.
Germany is opening lignite fired power stations and recommissioning nuclear.
Germany and France won’t lose their industry on the altar of net zero but will be there to replace our lost products.
Until we start fracking and open up the North Sea we are going to suffer. Soon with Bozo there will be no Aluminium, steel, fertiliser, diesel or any energy consuming business. Where will the money come from to import there products.
March 18, 2022
Why is ‘creating plenty of money’ an achievement? Building a business from scratch like Dyson or Apple is an achievement. Peeing money down the sink is NOT an achievement but an act of Socialist evil.
Let the private sector rein in prices while politicians and governments can stand on platforms and pump out their verbiage achieving the square root of nowt except more debt and less freedom.
I give up with Tory Neo-Marxists. The party’s in a world of its own and an even bigger threat than Marxist Labour and the odious SNP
March 18, 2022
Well said Dom. Cut regulation, encourage innovation and reduce tax. The private sector will always be the solution to economic growth not increased government spending.
March 18, 2022
I can never understand how something that was once a capital crime ( under some circs women were not hanged but burned for counterfeiting!) can suddenly become a jolly good thing to do! Is it yet another satanic inversion?
World turned upside down?
Playing fast and loose with our hard-earned!
March 18, 2022
Perhaps there should be more training and understanding regarding cause and effect when setting out the way forward.
Surely one of the most cost effective ways to help balance the accounts is cut out or heavily reduce the areas that are costing the most, unnecessarily.
The answers are already in the control of the government but they don’t implement them.
Instead of talking the financial numbers on dingy invaders, HS2, NHS , energy and prepping for Net Zero let us see something actually being done to decrease the millions being thrown at these areas of heavy expenditure.
With a majority of 80, rocket science it is not. We cannot afford it, we are living above our needs, put this country first.
March 18, 2022
Regarding energy and inflation affecting jobs and manufacturing. There is no point looking to the future when ministers haven’t learnt from the past. If Joe Public is capable of seeing what’s going to happen when prices are too high then it begs the question why can’t government? We are walking head long into a disaster begging the Middle East for oil. The solution is on our doorstep but this government is too stupid to take advantage of it. The Saudis must be laughing their heads off. Why is a country who could be energy secure having to beg? Answer, because we are run by idiots. I think you’ll find Sir John, people are beginning to get the message. The government is not working for this country. There will be trouble ahead for Boris and co.
March 18, 2022
The outlook is grim. Commodity shortages look set to continue. Some farmers are asking themselves if it is worth the risk of buying fertilizer at current inflated prices to support planting for the coming season. The Russia-Ukraine conflict looks set to ensure severe shortages of many commodities. It is evident that businesses in many other industries will be wary given the many uncertainties. Stagflation beckons while an obtuse government blocks the use of key resources beneath our feet.
March 18, 2022
Our own fuel would mitigate much of the inflation.
There is no allowance for the low consumption covid years – can we not set back green taxes by two years ?
March 18, 2022
Did I read that the energy-begging PM was somewhat snubbed abroad and came back to the “Saudi Arabia of wind power “ oil less?
Better get digging Boris!
March 18, 2022
OT
I must praise mp’s for voicing their disgust at the way P&O ferries have treated their employees. The government must do more to establish laws to stop behaviour like this , but we’ll done anyway.
March 18, 2022
March 18, 2022
This is the stupidity of handing over inflation control to the Bank with just interest rates as control. Like so many jumped up officials they have taken their remit of 2% inflation rate and decided they will seek to control the economy in its wider sense and deliver sermons as excuses for failing to attain the 2% rate which is their only official remit.
Politicians find this suitable for their own purposes so the car weaves along at great pace, out of control, with no one caring. Thank you Gordon!
March 18, 2022
None of this was necessary. Sweden didn’t wreck the economy; ruin millions of lives and end up with 6 million waiting for medical treatment because their health system was effectively shut down. And Sweden’s outcome from the Low Consequence Infectious Disease (the Government’s pro-Lockdown assessment) called Covid was better than ours ……. using OUR pandemic preparation plan which SAGE and Johnson/Handcock ditched.
If the Treasury had tried to create the conditions it predicted in the Brexit Referendum propaganda campaign it couldn’t have done a better job. It feels suspiciously like revenge: recreate the 1970s, when we got dragged into the benighted organisation in the first place.
It was noticeable that the banks, gifted a rise in base rate, were very quick to announce that their “customers” with savings in their banks shouldn’t expect to have it passed on to them in full! Just like the petrol and energy companies when the oil and gas prices fall.
March 18, 2022
Sir J, as I have noted before historic records show a 0.75% interest rate is an extreme, at the low end. Move Bank base rates rapidly up to the 2-3% range. There should be a cost for borrowing and this drives financial discipline. If such a rate causes individuals and businesses stress then they are over-borrowed.
And perhaps the solution during the pandemic wasn’t throwing stimulus billions at closed business but was to maintain an open society and apply a focused protection model to those at higher risk of serious illness. We shouldn’t have spent that money in the first place. Will Baroness Hallett’s enquiry consider this area? It must.
March 18, 2022
“The policies we followed in the EU of encouraging us to sacrifice national capacity in a wide range of areas from energy, through energy consuming industry to food and fishing on the grounds we could buy all that from the continent has left us very vulnerable to the supply chain and trade disruptions world politics is creating. ”
It’s called a captive market and is a deliberate EU strategy to make members reliant upon the EU. I see the end result of this policy in the ‘Hunger Games’, where each ‘country’ is allocated a specific task, eg. manufacturing, agriculture, etc. for the benefit of the ‘elite’ and no longer able to operate as an independent country. Unfortunately, Boris still follows the same pattern, making us more reliant on the EU instead of less reliant.
March 18, 2022
And on R5L this morning there was a fruit-farmer complaining about wages. She didn’t just have the new National Living Wage to contend with, and the impact of war in Ukraine. The Home Office had also pushed the wages she has to pay, for unskilled labour, up to £10.10/hour. So, her wage bill had gone up by 25% in a single year. Here, and in America, politicians have been profligate with both the government’s money, derived from tax-payers, and that of businesses. And I see that yesterday the Commons was debating granting an additional type of leave for employees. Here’s an idea: the government commits to adding no new costs on businesses for the remainder of this parliament.
March 18, 2022
Hmm, if I may quote from Ricardo (who wrote back in 1817, ‘The principles of Political Economy and Taxation’, chapter XXV) :
“Experience however shews, that neither a state nor a bank ever have had the unrestricted power of issuing paper money, without abusing that power: in all states, therefore, the issue of paper money ought to be under some check and control; and none seems so proper for that purpose, as that of subjecting the issuers of paper money to the obligation of paying their notes, either in gold coin or bullion.”
In other words, the root cause of the problem is the abuse of fiat money.
March 18, 2022
Lovely quote.
March 18, 2022
Anyway…they have all caused this with their ludicrous plague response.
And NOW we are all War, war, war……
Whatever next?
March 18, 2022
I think famine is next on the agenda.
You can interpret “famine” loosely so that as well as food shortages (which will massively impact some countries which already struggle to feed their populations) there will be shortages of all the other commodities necessary for life in a developed economy in the 21st century like the UK.
The bad news is that the Jolly Green Giant in No.10 and 646 Eco Loons in Parliament who voted for the Climate Change Act are going to make it a great deal worse with their Net Zero lunacy.
March 18, 2022
The Bank is aping the Fed and the Fed has lost control.
There is not much point to central banks that cannot control inflation, as Mervyn King once said.
March 18, 2022
I am no fan of the zero rate interest policies pursued by Labour and the Conservative administrations since 2008 but it seems to me that charging borrowers an increased amount for monies they have already borrowed and have budgeted to pay back at a certain rate is not an ideal way to curb inflation.
Charge a MUCH higher rate on new borrowings and prevent banks from creating more money. That is the way to stop increased money supply driving prices through excess demand.
Particularly prevent banks (including the Central Bank) creating money to lend to a government running an unnecessary deficit.
March 18, 2022
I have no debt so have no skin in this particular game other than as a victim of Government theft via inflation.
March 18, 2022
A great job? Really? Priming the economy with tons of new cash whilst almost halting production of goods. Any so called “economist” that couldn’t see huge inflation coming from that is better suited to cleaning public conveniences. It beggars belief that so many people in government are so inept at their jobs yet are immune to consequences. If any person that I employed were that useless they’d be applying for a job elsewhere- probably with the Bank of England.