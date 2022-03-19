The government is a poor shopper

When I go shopping I do not rejoice if I end up spending £75 instead of £60. I concentrate on what I need and aim to buy it at the best prices. If I tell friends and family about what I have bought I do not tell them how much I spent but talk about the great things I purchased and how they can make life better. The only time I might mention cost is where I thought I had found a bargain.
The government does not talk like this. In all the announcements they make about their shopping habits they tell us how much they spent or plan to spend. The opposition always demands they spend more and regularly condemns them for “Tory meanness” as if it was Ministers’ own money and on the assumption that more is always better. No Minister ever comes to tell us they got a good deal on price or have taken advantage of special offers. Public procurement systems often conspire to ensure over specification. Over caution in purchasing can lead to too few bidders or to expensive contracts. The contracts themselves often leave plenty of scope for the suppliers to revisit the price, facilitated by government changing its mind mid contract over what it wants.
It would help control spending and improve value and quality if Ministers insisted on talking about needs and about how you best buy the things the state requires. Bragging about large sums of money invites the Opposition to outbid with imaginary money. Instead of proper consideration of what to buy and how much to pay the debate usually bandies figures across the Despatch Box with an Opposition who still think there is a magic money tree or think a small number of very rich people who already pay a lot of tax will stay if we make them pay even more.
There are plenty of Conservative MPs who think we need to spend more on Defence. They may well be right. Before that is agreed we need to complete two exercises. The first is to decide what additional defence capabilities we need. The second is to root out some waste and bad spending habits with the current budget. Then we can see what top up is needed. We will not be better defended by spending £10bn more. We will be if we concentrate on what we need and acquiring by shopping well.
March 19, 2022
Isn’t this what was derisively nicknamed ‘handbag economics’ in Mrs T’s day? Personally, I thought it was an admirable stance.
What it comes down to is that no governing regime has to generate its own income, since it is able to help itself to ours by law, and its bureaucracy rarely, if ever, suffer when funds are mis-spent (to put it politely).
March 19, 2022
Or pissed into mates or party donor’s pockets to put it rather less politely – but perhaps more accurately.
March 19, 2022
Why do you think there is 2% target inflation? It is a nice scam to provide more taxes via fiscal drag. But MPs have been unable to contain themselves to “only” 2%. Much more than that is needed to splash out on all and sundry on pet schemes and NGO pressure groups, which is why the national debt has ballooned out of control.
March 19, 2022
Good morning.
At last, a grown up talking sense.
The analogy of a housewife controlling the family budget, first mooted I believe by Mrs.T, is a good one. We also have the German economic equivalent of the Swabian housewife, known for her frugality and careful planning. But we seem to have a government that really rather reflects the spending habits of the current First Lord of the Treasury.
When I shop I have in mind what I want and try to find the best for a good price. I like a deal or an offer and any chance to reduce my bill. I might try something new but only if I can afford it. I think it is called; “Living within ones means.”
What we have is a pair of rouges, one of which has got his hands on Daddies credit card. It’s not his money, so who cares, he is not going to pick up the bill. As a result, we get all kinds of expensive rubbish that no one wants.
Time to take the credit card off them before it becomes too expensive and the bank forecloses on us.
March 19, 2022
That is what happens if your are spending other people’s money. And when it runs out there is a simple solution: you just get the B of E to “print” more and the Chancellor to tax more. Both are all too pleased to oblige. That is standard behaviour for most MPs. It is why we have such a colossal national debt. It is why government spending is so high. There will be a day of reckoning and it will be extremely unpleasant.
March 19, 2022
Indeed print more or tax more, the result is disaster either way. Perhaps best expressed by Milton Freedman in his four types of money:-
You spend your own money on yourself.
You spend your own money on someone else (a present perhaps but you are not sure what they want)
You spend someone else’s money on yourself. (the companies money on a hotel or dinner for yourself perhaps).
You spend someone else’s money on something for someone else. (This is Government – you care neither the price not the value delivered – plus far more chance of soft or even blatant fraud to vested interests or donors too – as we see all the time)
Not hard to understand which is most efficient, which is least and which is government.
March 19, 2022
Government is no different to house holders and businesses that source everything carefully and purchase accordingly.
The big massive difference is that the householders and the businesses are dealing with their own money and are responsible and accountable on the end results when it goes wrong. They wherever possible keep waste to an absolute minimum.
Government and their departments are spending our money, are not responsible or accountable for waste, never worry about overspend. When they get it so wrong it ends up in a possible promotion or elevation to a higher place. In the other world people go hungry or without or lose their jobs or the children and family members suffer.
Not a lot of difference then? !! Until government’s change dramatically the way they operate, nothing will change for them, but it sure as hell changes for us.
March 19, 2022
JR is an exemplary shopper.
Better than the bloke who ramped up carbon what-sits by travelling thousands of miles to the shop and returning with an empty basket.
Did he upset the shopkeeper? Was it just a pretend shopping trip?Or did his mum tell him not to buy it anyway…whatever the price?
Maybe he just fancied a ride in a plane?
March 19, 2022
There’s no doubt that politicians themselves are profligate. They think boasting about how much they spend will get them re-elected. They waste taxpayers cash on expensive second homes, expenses like having their wisteria pruned and duck houses, and in hiring members of their families. Many also only work as MPs on a part-time basis despite taking a full time salary.
But the idea that government workers mis-spend money simply isn’t true. Teachers don’t buy gold-plated equipment for their schools. Nurses don’t buy diamond encrusted machinery for their patients. Civil servants carry out careful analyses to make sure public money is properly spent. We do impact studies on everything to make sure we are doing the right thing. (Except on Brexit because the Brexitists knew they wouldn’t like the findings). But these things do not win elections.
What wins elections is lying.
Reply I do not know any part time MPs. We are all on call 24x 7
March 19, 2022
“We do …”
Interesting. Civil servant, Andy? Wouldn’t it be funny if it was in the DWP?
March 19, 2022
Andy – I seem to recall you claiming you had your own business. So why do you refer to “we” when claiming that Civil Servants carry out careful analyses to make sure public money is properly spent?
I have never hidden the fact that I am a retired Civil Servant. And I am perfectly happy to say that, just as in any other organisation, there are good and not-so-good managers and that includes the Civil Service (particularly the big spending Departments). The fiasco that is HS2 – with the projected cost continually rising and very poor financial management – is a prime example. As were many of the MoD’s spending/purchasing decisions over the past couple of decades. As for the NHS, it is a black hole where money poured in just disappears with no apparent attempt at cost control.
It comes back to the fact that if a Department doesn’t spend the budget it is allocated, the budget shrinks in the next allocation of funds. So the incentive for Civil Servants is to ensure it IS spent – and that leads to poor decision-making towards the end of the financial year. As we saw with DifD which sprayed taxpayer-funded Aid at Quangos and “Charities” because it had a legislative obligation to spend 0.7% of our GDP on Aid ….. with the objectives a lesser priority.
March 19, 2022
‘There are plenty of Conservative MPs who think we need to spend more on Defence.’
Are they the same people who approved spending on Ajax armoured vehicles that vibrate so much that soldiers cannot use them?
The trouble is defence manufacturers get a few retired military types and former politicians on their board and these sort of projects simply get nodded through without too much thought or investigation.
March 19, 2022
Sir J, totally true point on spending efficiency. People spend their own money on themselves and buy things they value. Government is spending other people’s money on a different group of other people which is the most inefficient model possible.
Much better not to let the Government raise debt or taxes in the first place.
Have people forgotten that during the industrial revolution Britain grew rich on private spending. New factories, railways, worker housing, even schools in some cases and not a government grant in sight.
March 19, 2022
“The only time I might mention cost is where I thought I had found a bargain”.
Or when I fill my oil tank and find I have to pay nearly two thirds more than last time.
Or when I get my council tax bill which has taken all of my pension rise.
Or when I go to fill my car and. wonder how much longer I can afford to run one.
Or when I shop for the same boring items in the supermarket and see how much things have gone up by.
Its not just bargains we talk about John as they are few and far between now. Most ordinary people are talking about the cost of their household bills much of which is driven by energy costs.
March 19, 2022
Apart from Lisa Truss ,in charge of the Foreign Office, do we have any other Ministers who challenge their civil servants?
March 19, 2022
Let’s face it. It’s wonderful to be able to go shopping with other people’s money. It’s funny how you just don’t have to be so prudent. It’s just there for the taking.
March 19, 2022
JR
You have put this so well! The government’s language is back to front. We need to buy some more ships, aircraft, need more soldiers, not “we need to spend more on defence”.
I knew a self made millionaire whose daughter was a lady farmer in Scotland. She rebuilt the farm house, and because she couldn’t afford it on her own, daddy helped out. I recall ‘daddy’ telling my husband and I that said daughter hadn’t questioned any of the kitchen fitter’s cost. “That kitchen cost me £75,000!” Perhaps, ‘daddy’ should have questioned the daughter, we thought at the time.
This is surely what someone should be doing to the government spending? Questioning the cost. Someone must be agreeing to the absurd amounts?
Looking back at government spending there have been £billions of wasted tax money… the public tax money is treated like that of a rich daddy. “He’s got plenty more, so we don’t need to worry.”
Utterly irresponsible and spoilt brat behaviour… and wholly unprofessional!
But who will hold the spending to account?
March 19, 2022
Not their money it is? Just the tax payers we can just get Sunak to tax and tax some more, so what do they care about the cost or indeed value delivered? This shows up everwhere you care to look. They have wasted £ billions on net zero, renewables, HS2, the EU…
Wera Hobhouse (history and fine art at the University of Münster) MP was on any question assuring us that renewable could provided all the energy we needed. Sure dear, are you lying or is it just that know nothing about the subject? She is the Libdims shadow minister for women and equalities. She was not asked about all 18-60 year old men being locked into Ukraine when the others can leave. A bit sexist I would have thought.
March 19, 2022
Politicians love to spend other Pembrey.
How many times has a government spokesman said in answer to a question….we have allocated X millions on this problem etc.
Never any details of how it will be spent.
The size of the budget reflects the importance of the politician.
Locally the council is putting in new kerbs and runways to waste the end of year budget. The roads badly need resurfacing but that’s not so glamorous.
March 19, 2022
Most unusual to spend £35 billions to make people miserable, afraid and despairing.
And to bring an economy to its knees.
And use the victims’ money to do so.
Not really a good shopping habit!
“And we mean to treat you all,” added Lydia; “but you must lend us the money, for we have just spent ours at the shop out there.” Pride and Prejudice Jane Austen
March 19, 2022
Over 35 years umpteen reviews have demonstrated the MOD not fit for purpose with billions wasted and most projects behind schedule/over budget and it continues to fail to demonstrate that it can learn/improve indeed its spokesperson was in denial when commentating on Meg Hiller’s 2021 report.
Knee jerk calls from MPs for more money are typical of the ‘more money spent must be good syndrome’ that infests government both local and national.
My take is that weak Ministers have neither the skills or strength to take on the wasteful blob secure that it is not a political game changer. They think that all the public want to hear is more money spent. They don’t, they want efficiency but with a similar view across all parties, we have no choice. We are stuffed.
March 19, 2022
Good morning Sir, you are shining a light into the tunnel and that gives me a good feeling. I do get angry some times when I see, in my opinion, money being carelessly thrown around.
The saying is good money after bad!
Please keep your pressure on.
March 19, 2022
On P&O Ferries one should perhaps remember that whenever unions do manage to achieve higher pay, better protections/conditions then they always do so by causing the employers to employ fewer of their members. The more their members cost to employ the fewer such people companies will obviously choose to employ. This as private businesses have to remain competitive otherwise they go bust or get taken over by someone who is.
Unlike in government alas where they just tax ever more until they destroy or export the wealth creating companies.
March 19, 2022
That made me laugh. Mr. Redwood, your government stood accused of finding a magic money forest during the so-called pandemic.
And your magic money tree has been shaken to provide billions more for the useless money pit that is the NHS.
Please, please do not try to provide the illusion that the Tories are competent and the ‘Opposition’ is not. You are as bad as each other.
March 19, 2022
Government is institutionally profligate and your very proper calls for change echo those we have heard down the ages.
We know its inflexible year by year budgeting system means unspent grants are lost to the beneficiaries at year end so they spend on anything rather than lose out, we know Whitehall thinks bigger budgets mean more power, we know fraud runs at £29 billion (how is that possible?). We recall overhauls of defence procurement that were to revolutionize efficiency and cut out waste and eliminate delays and cost over-runs and mean the armed forced obtained the best.
If anyone in government was going to provide a remedy, it would have been done by now. I do hope your message is acted upon though.
March 19, 2022
Increasing spending commitments wouldn’t be so bad if set within a framework of a firm policy of growing the economy quickly in tried and trusted ways. Instead we a have a minister Greg Hands and his job title ‘Minister for business, energy and clean growth’, which really means ‘business, energy and Net Zero growth’.