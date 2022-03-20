My interventions in the Opposition Day debate on the cost of living

I read that last the U.K. government is encouraging more domestic oil and gas from the North Sea to ease the squeeze, cut CO 2 in gas use and generate a lot more tax revenue. As the exchanges beneath reveal it is still hard work getting Opposition MPs to want us to produce our own with all the obvious benefits that brings. Why do so many MPs want to stop th3 U.K. prospering?
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Most of my constituents still have gas boilers. Renewables will work one day, but the immediate crisis is that we are short of gas. Do we have our own or do we have foreign gas? If we have our own, we get tax revenue.
Stephen Flynn: Shadow SNP Spokesperson (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy): It is interesting to hear that we are short of gas when I regularly hear the opposite from the Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change. That is the important point: Government Members can try to disagree with their own Government on these matters, but in real terms we are self-sufficient. Scotland is self-sufficient when it comes to oil and gas, but we can and must go so much further on renewables. If the right hon. Gentleman wants to hang around, he will hear me speak about that in due course.
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Would the spokesman and his party now agree that we need to get a lot more gas and oil out of the North sea, which would generate tax revenue that the Treasury could use to ease the squeeze, instead of paying huge sums of money to Qatar and Russia for liquefied natural gas?
Stephen Flynn: Shadow SNP Spokesperson (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy):
The right hon. Gentleman makes an interesting point. Of course, he will be cognisant of the fact that when the oil and gas comes out of the ground it goes into the hands of multinational countries. Do we want to be in a situation in which that gas benefits us here, rather than those abroad? Absolutely. Should we be importing from Russia? Absolutely not, and the Government have been right to take action on that. Nevertheless, what I want to see from his Government, which he should want too, is a turbocharging of investment in renewables. When are they going to come forward with their energy security strategy? I have heard talk about it in the paper, but there has been no clarity whatsoever. I shall come back to that later in my speech.
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Over the last year, the economy has grown a lot faster because the Treasury did not hike tax rates but instead went for growth. That was a great policy, so why reverse it? Is there not a danger that these tax rises and massive increases in energy prices will slow the economy down too much? If that happens, the Government will have a revenue problem.
Helen Whately, the Exchequer Secretary: If my right hon. Friend will give me a little time, I will come on to the importance of growth to our economy, which is the right answer for the longer term in ensuring that we improve people’s standard of living.
Pressures on household finances are not generally the consequence of one single price rise; they are typically affected by an amalgam of different factors. Remedying the pressure on households therefore requires taking action on a range of fronts, not just on energy bills. Again and again, that is what this Government have done and are doing. We are acting in dozens of ways to support working families. For instance, over the winter, the £500 million household support fund has helped vulnerable households with the cost of essentials such as food, clothing and utilities. Local authorities in England have allocated the lion’s share of that funding to ensuring that it reached those who needed it most, with 50% ring-fenced for households with children. Additional funding was allocated to the devolved Administrations, including the Scottish Government, in the usual way.
We have also reduced the universal credit taper rate and increased universal credit work allowances by £500 to ensure that work pays. This is essentially a £2 billion tax cut for the lowest paid in society. It is helping around 2 million households to keep an average of an extra £1,000 per annum in their pocket. Next month, the national living wage is increasing by 6.6% to £9.50 an hour, again benefiting more than 2 million workers and meaning an increase of over £1,000 in the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the national living wage. And we are committed to going further, so the national living wage will reach two thirds of median earnings for those over 21 by 2024, provided that economic conditions allow. We have supported working families in other ways too: doubling free childcare for eligible parents, which is worth around £5,000 per child every year, and introducing tax-free childcare, which will provide working parents with 20% support on childcare costs up to £10,000.
Good morning.
That is because they want you to fail. It is the only realistic chance of them getting into power. They will do it even if it harms the people because you are the party that is in power yet, your leader behaves if he is working for, or at least to please, them ! Stop it !
As for the SNP, they are hanging on to power by their finger tips thanks to the Greens. Enough said.
I just got my Council Tax through the door. It reads as follows :
My Local council Tax – a rise of 1.99%
Adult Social Care – a rise of 1%
Greater London Authority (Mayor Khan) – a rise of 8.8%
The above average’s to 4.12%
The first two are in line with expectations. The last (Mayor Khan) is frankly taking the piss ! This is on top of last years 4.5% rise by him. How long will it take before government takes action ? The finances are a disgrace.
Helen Whately MP goes further but ! What she fails to realise is, that all these benefits have outcomes and, one of those outcomes is the cost to others. For example. The minimum wage, which is increasing by 6.6%, makes employing people much more expensive. This will lead to employers employing fewer people and the government getting less in tax revenue via Corporation Tax. Another outcome is that people are less likely to get off their arses and work as :
a) they would lose the benefit
b) would have less for doing more.
Benefits dis -incentivises people.
Government virtue signalling is proving rather expensive.
Indeed, increasing benefits and the minimum wage without productivity increases just pushes up costs for anyone not receiving those and just pushes up inflation generally. We’re approaching the situation we had 50 years ago, with naive people (then unions, now government people like the lady here) trying to persuade us that feeding free money to people helps them. In the end, it doesn’t.
Hanging onto power by their fingertips?
At least they didn’t spend over a billion of the taxpayers’ money buying the support of a dozen-or-so pre-Enlightenment fruit loops to do so, did they?
Mark B
Well done with that entry pal, you are exactly correct in your line of thought.
For me the problem can be identified within our political classes. Politicians we have a plenty. How many are what we knew as Statesman in the truest sense of the word? I struggle but can think of two maybe three. Change has been a long time coming and it still hasn’t arrived.
+1 Mark B.
‘Benefits have outcomes’. Exactly!
As the ruling party will discover in May, and almost certainly in the next GE, the across the board excessive rises in the make-up of the cost of living will hit hard and voters will turn their backs.
Complacency will break the ruling party majority.
Certainly the government needs a good thrashing at local and general elections.
Almost 25% of our energy bills goes to subsidise foreign consumers (EDF owned generators) and rich land owners.
We sit on years worth of fossil fuels but the government wants to turbocharge renewable. Still they don’t understand that they don’t work when the sun isn’t shining and the wind doesn’t blow.
Scoundrels the lot of them.
So an EU diplomat has admitted that the EU wouldn’t have confronted Russia if it hadn’t been for the UK lead. He said it only happened because we are nimble after Brexit.
Who’d have thought….
You are confusing the institutions of the European Union with its nations yet again. Dealing with wars are not really part of the first’s limited brief.
The latter have been prompt, resolute, and energetic in their response on the other hand.
More relevantly, you are accepting just one man’s opinion
The report comes in the Daily Express.
It does not name the diplomat, nor does it state when and where this “private briefing” took place.
So it is impossible to verify whether it even happened at all, let alone to outline the context in which the remarks were made.
Ian,
Do not hold your breath remainer Truss when interviewed would not rule out or give a direct answer whether UK would join defence and security pact with EU.
Mickey Taking
Well said. Governments don’t win elections they lose them.
If they actually did what they said they would do, and the Electorate expects, then they would have no problem being re-elected. The other way is of course, ensuring the standing MPs appear to be supporting their constituents, while in fact voting with the ruling party.
March 20, 2022
Let’s hope so.
Presumably the Opposition ( which never opposes much) wants to see the dire Brexit prognostications come true so folk can be bamboozled into rejoining the EU?
Why does the Exchequer Sec. twine on about mitigation rather than avoidance? In our much maligned and now corrupted history we were self sufficient in everything ( we could even grow pineapples and out of season delicacies) so how come their wonderful, oh so modern policies can’t provide similar?
How does she know that the tax payer money, an attempt to put right govt machinations is spent sensibly. I guarantee that kids still go to bed hungry. You can’t eat a hot tub!
We have wildly out of control inflation because our government, along with so many others, have been printing money since 2008. It was deliberate, the effects are in the texr books and the result was known. The question is why did they do it. Civil unrest is coming down the pike, so watch out.
PS, I think a reduction in CO2 is coming, and its because there be a lot less breathing going on.
“Had we but world enough and time,” ( Marvell)
Govt has had PLENTY of time.
She doesn’t instantly know the importance of growth? She really believes that the govt is great and good for yattering on about the harm they have caused and planning another money go round?
Speaking of harm..the online harms Bill looks likely to put an end to chatting about this horrendous “government”.
Will anyone vote against it? Is it a done deal?
JR you say – “Renewables will work one day – well perhaps but not cost effectively. Too expensive to store with current battery/storage technology and impractical. I suspect gas and fracking/coal and oil is the short term future then nuclear will be the longer term future with fusion at which point renewables will largely be redundant. Their intermit nature, their very low energy density and storage issue makes them expensive. Plus they need high land use and use loads of fossil fuels to manufacture, install and maintain anyway.
It seems clear to me that no ministers nor any the shadow ministers have a clue about energy, climate, science or energy economics. The climate change act and the dreadful May’s net zero are insane policies. Not only that the solutions being pushed EVs, wind, solar, heat pumps, hydrogen… will not even work certainly not in world agreement terms nor even in CO2 terms. Plus CO2 is not a serious problem anyway.
Renewables work perfectly well today and are perfectly cost effect.
The issue with renewables is simply that the cost is heavily frontloaded. The same as with electric cars.
They cost more upfront but are cheaper in the long term.
This is easily solved with sensible government policy. But we don’t have a sensible government.
What will you say about your ev being long term cost effective when you have to replace the battery pack!
March 20, 2022
Do you mean that when offshore turbines and rotors have to be renewed after 20 years and deteriorate before then, they will be less expensive than the present ones, which are costing 3-4 times the recent gas price?
How much would 10*1 GW London Arrays cost v Hinkley (1.6GW*2) work-in progress)? Wind costs curves falling , Nuclear costs rising, never mind the costs & risks not included.
It also not just the cost but the slow delivery of new plant which is the problem, and the completely insane policy of closing perfectly good plant in the interim, leaving potential problem gaps in winter.
Our “EU” rejoin Energy policy was being used to create dependence and force a EU re-entry, because we voted the wrong way. Our foreign policy seems pretty similar, in supporting an expansionist EU. We should prefer self reliance and independence.
US policy has always wanted us in the EU. Ably helped by the BRINO’s and re-joiners.
“no ministers nor any the shadow ministers have a clue about energy, climate, science or energy economics”
Well these are the numpties the country has elected to office. No good bleating about it.
We are in this mess purely because we cannot rely on renewables. As usual ministers want us to pay for more of what fails. I see the planning restricons are to be eased in England to allow our country to be trashed like Scotland with useless wind turbines. Germany has tried this and look where it’s got them. Same with Oz and the USA. This will not be a vote winner John. Best start mapping put where MP’S live close to hills because we know wind farms won’t be erected near them unless of course it’s either on their land or that of their parents as in the case of Cameron. There will be a lot of already rich landowners clamour in to get planning to become richer overnight and we can look forward to power shortages and higher bills. Oh yes, that’s the way to do it.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
We can rely on renewables.
We are in this mess because we can’t rely on gas.
Andy. Yet another totally wrong and totally stupid schoolboy comment from you. Do you ever think before you post or are you attention seeking again?
March 20, 2022
That’s right Andy. You can rely on renewables when there’s no wind and no sun to provide no electricity.
March 20, 2022
Well we can certainly rely on “renewables” (they are not renewable really) to be intermittent, unreliable, not on demand, very expensive, to require expensive (and very energy wasteful) back up and to require loads of fossil fuels to construct, install and maintain certainly that is true. Also to be fairly useless for heating houses with gas boilers, fuelling aircraft, ships, boats, trucks, buses, cars, diesel trains…
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Renewables can be relied on? Yes, of course they can, they can be relied on to let you down.
March 20, 2022
F U S
Because they are unable to provide reliable, on demand power there will always be alternative fuelled power station ticking over for when the wind drops,blows too hard or the sun disappears to take up the drop of Renewable output. Rocket science it is not.
All the opposition parties will demand more RE knowing its limitations because they want it to fail for when it does the governing have failed and it will be down to them. Is it not time to stop playing politics regarding our energy requirements and infrastructure? Stuff all the hype and new religion put this country and its people first.
Not!!
Should have read now time to stop playing politics……
Why does the state not just compulsory purchase the land the turbine needs at say 125% of agricultural value. Then give operating leases to the operator inline with the expected useful life. It would aid transparency and reduce shady dealings.
Your opening intervention reminds me of the exchange between Hitler and Rommel (played by James Mason), in ‘The Desert Fox’. Hitler rambles on about wonder-weapons in R&D, while Rommel is rather more concerned about what help he might receive today, tomorrow or next week to deal with the Allied armies pouring out of Normandy. There are parallels with what is going on today, in the Commons. The government is still too attached to a failed policy.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
There was much waffle in Those answers were a lot of waffle. What matters to people today is inflation. In the past few days I have received letters advising me of colossal increases in the prices of electricity, gas and council tax I must pay starting in April, a week’s time. Listening to MPs, and Johnson yesterday, we are in fiddling while Rome burns territory. What is needed is action not words.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Ross Clark is right in the Telegraph today. “The Government’s absurd commitment to net zero is impoverishing the nation”.
Boris has had two excellent excuses/reasons to ditch the insane climate change act and his/May’s net zero lunacy. Both this appalling war and the Covid pandemic. Why is he still dithering so pathetically the policy never made any sense whatsoever. Alas so many MPs (nearly all deluded art graduates) are believers in this mad fashionable CO2 devil gas religion perhaps convinced by the dire BBC propoganda. It is actually just plant, crop and tree food and essential for nearly all life.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
…..and essential for nearly all life…… CO2 is plant food. If it drops below 0.015% all plant life would cease to exist. Therefore all animal life would also cease to exist. So the devil gas supports all life on Earth. Common sense, which doesn’t exist in MSM or the establishment should be asking how CO2 which makes up 0.04% of the atmosphere truly drives our climate? Water vapour has a bigger impact.
March 20, 2022
Most likely not allowed to ditch the insanity. Neither on the home front, nor the Davos/WEF front, I would postulate.
March 20, 2022
Arts graduates? Come now, too harsh! The real dorks are all PPE.
JF
A captured Tory party is destroying this nation. There is now no opposition to the woke agenda that crosses all policy areas including energy. Even our kind host plays the green card knowing its trash. Don’t support Green, condemn it before it undermines economic productivity
The public do not support Green and renewables. It’s a party obsession no doubt driven from Davos leeches
There is a cancer at the heart of British party politics and that cancer is woke. There is now zero opposition to this poison.
Well, if the Tories are woke then have the decency and honesty to say so in public rather than sneakily pushing through its poison hoping no one will notice
Indeed. Only one view allowed on so many things.
March 20, 2022
+1
While making utterly false claims.
March 20, 2022
My comment the other day on weakness and complicity was not published. Here again Sir John out of total loyalty to his leader and party is trying to give the impression Boris is acting on oil and gas when he isn’t.
I dare say Sir John also fully supports the dangerous buffoon who this thinks he fought for Brexit. He didn’t fight and he is only deceiving that we got free.
March 20, 2022
There is a very effective treatment for the Net Zero lunacy and “not listening” which becomes available on 5 May ’22. Commonly known as The Local Elections, it is very important NOT to vote for any of the Establishment Parties which support the so-called green lunacy. The treatment is applied by putting your X in the box which says Reform UK.
Since the infection is deep-rooted in the Establishment Parties, subsequent treatments may well be needed to destroy it.
+1
Alan,
When the on line safety bill becomes law your comments could be banned for being anti govt.!
They simply do not get it John do they !
By they, I mean most of our Mp’s in the House of Commons.
Renewables are part of the problem, not the solution to a steady flow of cost effective energy.
They have a part to play in the mix, but that is it really, only a part.
Lets face it, China, Russia, and India are not that bothered with Net Zero are they, America is not far behind, so why are we so intent on destroying industry and living standards here, in making a futile effort to try and save the World, when the really big polluters do not seem bothered.
There is no point having renewables if you have a number of small reactors.
March 20, 2022
you mention the guilty parties above. We are about 1% or less of the problem, but slowly destroying our economy and hence future living standards.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
The electorate is not as stupid as some politicians appear to believe. I believe enough of the electorate recognise virtue signalling and political posturing, not to mention being incandescent about the climate lunacy. It is too late to prevent the Consocialist party from suffering a major shellacking at the elections in May.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Helen Whately gives tribute to growth. Then she trumpets about the national living wage increase. Well, that’s good, but can business enjoy the tax reduction to pay for it? On the contrary, the government is planning to raise taxes.
No dear, there will be no growth whilst the government makes British industry internationally uncompetitive with higher tax bills.
By growth she presumably means mass immigration.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Has the calibre of the electorate ever been lower ? I doubt that as well.
I think only about 50-80 MP (~ 10% of them) at best are sensible, honest and have genuine motives to do their best for the country and the voters.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Leave the other parties out of it.
March 20, 2022
March 20, 2022
Well that is novel – My post gets removed even before it gets moderated.
Are you trying to tell me something?
The treasury’s plan for very high taxation coupled with endless give-aways sounds to me like communism where experience informs us we will not have a life just an existence.
March 20, 2022
March 2021: Not allowed to travel 5 miles.
March 2022: Cannot afford to travel 5 miles.
Doing the rounds on the net. Does this government know how to shoot itself in the foot or what?
Its all about peoples perception, in the end that is all there is.
You seem to be blaming the Opposition. I find it hard to differentiate their position from yours apart from the fact that in government it is you that have caused the problems.
March 20, 2022
Off topic
Congratulations to the PM and his comment on Brexit yesterday. It shook the ‘Remainer tree’ and quite a lot of rotten apples fell out, not the least of which was the leader of the Dorset Remainers who rushed to get on the air waves.
The quicker those Remainers in the Westminster bubble understand the meaning of democracy the better and the fast we will grow and prosper.
They just do not get it, do they? It seems pretty clear to me from these exchanges, that the people answering your questions would really be more at home on the benches opposite them.
March 20, 2022
Thank you for keeping the pressure on. I will reserve judgement until I hear what the Chancellor has to say, and of course a detailed explanation of what Boris’s grand plan is on energy, its sources and the cost implication for the electorate.
March 20, 2022
So Scotland is self sufficient in oil and gas. Sounds like they want this to continue as a selling point for independence. Keep Scottish oil and gas in the ground until they get independence then it is all theirs. Seems like the SNP think what is in Scottish waters is theirs but they also want a share of any English assets.
Well I thought I’d heard all the nonsense I could possibly take from this government but no, they haven’t stopped surpassing themselves. Ukrainians are a risk to national security! LMAO. What about all the illegals coming in with no papers and no ID? You know. All those men that we are putting up in nice hotels and giving food and free NHS services to. How many are infected with Covid let alone anything else? The Tory party together with the opposition who push for further nonsense have really got their heads implanted where the sun dont shine. Get out and get some vitamin D.
March 20, 2022
I agree with the PM about Putin.
But the Foreign Minister under Yeltsin said don’t over-analyse Putin either. Putin is essentially a thug who wants to hang on to power at all costs. In order to deal with the fact that Russia should be much more wealthy than it is and isn’t because of him so he’s had to create an enemy with which to blame for the woes of Russia and that war with Ukraine is all part of this.
God bless Ukraine