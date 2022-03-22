Public services that can be improved.

This is my latest Conservative Home article:
When I go shopping I do not set out to maximise what I spend. If I tell friends and family I do not report that I have bought £70 of goods only to face a barrage of complaints that I had not spent £80 instead. I go to the shops with a list of things I need. I compare prices and qualities . I might tell them what I have bought. I might only mention what I paid if I had found some bargains or been given a good offer.
Nor when I go to the shops do I need to ask how much the shop has spent on providing its service, in order to go to the one that has spent the most. I go to the shops that combine a good environment, friendly and prompt service and value for money goods. I would not regard it as a defence for poor service or shoddy products if the shop told me they had nonetheless spent a lot on delivering this. Nor would I take pity if they told me the experience was rubbish because their owner had left them short of cash to spend on staff and stock.
So why then when daily I listen to the government and Opposition hammering at each other over important public services, do they spend most of their time talking about costs? The NHS must be great says the government, because we have just spent £20bn more on it. That is not enough thunders the Opposition. It would be perfect if we just spent a bit more. Ministers rarely give us any detail over where all the extra money is going, and the Opposition rarely tell us what extra items or staff they would want to hire. It is unusual to hear a normal debate about the quality and range of service, its availability, and how these could in detail be improved. Money is national and political. Service provision is local and outside politics. The detail of why a service is poor is apparently too difficult or too embarrassing for politicians to discuss.
The government should change this pointless debate. They should tell us what improvements to service and what increase in service they are going to buy, and tell us how they will seek to achieve better value for money. They may need to incentivise public sector staff to align their interests with the consumer interest. Ministers may need to change the odd Chief Executive of whom the public sector has so many to ensure better performance. Senior managers should report openly their successes and failures and encourage grown up understanding of what needs doing to improve. As we approach a debate on strengthening our nation’s defences we should not debate how much money we should spend. We should debate what extra capabilities we need and then set about providing them to the right quality for an affordable price.
The danger is monopoly provision gives too much power to the professional providers and not enough to the consumers. We have a monopoly nationalised road network. The users pay many times its cost through special taxes on owning and using a road vehicle . Highways England and many Council Highways departments seem to delight in closing roads or parts of roads as often as possible. They allow utility companies access to dig them up and put in cables and pipes in ways guaranteed to create many future needs to close the highway and dig it up again. Why not place these networks in reinforced conduits for ease of access and why not put more of them away from the centre of a main road? They often keep parts of the roads closed at evenings and week-ends when no-one is working on the closed portions. There is no sense that the user taxpayers have any right to expect the road to be more freely available more often. Many Councils regularly change the signs, paintings, lanes, junctions and crossings in ways which make the life of the car commuter or business van driver ever more difficult
Last week I went to speak in far away city by train. The fairly new rains were a lot less comfortable than the old ones they replaced. There was no hot meal service even though I was travelling at meal times. The computer system telling you where your seat was did not work. Overall it was a bad and expensive service. Train services are now hugely subsidised so they should think more about how to make themselves more attractive to the users. The collapse of office working post covid is in part a large revolt of the commuter against train services they regard as both bad in quality and too dear. Too many commuters have been let down by cancelled and delayed trains, by a shortage of seats and by season tickets going through the roof. The wrong kind of snow, leaves on the line and the late running of the train ahead pall as reasons for delayed arrivals.
Public services like health and education that are free at the point of use have plenty of demand which they struggle to meet. Public services like trains and buses with user charges struggle to fill their seats. The public sector is reluctant to close services and facilities that lack users and finds it difficult to keep up with demand where free offers help make a service very popular. Recent years have brought a passion to take the management of many of these services out of politics by delegating the use and control of resources and the recruitment and training of staff to expert managers. Labour and Conservative Ministers favoured this, thinking it meant they would not be to blame when things went wrong. Instead the Minister is still blamed for every failing, whilst the management usually escapes criticism and may even keep their well paid jobs despite some disaster. Parliament concentrates on playing party politics, where the Opposition blames every management failing on too little money, and the government claims they had enough all along. No wonder the services often cost a lot and do not deliver the quality and range we want. We want an NHS free at the point of use and free places for all needing them in schools. We need better ways to debate successes and failures, with more attention on how the money is spent. Ministers who provide the cash need more control over how it is spent all the time they are held responsible.
March 22, 2022
This is a pointless article without reference to the public sector unions and Labour’s grip over many areas of the State. This convenient omission doesn’t surprise me though. It’s a reflection of a Tory party cowed into submission, which by the way I fully understand.
Labour’s thug culture is intended to intimidate Tory MPs into silence and it works. That in itself is tragic for democracy and this nation as it means important decisions are, rightly, not taken for fear of personal safety issues. No one wants to feel exposed
Without internal opposition from the Tory party who appear to have embraced Labour’s progressive barbarism and demonisation of the majority to Labour’s politics our freedoms and liberties will be destroyed
Labour to a degree used to be a moral and human movement but they have become a threat that will destroy our nation as the SNP will destroy Scotland
If the Tory party continues down the path of State authoritarianism egged on by Marxist Labour then why would Mr Redwood want to belong to a party that promotes such vileness?
The Tories like to pretend all is hunky dory but all is NOT hunky dory. We are facing totalitarianism, destruction of voice, history erased, people demonised, feminism slandering white males, real terrorists portrayed as victims..this is LABOUR’s politics embraced by a Tory party that have thrown in the towel and we, the majoirty, are paying the price
March 22, 2022
I was thinking along the same lines reference the iron grip of Union bully boys and by extension Labour, but you’ve gone further and sketched out problems that show it’s not always just about the money.
It isn’t and no amount of money or pointless debate will alter anything.
March 22, 2022
According to House of Commons Library it is estimated £11.8 billion lost to fraud from Treasury support schemes. It strikes me this is worth investigating before asking for more tax rises. It could also be used for public services! Oh well, Sunak happy to write it off.
March 22, 2022
Agree about “pretend”.
I was never more shocked than by the reaction ( or lack of it) to the horror that occurred in Southend.
Where was the outrage? Where was the breast beating? Utterly, utterly amazing. And disgraceful.
Cowardice comes with a huge price tag.
And as Dom says …WE are paying it!
March 22, 2022
Dom
Apart from the first sentence accusing the article of being useless; I agree with what both you and JR have to say.
There are a small number of Tory MPs brave enough to speak out, JR included, but too many are cowards.
There is a bottom up push back from many groups and campaign organisations. GB News and Talk Radio both give these MPs and push-back groups a platform, and a voice. Change will occur, but slowly. GBN and TR bring in other voices from a larger group, which allows an alternative view point to be aired.
I suspect that Reform UK and Nigel Farage are worrying some of the Labourites, judging by the reaction to the debate in Bolton that was hounded by the pack, forcing it to be cancelled. I also think that, as with the Brexit vote, there are more people fed up with everything, than is thought. The Torys need to have more more faith in the electorate, and take courage that if the Tories do the right thing, the electorate will be behind them. But will they?
March 22, 2022
Totally agree Dom. The party calling themselves Tory are fake to the core.
March 22, 2022
Yes I scan read this; it’s a monologue of Life in Tory Britain, which we all already know all about. PC Plod the stupid spending months investigating attendees at a party when there’s a world war in prospect aren’t mentioned, but would add to the general tone of fin de siecle idiocy and weakness which again we already know about.
A good monologue on how we got to be standing by while a nearby sovereign nation is being pulverised might be more appropriate. Who were/are the apologists? Where do we go now as the UK and NATO, or do we just stand by and watch?
Really, author, if we’re going to change things then b-oody well change them properly, not just provide general commentary and suggestions about spending less on this or that or making the other more efficient.
March 22, 2022
Your problem with these hyperventilated rants at the moment Dom is this: people can see what real thug rule actually is on their screens every day, in fact it’s impossible to avoid.
So your fanciful protestations are seen for what they so clearly are, i.e.theatrical, melodramatic, downright silliness.
March 22, 2022
NLH,
Blood pressure monitors for home use are inexpensive devices. DOM might be wise to use one on a regular basis.
March 22, 2022
Correct. In sequence, the Not-a-Conservative-Party adopted:
1. The language of the left
2. The objectives of the left
3. The agenda of the left
4. The strategy of the left
5. The policies of the left
With the first two they gave away the ability to change anything ….. even IF they wanted to, which they don’t. Mrs Thatcher recognised it, which is why the language she used was so different to any other post-WW2 Prime Minister.
March 22, 2022
‘The detail of why a service is poor is apparently too difficult or too embarrassing for politicians to discuss.’
It’s often because the service is either run by apparatchiks who never carry the can for failure; or else the service pays for a lot of work from favoured suppliers (another form of crony capitalism).
The government strategic suppliers list is stuffed with notorious companies. I will not name them because it would probably be deleted but google will reveal them. They could not organise a ‘party’ in a brewery.
March 22, 2022
Dom.
You saved me writing it.
“We are spending more” is to placate union bullies, those that produce the BBC News cycle and to keep trouble off the Tory’s backs. It has nothing to do with value for money, especially the NHS.
March 22, 2022
@Dom
Sir John makes a valid point regarding the ludicrous one-upmanship over squandering of taxpayers cash and you make a good point over the failure of the Tories to defend conservatism in general. It takes courage to move the Overton window in the way that Nigel Farage did and there are very few Tories that have the right stuff, they even prioritised Tony Blair and Chris Whitty for Knighthoods over Nigel Farage, a man who fought a courageous battle against the centralisation of power.
March 22, 2022
We all know why lefty ( and obviously that includes Tory) councils delight in closing roads.
March 22, 2022
And libraries.
Our council is closing 3 to save money always front line services, never the bloated backroom inclusion and diversity staff.
What happened to all those EU departments in councils, the staff redeployed or still beavering away for Brussels.
March 22, 2022
And all of it stops people from travelling …keeps them buying books from Amazon.
March 22, 2022
Ian, I bet the council you refer to has diversity or inclusion officers, or crap about climate change.
March 22, 2022
It might be worth mentioning that on this relatively quiet Tuesday wind is only supplying 9.3% of demand or 3.1gw. Gas is supplying 48% so I think there is a very strong case to commence fracking so we are more self sufficient on what is the biggest supplyer of electricity and heating.
Enough greenwash, just get on with it.
March 22, 2022
And notice that a crackdown on so called disinformation is creeping on apace.
Soon there will be no room for discussion and debate.
The cornerstones, surely of our culture, freedoms and world?
Unbelievable that we should have been brought to this!
March 22, 2022
Indeed let’s improve productivity we will block the roads and dump more and more taxes amd red tape on people and businesses.
Are there any public services that deliver any real value or efficiency to the public? The only thing they seem efficient at is mugging motorists when they are a minute late back to their car (perhaps because their toddler needed the loo or something). Or perhaps a tyre strayed into an empty bus lane.
March 22, 2022
What about out appalling court system. More than 700 branch managers were given criminal convictions when faulty accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their sites over four years. The Guilty get off the innocent convicted!
March 22, 2022
So Sunak is now planning to tax electric cars with road charging soon it seems. They already cost about 5 times more per mile than keeping your old car running. So if they level up the tax system it will be more like ten times. So will they level up the tax but still keep the grants and the ULEZ congestion zone perks while taxing with the other hand at the same time. More insanity from eat out to help out & economic illiterate Sunak.
March 22, 2022
Lee Anderson Conservative (MP) for Ashfield just now on Talk Radio says one garage charging 20p more per litre for petrol is criminal rather a stupid comment showing a lack of understanding of markets. But what about sensible governments taxing at say 10%-20% of GDP and others like the UK (under an allegedly “Conservative” Government) taxing/spending/ wasting at nearly 50% of GDP while delivering fairly dire public services too? That really is criminal.
At least you are not forced to buy the petrol!
March 22, 2022
Excellent article. What is needed also is a radical change of mindset in much of the public sector towards serving the consumer. It’s far too producer- focused, which endless discussion about total amounts of money spent encourages. The reason your train service was bad and expensive is because it is subsidised. Those running it know they only have to bleat about ‘withdrawal of services’ for more money to be available. They don’t have to provide a better or more competitive service to keep their jobs. So it is in much of the public sector, especially the NHS. The continued existence in some parts of it of dinosaur socialist unions hell bent on finding ways to confront the government doesn’t help either.
March 22, 2022
I’d say it is impossible to run a train service without subsidy. When the network was built the choice was between travel by horse or travel by train. Now it’s between train and car/coach/plane. The train is an outmoded form of transport that, possibly, has a viable use for transporting freight. But not people. Unless you subsidise transporting people.
March 22, 2022
People will use rail at the right price and in huge numbers. As fuel costs rise more will come over, so long as the price gap closes.
The problem with lack of profitability on UK railways is that it was primarily designed to replace canals and to move freight – passenger services were just an add on, subsidised by the freight, even in the early days.
I agree with Sir John. The new services are not better. The uncomfortable trains were bought to deal with London commuter corridors and to provide rapid and high volume transit over 50 to 100 miles, long distance with-suitcase provision was very much secondary. It was all based on never ending growth in commuting to London and – of course – in a green and electrified way which, as Andy tells us, comes with HUGE up front costs.
Much of the UK is better suited to modern versions of diesel HSTs. With comfortable seats, PLEASE !
March 22, 2022
Here they have made the train “service” 600% worse by the imposition of a totally unfathomable ticket machine ( which foxes two extremely techie relatives) and by cutting the number of trains in half making every appointment etc a triple burden.
The govt should just stop grabbing our money and keep its nose out of everything.
It just causes mayhem and real suffering wherever it intrudes.
March 22, 2022
The Tories sold off your trains telling you you’d get a better service. Actually, what happened is that your services got worse and more expensive and the foreigners the Tories sold it to got rich.
Most of western Europe has state run railways. They are virtually all better than ours and cheaper too. Perhaps Tory policy failed?
March 22, 2022
Andy,
On this point you are correct. Railways were sacrificed to the daft notion that everything would be better if it were privatised.
When it all started to go wrong the government could not bring itself to admit that it had made a huge mistake.
March 22, 2022
Andy :
The privatisation of the railways was initiated by EU Directive 91/440 in 1991.
Most of Western Europe ignored the Directive and our Parliament/Civil Service even allowed our nationalised assets to be sold to foreign governments.
March 22, 2022
I’m certain that every single policy of both Tory and labour ( forever) have been crafted to destroy us.
Our railway is franchised to Trenitalia.
Great…just great.
March 22, 2022
*have =has
March 22, 2022
Many of ours have been run by those very same state run foreign railways.
March 22, 2022
Hard to disagree with you on that one, Andy. Subsidised privately-owned railways should be anathema to left and right alike.
March 22, 2022
OK agreed. You speak freely Andy!
Our railway is franchised to Trenitalia.
March 22, 2022
“The govt should just stop grabbing our money and keep its nose out of everything.”
+ 1000 Everhopeful but socialist Governments, which this one is, just can’t help themselves.
March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022
But they have all those pensions and wages over paid “workers” to pay. Just Cressida Dick’s pension seems to have been circa £5 million so about 1000 average people’s PAYE taxes for a year just for her pension!
March 22, 2022
When you supply a bad service it is the norm for the client to tell between 11 and 15 people about that experience.
Only 4% ever actually complain so the company get four complaints and over a thousand potential clients know your rubbish.
Why are ministers not thinking outside the box and actively chasing down the feedback and the waste? It’s not the ones you know about that cause the damage and unrest. Hence beware the silent majority.
March 22, 2022
I rang HMRC on Friday it seems they cannot be bothered to open or answer on Friday now! Plus you get a message about not abusing staff now! It had not occurred to me to do this. I managed to get through today (after a 30 minute wait) the lady who answered was very efficient indeed for once!
March 22, 2022
Ministers that provide the cash should not only be responsible but accountable also. Same for their department heads and staff both in the civil and public services. Until people are held to account nothing will change as the mindset is “its not my money”
March 22, 2022
Good morning.
Second hand car salesman. That’s what they sound like. Talking up an old banger to some would be punter in the hope of moving this old wreck off their hands. ie “We spent a fortune on these go-faster stripes !”
No matter how much you spend on the tarting up, if the mechanicals are not sound then a lemon is still a lemon.
March 22, 2022
And oh my goodness…doesn’t it all leave a sour taste in the mouth!
March 22, 2022
I just love that description “free at the point of use”.
No, not free but paid for by every ancestor going back to 1948.
We have a relative’s documents showing that she was forced to give up her health insurance policy and was legally obliged to pay into the new communistic system.
( Apparently this Online Harms Bill is Stalinist!)
She was then obliged to watch as the “goodly creatures” closed hospitals, increased waiting-lists, removed the personal touch, made neglect a cornerstone of treatment etc etc.
Good God, considering the amount of money commandeered by the NHS we should all be living to 110 in perfect health and happiness ( NB Govt …look up the word “happiness”).
March 22, 2022
This is the untold truth about our health system – It was not always State provided and was not necessarily bad. This is why I advocate that private health insurance should be a non-taxable benefit as it will not only allow people themselves to get good prompt treatment, it will also reduce the NHS waiting lists for the less well off. The other benefit is that it would reintroduce people to private healthcare and personal responsibility.
March 22, 2022
Exactly.
It makes no sense not to incentivise people to have private cover.
March 22, 2022
Mark B
Not only should private medical care not be taxed, the premiums should be tax allowable to encourage a few more who can afford it, to enrol for the very reasons you outline.
Before anyone asks, no neither I or my family have ever been a member of a private health system, although I have paid for a couple of private consultations myself when the NHS over many months failed to diagnose the cause of a couple of debilitating problems a few years ago, after an accurate diagnosis the problems were then resolved very quickly.
Front line actual treatment is usually good under the NHS, the problems appear to me to be with Management, Administration and the utter inefficiency of the system, leading to huge waiting times.
For Railways perhaps we couple learn a thing or two from Switzerland where the trains run to the second, and where the carriages are always without exception, clean and comfortable.
March 22, 2022
copy the Australian health system fully, dont let anyone here meddle with it, just copy it top to bottom.
March 22, 2022
Everhopeful, The NHS scheme that is considered a success is a Madoff style ponzi scheme that will go bang, that’s why nest was introduced for pensions to take another 8% off people and their employers. In 2020/21 the government collected £142bn NI and spent on the NHS alone £192bn.
I wonder in the uk what % of workers pay the required amount to spend on their own healthcare of £1950pa in national insurance. In Germany, 90% pay 7% of their gross wage and their employers match it. I wonder what the UK equivalence is? In the UK people earning less than £9564 don’t pay, the self-employed don’t pay the employer contribution.
Millions of pounds are spent on staff with long term sickness. £1bn alone in sick nurses, midwives, and paramedics. Instead of training thousands of kids in sports science degrees they could be doing nursing degrees to ease the pressure, the diversity managers need to concentrate on hiring more males they demand better terms and are willing to work more shifts and hours.
March 22, 2022
You ask “So why then when daily I listen to the government and Opposition hammering at each other over important public services, do they spend most of their time talking about costs? “ .
Might it be because total cost is all they can influence with any ease and because the public is content with a simple message that is easily grasped despite it not indicating very much useful?
We get the governments (and oppositions) we deserve, alas.
March 22, 2022
What price all our NHS contributions when this ( or the next) govt surrenders our health sovereignty to the WHO?
The Pandemic Treaty is due to be signed in 2024 but is already underway and I hope that sane MPs will oppose it.
It will take away all government control of healthcare.
Yet another sell out.
March 22, 2022
No International Treaty should be signed by any Government without a referendum. Like the appalling Global Compact on Migration that Theresa May signed us up to and the forthcoming one from the WHO. It’s a disgrace that we have no say in these decisions and they are bypassing democracy.
March 22, 2022
Christine, democratic accountability is something quite alien to our parliamentarians.
March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022
Civil servants have an easy life, 9 – 5. no competition, little/no performance management, job for life, bullet proof pension. They are ‘managed’ by Ministers who are in post not because they have the necessary knowledge or competences and move on every 18 months or so. Just look at their background history. Wealth creators mostly they are not.
Is anyone surprised we get the crap we do?
March 22, 2022
NigL :
Agreed.
The biggest and most needed improvement to our public services is the reduction and reform of the Civil Service.
The Treasury caused Black Wednesday by insisting we join the ERM, a precursor to the Euro.
BEIS are now insisting we follow their economy destroying Net Zero Strategy even though our territorial CO2 emissions amount to just 1% of global emissions.
No public employee is ever sacked for laziness, negligence, incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or misbehaviour. In fact, incompetence often leads to promotion.
March 22, 2022
+1. Nig L. Leaching on the tax payer.
March 22, 2022
During the covid crisis, we saw that contracts for PPE and other equipment and services were at times being awarded to friends and family of govt officials, irrespective of their ability to deliver.
We need to ensure that there are no conflicts of interests when government officials spend public money and that quality and value for money are the prime drivers.
March 22, 2022
Maylor, wasn’t the problem also that the NHS asked for too much PPE and when it was delivered it wasn’t used or required, in such a panic order situation that the papers were telling us the Health care sectors were demanding every day.
I remember the demands every day for new ventilators, then new PPE. The government stepped us fast as demanded by the UK population.
March 22, 2022
Ah, but Covid was an unprecedented emergency, Maylor. SARS-Cov2 was a killer virus, we didn’t know what it was, no vaccine for it, masks don’t work, no, masks do work, stay safe, protect Granny, NHS overwhelmed, bodies piling up in the morgue… (cue all clichés). It could surely never happen again, could it?
Oh wait, what’s this global ‘pandemic treaty’ that’s being quietly smuggled in?
March 22, 2022
And in other news Matt Ridley highlights the lies and disinformation swallowed/supported by the Government in relation to fracking resulting in a massive lost opportunity to produce home gas resulting directly in my energy prices being higher than they should be.
Kartengs limp response than any gas created would have to be sold at market price so nothing would change supports Sir JRs accusation of incompetence.
The government is looking to take Gasprom’s U.K. operation into public ownership to protect gas supplies to key industries.
Why is Gasprom at risk? Because the government has been encouraging local authorities and others to break their contracts with, guess who? Yes Gasprom. You couldn’t make it up!
March 22, 2022
Yes our oil and gas should retail at exploration cost, extraction cost, plus a reasonable profit. Why does it have to be handed to a volatile World market where our government then load it to cover an infinite number of profligate spending schemes. Is it to benefit their share holdings among the energy giants. A reasonable question when you see the delivery systems for the energy we consume.
March 22, 2022
What you describe John is typical when no one is held accountable, when for most their job is not at stake, and eventually when they are found to be incompetent, they either get a massive pay off, are moved sideways, or get both.
Add to that mix, little competition with no need to win over customers because by law all have to pay like it or not, is it really surprising failure and poor value for money is the norm.
March 22, 2022
Yes,
Despite God knows how much money being spent on digitalising public services, why do we still see the same old waiting times?
Just take passports, they still quote 10 weeks for a renewal.
GP appointments still often remain elusive.
Roads continue to be potholed – pavements often unwalkable.
Wasn’t it Major that introduced the idea of targets for public services? That didn’t work so well, with their statistics now used to justify their existence or more money. The NHS in particular needs real accountability, not reasons for throwing more money at it.
So yes, public services are far from adequate
March 22, 2022
There are some places to start immediately, if I were in charge I’d be looking at GP services first as there are so many complaints about a lack of face to face appointments when needed.
Yesterday in the Chester Standard I read a report that some practices have more than 5,000 patients per full-time GP! A couple of GP surgeries only have 795 and 831 patients per full-time GP in the posher towns. One has 6,293 patients per f/t GP.
Are some of these full-time GPs only doing 35 hours and other doing 70 hours per week? Actually to have six times more patients one would need to work 210 hours per week to offer the same quality of service. It seems some GP practices are coining it in fobbing people off with nurse care instead of GP care, it seems to me they are getting away with this in the poorest areas. It would be interesting to see if that relates to extra visits to A&E in the catchment areas of oversubscribed practices. A GP practice receives on average £160 per registered patient, then payments for tests, immunisations, and a range of top up fees.
It seems to me there is no oversight and this must be throughout the NHS.
March 22, 2022
For answers to your questions I would suggest:-
1. Customer satisfaction surveys to compare GPs with 1000 patients with those with multiple thousands.
2. Check the difficulty in recruiting GPs to high density urban practices.
3. Train many more GPs.
March 22, 2022
Our local surgery has 3 GPs. They each work a 3 day week.
As far as I am concerned the NHS is now pointless. As the largest public sector organisation (I use that word loosely), it will grow and grow and get worse and worse and consume the economy.
I never thought I’d say this but – it needs to be privatised. This cannot be done at once but, for a start, all hernia, hip and knee operations should be outsourced to private hospitals. All diagnostic procedures – MRIs, CT scans, X-rays etc. should be outsourced. The NHS should be gradually and progressively reduced so that it only provides GP and emergency services. The cost savings should not result in a reduction in taxation – they should be used to pay for basic private health insurance for all.
March 22, 2022
John,
Well said.
The other thing that needs saying is that its not better management that makes the private sector better, no its power in the individual consumers hands, and their ability to vote with their feet quickly and simply (no need to complain, or write to MP) move supplier, when individual consumer decisions multiply up they are a compelling force which the suppliers have to respond to. So that forces suppliers to innovate, optimise, and constantly try to find new and better ways of keeping the customers happy. Private sector business units quickly shut when they cannot keep the customers happy, and better ones open in their place. None of that exists in the private “take it or leave it, with a bit of rationing & allocation thrown in” sector.
Cheers
March 22, 2022
should say None of that exists in the public “take it or leave it, with a bit of rationing & allocation thrown in” sector of course
March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022
Monopolies, which is what most aspects of local and national government are, have no concept of service to those they are expected to serve. Individuals may well embrace the concept of service, but these organisations do not. When approximately one third of what the general public pay for these services is absorbed by the pension funds to support their retirement, that is what they will focus on preserving, above all else.
The result in supposedly the fifth largest economy in the World is rubbish service wherever you look. In terms of quality of life we are a third world country. Ask the question, who is creaming off the bulk of our supposed success at the expense of the majority. I would suggest it is government feeding their own profligate incompetence.
Take a simple example of the cost of travel. Railways, effectively a government monopoly, the use of which costs an arm and a leg, but Airlines in a highly competetive market with normally many customer choices can carry you ten times the distance for the same price. Everything government has a hand in costs a fortune but produces indifferent service. Tell me what government does that provides value for money. In most cases we would be better off , and notice it, were the whole ponzi scheme to be privatised.
March 22, 2022
The railways have found a way to reduce costs and subsidies and at the same time improve the cancellation and punctuality statistics.
The new version of the ‘Conditions of Travel’ published last month no longer requires rail companies to adhere to their twice yearly published timetables.
Instead they are allowed to change the timetable from day to day and produce what is termed the “The Published Timetable of the Day”. This daily timetable must be published by 22:00 hrs the day before on the National Rail website.
This change will make operating the railways a lot less stressful and cheaper as the rail operator will no longer need additional staff to cover for sickness or pay overtime and they will be able to reduce maintenance costs. Trains can just be cancelled as and when necessary.
Compensation will only be paid based upon the performance compared to the “Published Timetable of the Day”. Discounted advance tickets will be a gamble.
https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/National%20Rail%20Conditions%20of%20Travel.pdf
March 22, 2022
Could we please have a discussion on options for financing the reconstruction of Ukraine. I dare say that MPs will soon be discussing the matter.
March 22, 2022
I thought the plan was to move the entire Ukrainian population to the UK, and leave that country empty for Russia to do with as she pleases?
March 22, 2022
A very important contribution to our national debate on public services.
I have frequently suggested here that the disaster area that is the DVLA should be broken up. Services for English drivers and vehicles should be transferred to a new centre located in the North of England where there will be lots of citizens keen to take on the work and do a first class job, unlike the staff in Swansea.
Scotland can stick with Swansea or take control of their own service. Scottish taxpayers are used to appalling service from their own devolved administration so I guess Sturgeon will spend millions setting up a new Scottish DVLA which will probably perform worse than Swansea ! Just as long as English taxpayers don’t have to pick up the bill.
As for NHS England, the civil service should have learnt the lesson from the Blair/Brown years that just throwing billions at it achieves almost nothing, yet here we are doing exactly the same, decades later in 2022.
The NHS needs to be removed from the political arena entirely so that perhaps English MPs sitting as a separate entity can debate and agree a set of objectives and a budget proposed by the Health Secretary. An improved NHS board of management with a Private Sector CEO would then be 100% responsible for meeting the objectives and staying within a set budget. If they don’t, they get fired.
March 22, 2022
“Ministers rarely give us any detail over where all the extra money is going”
That’s because the public would be appalled that it is being spent on Net Zero and Diversity Managers and changing the names of any departments with the word WOMAN in the title.
Your Government has become a WOKE-controlled entity and is no longer fit for purpose.
The British people deserve better.
March 22, 2022
The public sector is not working.
Doctors not available; NHS dentists unavailable in some areas; phones not answered; web sites not updated. Backlogs everywhere etc
There is no point in keep throwing taxpayer money at the public sector until it is made fit for purpose.
March 22, 2022
correct, and its corrupt “some are more equal than others” is alive and well in social housing allocation, NHS queues, best school allocation, etc.
March 22, 2022
Sir John I think you have described something that is the result of the creation of the NHS and its complete domination of the health sector with the reduction of the private sector to a miserable rump. We witnessed this when lockdown was declared and the private sector was effectively taken over by the NHS, so the NHS withdrew its services and they then shut down the private sector.
Because of the unions, Labour and disgracefully, many in the Conservative party, nothing will change. Our NHS will not be the best in the world and certainly not the most efficient. But it will always be by far the most expensive.
The aim should be to have at least 50% of both health care and schools in the private sector to put both competition and efficiency back into the system.