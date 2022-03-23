More wrong forecasts to misdirect policy?

At the time of the last budget I spoke about the unduly pessimistic forecasts for growth, tax revenues and the deficit. Yesterday’s figures show the deficit for the current financial year is running £25.9 bn below forecast with one month left. The Treasury/ONS forgot to mention they lowered the deficit forecast by £50 bn at the half year stage. So in truth the deficit is a massive £75 bn below where the Treasury thought it would be. It undermines their claim that they need to impose a new tax to raise £12bn extra a year to make the finances prudent.
The figures show a surge in revenue with no rise in tax rates. Inflation boosts VAT and fuel duties. Stamp duty revenues are strongly up thanks to many more housing transactions and higher prices. The tax rises planned for April will slow the economy and may slow the growth in revenues.
The latest misleading gloom spin comes in the form of the so called interest charges. To make these look a lot scarier and unaffordable they lump in with the genuine regular cash interest payments the revaluation of indexed debt. This debt has to be refinanced or repaid on maturity at the same real value as borrowed. Holders are therefore repaid more pounds than they lent. There are no regular cash payments to bond holders to reflect inflation so it is quite wrong to call this debt interest. They also fail to put into the accounts any credit to the state for the devaluation of the rest of the debt which will be repaid in pounds worth considerably less than those borrowed and spent when the debt was first issued.
Why does the Treasury always want austerity and want us to feel miserable?
68 Comments
March 23, 2022
The two answers to your question at the end are:
1 to control the narrative and
2 to control the financially incontinent and illiterate PM.
March 23, 2022
Also scientifically, climate and energy illiterate PM and his deluded wife.
March 23, 2022
That is not the question. The question is why does the establishment choose these people to run the country. There are people to hand (sir John and others), but always the same people decade after decade, party/team after party/team.
With a brief hiatus in the 80’s
I will never vote again to vote “against” something, only to perpetuate this system.
March 23, 2022
Also to keep us aligned with Brussels for the day when they hope we can rejoin the super gravy train.
It is their long term aim to bankrupt us in lune with WEF instructions.
I see Sunak now has his own page on the WEF website. Tells you everything really.
March 23, 2022
Update. Today wind is supplying 3.1% of demand on a fairly quiet day of 31gw .
Please explain how doubling down on windmills will cover the other 96.9% of demand.
March 23, 2022
JR, I read yesterday in TCW article Ukraine one of the most corrupt govts. Does Johnson or anyone in cabinet ask for updates and proof of how exactly the £400 million of our taxes he gave the Ukraine is spent?
I ask because the £11.8 billion stolen by fraud to Sunak’s covid schemes appears to me to be repeated stupidity. How is it possible to make so many repeated mistakes to reach this vast total. Is this why he wants to write it off? Moreover why has he not resigned? Presumably this is why he does not want any fuss or press reporting on the childish scams his dept fell for. Have any of you pressed for an investigation? Any of you pressed for Sunak to go? This is a vast amount of taxes equal to the amount he is now imposing from NIC hike.
March 23, 2022
Why doesn’t the Chancellor “call out” the Treasury Officials who want austerity and for us to feel miserable?
Why doesn’t he challenge those providing the wrong forecasts and, since it seems to be a regular occurrence, get them moved to a role where they can do less damage?
Why is our elected Government failing to improve the performance of the Civil Service?
I suggest there is one answer to all of those questions, which is: Because they don’t want to.
March 23, 2022
‘Why does the Treasury always want austerity and want us to feel miserable?’
I am not sure that the Treasury is any more important in shaping policy than the government’s friends in Davos.
March 23, 2022
JR, not the Treasury, Sunak and your party and govt. Please make it clear who is in charge and leading these policies and stories you refer to.
If policy is being shaped by party MPs then accept responsibility. It is in yours and your colleagues gift to get rid of Johnson.
If Sunak and Johnson want to hold the posts accept the responsibility and do not blame others.
Like Johnson’s party gate excuse no one told me. He is in charge and should be doing the telling!
Reply Mr Sunak is the leader of the Treasury. The work is done by officials and the forecasts are “independent” i.e. he cannot change them
March 23, 2022
It’s a great pity that people in high places have ignored 100% accurate forecasts.
As Carl Scott, former UK defence attaché writes in the FT,
“This long, dark march to war was obvious, the path to conflict lit by the many pronouncements emanating from the dark red walls of Vladimir Putin’s palace. We reported the inevitability of conflict in detail, regularly and with the despair of Cassandra. The evidence of Putin’s chosen path was never concealed. His many declarations were meant to be heard and understood.
It was not until I returned to the UK on the eve of our withdrawal from the EU, a manoeuvre which greatly emboldened those in Moscow, that I understood how our society had changed in the years I was serving overseas. All was subjugated to the City, all served the interests of our lucrative status as a safe haven for corrupt, and corrupting, wealth.”
March 23, 2022
3) To make Brexit fail. They can’t wait to see it happen and get us asking to go back in again.
Government seem to be finding actual governing rather irksome and would seem to like to offload some of their decision making so they can go back to their easy life of jollies again and keep a way open to lucrative possible future in a cushy EU job. Not necessarily ministers when I say that, but the so called Civil Service.
March 23, 2022
Indeed.
The Chancellor’s tax raids (so far) are to cost every adult (not worker or household but adult) in UK an extra £1,000 a year – and yet the dope still mutters about ‘the security of a faster growing economy’. The expensive energy net zero agenda probably another £1000 per adult on top of this. So how on earth will this vast tax grab do anything for growth? Especially when it will nearly all be wasted on lunacies like net zero, eat out to help out, vaccinating children (it clearly does net harm), pointless lockdowns, HS2, even more red tape, EV subsidies… This also combined with the insane expensive & intermittent energy agenda, the fracking bans, the endless new and misguided red tape, quarterly tax reporting, the appalling attacks on the self employed and landlords…
Sunak is clearly a deluded socialist menace to the economy. The best you can say of the PPE dope is he is not quite as appalling Labour/SNP & Rachel Reaves might be. Rachel also read PPE rather wasting her further maths A level – but why would anyone sensible choose to join the Labour Party? The Tories are clearly blatant piss down the drain socialists anyway and with rather pleasanter constituencies.
March 23, 2022
The odd thing is that The Chancellor has nearly always voted against the EU, to leave, get out ASAP, have a bonfire of all the EU rules etc.
So why is he helping Project Fear? ( The “This is your Brexit” brigade).
Or were his votes the same sort of red herrings that Johnson worked on for years?
March 23, 2022
LL, it is not just Sunak. It is Johnson, the cabinet and party. Sunak is not acting alone or enacting a rogue policy. This got signed off by cabinet.
This is a historic tax hiking govt. this is a a govt that has created historic debt, deficit. Far worse than Labour! Even David Davis on TV last night joked about role reversal with Farage! I am glad he finds it funny. People across the country are angry that this lying govt said u equivocally there would be no tax increase then does the exact opposite. Same for immigration, wasteful spending, Sunak not interested in recovering £11.8 billion to fraud from his covid schemes even though NCA offered to investigate, labelled school boy errors by Lord Agnew in his resignation speech.
This tax hiking, wasteful spending goes straight back to Johnson who runs his personal life in a similar way. Mrs T had a reputation for being frugal, Johnson chaotic wasteful misfit.
March 23, 2022
Yes, there are so many Brexit changes-for-better opportunities, but we’re still waiting for most of them to appear. If JR-M doesn’t produce a bookshelf full of nation freeing legislative ideas, then we’ll know it’s all been just a Bunter Boris con-job.
March 23, 2022
True but it is the PM and Cabinet that have to agree (& the daft green (remainer surely?) theatre studies graduate Carrie?
March 23, 2022
It would be a very good idea if the treasury got its A into G and invested some money in putting a dedicted team together to carry out internal audits that will not only expose the billions of waste but make people accountable.
A few politicians will get upset that their grandiose projects are targeted but that’s tough, the country has got to start living within its means.
March 23, 2022
The state has got to stop pissing money down the drain start with net zero, the gold plated pensions for over paid state workers, HS2, subsidies for renewables, the soft loans (often in effect grants) for mainly worthless degrees… just get the state to do the rather few things it can actually do better than businesses, charities or individuals can. 20% of GDP not 50% should be the target. Then stop tying the hands of the productive sector with pointless red tape, insane energy policies, restrictive planning and daft employment laws…
March 23, 2022
Lets Turbocharge that by putting together a LARGE audit department and get the job done quickly and keep boots on necks of the wasters
March 23, 2022
Why does the Treasury always want austerity and want us to feel miserable? Not only that the agenda (of tax borrow and piss the money down the drain combined with very poor and incompetent public services and expensive intermittent energy) will kill growth, living standard, raise less tax and be a political disaster too.
John ERM Major destroyed the Tories reputation for relative economic competence (and not even saying sorry for it), they then lost 3+ elections. Sunak is clearly determined to repeat this if he can. With net zero, manifesto ratting loons Boris and Carrie insanely cheering it all on.
March 23, 2022
Life logic,
I note that drains are being mentioned more often in your posts. Maybe not as much as PPEs, but certainly now eclipsing ’greencrap’ which seems to be on the decline.
March 23, 2022
Sir John didn’t exactly specify austerity to whom. Not the MPs, who can vote themselves an inflation matching pay rise, not the global multinationals that squirrel their money out of reach of UK taxation, not really the government either, which carries on borrowing regardless. The austerity is aimed at the ordinary hard-working British citizen, who has to face up to rocketing energy costs, whilst getting a kick in the teeth from the government with higher taxes.
No doubt the feckless will be shielded from harm, at the expense of the hard-working, because the government can’t tell the difference between them and the genuinely needy.
March 23, 2022
Not Treasure, do not fall into JRs trap to deflect blame from his party and govt. the instructions and orders come from ministers and cabinet. Policy now shaped by party MPs.
The blame is the consocialist party, not inanimate objects, diseases, departments, other countries, the EU or the world.
March 23, 2022
No doubt a wind-turbine here or there will solve the issue…it’s the solution for everything else
March 23, 2022
Don’t let the Tories bankrupt the UK in a desperate attempt to appease the Left’s now gargantuan vested interest that has spread itself across all areas of the State
Both English parties and the fascists in Scotland are abusing the credit worthiness of the UK to finance their party political interest
The values of good money management under Thatcher have been discarded to be replaced by State vested interest, lobby group parasitism and naked spending to achieve political objectives
The two faced Tories embracing Labour’s client state apparatus is without precedence in British history
Every Tory MP will campaign to protect the two party status quo from harm. Not upsetting Labour is every Tory MPs aim.
650 Socialists in the Commons, no values and no moral compass
March 23, 2022
Not 650 perhaps 80 (at best) are sound MPs. Though I agree that only a tiny handful are actually sound on climate realism, the new zero lunacy and energy policy.
March 23, 2022
We live under an elective dictatorship with the worst government and parliament in my lifetime.
March 23, 2022
We see the work of real fascists on our screens every day now.
Please don’t insult its victims with your grotesque slur on the democratically-elected devolved government on a UK nation, which sticks scrupulously to the rule of law, and imply that the former are simply enjoying a similar life to the latter.
You don’t actually care about them, or about anyone really though, do you?
March 23, 2022
Inflation is – foremost – a seller’s lack of faith in the money being paid for his goods. It has nothing to do with “too much cash chasing too few goods” and everything to do with “the buyer with the best money wins the bid.”
This is the price of watering down the Queen’s promise to pay the bearer.
So I have no faith now that rearing our own livestock and growing our own crops will result in us getting to eat them. They’ll go to the most credit worthy bidders in a global market. What’s the government to do next ? Requisition farms ?
March 23, 2022
Another accurate portrayal of what is happening to politics in this country Dom
March 23, 2022
You mean 650 ‘Green’ Socialists in the Commons….and I thought we’d voted in a conservative government, no a real Tory amongst them
March 23, 2022
Good morning.
The forecasts are just a guide to may happen based on past results. I wounder what information they collect to formulate such and, when they indeed do get it wrong, what changes do they make to be more accurate. To me this is the more logical approach rather just banging in the same numbers and hoping for the best.
If there is indeed a surplus of cash, then why not offer it back to those who pay into it, ie the taxpayer, in the form of a rebate rather than allow the State to spend and waste even more ?
March 23, 2022
Stand by to be totally underwhelmed by Rishi’s largesse.
March 23, 2022
Good idea Mark, however this is not a tax cutting party or govt.
They like to falsely claim to be to get votes. This is not based on fact or record. The ministers have the best advice and facts to make speeches from. So I can only draw from this they are deliberately lying.
March 23, 2022
Some time ago, May did a little dance on the way to the podium, in an effort to convince us she wasn’t a Maybot. Today, Sunak will try a sleight of hand to convince us he isn’t a socialist, in an effort to get into No 10. He will fail.
The main thing I want to see today is an announcement that Hospitality Sector VAT will not be put back to 20%. This will give businesses some relief from much higher labour and energy costs.
P.S. I see that interest payments on the National Debt are currently ca. £100 bn/year.
March 23, 2022
The so-called National debt interest, is scheduled to be circa net £40 billion for 21/22. Keep in mind that £16.6 billion was paid by the Treasury into its own account at the BoE Asset Purchase Facility last year. The latter managed to lose £ 56 billion on its “financial instruments” last year as well. That would be a good question to ask the Chancellor. ;-)https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/asset-purchase-facility/2021/annual-report-2021.pdf?la=en&hash=FB4576A7AD9F2412EB60F04CE9622C028BFC9372
March 23, 2022
Sir John – will you have the opportunity in the near future to ask the Chancellor exactly WHY the OBR/Treasury is getting its forecasts so drastically wrong?
Who knows, could it simply be that they are using the same computer system for their modelling as the one that created such havoc and human tragedy at the Post Office?
March 23, 2022
+1
March 23, 2022
Oft said I know.
But when are they going to drop this idea that they have the power of prediction?
They just don’t!
March 23, 2022
No-one ever got into trouble by over estimating bad news. Then, when the news turns out to be better, they bask in how well their department has done.
This is just human nature and is irredeemable.
But the carrot and stick are missing. Bad forecasts must be punishable and good forecasts rewarded. Poor Priti Patel, struggling with the Home Office, is treated as a stupid bully. I think she is just suffering from CivilServiceitis. “Don’t hold me to account and don’t make me work hard”.
March 23, 2022
The Treasury (and Civil Service in general) aren’t satisfied with the Pretendy-Conservative Government they’re having to deal with and especially not one that forced Brexit on them. They want a REAL Labour Government.
So why would they do anything that might generate significant growth and improve the economy? All that would do is make the Government they crave less likely.
Johnson should have allowed Cummings to carry out the reforms the Civil Service so desperately requires. But Princess Nut Nuts thought differently.
March 23, 2022
I suppose the answer to your question is that the vast majority of politicians think that if they spend more money it will make them popular and so to do that they need to collect more money in taxes in the first place. The Treasury/Civil Service are happy to comply as the last thing they want is for public sector spending to be reduced and thus threaten their own jobs.
March 23, 2022
and another thing ….Almost 400 migrants were brought into Dover after crossing the Channel on Tuesday, the Home Office confirmed. Some 394 people arrived in Kent on 11 boats, including babies wrapped in blankets, while a further 467 people were intercepted by French authorities after attempting to make the journey. Crossings have taken place this week amid warm weather and calm seas.
It means 2,354 people have arrived via small boats this month, almost three times as many as March last year. The Home Office said that 213 people were rescued on six boats and brought to shore on Monday, while on Tuesday last week 405 people made the crossing – in what is thought to have been the highest daily total so far in 2022.
The number of people attempting to make the journey tends to increase during warmer and calmer weather. A lovely time of year for a ferry across the Channel courtesy of Border Force.
Tom Pursglove, minister for tackling illegal migration, said the rise in crossings was “unacceptable”.
He said Channel crossings impacted UK taxpayers, risked lives and the UK’s ability to help refugees who come to the UK via legal routes.
March 23, 2022
Why do the Treasury and OBR get their figures so wrong – because their remit allows them too.
Both serve to enable government to avoid making the cuts to public sector expenditure that are required.
The electorate (in the constituencies that deliver governments not the safe seats) need to hear about spending and investment, they need to hear about how they will be helped. What’s in it for me? What about me? is the result of identity politics, now everyone thinks policy can be adapted to make sure their circumstances are reflected.
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, but all governments only think three years ahead so can not wait for a rising tide to raise all ships.
The solution – truthfulness, but unfortunately that will not happen so we have to wait for a groundswell of normal people to get fed up just like we did with Leaving the EU.
March 23, 2022
Meanwhile inflation surges to a thirty year high. Did the Treasury forecast that at all whilst busying itself with being wrong about everything else?
Reply The “independent” official forecast in March 2021 said inflation this year would be 1.8% !!!
March 23, 2022
It is odd. Unlike most treasury civil servants, the Chancellor does have a proper formal training in financial economics and real world business experience. Odd therefore that he seems to be so under the thumb of these economically illiterate treasury orthodoxies.
By the next election we are going to have to have some tangible benefits to show from Brexit, and we are going to need to see the U.K. economy at least matching, if not outperforming the EU. So if it’s just going to be a continuous agenda of high taxes, big state dirigisme and green crap, Conservative MPs are going to have to reprise Sir John’s old 1995 slogan: no change no chance.
March 23, 2022
The Treasury wants money. Always. It has the gaping maw of a basking shark, insatiable in its constant quest for more.
March 23, 2022
Sunak’s Mais Lecture 2022. (last few paras)
“No nation has a right to lead. To a seat at the top table. It must be earned.
That’s why I’ve set out today a radically different vision of our future economy, built on a new culture of enterprise.
Not only to deliver prosperity for all our citizens. But also to advance our values on the world stage.
That’s the promise of the free market, and the greater goal of security and human happiness cannot be achieved without it.
That is what I believe.”
Ah…alright…that’s OK then…just fine….We’ll get our coats.
March 23, 2022
Of course the Treasury forecasts are wrong. When have they ever been right?
March 23, 2022
The Treasury have always wanted to control this country and they stoop as low as it takes to do so. The civil servants need to be exposed and brought into the open for all to see who is damaging this country’s future.
Please name those at the top.
March 23, 2022
How can all of this be anything but deliberate?
It seems to be government policy to make forecasts as inaccurate as possible so that they can come down heavy on taxpayers, and introduce more harsh regulations.
The faulty forecasts are nothing but a justification for them to get on with their design – a strategy that is becoming clearer by the day.
March 23, 2022
This chancellor has had a macabre saving in social care costs with more than 150,000 people dying over pension age before they were expected to, this cost saving is every year for the past two years and onward savings state pension payouts if they were public sector workers their final salary pension payments, care home costs 20% down at least, plus those with other medical conditions that were more severely affected by Covid, that added to the inheritance tax revenues.
This chancellor has had around £15m in VAT that used to go to the EU in the rest of the world imports that now stay in the UK, where is that money?
Why don’t we ever hear about the extra funds he’s had to play with to help people in the UK instead of hinder them. I know people that are selling premises, cutting their hours and days of work their reason, they can’t be bothered to work their knickers off to have more than half of it taken in extra taxes left, right and centre.
But let your socialist chancellor carry on, just what conservative proposal has he made? What extra tax that he has received has he spent well because all I see is waste. labour cry about benefits reducing well how do they explain PiP rising in six years from £1.8bn to £13.5bn.
March 23, 2022
Understand that there has been a suggestion to bring back track and trace so “surplus” may not be around for long.
March 23, 2022
Does the Treasury take inflation into account when producing its forecasts or are they still
on the gold standard in budgetary terms? The additional sums due on indexed linked then would not be revaluation of principal at current cost because this concept does not exist for them, so they have to treat it as additional interest. It would explain why their forecasts are consistently too pessimistic.
March 23, 2022
Afraid Government, the Civil service, Local Authorities appear now to be completely out of control.
Why do we need futuristic computer programmes, when we have historical fact, although that may also be tainted if it has not been recorded correctly.
Government now far too involved in our lives, most people now work for the Government not themselves, given the present tax take spread.
How bloody depressing, it’s killing personal ambition, investment, and drive, together with petty laws, the curbing of free speech, and all this diversity crap.
No wonder some people cannot be bothered to go to work !
March 23, 2022
The Treasury likes austerity because it enhances their arguements for their control. From their point of view they wish to control the economy rather than allow entrepreneurial activity and enterprise to lead it. They do not discourage ministerial profligacy or even idiocy because this allows them greater control. In this socialist political shade of governance,responsibility is all too easily handed to the established so called Treasury. They in turn repeatedly confirm that they are not much good at what they are supposed to be good at.
Put simply, when in debt the bank will control you, never having themselves run a church fete. When one is in credit they have no control, and
folks that is what the Treasury is about. If you as an individual , or ministers want more control you need to remove the levers of control, in the Treasury’s case this means tax.
March 23, 2022
But The Treasury needs a big war chest for its green revolution….someone’s got to buy all those wind-turbines, subsidy the EVs and build charging stations…..the future is green
March 23, 2022
Off Topic
I see that The Palace of Westminster are re-introducing test and track for all staff given the new wave of infections.
Are us plebs out here in the big wide World also going to be able to access free tests, so that we can also do the responsible thing and test ourselves before we go to family gatherings, business meetings etc.
Under the present policy test kits are not going to be available in a week’s time.
Not concerned about tracing anyone, but would like to have the ability to continue to test, to at least try and avoid infecting others if positive.
Just out of interest those who we know who have been infected with the virus have usually tested positive for 10 days on average, which rather destroys the Governments suggestion that 5 days is enough for self isolation.
March 23, 2022
The Treasury doesn’t impose taxes and tax rises, politicians do.
March 23, 2022
Glad to see Sir John tracking the pathetic Treasury forecasts which continue to undermine the very foundations of all budgets. Seems like they need a strong dose of proven professional help as this would not be tolerated in the Private Sector.
March 23, 2022
Good Morning.
OT, but important. On this day two years ago the Coronavirus Act 2020 was passed in the House of Commons without a vote. On March 25th 2020, the Act received royal assent, granting the Government emergency powers over us all.
So in two days’ time, the Coronavirus Act 2020 will have reached its two-year time limit.
What with the rolling news on Ukraine, the landmark day of 25th March may by buried. There is indeed scope for the Act to be lengthened by six months in some reduced form or other, at the Government’s discretion.
In April, the Government intends to replace the Human Rights Act with a modern Bill of Rights. This may be a subtle way of replacing the Coronavirus Act 2020 with an act that makes individual freedom, including bodily autonomy, inferior to ‘the common good of society’. In the future this could lead to the making of a medical procedure mandatory, ‘for the common good’.
March 23, 2022
The Treasury needs to fund the BEIS Net Zero Strategy and the Home Office immigration policies.
Both policies are not only leading to a financial collapse but also seriously affect our security.
Although the CCC say the transition to net zero (CO2) will be costless the Treasury are finding this is not the case and that they can no longer fund it via electricity bills necessitating the use of general taxation to fund the necessary further subsidies.
The electrification of everything without the technology to store large quantities of electricity makes us extremely vulnerable to both military and cyber attacks.
The “borders are a pain” Home Office need to fund their continued invitation into the country of illegal migrants – mostly young men of fighting age without ID.
100,000 are predicted to arrive this year which, together with previous years’ arrivals, comes to a figure not far short of the number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and is an immense security risk.
I would not be surprised to learn that Putin and Xi are funding both AGW/Net Zero and the migrant flow as it would certainly be in their interests to do so.
March 23, 2022
It is perhaps time that all these extra Managers in the NHS, diversity officers etc on over £45,000 pa start to look at redeploying assets that are too sick to do their primary roles in public-facing roles but could perhaps work from home on other health services such as NHS 111 telephone support, mental health telephone support roles, counselling. Doctors surgery reception telephone support for their local clinics.
There must be other work from home tasks they could retrain for especially if they have been off work for over 28 weeks.
March 23, 2022
Well SJR, I do not know why the Treasury, and for that matter, the Government wish to keep us in a state of miserableness and anxiety. I can only guess, and that it is another means of keeping us compliant, as they have been doing with deliberate fear mongering for the past two years over Covid19.
March 23, 2022
Your comments about the figures are very informative and telling, but why do you always criticise the Treasury without acknowledging that this is under the control and command of the Chancellor? If the ‘Treasury’ is publishing garbage that’s because Sunak has either told them to do so or allowed them to do so. Either way it is Sunak, the (man ed) in charge, who must bear the FULL responsibility. If YOU were in charge this wouldn’t be happening, would it? So start criticising xxxx Sunak directly. After all, he has never shown you any respect, despite you knowing much more about economics than he ever will, and never acts upon your advice. Our economic problems are due to Sunak’s stupidity, weakness and arrogance.
March 23, 2022
I’ve passed 3 petrol stations this morning and they’ve all put up the pump price between 4-5p overnight…..they’re off-setting the anticipated fuel duty cut today and robbing it from the customers
March 23, 2022
A bit off topic.
As it is two years ago today since the first lockdown tyranny was declared, I would like to propose that 23rd March be declared Tyranny Day. A day to reflect on the tyranny of lockdowns, masks, school closures, business closures, travel restrictions etc. Then ‘vaccinations’. And the deliberate fear mongering designed to ensure that people stayed compliant. All backed by draconian legislation.
Let it never be forgotten, what damage Government with the consent of Parliament inflicted on the people of this country.
March 23, 2022
I forecast JAM TOMORROW