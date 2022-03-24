The Treasury paints another dark picture

A year ago I spoke about the March budget and stated that the official forecasts were far too gloomy. In particular the deficit would be much lower than the £233 bn for the current year that they expected.
At the half year stage the OBR changed its deficit forecast, slicing a large £50bn off it. I commented that it was still too high. Yesterday they admitted that the second half year saw the need to take another £55bn off the forecast, bringing the total change to a massive £105bn for the year as a whole. A similar overstatement of the deficit had occurred in the previous year. This year’s document contains an anguished passage on why they so understated the tax revenues coming in from the lower rates being charged before the rises this spring. The extra revenue is so huge that clearly they do not need the extra £12bn from the National Insurance hike .
It is a pity the Treasury did not grasp the opportunity to use some of the overshoot of revenue to allow some selective further tax cuts. Choose the right ones and you may anyway end up with more revenue, as they did with Stamp Duty.
The Treasury has at last got round to removing VAT from insulation, boiler controls and other products that can help people cut their home heating bills. This EU tax needed to go. It is disappointing to learn they think they cannot remove these taxes for Northern Ireland under the Protocol. That is by no means clear from the text. They say they are seeking a solution from the EU as they acknowledge the UK government needs to be in control of all taxes anywhere in the country. They could go ahead and abolish these taxes in Northern Ireland at the same time as the rest of the UK, and could buttress the legal position by putting into the law a clause overriding any unhelpful or errant interpretation of the protocol.
The Treasury forecasts are for slowing growth, inflation persistent for this year, and too large a squeeze on incomes. Last year they also got inflation badly wrong, telling us it would run at 1.8% this year, yet it has hit 6.2%. Given the persistent money printing the Bank undertook all last year it is difficult to know why they thought inflation would be so low.
Does the government really follow these forecasts ? Are they deliberatly misleading ? You cannot have two seperate organisation get something they should be reasonably good at so wrong. If a business was run this way and they got there marketing and product line as badly wrong they would go bust. And getting a deficit down is laudable but, we should be seeking to obtain a tidy surplus.
PS Well done on getting the VAT on some green products removed. It is not much but it is a symbolic victory as it is a tax we could not remove whilst in the EU. Now to get it removed from our bills.
The people at the Treasury feel the need to outperform expectations. However, they have no confidence in their abilities. They believe they are not able to guarantee the outperformance unless they underplay expectations.
The Treasury “told” us inflation would be 1.8% but surely even they did not really believe this? Surely were just blatantly lying?
David Frost today:- Only a low-tax, low-spend government can solve the cost of living crisis
The British state needs a fundamental redesign, with its size reduced to the levels of successful countries such as Switzerland or Australia.
True but we need a smaller tax burden that Switzerland and Australia and cheap on demand energy, no net zero, deregulation and to get fracking.
Allister Heath:- The Tories don’t deserve to survive if they keep treating their voters like fools
Rishi Sunak’s tax cuts are window-dressing to hide the Government’s raids on middle income Britain.
Sunak (Goldman Sachs/Davos Man) is clearly determined to destroy the parties reputation for relative economic competence just as John ERM Major did. Clearly he is still determined to increase even further the size of the bloated, inept and very wasteful state sector, still hooked on the net zero insanity and driving taxes, regulation (and government waste) to new highs. This while he pathetically pretends to be the complete opposite. The public are not as stupid or gullible as you seems to think Sunak. They will see the vast standard of living fall your mad & inflationary policies are, very predictably, producing.
So we get a pathetic promise to reduce income tax by 1% in two years (after you have nearly left office). But you just put NI (an income tax up by 2×1.25%). We still have not had the £1 million each IHT threshold dishonestly promised by the appalling George Osborne many year back.
Anyway your freezing of personal allowances plus your high inflation will cost far more than this 1% by then. Your rearranging of deck chairs on the Titanic will fool no one but a few fools Sunak. Your parties next Manifesto will not be trusted as you have ratted on your last one so comprehensively – on NI and the triple lock.
Perhaps the best and only explanation is they haven’t got a clue. So they offer a few tiny baubles now, suggest a bigger one might be be coming to get the government reelected in the hope the electorate doesn’t notice the big squeeze on living standards. Some hope!
What’s the point of The Treasury?
Are their working from the same hymn sheet they produced for Cameron and Osbourn?
Are they still trying to make the case that Brexit will make us poorer.
As for Rishy he has blown any chance of Promotion.
Now is a very good time for a rising star to leap out of the bunker and make a more positive case.
Looking at the current bunch of MP’s can we spot our next leader?
Yes. The NI situation confirms Johnson’s original lie and now weakness refusing to confront EU.
Your budget has treated us as fools, spinning tax cuts at the same time as the tax take rises to the highest in many decades hammering the wealth creators. Coupled with deliberate rises in energy costs plus inflation attacking our standard of living.
You motto should be levelling down not up. Classic socialism.
Many people will lose their lives because Sunak hasn’t done enough for those who are the poorest in society.
It will be a choice of eat or heat, some will be so desparate they will take they own lives.
This government has given aid to the taliban a terrorist group. The government needs to explain why terrorists are more important that they can give tax payers money away.
I would encourage John to use Parliamentary privilege to name names at the Treasury. It is evident that he believes these individuals are acting on behalf of others (EU) to undermine the UK’s sovereign powers and controls.
The Budget, as ever, was meaningless in the greater scheme of things. Pander to Labour and their unions on the public sector so has not to upset Len McCluskey and then throw under duress a few scraps to those who private taxpayers pay the bills of the nation but can’t fight back as ‘outsiders’
Managing the decline by shuffling pieces around the chessboard that is slowly becoming threadbare and worn
Another budget to suit party politics rather than the interests of those who really matter
And please never thank a politician for giving us our own money back in tax cuts
YOU’D THINK WE OWED THEM A LIVING they way they expect us to praise them…..
Same old, same old. Still no rallying cry to get the country to rise up and take on the huge areas of waste that exist in every sector of our society. Another real opportunity missed. As in life you remember the opportunities you took and smile and then think of all the opportunities you let go by, and tears fill your eyes.
Maybe they aren’t very good at sums?
All Sunak demonstrated yesterday was that the CONs are completely detached from the lives of the vast majority. He did nothing to address the cost of living crisis that many are facing. Removing VAT from insulation, solar and heat pumps is pointless when people don’t have the money to buy them in the first place.
But hey, if you vote to be shafted by these CON Artists at the next General Election we might give you 1p off your income tax …. whilst we increase stealth taxes.