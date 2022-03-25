Tax cutting governments

As a young man I was Economic Adviser to Prime Minister Thatcher during her middle period. It was good to work with a tax cutting government. We set out to prove that lower rates of tax on income, work and investment generate a larger economy and more tax revenue. We went for growth.
Over the Thatcher years as a whole the standard rate of Income tax was cut from 33% to 25%. The top rate of Income tax was cut from 80% to 40%. The investment income surcharge of 15% was removed completely. These measures led to a large increase in total income tax take. They also led to the richer taxpayers paying more tax in real terms and paying a larger proportion of the total Income tax take. Only a very jealous socialist could legitimately complain. Anyone else was invited to see that lower income tax rates delivered more growth and more money for public services, and led to the rich paying more as a proportion. As we regularly stated, the rich stay and pay, they invest and work more when they keep more of the earnings. Those on lower incomes needed tax breaks to boost their spending power and paid less tax.
It is true we took over from an extreme socialist position under the previous Labour government. Charging 98% tax on the richest people with investment income was a good way to send them offshore. 1970s UK was characterised by the so called brain drain, where everyone from successful entrepreneurs to popular bands and singers based themselves abroad to escape the tax net. Ending the penal rates let them come home, to be joined by others who found the UK attractive again as a place to work and invest. The Thatcher government also cut the main rate of corporation tax substantially and abolished various smaller taxes entirely.
Today I am pleased to hear the current Chancellor praising past glories and expressing enthusiasm for tax cutting agendas. So far he has not cut the Income tax rate, and has set out a substantial rise in the corporation tax rate. He says he will cut the Income Tax rate from 20% to 19%. This is a long way short of taking it down from 33% to 25%. It also has to be seen against the background of the introduction of the social care levy which offsets some of the putative cut in the Income tax rate. The total tax rate rises from 33% when he took office to 36.2% (total tax as a proportion of national income). It will take some bold moves on cutting Income tax and Corporation tax rates to grow the economy enough to get a decent tax cut.
One only has to compare countries and principalities with low tax rates to those with high tax rates. The wealthy do indeed go where their money is safest. They spend it on luxury items which creates business and jobs which in turn create more wealth for those lower down the income scale. There is low crime and overal a pleasent enviroment is created.
Look at what low tax has done for the Republic of Ireland. I has provided it with much more money that its size can hope to generate. The UK could do the same. We also have the example here if Stamp Duty. A now complicated and expensive tax. People will now no longer move because of the cost of this tax makes up a far greater amount of their expenditure. The government reduced Stamp Duty over the pandemic and saw more transacion and a greater amount of tax.
Government has to realise that people like and will control their money as they see fit. As mentioned, those with real needed skills elsewhere will go elsewhere leaving only low skilled and poor people to make up the shortfall, which they can’t.
We saw the end result of the ‘Great Post War Socialist Experiment’ in the 70’s. Overly powerful unions. Poor mamangement. Lack of investment. Poor products. Power cuts. Little food on the shelf and so on. This and successive governments cannot claim not to know what the consequences of their Socialist actions will be, not even this one.
If you do not tuen back now, it will have to fall to the electorate to do it for you.
Lots of rich people do not really spend their money on luxury items, many just reinvest it in their businesses or investments, on charitable works or give it to children or others. Taxes on luxury items I do not really object to. Taxes on profits such as corporation tax at 24% on money you want to reinvest in a business is foolish – this as government will usually “invest” it appallingly.
Please to hear the chancellor… Good grief JR you are not that gullible. 75 year high in taxation and 12 years of tax hikes under your party and govt. worse cost of living since 1950, the record shows wasteful economic mismanagement and two socialist budgets. Do you actually believe Sunak when his first budget was 11 days before covid lock down!! Remind us of his harking back to the good old days! I did not remember him saying anyth8ng about the £11.8 billion stolen from his school boy error frauds that Lord Agnew resigned from. Did he say he was raising taxes because of his lack of grip. Another example being NHS wasting £37 billion on test and trace or £34 billion to a failed computer system. I actually think£82.8 billion lost on three items to be a lot of my taxes wasted.
Any business would have sacked him for gross incompetence, not tell to demand more!
Are all these sums actually being negligently “lost” or are they just being hosed into friends of friends personal pockets? Hard to believe they are that incompetent and it is all just genuine “mistakes”. Hard too to think Net Zero is driven by gross stupidity rather than pure corruption and/or vested interests.
You say “It is true we took over from an extreme socialist position under the previous Labour government” – indeed good old Denis Healey with his double firsts (but zero common sense) with his 98% income tax insanity. But who can take over from the current government’s with its clearly equally extreme socialist position?
In many ways the current position is even worse as there are far more red tape and compliance costs heaped on the public and businesses. Plus other costs like the absurdly expensive net zero energy religion, restrictive employment laws, OTT building regs. and health and safely. The latest (of these very many lunacies) seems to be that any new house will have to have an EV charger. This even though many will never be used and will be redundant, broken and scrapped before they ever will be used.
Encouraging new EV (short lived) cars and batteries to be build and old ICU cars to be scrapped increase overall world CO2 output since you ask. Also about 5 times more expensive per mile with depreciation and financing costs. This is even before they start to tax them.
Many taxes are at more than 100% of profits now – CGT without indexation, taxing landlords without allowing them to deduct legitimate interest rates costs, Stamp duty and IHT for some examples.
A bonfire of red tape would be a win, win but the Tories just heap more and more of it onto the private (and state) sector. Then foolish ministers have the temerity to complain about poor productivity and lack of investment.
Scrap net zero, stop the vast amount of government waste, kill the free at the point of (usually delay and non delivery) healthcare for all who can afford to pay, have a bonfire of red tape and cut and simplify taxes. Real freedom and choice and fair competition between state and private in health care, education, housing, broadcasting…
It is worse because JR’s party and govt claim to be conservatives where people know best how to spend their money. The trouble is Johnson and Sunak have pissed it away around the world virtue signalling while more people go to food banks and million of pensioners scared to know whether heat or eat! Meanwhile millions more foreigners invited here for a totally free lifestyle some of whom (criminals) in four star hotels!
March 25, 2022
Yes, I also despair that this government’s priority is anywhere but the UK, and we are just the cash cows, but the cash cows are running out of cash!
March 25, 2022
Yes Hope, still Dishi ng it out around the World.
March 25, 2022
You say:- “Today I am pleased to hear the current Chancellor praising past glories and expressing enthusiasm for tax cutting agendas.” alas while actively doing the complete opposite – very few are fooled Rishi by you take with one hand then give 1/6 back with the other act. After wasting much in collection and admin. costs too.
You also say:- “Ending the penal rates let them (the wealthy) come home” yes but the current taxes IHT 40%, CT going up to 24%, income tax up to 45%, CGT up to 28% (with no indexation so often over 100% in reality), council tax, fuel taxes, green energy taxes, IPT tax 12%, road tax, stamp duty up to 15%… will easily take more than 90% of your capital off you over say 20 years compared to many low tax regimes.
Why would anyone rich want to come back to (or come to) the UK unless they love spending all their time and money with tax consultants perhaps or spending !
People would also pay taxes rather more readily if it were spent sensibly, efficiently and on things people actually wanted. Not for example diversity officers, HS2, net zero, expensive intermittent energy, road blocking, over paid and pensioned failures like Cressida Dick, subsidies for EVs, the dire NHS, second rate schools, pointless/worthless degrees and the likes.
Spot on LL.
Sunak is trying the “do as a say, not as I do” line with a promise of future tax cuts that still leave the tax take at a 70 year high. Inflation to be in double figures later this year. Government debt at a record percentage of GDP – and BofE buying that debt back with new minted monopoly money.
The only way out of this mess is a massive cut in government spending, cut in regulations and cut in taxes to incentivize work. It is unfortunate Boris and the buffoons are doing the opposite.
Move along, no Tory policies to be seen here…
“do as a say, not as I do” – this is very fashionable currently with princes, actors, celebrities, private jet to Australia for £250K ministers or to Blackpool for “Net Zero B/S ” PMs.
March 25, 2022
Like brexit, you can only do these things once though, can’t you?
That is, cut tax from this legendary 98% to 40%.
Cutting it from 40% to 37.5% hardly carries the same drama, does it?
And try as you might – and fail, deservedly and completely – to milk glory from it time and time again, brexit was hardly the Battle Of Britain, was it?
Sunak it seems is the latest politician unable to say what a women is (on JHB talk radio yesterday) waffling about what Boris had said being excellent but that he could not remember what it was.
Can the Minister for Women and Equality (Liz Truss) help perhaps? Might it be an Adult Human Female perhaps? Was it covered in PPE perhaps not? How can one be both for Women “and” Equalities anyway. Do we have one for Men and Equalities? So no equality there then!
Was that when Boris said “ basic facts of biology are overwhelmingly important”?
In reply to Starmer.
A small act of rebellion at a time when telling the truth is a crime.
We are in such a mess.
I heard a Democrat commentator yesterday gushing about how a $392m emergency fund set up by the Biden Admin to help “civic structures” in Ukraine had specific funds earmarked to “protect LBGQ rights”. I had to laugh, but it just doesn’t sound adult to me, particularly given we are talking about a war. I would have thought that protecting “human rights” (presumably from atrocities in a war zone) might have been a more appropriate aim. Now that would have been what used to be called “inclusive”.
Much of the rest of the fund was apparently going to prop up the media, whatever that means.
LL: You missed the new agenda. Minorities get whatever they want, even if it means trampling over (or totally obliterating) the rights of the majority. Women (natural women) are not a minority as they comprise 50% of the population. Males who ‘identify’ as a woman, even if they have all their wedding tackle, can now enter female changing rooms. A voyeur’s and paedo’s dream come true. Unbelievable! Likewise with putting rapists ‘identifying’ as women in women’s prisons, with the inevitable result. Where has common sense gone? Are they too afraid of the vociferous minorities to do the ‘right thing’ or just too lazy to defy them?
It appears the safety of UK people is becoming less and less important to this government, in so many ways.
Put on a dress, slap on a bit of lippy and you can magically become “a woman” and therefore more equal than either a man or a woman.
I think I shall self-identify as a 66 yr old ….. and start claiming my State pension. After all, what my birth certificate records is irrelevant …. it’s what I FEEL that matters.
Lower taxation across the board must be the goal for any and every government but until they get completely on top of the horrendous waste and the over the top expenses situation , they are entering the fight for radical change with severe handicaps. Whe the country see the waste being addressed they will be more inclined to get behind the government.
Government has to be seen to be changing with actions not words in every department.
Today’s update, for the forth day in a row wind is currently supplying 2.6% of demand and gas a stonking 57% of demand
If this isn’t reason enough to start fracking then I don’t know what is.
Re: The current Chancellor,
The old adage, “Actions speak louder than words”, is as true now as it ever was. So in the Chancellor’s case the words are ‘tax reducing’ but the actions are ‘tax increasing’. Hence the Chancellor has a credibility problem.
This government lives in a fantasy world, spending money it has not got, making promises it cannot keep. The opposition says it will spend and promise even more if it gets the chance. Less taxation, not more, is the only way the UK can start to dig itself out of the hole that MPs keep digging deeper and deeper for themselves and for the rest of of us.
Oldtimer.
Indeed, but not only politicians, many voters also equally deluded.
Viewed Question Time last night, first time in ages, absolutely astonished that most of the audience seemed to want unlimited, unchecked free movement of people into the UK, but they object to major housing development, complain about waiting lists on the NHS.
They also seem to want more government subsidy and control on almost everything, want lower prices on everything, but want higher wages, Higher benefits, more jobs, but lower taxes.
Far too many people living in absolute dream land, and far too many politicians promising it, instead of setting out some simple mathematical facts.
100% agree, aj. There has been a pervasive culture for decades that says: whatever you want, you can and should have. Unfortunately, there has been little explanation of the downside, as Mrs T said in other circumstances, that sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.
My hard working, law abiding,decent parents will not apologise for breathing and existing in their own country. A country they worked hard to build using through sweat, toil and graft.
The Tories panderng to the urchinesque race lobby and their demands has brought shame on tens of millions of British people
The Tories are pure bred guttersnipes
We deserve better than filthy Labour and a Tory party that is now utterly without shame in their pursuit of social justice brownie points
PATHETIC
And by the way, why don’t you try SLASHING PUBLIC SECTOR SPENDING TO THE UNIONISED GRIFTERS IN LABOUR’S POLITICAL MACHINE?
Today we’re living under an extreme Socialist Government, which is growing the size of the State and spending the largest proportion of our GDP since WW2, and is ramping up stealth taxes for ideological reasons.
The alternative “under our two-party system?” Another extreme Socialist Government which will do the same, or worse. And you pretend it’s a democracy.
We already knew Johnson had a real problem discerning the difference between the truth and what he would like it to be. Sunak is no different: he talks tax-cuts whilst increasing them and hope we won’t notice that he’s helped himself to more of our money to p!ss away on the State.
Each individual welcomes a tax cut for themselves but public services must be paid for. Look at the Scandinavian countries that are successful but with relatively high tax rates.
Sir John mentioned the popular bands and singers of the 1970’s who took flight due to the high taxes, many being staunch Labour supporters no doubt.
It seems to me the majority of the so called principled socialist I’ve ever met are wealthy or very comfortable by comparison to those they claim to champion.
They always seem to have ways and means of protecting and growing what’s theirs and do so very fiercely.
I’ve worked for them, worked with them, lived in (and do so now) areas where they congregate, and married into a family with many of the type, so feel well qualified to flag up their hypocrisy.
I’ve no doubt this 1% tax cut of the future will receive a fanfare throughout the land as a gift from on high and we should be grateful. It will of course hide the reality, a nice piece of window dressing for an otherwise dire establishment.
Rather like the Online Harm Bill. How can anyone not want to protect the little children!
Yet this is all opaque for something potentially more sinister going on behind that window dressing.
The Institute of Fiscal Studies brands Sunak, a fiscal illusionist.
Just like his ridiculous photo op yesterday with a borrowed car and pretend card and then a round of the studios.
A total charade. You were elected to reform the Civil Service. You have down nothing allowing waste and incompetency to feed through to my lower living standards.
Oh and Rees Mogg thinks No 10 ‘partying’ whilst others couldn’t visit ill/dying relatives is fluff. I think a slightly shorter word would cover the whole of this wretched administration.
Disappointing Sunak is a lightweight boxing shadows. All smoke and mirrors, razzle dazzle, here’s good looking. Nothing much here (in his “budget”) let’s move on – so he thinks……
I see Sunak is raiding a further 10 billion from graduates by reducing the payback level to £25,000 and extending the write off period from thirty to forty years. So in other words our hard working Junior Doctors and Nurses working for the NHS will now be required to pay back 42.5p of their incomes in taxes and can expect to spend their whole working lives with this debt hanging over them. When is this odious little man and his boss going to reduce the tax burden instead of thinking of ever more ways to increase it?
You say, Sir John, that the Chancellor praises past glories and expresses enthusiasm for tax cutting agendas. But where, I ask, does he back this up with appropriate action? Instead, we have the highest rate of taxation since WW2 for goodness sake!
The Chancellor speaks with forked tongue, all mouth and no trousers.