Tax for the NHS and social care

As a long standing critic of the OBR and Treasury models and poor forecasts let me clarify. I do support the need for Treasury financial discipline. One of the Treasury orthodoxies I always supported was the one which said you should not hypothecate or give a tax to a particular area of spending.
The Treasury rightly pointed out there was rarely a single tax which raised just the right amount of money for a given service. If you found one or created one, there was no guarantee that the revenue from that tax would grow at the right rate for the service. It was always possible the tax would be more buoyant than the financial needs of the service making it difficult to rein in the tax and the spending. It was also possible the tax from time to time would be insufficient. There would then be remorseless pressure for the Treasury to provide a top up from general taxation.
I was therefore surprised when the current Treasury changed its mind and invented a new hypothecated tax. Indeed they invented two. This year it is to be a supplement to National Insurance. Next year it is to be a new social care tax. These new taxes have been born of controversy. Here are some questions I would like to see the government answer.
- How will the money from these taxes be moved from assisting the NHS to social care? What is the timetable or trigger points to scale back the cash to the NHS and put it into social care?
- As social care currently costs taxpayers around £40 bn and is paid for out of general taxes and out of local authority taxes, how will the future settlements of these sums be calculated bearing in mind the top up money coming from the dedicated tax? What has been gained by ring fencing a proportion of the cash when far bigger amounts still rest on annual negotiation between local government, social care and Treasury?
- The government has now announced a substantial increase in the threshold before anyone pays National Insurance. Has this reduction in the money from the ring fenced tax been agreed by the NHS and by social care? How has this been possible? does it mean they can now manage with a smaller tax or will there be more top up money? When can we see the spending plans behind this? We would like to know what the new tax is buying.
Arguments for hypothecated tax.
1. Tax payers can see where their money is going
2. The minister repsonsible will have to argue for tax money and see that it is well used.
3. If too much tax is raised, then the rate can be cut (there’s an idea!!), if too little, it can be raised. There is no reason this cannot be done between budgets.
4. Comparative analysis bwtween departments can be made to show which is getting ‘best bang for the buck’ Ministers should be graded on their ‘return on investment’.
But you can do all that without hypothecated taxes – isn’t that kind pf performance analysis and comparison done already?
Today 0.83 gw from wind power. How about hypothecating some money for fracking and energy security.
By the next election taxed will be over £1 trillion p.a. and not much to show for it. Sunshine is a limp dumb chancellor posing as a tory. For goodness sake get shot of him and Carrie.
“Sunshine is a limp dumb chancellor posing as a tory.“
Couldn’t agree more Ian but with the exception of our host and a handful of others, you could say that about the whole sorry lot of them. The only party for us Conservatives to vote for is Reform.
Who remembers Margot from The Good Life walking into her council office and explaining which parts of he rates she was prepared to pay? “Road repairs, I will not pay – the streetlight in our road has not been working for months”.
That’s where you end up with hypothecated taxes.
Ahh, fond memories of Margot! But she’s making my point – ACCOUNTABILITY for the money entrusted to our elected representatives. Wouldn’t you like to see exactly where all the money spent on the NHS goes, and hold the minister to performance conditions ?
Arguments against hypothecated taxes – you vastly restrict government ability to spend sensibly on the areas where government spending is needed or to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. There are lots of areas that need expenditure that the public would never support politically. Plus it makes the tax system absurdly complex. Best to leave the money with the people who earn it and let them spend it as they see fit.
But really governments should get out of healthcare (and indeed education) as far as possible anyway. Just a safety net for the few who really cannot provide for themselves. As we see with the NHS which has an appalling record (based on outcomes) government monopolies are a disaster and kill real alternatives for most people too.
Who will pay the hypothecated tax for ferrying and featherbedding illegal migrants? Recently reported that our courts have found against Priti Patel for violating the ‘rights’ of dinghy migrants by taking away their mobile phones, thus preventing them from contacting the ‘loved ones’ who they abandoned to come here.
Why do we need to raise taxes for a ‘given service’ when we can in all probability have people pay for a service out of their own pockets ? Admittedly that is an over simplification as not all services government provides can be done that way – eg Defence. But it should be seeking to reduce the size and scope of the State and, as others have mentioned already, cut spending.
But Sir John, I already pay this through my Council Tax. I have it here right in front of me. It says; “Adult Social Care.” Why am I now expected to pay twice ? I do not pay twice when I go to the supermarket, once at the checkout and then again at the door when I am leaving. And remember, this is for people who have not planned for when they are old, those of us who have are being penalised and have our futures blighted because of these peoples lack of forethought. We all get old and need to think of this now. It is much like those who put money into a pension pot only for the government to raid to to pay for those who have not. Again, this unfair and you are rewarding poor behaviour.
And when I say ‘you’ I do not me ‘you personally’ I mean the government and the party you support.
If we wanted Corbynomics we would have voted for it !
Mark.
I also pay a Social Care charge on my Council Tax bill. It has been there since last year. Who does the Government think they are kidding? Perhaps they hope that people don’t scrutinise their Council Tax bill.
To be honest, the charge that really annoys me, is the charge for Police and Crime Commissioners. This is more than the Social Care charge, and in my opinion, is a total waste on taxpayers money.
March 26, 2022
What a good point you’ve raised about the ‘social care’ charging on our Council Tax bills.
March 26, 2022
Sir J, you, I and most of the population clearly understand the hypothecation exercise is no more than a conjuring sleight of hand. This ‘Social care levy’ is an attempt to make a tax sound worthy. Who will argue against giving more money to “our wonderful NHS” and social care? If they do, they are labelled heartless right wing @$#!.
Sunak would seriously consider the “lost puppy care charge” if he thought it would raise cash.
Reality is that this is another (poorly) hidden tax rise just like the freezing of the tax & NI bands and just like Gordon Brown’s multitude of tinkering.
How about a law to require the UK tax legislation be reduced from the 10 million words it is now? Let’s have simple straightforward tax rules.
You’re of course correct in your analysis of what we are seeing. I also see the now political hand of the NHS taking a firm grip of health policy to suit itself and to distance itself from the patient, the taxpayer and all areas of both legal and social accountability and responsibility.
It has always my belief that the State has become a vested interest that will fight to promote and protect its interests against democracy and the civil population are now totally disenfranchised and seen as nothing more than vessels for taxes and in many cases something to demonised and subjugated. All main parties are on board with this move. There is now no one on the inside, as it were, to protect the civil population, from the activist and authoritarian State
I also belief British democracy will be dismantled over time. A new party will emerge but extinguished before it can become a threat to the prevailing progressive political class
Lots of councils already have high lost dog return/fines!
I support the hypothecation of taxes for the NHS and social care. Why? Because the left has successfully weaponised the subject, to the extent that both main parties – profligate Labour and the profligate/cowardly Conservatives – compete to throw extra tens of billions at the NHS, while an unthinking/irresponsible electorate cheers them on. BTW, I also support charges being brought in to supplement the taxation. An ‘hotel charge’ is one option. (My late mother was earning some £60/night from her health insurer every time she went into hospital.) Removing my right for free prescriptions is another. But the most critical need is to restrict the numbers going into state-funded residential care. Families will push hard to get Mum and Dad into a home now that someone else will be paying for it.
Ah, yes, that “unthinking and irresponsible electorate”, that voted Leave, you mean, SW?
There was a perfectly good solution proposed by Labour, a progressive tax, a levy on estates to pay for shelter and nursing for the elderly and infirm. (Why this weird “social care”?)
However, it was emotively caricatured by the usual as a Death Tax and that was that.
It was far fairer than “the cap”, which amounts to a poll tax on age and infirmity, and hits those of modest assets the very hardest, however.
The existing forced tax for ‘social care’ steals a person’s estate leaving about £22k when it is deemed the person must be relocated from hospital care to a Care Home. There are also visit charges on a person requiring home delivery of care, rather than required in a hospital.
Keep up Martin.
Good questions to which there are no good answers. But that is only to be expected from the Johnson government. In these inflationary, net zero driven, times it would be a good idea if we had a PM who actually understood financial matters.
Another hypothecated tax is foreign aid at .7% of GDP and look what happens to that. Waste and mis spend on a gargantuan scale, often propping up some of the worst regimes.
You are right not to support hypothecated taxation.
You need to factor in the compensation for the Covid vaccines are harm caused by lock down.
In 2017 the High Court Rejected the Government appeal to prevent compensation of over £100,000 for dozens children who suffered from Narcolepsy resulting from the swine flu jab.
In the UK tens of thousand have had severe adverse reactions according to the Governments yellow card scheme.
If 10,000 people receive £100,000 in compensation. That will come to £1,000,000,000. A billion. It may take 5 or more years but I’m guessing billions will be paid out.
Sir John
Apologies for my rant on yesterday’s blog.
DOM
Camilla Tominey in the DT. Voters are turning on the shambolic Tory Party realising it stands for nothing at all. Quite.
And we now see ‘friends of Boris’ blaming Sunak for not agreeing to reduce energy prices in October. Wasn’t him who ruled out a promised VAT cut. Memories are short.
Maybe his ‘friends’ would look at his ridiculous refusal to allow fracking, Matt Ridley has recently highlighted how much gas we have and how safe extraction is plus closing down North Sea storage and exploration.
Sir John seems to be suffering from the delusion that a great deal of careful thought was put into the Nat.Insurance increase and the additional NHS/Social Care fund. There wasn’t: it was a political manoeuvre and the usual back of a fag packet reaction to a problem (they largely created with Lockdowns) which we’ve already come to expect from this CON-Socialist Government.
Sunak’s Statement this week was another example of it. A panicky reaction to “events” and a problem which the Government has largely created with its Eco Lunacy/Net Zero obsession. The pretence that they are reducing taxes when they are taking more and more won’t fool anyone.
I don’t support hypothecated taxes; it will exacerbate the situation we already have towards the end of the financial year with Civil Servants desperately spending money on dubious schemes in order to use all their budget, for fear of seeing it reduce.
And I also don’t support the fiction that National Insurance pays for the NHS and our State Pensions. It is a tax, just like Income Tax, and goes in the same pot.
A decent tax-cutting Chancellor and a Government determined to simplify the Tax Code and streamline the Civil Service would combine them. Unfortunately we have neither of those.
This government’s whole approach on health and social care funding seems fundamentally dishonest, from damaging, pointless changes to the tax system to lack of grip on spending and the benefits it ought to yield. I did not vote for this and I will not vote for more.
Shame these questions were not asked when these tax measures were passing thro the House. You are unlikely to get any answers now.
Unfortunately I don’t think the govt’s incoherent gesture-driven policies are going to change as long as Boris Johnson is PM. Boris did a great job at the last election saving the Country from a bunch of profoundly anti-UK radical leftists. While covid and the Ukraine war will be some excuse, the Conservatives don’t look like having enough to show their 80-seat majority for 5 years to stop a new leftwing govt. unless there is early sign of a radical new direction we should thank Boris for his great service in saving us from Corbyn and McDonnell – but make a change.
And in other news it is claimed Liz Truss is asking the Treasury for money over and above our aid budget for a Marshall Plan reconstruction of the Ukraine.
Will you please ask these people to stop spending even more of our bl***y money.
Sunak had already given the people in band C houses and below their extra Employees NI back (not in a loan in a rebate) now he’s doubled it from July by raising the threshold and the people still aren’t happy. He’s put up the national living wage and dropped the age you receive it to 23 years and people still aren’t happy, nothing is ever going to be enough. I had three jobs and no holidays, no car to save a deposit on a house and pay for my own wedding, Blair did well with his ‘work life balance mantra’ the only problem is its slipped too far, everyone seems to have thought that any degree they did would get them a super salary for a minimum number of hours per week with 10 weeks holiday per year. France has a rule that anyone working in France has to be paid their national living wage we will have to match that rule soon or we will drown in benefits.
Everything is measured by London and the South Easts requirements, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland benefit from that and they’re still not happy even though their cost of living is much lower.
Why does no one ever ask them how much do you expect in net pay when you’re not working.
Oh and why can’t you contribute. People can work from home while kids are at school now. There is always something people can do.
I am not convinced that the Treasury know what they are doing apart from using the working population to fulfil their sver expansionist goals.
We need to decide on the purpose of government, where it needs to act on our behalf and where we are better at acting for ourselves. Then to calculate tbe cost of their involvement and to decide how to collect the tax to cover it. The motivation being to keep it simple, understandable and fair. I think we all know it needs to be done, having seven volumes of tax law is ridiculous. It has become a make work project.