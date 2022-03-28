What estimate has the Environment Secretary made for the amount of land that will be taken out of agricultural production as a result of schemes and plans for wilding over the next two years?

This reply does not detail how much land the UK government will pay for to convert away from growing food. Given the enthusiasm for more domestic food and the supply difficulties in the global system we need to make sure we have the land available to expand UK food production. The UK does less than most overseas Agriculture departments to support domestic supply.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (141109):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what estimate he has made of the amount of land that will be taken out of agricultural production as a result of schemes and plans for wilding over the next two years. (141109)
Tabled on: 16 March 2022
Answer:
Victoria Prentis:
Wilding or re-wilding is the restoration of ecosystems to the point where they are more regulated by natural processes.
Although appropriate only in certain situations, this is something the Government is already supporting through projects such as peatland restoration funding or agri-environment schemes. Defra is also in the process of reviewing and developing an approach to rewilding that takes into account environmental and land use priorities. We will initiate ten Landscape Recovery projects between 2022 and 2024 that will, among other things, help restore wilder landscapes. The focus of these will be on large-scale sites where there are opportunities to significantly enhance the landscape to deliver a wide range of environmental outcomes.
Over the next two years it is expected that the amount of land moving from agriculture production into wilding projects will have no substantive impact on food production.
The answer was submitted on 24 Mar 2022 at 16:12.
8 Comments
March 28, 2022
This year the wheat produced from Ukraine will be substantially lower.
How many tons have we purchased on average over the last ten years.
Will there be a substantial shortfall this year?
If so where can we replace the shortfall?
March 28, 2022
– And the land taken out of agricultural production for housing?
It could be possible to ‘un-re-wild’ when it becomes clear that we need to be more self-sufficient, but less easy to remove acres of new builds.
Fertile Garden of England soil being concreted over down this way, with no thought to the nation’s future security.
March 28, 2022
I see that China is now buying-up huge swathes of American farmland. Why would they want to do that, I wonder? And should governments around the world see that as a threat and take action to ban such sales?
March 28, 2022
Does anyone else think our government et al have gone stark raving mad? Most, if not all of the green ideas are totally impractical. Why would a country not try to feed and keep warm its populace?
The most basic human right is shelter, safety, warmth and food… there’s soon going to be many more struggling to achieve that!
March 28, 2022
A local farmer on TV says he’s rewilding 24 acres which normally grow potatoes as the subsidy is twice what he would make from planting.
Ludicrous.
March 28, 2022
+1 Sharon
What other countries deprive their own countrymen in order to feed, house, and give pocket money to ‘uninvited guests’? How many legal citizens are being housed in 4* hotels instead of damp ridden hovels?
March 28, 2022
Indeed rewilding, solar farms, lack of repair of sea defences and housing are are all it taking land out of production.
No sensible answer from Lawyer Victoria Prenitis as usual. What is the point of asking questions to ministers when they do not answer them?
March 28, 2022
This is yet another ministerial waffle answer calculated to conceal rather than to reveal the official intent. For an informed view of farming economics I recommend Harry’s Farm, a YouTube channel, with actual, factual data. It is clear that policy is a mess, that the risks for farmers are sky high at current fertiliser and weed control prices and that yields and output will, consequently, be materially lower for the crops yet to be planted. Does DEFRA have a clue? Does DEFRA actually care?