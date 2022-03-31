My question about the Government’s Schools White Paper

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): How will the poorly performing schools get the brilliant teachers and better professional development that the Secretary of State rightly wants, because that is what they need?
Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education: My right hon. Friend is absolutely right. We endowed the Education Endowment Foundation when the coalition Government came into office, and I have just announced a further endowment for the next 10 years. It has evidenced the qualifications and quality of teacher training that are required, whether in the early careers framework, initial teacher training or later in life in professional development, and we are following that evidence and scaling up half a million teacher training opportunities. That has never been attempted, certainly in my time in Parliament; it is a huge scale-up of teacher training and that is what we will deliver.
Ask him rather how children will keep warm in schools and what they will eat for their lunch.
Or is the plan for them to freeze and starve at home in front of an intermittent internet?
What on earth is the point of an “education” in a shattered economy?
No-one in the UK will freeze or starve. Get a grip.
Good God!
A proper answer!
I predict this minister will go far.
Look out Boris.
He is behind you
How? How?
JR reminds me of a tale in which a civil servant boss asked about recruiting certain specialist staff for a project.
“ The people aren’t out there” was the reply from a soon-to-retire expert.
How can you have “brilliance” from an education system that has been flagging for three decades at least?
Everhopeful. Yes and a uni education that’s woke, left wing and PC?
Maybe brilliant people go to countries where they are better treated and respected than here?
You know, where people aren’t “fed up of experts”?
Also ask why teachers in state schools are still having to cope with classes of 30 or more pupils while those in private schools have far fewer to teach. Also ask why private schools are able to claim charitable status by virtue of putting on a few “free” events each year. Perhaps the tax they avoid could help fund more staff in state schools, including teaching assistants whose numbers are being cut because schools can’t afford them but whose support is essential with special needs pupils. Also ask if he knows why so many teachers are leaving the profession.
I wonder how many Education ministers have ever shadowed a teacher for a couple of days, rather than going on brief photo opportunity visits?
The £5K per pupil saving to the government that each private school pupil saves the state more than offsets any tax savings on profits.
Careful what you wish for
Politics of envy leave us all much poorer.
Each refugee shoehorned into schools despite the class sizes to which you object cost at least £5K per year towards SEN and takes attention and opportunities away from the pupils you pity.
Put your ire in the right direction not that of private pupils who actually save the state money.
Once again. When you can’t match/beat, dumb down and blame lack of resources.
We see brilliant state schools I guess with the same resources as the rest. What’s the difference?
Leadership as in any organisation. Look a bit closer to home Lily and stop blaming everyone else.
Perhaps the state should provide some choice for parents by offering money equivalent to tax payer funding for a child’s education if they choose private schooling? Ditto healthcare and council services.
Lily, class sizes don’t always follow success, the poorest performing primary in my town only had 16 children per class.
It would be a good idea for people in the Education department working for Zahawi spent a week in the best performing, then a week in the worst-performing school as a teaching assistant.
Lily. If a teacher has full control of a classroom then numbers don’t matter. There were 44 in my class in 1966. We all managed.
One of the big problems in teaching is the politicisation. Teacher training must be non -political and to teach the trainees to keep politics out of the classroom. And that would include all the lefty critical race theory, sexual connotations, green crap agenda and so on. Teach not indoctrinate!
The response to your question, JR, is an encouraging start.
Johnson blames exporters for their lack of imagination in failing to export. That makes me so mad, when it’s his government that stifles UK industry with excessive taxes and housing costs. The employer’s NI goes up this month and corporation tax next year; foreign companies must be so pleased.
On the subject of education, what I find is that school children have no horizon of technical careers, so how is the technological industry going to survive with no recruits?
The focus needs to be taken off the diversity and inclusion religion and put on STEM subjects.
I see the Welsh government has banned smacking, so don’t expect any discipline from their youngsters.
Children don’t need brilliant teachers.
They need good parents who back adequate teachers up.
It does not need a lot of money but it does need a lot of will.
Problem kids must be kept well away from the others. Even a brilliant teacher will fail with these in his class. I know what damage mixing problem kids with others did to my own school education, with teachers from the closed grammar. I had to recover my own education through years of night school and correspondence courses – reaching degree level aged 30.
If the Education Endowment Foundation has been doing such a marvellous job since 2011 (when the Coalition Government first funded it) how come we have 30% of children who are not meeting the standards for writing and arithmetic at key stage 2?
I bet those failing children have all been successfully indoctrinated with the Eco Loon Religion and LGBTQXPDAWY blah blah blah Issues.
As usual. We get the ‘spend more money’ guarantees improvement from a politician.
Yes more resources, but poor/negative leadership will render them as inefficient as the rest.
It needs a drive to improve senior management as well.
The government prosecutes and fines or imprisons parents who keep their kids off school.
How does the government answer for the chaos it has inflicted on education in the past three years?
And planning more no doubt.
Delighted to see reversion to agreed form after the Prentis lapse with “: My right hon. Friend is absolutely right. “
They admit the soundness of your words and then do nothing! What a waste of a government.
Sir John,
At some point can you please give us a situation report on the progress of the Nationality and Borders Bill? Thank you.
Reply Returning soon to the Commons to deal with a large number of Lords amendments
Sounds as if our Education Secretary is trying.
Try to rid the teacher training system of it’s left wing and cranky political ideas, in fact rid the system of politics all together.
Encourage cooperation and interactivity between good schools, private or in the public sector to spread success. Encourage lots of physical activity and an understanding of diet.
Check the qualifications of teachers teaching in the poorest performing schools,
what % of the teachers, compared to the best performing schools, were teaching assistants without degrees trained on the job, they only need GCSEs for that and they don’t have anything like the depth of training that degree qualified teaching professionals.
I’m not saying that on the job training isn’t a good idea and the experience is good for all new teachers to assist. I would just be interested to look at the results of that experiment in detail and make sure it isn’t failing pupils in hard to hire schools.
Have got to change the whole system.
From the first year introduce through play scenarios the life skills they will need and more importantly business and commerce need.
It is not only about academic capability but also about applied common sense.
The school itself should be working to and achieving ISO 9000 accreditation. When pupils study within that environment it is a slow drip feed learning process that is around them during the teaching day.
The need for certain types of study can be reinforced by relating them to whatever part of the ISO process applies. Statistical Process Control, Contract Review, Just in Time, Right First Time, Cost of Non Conformance. to name but a few