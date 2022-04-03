Nuclear, wind and gas – the energy question

I read that the government is debating amongst itself how much additional commitment to make to new nuclear and new wind energy as it responds to the current energy crisis. As one of the few that has been advising successive governments over the last ten years of the pending energy shortage and the need for more national self sufficiency I am glad they are now actively discussing these matters. It is quite clear today we import too much and have too little spare margin to keep the lights on and the wheels of industry turning.
I have no objections to government making a substantial commitment to new nuclear . It could well make a good contribution to our needs in fifteen years time. It needs to do so understanding three crucial matters.
- Whatever it now does nuclear will represent a considerably smaller part of our electricity output in 2030 than today because all but one of the existing stations are scheduled to close, with only one new plant coming on stream. Nuclear agreed in principle today will not be producing any power this decade.
- To bring off this nuclear growth the UK will need to rebuild our nuclear industry and secure good intellectual property under out control. We should not want to have the Chinese or others controlling the IP and capable of using it as leverage over us.
- The state will need to be involved in financing. A way would need to be found to ensure some competitive discipline and genuine risk for the private sector partners to avoid the taxpayer ending up with plants that are much delayed and massively over budget bankrolled by the taxpayer.
I have no objections to the government encouraging more offshore wind farms. I would accept more onshore windfarms as long as landowners and Planning authorities had a veto over locations, and could share in the revenues as compensation. The government needs to understand that whilst windfarms could be put in much more quickly than nuclear, they too will not solve our current energy shortage without tackling three problems they pose.
- On Monday wind energy supplied just 1% of our electricity. On Saturday writing this wind was only supplying 5% of our electricity. If you are going to rely on more wind there has to be breakthroughs in storage technology to allow you to harvest the wind power when it is not needed and supply it when the wind is not blowing.
- If you press ahead with more wind energy you need to understand that will still leave us short of total energy, as renewable electricity only accounts for around 5% of our total energy. Most energy is still needed as gas to heat our homes and fuel industry, and as petrol and diesel to fuel our trucks and cars. We cannot rely on more renewable electricity all the time most of our transport, heating and industrial energy is not electrified. It will take time for the electrical revolution to convert every home, factory and vehicle to allow electricity to take more of the strain away from directly used fossil fuels.
- If you encourage more renewable power you need to allow more back up power generation for the times when the wind does not blow. All of this entails more cost.
The governments energy policy needs to back more domestic oil and gas for the current decade, all the time people have gas boilers and petrol cars.
April 3, 2022
All good points but ones that will doubtless be ignored by this government as Boris seems to be guided by Theatre Studies Carrie and the alarmist carbon devil gas religion. Actually it is essential tree, crop, plant and seaweed food and the source of the oxygen we all breath.
I would add that Electricity is only about 20% of human used energy anyway. So what about the other 80% needed for transport, heating, industry, chemical production…
Wind turbines (when construction, installation, maintenance and back up for intermittency are fully considered save little CO2. Indeed they increase CO2 at least for the first ~ 10 years. Lots of energy intensive concrete is needed. Burning wood rather than coal at Drax is clearly insane on every measure.
April 3, 2022
We definitely want control of any future nuclear plants. No repeat of Hinkley Point and taking chances on unproven technology.
We definitely want full control of the financing of these investments. No further PFI projects paying a fortune to make the books look good.
Energy is such a long term investment that chancer politicians think it can be neglected and the failure will be someone else’s problem.
April 3, 2022
+1 Peter – if the newspapers are correct, then EDF is going to have a big slice of our future nuclear plants. France! The energy blackmailer who hates the UK and Brexit and does everything in its power to make life difficult for the UK. Do our politicians never learn, or are they working on behalf of France and the EU, instead of the UK?
April 3, 2022
Exactly. Johnson’s failure to promote the further development of UK natural gas resources makes him Gazprom’s, and therefore Putin’s, most useful idiot (to borrow Lenin’s phrase). Gazprom, of course, backed the anti-frackers (more useful idiots).
April 3, 2022
+1 though Boris used to claim to be a climate realist before Carrie!
April 3, 2022
100% agree – the proposed energy report misses the point about the immediate problem of energy prices going up 3 fold year on year……its always jam tomorrow
And an energy that doesn’t include ‘fossil fuels’ is only a green energy policy
April 3, 2022
What about huge hike in standing charges for energy. Is this another govt con? Is the rise to pay for bankruptcy of private companies? Why is the taxpayer on the hook? We had this with banks, they make profits we taxpayers pick up the losses.
Please clarify JR.
April 3, 2022
‘’standing charge’’ is theft and our own government is the culprit
April 3, 2022
I think we need to be careful about being too negative about Green Energy. Stuff like that.
Small example. I had my bath re-enamelled, recently. The re-enameller told me not to use strong, chemical-based bath cleaners as this destroys the enamel. So my sister told me to use this thing called Ecover that’s made from vegetables and stuff (ec0-friendly or whatever word is). Anyway, I used it. And it’s great. Plus, I don’t inhale horrible toxins. Plus, I discovered this brand can be used for lots of other household goods. So I now use this product. I did some research on this company. It’s Belgian and it is now making a tonne of money, appealing to greenies but also to people like me who don’t want to ruin their bath. Plus the stuff really cleans well. And I can use it on my quartz top which requires careful cleaners.
This is a small but important example, where British companies really need to jump onto the green bandwagon so that we cash in.
Plus, look at cars now. The way they hard make any noise. Use up far less petrol than say back in the 70’s.
I accept a lot of your arguments but at same time, I also think we need to be embracing green tech to a degree too as that’s what customers want (whether you agree or not) plus green tech can be effective.
Lastly, green tech needs a chance. 100+ years ago, the Wright brothers managed to fly some kind of plane thing on the beach. Everyone was amazed. Who would have thought a few decades we’d be sending men to the moon, involving space shuttles, and creating stealth fighters that rocket along and can duck and dive and do all sorts of extraordinary things.
We can have our cake and eat it. But it does require imagination, patience, courage, the spirit of adventure / entrepreneurship and inventiveness and the rest to produce this new, revolutionary tech so that we can have a strong economy – and a strong culture / civilisation which requires a strong economy – as well as a strong, healthy environment …
Re-Enamelling
April 3, 2022
Agreed Ed. I have been using natural cleaners for years now, and my ace is a non-toxic oven cleaner that is kind to skin AND lungs. Ovens are the worst job in my diary. However, I only use these environmental products because they do a good job, are easier and safer than traditional cleaners. If they only did half, or a quarter of the job, or took 10 times along to do the same job, then I wouldn’t bother.
This is the basis of good improvements that have the support of the consumer, just as we have evolved in many technologies. When governments force you to use less good products at a much higher price then it can only lead to disappointment. These less good products usually require heavy subsidies on the less good products and high taxes on the ‘good’ products to discourage use of them. The tax and subsidise route is the road to ruin for everyone and cannot be maintained. This government seem intent on taking us backwards in many areas, particularly power. Candles anyone?
April 3, 2022
“But it does require imagination, patience, courage, the spirit of adventure / entrepreneurship and inventiveness and the rest to produce this new, revolutionary tech ”
Not sure that anyone in the current goverment possesses any of those qualifications.
April 3, 2022
Great post Ed M
April 3, 2022
Ed M
But it does require imagination, patience and courage……
Pity we have not got a government and especially leader that recognises that.
Sadly lacking on all points.
April 3, 2022
David Davis says were the Conservatives to become known as the party of high taxes, the damage to their economic reputation would be as deep and lasting as that inflicted on John Major’s government by the disaster of Black Wednesday in September 1992.
Rather worse than this alas they clearly are already the party of very high taxes, high NI, blatant manifesto ratting on pensions and tax, the vastly expensive & net damaging extended lockdowns plus lunacy of the expensive, net zero, unreliable energy religion on top of all this. Political suicide Boris!
More like the ERM fiasco and the poll tax times by about 10.
April 3, 2022
Also, I came across quite a few greeny skeptics who used to go on a lot about the problems of batteries in electric cars. Well, last year, scientists invented a new type of electric vehicle battery that is reported to be cheap, recharges in 10 minutes and will make any car ‘drive like a Porsche.’
Whether this is an exaggeration or not, I don’t know. But if there is some truth in this, then this is remarkable progress in electric cars. And imagine what this battery will be like in 5 or 10 years time?
So for the sake of the environment, but just as importantly, for the sake of the economy, and the amount of money to be made out of green technology, we in this country need to be focusing on how best to benefit from this revolution in green tech and not get left behind, whilst steering a sensible course between the leftie greenies and the more right-wing, gas-guzzling dinosaurs.
April 3, 2022
The only real solutions are gas, coal & oil short to medium term, better nuclear, nuclear fusion and synthetic fuels and fuel cells longer term. The intermittent renewables are largely irrelevant (as is hydrogen outside a few specialist areas).
Solar photovoltaic and wind power still only supply rather less than 2% of total human energy and do so only intermittently too. Time for government to grow up.
One energy question is why do we have History graduates in charge of it like Kwasi, Gummer, Hands… rather than engineers, scientists, physicists… if we must have history graduates can we have sensible, rational & numerate ones like JR please.
April 3, 2022
Wind and solar should only be used locally / individually. It can then be stored or used to offset demand when needed. eg If I install solar panels on my roof I could use it to charge an EV or Hybrid car.
April 3, 2022
Except it cannot really be stored cost effectively. Storing it wastes at least 25% of the electricity and the batteries cost far too much and do not last long. Often the cost of the battery exceeds the value of the electricity stored. Plus the battery is mined and manufactured using loads of fossil fuels and they need recycling after a few years too – again using fossil fuels.
April 3, 2022
Sir John is a history graduate I believe, and shows excellent understanding of all these issues. By contrast there are plenty of science graduates who talk arrant nonsense.
Reply I last studied history when I was 21. Since then I have studied economics including energy and transport and qualified as an investment adviser -FCSI.
April 3, 2022
I agree some history graduates talk sense and some science graduates (often Biologists) talk nonsense David Attenborough springs to mind. But in general they are rather different types of people who choose to study maths & physics alas not all Feynman types. Only someone who does not understand the basics could think that for example new EV cars, walking, public transport wind or solar saves any (or any significant) CO2 or that we can run the country (and afford to eat) sensibly on intermittent solar, wind, hydro and tidal, bio fuels…
April 3, 2022
Yes but a fairly logical, rational and numerate one. Unlike Kwasi, Hands, Gummer…
Nigel Lawson read PPE Oxon yet still talks sense despite this. Though I think he was initially going to read maths or similar.
April 3, 2022
I’m not saying you are wrong about energy, but sometimes it sounds as though anyone who agrees with you is ‘right’ and ‘’sound’ and everyone who doesn’t is a PPE half-wit. I am of the view that renewable energy is, by definition, desirable and that burning fossil fuels is undesirable (because it is a filthy, polluting practice). I have read that enough solar energy hits the earth every hour to power all human energy needs for a year. Surely, for a scientist such as yourself, that is the challenge.
I wonder what the effect would be if every house in the country had 3kw of solar panels on the roof. If they produced 1kw of energy for 8 hrs a day that would be something like 20 million (houses) x 1 kw x 8 hrs or 160 million kw/hrs per day. As I have no idea how much electricity we use, would that be a significant contribution?
I think there must be lots that can be done – even if it costs money – if you aren’t stuck on believing it is fossil fuels or nothing.
Where can one find information to back your statements about the true carbon cost of wind turbines, EV cars etc.?
April 3, 2022
Mike Wilson :
According to Money Saving Expert it would take someone living in the middle of the country anywhere between 9 to 11 years to recoup the costs of installing solar panels for a typical home – depending on how much electricity you use and when you use it, and what you’re paid under the smart export guarantee.
Also, not all homes are suitable for solar panels – it depends on roof size, type, orientation, strength, shading etc. etc.
20 million house fitted with solar panels would be a great order for the Chinese running into hundreds of £billions and BTW the energy costs to produce solar panels are very high owing to the high temperatures needed for the glass etc.. And China’s power is mainly from coal-fired power plants….
And what do you do at night?
So either you buy expensive batteries from the Chinese again with again high energy costs to produce the batteries – or you use the National Grid.
The Government have already planned for this scenario in their Net Zero Strategy and decided that at some point in the future anyone who exports electricity to the Grid from their solar panels will be charged higher electricity prices for using Grid electricity to cover the fixed costs of running the Grid. This is already in place in California.
April 3, 2022
Mike, I do not think anyone wants to deliberately poison the earth or indeed the air, if sensible alternatives are available, which are reliable and cost effective for all of us.
The big problem is the time scale that the Government is putting on it all, and the way the so called solution is being calculated.
Has anyone worked out the amount of greenhouse gas, and financial cost of simply manufacturing a windmill, then maintaining it offshore, it’s life expectancy, and then it’s eventual de-commisioning or replacement costs, likewise with solar panels.
Seems to me we are only hearing one side of the argument, and that is the so called emissions whilst running, and the costs (with a huge subsidy)
I see expired life windmill blades are being now used in landfill, because re-cycling is at the moment not a viable proposition.
Yes work is under way to see if they can be shredded, but that is still in the early stages of development.
I am all for moving forward and protecting the environment, but let us not run before we can walk, and cripple ourselves financially at the same time.
Is a high roof the best place to put a solar panel when it may need some maintenance, or the glass surface needs to be cleaned regularly for it to work at its highest efficiency !
April 3, 2022
Mike Wilson
It is alright getting the power produced it is getting the infrastructure to be designed to manage it. As it is it is virtually incapable of absorbing all these small inputs and balance the system. Yet another example of how despite all the warnings and concerns voiced all those years ago the industry started urinating before it had its flies open by conning the government to heavily subsidise turbines.
April 3, 2022
If you have £3kW of solar on you roof this is the max power you get on a clear day around midday in summer. Over the year, day and night, cloudy days etc. you might get an average as low as ~ 20% of this.
April 3, 2022
Agreed. I do wonder what Mrs Thatcher would have made of the present man-made Climate Change Science. Remember she had a Chemistry degree. Also I note that Graham Stringer, MP, who also has a Chemistry degree, has his doubts about the Science as well. If the the Climate Change Science has been over egged (for political reasons?) then the urgency for Net Zero is removed and we could proceed at a more measured pace and get solutions that could be proved to work in the real world.
April 3, 2022
An excellent mix
April 3, 2022
Lifelogic : “One energy question is why do we have History graduates in charge of it like Kwasi, Gummer, Hands… rather than engineers, scientists, physicists… “
More worrying still are the qualifications and experience of those who head BEIS and gave evidence to the HoC Public Accounts Committee on 25/10/2021 on the subject “Achieving Net Zero : Follow Up”
One studied PPE at Oxford followed by Economics at the LSE.
A second did Modern Languages at Cambridge
And the third was drafted in from the Department of Health and Social Care.
Now, for me the Transition to net zero CO2 is essentially an engineering problem once the political decision has been taken to implement it.
So I find it amazing that not one of these people has a qualification in physics or engineering.
April 3, 2022
Original Richard
Find it amazing not one of these people has a qualification……….
Richard its a case of situation normal
April 3, 2022
‘ if we must have history graduates can we have sensible, rational & numerate ones like JR please.’
There you have it – – politicians not people from business, science, numeracy.
April 3, 2022
What about coal? I think people would prefer it to being cold or be penniless!
April 3, 2022
Well said! Hope
April 3, 2022
‘The state will need to be involved in financing.’ Then perhaps the state should take a look at the workings of NS&I’s Green Energy Bonds, which pay a paltry interest rate and probably invest in the kind of projects that have propelled the country into this energy crisis. There’s a ton of private capital wanting to be put to work.
P.S. I see that China has secured that Welsh ‘chip’ factory. And that CNOC has investments in North Sea oil & gas. And that its paws are all over a massive cyber-attack on Ukraine just prior to Russia’s invasion. All I need right now to send my blood-pressure off the scale is for some former chancellor or PM to refer to China as a ‘strategic partner’.
April 3, 2022
The people ruling us have no concept of national interest, they probably think it racist , that is why they allow our assets and infrastructure to be flogged off to China, not our outright enemy , yet, certainly not our friends.
April 3, 2022
Iain Moore
+1
April 3, 2022
China has always been a strategic threat, not partner. I’m baffled as to why for years people cannot see it.
April 3, 2022
Wind, wind wind, that’s all the government can think of. 100% backup required at all times requiring fossil fuel.
The road to insanity.
April 3, 2022
Ian
Yes, but it is a nice little earner for those who in the know 😉
April 3, 2022
Yes, wind does indeed represent the ultimate and costly expression of green virtue signalling. The idea that the taxpayer is being abused for party political gain is so OFFENSIVE that I find I can barely contain myself
Thatcher understood one thing, that the State is capable of great evil, She wasn’t wrong. I saw her last night on TV following the Falklands War victory and felt sad to see our nation’s last great leader ‘doing her stuff’…
We live in a shithole deliberately constructed by bastards for political gain and and an evil ideology
April 3, 2022
The so called “renewables” agenda is clearly driven by vested interests/corruption and it is mainly “government grant” farming & not wind or solar farming.
April 3, 2022
Exactly right LL.
April 3, 2022
Mark B
It is indeed a good little earner for those producing these products… mostly the Chinese.
I read an article that offshore wind farms are affecting the tides and sea currents. There are always consequences to things, the solar panel farms are killing off wildlife under them and using up food growing fields.
But hey, Ho – the green topic is something that affects us all and is being used well to empower those that want a one world government. It’s a good way of drawing us all in. Global this, global that organisation, for a good cause – to save the planet! [sarc]
And the Epoch Times had an article the other day, WHO want to keep charge of all aspects of world health and are drawing up a treaty to ensure it happens…permanently!
April 3, 2022
Sharon – was that on 1st April?
April 3, 2022
‘offshore wind farms are affecting the tides and sea currents.’
I missed the paste.
April 3, 2022
No it wasn’t the 1st April!
April 3, 2022
Agreed all wind and net-zero generation no storage but massive costs plus the consequential missed opportunity costs
Seems the Cost v Benefit accountability rulebook went out of the window after New Labour tore it up and we now follow this new false Green Goddess.
April 3, 2022
“If you press ahead with more wind energy you need to understand that will still leave us short of total energy” – they refuse to see this but we are experiencing their insanity.
April 3, 2022
What do you expect Ian, when you have a windbag like our PM pushing a false narrative of Global Warming.
The other problem is most people in general cannot think in the round, considering ALL sides of the problem. That needs a technical background not inky fingers of a journalist.
April 3, 2022
Ian. Yes madness but all the time we have the likes of the boss of Octopus energy pushing wind we have no chance. He said he’s had thousands of people wanting a wind farm near them because according to new proposals if people live within sight of the turning blades they will get half price energy when it’s windy. What about those unfortunate enough to live close enough to listen to the damn things? Have people thought about the reduction of the value of their homes? All bonkers and it will do nothing to stop our dependency on gas so why not frack and supply our own?
April 3, 2022
+10
April 3, 2022
Grant farming not “wind farming” and a rigged energy market. Vested interests and perhaps even blatant corruption seems to be the only realistic explanation to me. They surely cannot be that stupid otherwise?
April 3, 2022
Lifelogic :Grant Farming :
The green industry use the word “clarity” to mean “subsidy” as in “All we’re asking from the Government is clarity”.
April 3, 2022
F U S
It always amazes me that these committed environmentalists totally ignore the impact on wildlife effects on water tables, sea beds and the eco infrastructure.
April 3, 2022
Rather puzzling that a for over a week now we have been exporting between 1 and 2 gigawatts to France.
Surely if we wanted to conserve gas we should be keeping the interconnector at zero or Importing.
Or is it a case that the interconnector is owned by EDF and we are subsidising the French consumers.
April 3, 2022
All four (five?) interconnectors appear to be owned by Fluxys Group (76%) and/or SNAM(24%). Fluxys is a multinational company with a large number of subsidiaries (see fluxys.com ‘Fluxys companies’) whose HQs are in Belgium. SNAM is an Italian company.
I have not found anything showing the French being involved in the interconnecting (infrastructure) business.
April 3, 2022
Regardless of cost, wind will never be reliable enough to be truly considered a viable alternative.
It has been made more expensive than necessary, and no doubt the same will apply to all ‘green’ alternatives. Virtue signalling does not come cheap. You have to ‘buy’ loyalty for such unworthy ideas and make it worthwhile for the investors, which will be very costly for the ‘alternatives’ currently available, as none of them produce power on demand.
Maybe nuclear will be the exception, but it will never be cheap, and involving the Chinese and the French in our nuclear program does NOT fill me with confidence! Relying on unproven technology (and potentially hostile ‘partners’) is not a risk worth taking!
April 3, 2022
Windy Miller in Trumpton knew the wind didn’t always blow , a concept beyond the ability of our Government to comprehend , who are probably completely flummoxed as to why millers gave up using windmills to grind the grain.
April 3, 2022
+1 well said Iain
April 3, 2022
+1 Iain. I have been saying for a while now, that there is very good reason why windmills were consigned to history!
April 3, 2022
Shirley M : “Maybe nuclear will be the exception, but it will never be cheap, and involving the Chinese and the French in our nuclear program does NOT fill me with confidence! Relying on unproven technology (and potentially hostile ‘partners’) is not a risk worth taking!”
Agreed, a big security risk to involve the French and particularly the Chinese.
Sir Dieter Helm, professor of Energy Policy the University of Oxford, told the BBC 04/06/2018 :
“The sheer cost of building new nuclear power stations means it makes sense for the government to help finance projects like this,” he said.
Governments can borrow much more cheaply that private companies and that lower cost of borrowing can drastically reduce the ultimate cost. Hinkley Point C would have been roughly half the cost if the government had been borrowing the money to build it at 2%, rather than EDF’s cost of capital, which was 9%.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-44363366
We’re governed by idiots.
April 3, 2022
We are an island surrounded by incessant and reliable waves. Why is the government not investing in wave energy?
April 3, 2022
Cost versus benefit.
The systems have to be capable of withstanding storm conditions, which makes them expensive and energy-intensive to build and to maintain.
The output, like wind and solar, is also variable.
April 3, 2022
Wave power is driven by wind and so suffers the same issues as wind it is not at all reliable.
Tidal is at least predictable but not “on demand” as you have to use the energy between each tide movement or it is wasted and far less power from neap tides than spring ones. Not really used much as capital, maint. and running costs just too high for the energy you get back.
April 3, 2022
Well paraphrased, LL.
April 3, 2022
The sea shore supplies the answer to your question.Tides and storms alter the shores and cliffs and any turbines to harness the power of storms and tides would soon be destroyed.
April 3, 2022
Lily. Two big projects were funded in Scotland to test wave power. Both schemes failed at a cost of millions. I always remember Alex Salmond saying ‘Scotland will be the Saudi Arabia of wind and the wind is free’. Yeah of course it is you idiot.
April 3, 2022
+1
April 3, 2022
And the Tories told us that nuclear electricity would be so cheap that there would be no point in metering it.
April 3, 2022
Greens often say that wind and solar create “free” electricity.
It’s the same claim as the nuclear one you stated
As long as you ignore capital costs.
April 3, 2022
and then no point in building them….
April 3, 2022
NLH :
It was the Atomic Energy Commission chairman who in 1954 predicted that within 15 years nuclear power would make electricity “too cheap to meter.”
He was referring to ZETA – Zero Energy Thermonuclear Assembly – a first attempt at nuclear fusion, which of course failed.
The current Government’s Energy White Paper of December 2020 states :
“We aim to build a commercially viable fusion power plant by 2040.”
If they really think this is feasible then building all these windmills to decarbonise by 2035 will be a complete waste of money and very expensive to remove.
April 3, 2022
first Alex, then Nicola …..what is about the Scots who pick losers?
April 3, 2022
Kwasi used to witter on about “the Saudi Arabia of wind” too even a Spectator podcast with that name and with him on it – talking mainly drivel, and Kwasi is depressingly rather brighter than most MPs I suspect.
April 3, 2022
Why isn’t our government investing in fossil fuels
April 3, 2022
Perhaps, after all this time, the green activists in the government could read the analysis and suggestions in the acclaimed Sustainable Energy Without the Hot Air by the late Prof MacKey and listen to his opinion given before he passed away. This was that despite his admiration of the wind turbines, we should build nuclear and run them all the time, just as the French have for the last 60 years. Also that there is no economic way to store electrical energy in the UK. We don’t have enough mountains, unlike Norway.
In order to buy new nuclear stations sufficient to power the pie in the sky total electrical UK, we will need to build about 10 Hinkley sized large stations and many more SMRs. We have 15 possible existing sites and ten could be offered to tender using the much cheaper and practical designs already being built around the world in 7 years average. We could finance them and take part ownership as the Finns have done. We do not need to redesign from scratch or keep choosing EPRs,which are the only failed type which have caused enormous problems in France, Finland and China.
April 3, 2022
Good points. I’d add that to save years of planning wrangles, the local “communities” in places where these are getting built should be bought off (in part) by money transfers direct into the pockets of the inhabitants (e.g. equivalent £ to the Council Tax Bill in eternity, etc) rather than being given shiny new community centres and things most of them don’t want or need.
Reply Of course.
April 3, 2022
Dear Stred–What happened to using essentially the same small reactors as those that power submarines and just buy them off the shelf from Rolls Royce? Changing gear, how many people know that Thorium reactors have a lot going for them but were vetoed by the military because Thorium cannot be made in to a nuclear weapon?
April 3, 2022
Far too sensible Stred. They’d rather go for the easy option and yet more failure.
April 3, 2022
Excellent post – point 2) in the second issues list (renewables = only 5% of total U.K. energy consumption) is especially important, and it’s very rare to hear a U.K. politician point it out. I often wonder whether ministers are even aware of it. Certainly most environmental zealots are not.
April 3, 2022
And that 5% includes idiotically burning “young coal” (wood) at Drax and hydro (which has very little scope for any expansion as very few new good sites now available to dam.
Far less than 5% worldwide.
April 3, 2022
I often wonder whether ministers are even aware of why we’re going net-zero and following a green revolution…..are they just scared of opposing the climate crusaders
April 3, 2022
Nadhim Zahawi on Choppers Politics at least seems to know what a woman is. But asked “are you a tax cutting chancellor” he replied “yes and so are the PM and Chancellor” as his nose tripled in length, obviously deluded or dishonest. Like most education secretaries and politicians he also said or actually thinks academic talent is the same in all areas across the country. Clearly it is not as can easily be proved.
We know such ability it is highly heritable, rather different profiles of people live in South Kensington as do in Knowsley (on average that is of course).
He also says 1/3 of school leavers do so with unsatisfactory Maths and English. Since we have nearly 50% going on to university how many of these then go on to do three years at university and acquire £50k of student debt plus interest? Then again Zahawi himself and JCVI did not correctly do the basic maths on vaccine priories in the vaccine roll out between men and women.
April 3, 2022
Good morning.
So finally they have noticed that the lights are going to go out if something is not done pretty soon. Sorry, but that boat has sailed !
Successive governments planned on using other countries (French) generating capacity and rationing through high prices and Smart Meters to offset spending on expensive and politically sensitive projects. This reminds me of the old saying:
”When you fail to plan, you end up planning to fail”
Your government and party are, quite rightly, going to get the blame for all this. This and on top of much else is why I think you are going to suffer greatly at the polls and, I believe that is why you have been writing to your constituents as you do not want to be a victim of the Tsunami that is heading your way.
April 3, 2022
Sir John has been steadfast in his views over many years and it is a great pity that his party (and it’s leadership) has diverged from these beliefs since Thatcher. The opposition in Wokingham is the Lib Dems, so whatever I might feel about Boris and his crew, I’d rather vote for Sir John than an even bigger bunch of eco idiots. We shouldn’t be where we are but successive governments have led us here. I don’t hold out much hope for improvement but perhaps when people get angry or desperate enough, we will get some practical solutions. But I’m not holding my breath… We have to save the world you know, even if that means everyone going back to living in caves.
April 3, 2022
IanT, when the lights flicker the government will tremble. When the lights go out the government will fall, and will deserve to do so.
JF
April 3, 2022
I think it is evident the Government is in the dark already, without a power cut.
April 3, 2022
IanT : “The opposition in Wokingham is the Lib Dems, so whatever I might feel about Boris and his crew, I’d rather vote for Sir John than an even bigger bunch of eco idiots.”
Correct.
The one redeeming feature of the Conservatives is that they are prepared to ditch their leaders and dramatically change policies in order to win elections.
So there is a chance that when the lights start to go out their policies will change.
Whilst the Lib Dems believe in the green religion so strongly that, like communists, they believe that the ends justifies the means and will pursue the Net Zero Strategy to its bitter conclusion – high and volatile electricity prices with rolling blackouts.
April 3, 2022
It is reported that ‘senior government figures’ (civil servants or ministers?) are letting it be known that fracking was banned because it causes earthquakes. For no good reason the maximum tremors allowed for fracking are much lower than those for other sectors such as mining, and a fraction of the level which has proven to be perfectly safe in the USA. I bet a good number of these people don’t know how the Richter scale works, or understand what a base 10 logarithmic scale means.
April 3, 2022
+1 An opencast mine operated next door (literally next door) to our property for a few years. There was nothing between us and the opencast other than a mound of soil classed as a sound and buffer zone. The blasting caused the properties nearby to shake so badly that items fell off shelves. We didn’t receive cheap coal, or anything else for that matter. Maybe somebody did, but not the residents whose homes and lives were affected although there was minimal ‘compensation’ for damage caused to properties. Why was that ok for us, and not for those near fracking sites? Why do those near fracking sites have to be ‘paid’ to allow something that helps the whole country? The usual double standards, as in maybe we didn’t have anyone important, or with influence, living nearby? Or maybe those with influence were ‘bought off’ with taxpayers money?
April 3, 2022
Shirley. Indeed why? Few people in Scotland whose properties have been affected by turbines and noise have been compensated. It has taken years and alot of money and time to get anything having to fight well financed lawyers working in the wind industry. The local environmental officers in the council don’t have a clue how to proceed and are out of their depth. I know first hand how some have suffered and how years later they are still fighting to have the upheaval in their lives compensated.
April 3, 2022
Was it the opencast mine on the Blagdon Estate in Northumberland?
April 3, 2022
I would imagine that those site deemed suitable for Fracking are either Conservatives seats and / or key marginals.
As always, money and politics go hand in hand.
April 3, 2022
Yes. Suffering from the governments failure over umpteen years. We are now seeing the desperate spinning of nuclear, power stations vast cost maybe available in 30 years time, mini nuclear, technology nowhere near, more wind farms, what difference will that make when as you say, the wind isn’t blowing, because they know they are in trouble.
For fracks sake, get fracking.
April 3, 2022
Nigl, a well thought out plan to use fracked onshore gas while building a first tranche of SMRs has a chance of being acceptable to all but the most rabid of green hysterics. Then, when the wheels fall off the renewable energy bus, we will be in a strong position to keep our society solvent. Unyielding opposition to everything these STEM-illiterates believe in is needed but how to keep them quiet while the real solution to the (actual) energy crisis is built?
“The only way we can persuade people that Net Zero is achievable is by offering them a transition which will lead them unwittingly to our goal. It will be a great sacrifice but if we allow onshore fracking then we can extend the gas grid and ban oil-fired central heating. Then we can ban oil and diesel engines in cars, boats, trains, HGVs and buses: although fracked gas is a fossil fuel it is made up of four atoms of hydrogen to one carbon so is more than halfway to the hydrogen economy. By 2035 we will be well on the way to Net Zero, and eliminating the last vestiges of the fossil fuel economy will be easy. Patience, Bristers, the future is Green!!!!”
Sorry, getting carried away.
A sensible road to Net Zero is possible without trashing our future even if the climate crisis is deferred for a few decades or centuries. And AGW it turns out to be based on better science than is normally exhibited by those proposing extreme measures, we will be ready.
It’s called politics.
JF
April 3, 2022
Flood, I am glad I’ve had my life and will probably be dead before the the green loons destroy life on earth. There is nothing sensible in so-called net zero.
April 3, 2022
The current Energy crisis is the result of 15 years head-in-the-sand “Green” Idiocy from the Governing Class.
It is based on faulty climate modelling; corrupted “science;” “elite” group-think ; blatant propaganda and silencing dissent (just like the Covid lunacy) . The Establishment panders to – and encourages- Eco Extremist groups who disrupt ordinary people’s lives. They know that they are virtually immune from any serious consequence because the Establishment is using them as the provisional wing of their movement to “nudge” our behaviour in the direction they want.
And the electorate has been prevented from having a choice by a Westminster CONsensus protected by the FPTP electoral system. There is no genuine mandate for Net Zero or the “green” idiocy being foisted on us and that includes the ban on fracking; the decision to destroy our oil/coal/gas power stations or cover our countryside and seascape with windmills – let alone charge us a fortune for them via subsidies.
Whatever cobbled-together Energy Policy Johnson comes up with now to try and solve the problem Westminster and Whitehall have created, he has no mandate for it.
As far as windmills are concerned, we have had a clear demonstration this winter that it doesn’t matter how many you install: they are useless when the wind doesn’t blow and they are useless when it blows too hard. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Perhaps the Government’s objective is to demonstrate collective insanity?
April 3, 2022
The war in Ukraine has rather messed up the Right’s attempts to blame expensive energy bills and sunflower oil shortages etc. on “the metropolitan elite”, hasn’t it?
I see that 18% of UK diesel hitherto has come from Russia.
April 3, 2022
If you mean the Ukraine war has given our rulers a way of diverting attention from their energy policy failings, lad, (and other failings), I’m sure you’re right.
Russia is still supplying us with diesel fuel for the time being. Who’s not happy with this and wants it to stop ? Emily Armistead, programme director at Greenpeace UK, according to the BBC today. Anyone driving a diesel vehicle should take note of what taking a stance on the Ukraine war means for them.
April 3, 2022
No, the Ukraine war has nicely demonstrated the absolute lunacy of expecting a 21st century economy to be powered by windmills and solar panels.
It’s also demonstrated that globalism and extended supply chains means a scarcity of goods/components when a crisis occurs.
And it is shortly going to demonstrate that increasingly relying on imports to feed your population whilst you (a) cover farmland with solar panels and (b) rewild farmland so it is no longer productive are foolish policies.
April 3, 2022
It has demonstrated the polar opposite, Donna.
If the UK were not dependent on fossil fuels then lack of imports from Russia would have no effect.
April 3, 2022
A UK powered by renewables (when available, i.e. not including power cuts and rationing) would be too poor to buy imports from Russia. So you’re correct — we’d just carry on being cold, and poor, and eating turnips.
JF
April 3, 2022
I think Donna is basically right, lad, about the West’s global supply chains and how they are endangered by geopolitical friction. The EU recently produced a report expressing concern about how raw materials for windmills and solar panels were to be sourced.
https://eitrawmaterials.eu/wpcontent/uploads/2020/04/rms_for_wind_and_solar_published_v2.pdf
It’s an interesting read. Look at the map on p. 7: A large part of the supply comes from China and also Russia.
April 3, 2022
NLH
Alas we are dependent on fossil fuels NOW and that is the reality.
Renewables are nowhere near ready yet. For whatever reason. We need the quickest and most effective way out of this situation and the rush to Green (destroying coal power stations too early) is part of the problem.
It is on the Tory’s turn (with an 80 seat majority) that the music has stopped and the turd bomb in the parcel has gone off.
“Not *enough* EU” “Not *enough* Green” “Not *enough* Leftism” always seems to be the answer when any of these three fail.
April 3, 2022
+1 Donna – plus the massive amount of good arable land (and additional grazing) lost to new roads and housing crammed together with barely a postage stamp of a garden, and still we fill hotels with uninvited guests.
April 3, 2022
price have anything to do with chosen supplier?
April 3, 2022
+1 Donna. While the FPTP system does protect that Westminster consensus, I’m not sure that PR would help unless the media are more neutral in their reporting.
I’m currently living in Austria where, it appears to me, the two parties which don’t follow the consensus seem unable to break through because one (the largest) is demonised by the media and the other gets virtually zero mention (despite making some headway in support).
The vast bulk of people seem to swallow what the MSM tells them, and can’t be bothered to find other channels of information.
April 3, 2022
Beebtax. You are so right about the media.
April 3, 2022
+1 Donna
April 3, 2022
You have that problem summed up correctly Donna
April 3, 2022
Good morning
A sensible article and one I agree with but it rests on the assumption that a change in government would not see a change in energy policy which I believe cannot be ruled out.
April 3, 2022
Only the Reform Party are proposing the use of fossil fuels….every other party is mad on the pursuit of green renewable
April 3, 2022
+trillions
We know where to put our X then?
Apparently Tice is garnering a lot of support.
If only he could turn out to be genuine and circumnavigate the usual establishment onslaught of dirty tricks and smears etc.
We can but hope.
April 3, 2022
glen – you didn’t need to add ….’on the pursuit of green renewable’
April 3, 2022
Glen. A great reason to vote Reform. More jobs, more tax income and more reliable energy. What’s not to like?
April 3, 2022
And in other news we see that the amount lost through fraud due to Treasury institutional failures re Covid loans has been quantified at £37 billion with Lord Askews suggestions still ignored.
Once again easier to put up our taxes than make any effort at improving efficiency.
April 3, 2022
It shows a complete lack of respect for the people that governments are supposed to serve.
April 3, 2022
What a lot of SMRs that would have bought.
April 3, 2022
+many
April 3, 2022
According to S.MacFarlane-Smith, Head of Customer Business at RR, the fifth SMR installed could cost £1.8 bn, so £37 bn could buy nearly 20 SMRs and produce a total of 9,400 MWe, ie a bit less than three Hinkley Point C output (9,600 MWe).
nuclearuniversities.ac.uk, 08/09/2021.
April 3, 2022
Remind me… how much has Hinkley C gone up to now? I have trouble keeping up with the cost over-runs.
JF
April 3, 2022
I was comparing MWe. As for the cost, I guess we will have to wait till the first five SMRs are actually built and running to know whether the prospective price of £1.8 bn for the fifth SMR is really obtained.
April 3, 2022
Hinkley C, they were guaranteed an eye watering price for the energy, but that wasn’t good enough for EDF , they also demanded the sale of British energy to them, which they got, and just to help French Government owned EDF with the purchase price the British Government had RBS ( then British Government owned) to lend them the money. This loan was put down as help for British industry to fulfil the requirements put on them for the state to bail out the bank.
April 3, 2022
I don’t think people in ‘high places’ want the stone to be turned over for examination.
April 3, 2022
So, although you provide some caveats, you have no fundamental objection to the government encouraging more offshore wind farms even though you know that that encouragement will be by continuing, or even enhanced, subsidy and cost to consumers and businesses. You would also accept more onshore wind farms. I thought you would be arguing for a phase out of the subsidies and a gradual return to an undistorted market in energy.
Reply I do not support subsidies for new wind projects
April 3, 2022
First question: How much of this EU entanglement still applies in the Northern Ireland condominium?
https://ec.europa.eu/info/policies/energy_en
Second question: When are Tory MPs going to insist that Boris Johnson reclaims control of that part of our national territory, even if it has to be unilateral action and the EU retaliates by cancelling his trade deal?
Third question: Why issue a Command Paper saying that the UK stands ready to pass new laws to protect the EU Single Market from contraband goods being carried across the land border – which might take the edge off the EU’s wrath if the UK suspends the NI protocol – but then do nothing about passing those laws?
Fourth question: Is there no Tory MP who could at least table a Private Members’ Bill to move this on?
Reply You need to win a ballot slot for a private members bill. the ballot is once a year. You are unlikely to get a private members bill through if the government opposes it. The best route for this idea is a government bill backed by a 3 line whip to secure passage.
April 3, 2022
Thanks.
But shouldn’t Tory MPs have been pressing for the laws to be at least drafted and published for comment?
From last July, nine months ago now:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1008451/CCS207_CCS0721914902-005_Northern_Ireland_Protocol_Web_Accessible__1_.pdf
“43 We also stand ready to bring in new legislation to deter anyone in Northern Ireland looking to export to Ireland goods which do not meet EU standards or to evade these enforcement processes.”
“62 Once again we are also ready to put in place legislation to provide for penalties for UK traders seeking to place non-compliant goods on the EU market.”
Start with export licences, freely and flexibly issued but on condition that these laws must be observed.
April 3, 2022
The so-called Greens would tell you that we should stop using the ground for farming and fill our pastures and fields with windmills. They will say that we will just have to put up with having no electricity at times, with the cost astronomical.
If we follow the green path it will certainly mean we will not have enough energy to satisfy the needs of the country, even on good days when the wind blows ‘just right’. It is the path to economic and national ruin.
As we can see no possible new and real – innovative solutions in the pipeline – and we are unlikely to for a very long time, we should proceed with what we know. KISS:
Then Boris will have no need to impose impractical and expensive home heating solutions on us.
The climate is NOT going to change dramatically over the next 50 years, so we have plenty of time to do all of this without moving our society back to the dark ages. Let’s see some common sense applied here, and have the petty dictators put to bed!
April 3, 2022
Bryan. Yes yes yes!
April 3, 2022
“I have no objections to the government encouraging more offshore wind farms”
I do , it is going to vandalise our countryside , but then the Government doesn’t really care about our countryside or the identity we get from it. I sometimes wonder if there is a vindictive agenda going on here to destroy any sense of Englishness, and part of that is to destroy our connection with the countryside. The agenda of early settlers in North America was to wipe out the native Americans by wiping out the buffalo , destroy their identity by wiping out an essential part of their culture. Destroy the English countryside and you rip up the roots the English have with their lands, you turn us into another itinerant people and turn the country into a transit lounge, a people without a sense of ownership, just the thing the globalists desire, for then they can get on with flogging off the rest of the country without any opposition.
And did those feet in ancient time
Walk upon England’s mountains green?
And was the holy Lamb of God
On England’s pleasant pastures seen?
And did the countenance divine
Shine forth upon our clouded hills?
And was Jerusalem builded here
April 3, 2022
+ 1,000,000 Iain. Just one more thing on top of many. It has been the deliberate policy of this Government and the Labour one before it to deliberately destroy England’s identity. They won’t rest until the word England and all things English are obliterated. It’s in their DNA, don’t speak of England at any cost. Even our host who used to purport to speak for England has now dropped it from his heading.
April 3, 2022
+ many, many
The whole agenda is so unashamedly evil it just hurts to even think about it.
Whoever is doing this …they want to possess and destroy everything.
And no one with any power is lifting a finger to stop them.
(Oh sorry…Sir Christopher Chope is trying…unsuccessfully. Who is backing him up?)
We are probably entering another dark and satanic era.
Blake is said to have likened Satan to a miller who ground down human souls.
The persistent horror of windmills?
April 3, 2022
A miller was pretty essential to life, these days it seems politicians have taken over.
April 3, 2022
+1
Yes indeed.
The Miller had huge power I guess…controlling the food supply, bread being a main staple.
Millers, I believe, were regarded as mean and not liked one little bit! They took your corn to grind into flour and helped themselves to an unfairly large portion of said flour as payment.
Ummmmm!
April 3, 2022
Yes it does hurt, you sit there fuming with blood boiling at what they are doing. It is the powerlessness of it of being a spectator at our country’s destruction.
April 3, 2022
Do you object to the electricity pylons that are essential to our national grid?
April 3, 2022
Well they do actually carry electricity…ie they WORK.
April 3, 2022
In protest at the vandalism of the countryside people did cut down electricity pylons.
April 3, 2022
IM, How are offshore (repeat: OFFSHORE) wind farms going to ‘vandalise our countryside’?
April 3, 2022
Iain. What a great post. Thank you.
April 3, 2022
A retired executive of EDF boasted that the finance arrangements for Hinkley were designed to pay for the renaissance of the French nuclear industry. Sizewell will be the same.
Is there a climate crisis or not? If not we don’t need EPRs, the almost unbuildable EU designed reactors that come in years late, billions over budget and, judging by the fuel rod distortion in the newly operational Taishen reactor, needs a redesign of the containment vessel.
If it is an emergency then the only way to get a timely nuclear contribution to reducing anthropogenic impacts is to build the prefabricated small modular reactors which are already being prototyped by Rolls Royce.
Adding more wind and solar to the Grid will increase its instability and greatly increase the cost to those who use electricity, particularly the old, the poor and the sick who spend proportionately most on keeping warm. The risk of this can be (slightly) alleviated by refusing connection without a guaranteed capacity factor of 90%+.
Sir John, I joke about the performance of PPE graduates in government but I am delighted to be proven wrong about at least one of Prof. Bogdanor’s protégés. Thank you for ploughing a hard furrow.
Now, about the ‘f’ word…
JF
April 3, 2022
The problem with small modular nuclear reactors is no one will accept them being built anywhere near where they live – the planning enquiries alone would take years.
April 3, 2022
That’s just one problem.
They also need enriched uranium to fuel them.
There are more.
April 3, 2022
Why do you object to the use of enriched uranium?
April 3, 2022
I’ll go out an a limb here and suggest that they could be built on the existing nuclear power-stations sites. The SMRs are S-M-A-L-L.
April 3, 2022
Roy Grainger : SMRs :
They can be built at all the existing and previous nuclear sites – multiple SMR’s at each location – where there already exists the necessary security, willing workforce and the grid interconnections.
About 14 sites I think.
April 3, 2022
was that fraud or failure?
April 3, 2022
Agreed re gas and nuclear. Please do it, HMG.
Not convinced re wind: too little or too much wind and the windmills do not work; the windmills use a lot of resources to make and much of them cannot be recycled; they are disruptive to sight and sound; they have and may continue to harm wildlife.
April 3, 2022
According to Sunday Times Toyota has told the government it will cease production unless it waters down its drive for only EV production.
Add this to the fact that the technology is way off producing an acceptable alternative to hybrids in terms of cost, range etc and a recent report from Volvo indicated that EVs are only CO 2 better after 90000 miles ish, you would hope the government would re evaluate its approach.
On the basis they are in the grip of ‘green terrorists’ they obviously won’t and like the energy crisis, we will all
suffer.
April 3, 2022
MPs just don’t understand that a private sector worker on £25k can’t afford an EV costing £35k…..its hard enough just surviving
April 3, 2022
They understand it very well. The intention is to force people to give up their cars by a combination of affordability (they won’t be able to) and road pricing.
April 3, 2022
The candidate Macron (that most of you loves so much) might have an idea:
bloomberg.com ‘Macron pledges electric-car leasing to wean drivers off gasoline’, 18/03/2022. Also tellerreport.com, 21/03/2022, together with the conversion and ecological bonus, it could make the leasing of a small EV as low as €100/month.
April 3, 2022
Donna. Well with one bus an hour going into a city only 9 miles away and nowhere near our vets, doctors, hairdressers or shops and the last one even on a weekday returning from the city being at 5.45 our life without a car will be impossible. Mps have got their heads firmly planted where the sun doesn’t shine.
April 3, 2022
Donna :
“Yes”, the Net Zero Strategy calls for “active travel” and public transport.
And in December 2021 transport minister, Trudy Harrison warned us :
“Owning a car is outdated ’20th-century thinking’ and we must move to ‘shared mobility’ to cut carbon emissions”.
So I don’t believe the Government is expecting or wanting a large number of people to be owning an ev.
For a start the grid would break down each evening when the evs were connected for re-charging.
April 3, 2022
The powers that be expect lowly paid private sector workers to drive a second hand, electric mobility scooter and be grateful for it.
April 3, 2022
bicycle or Shank’s pony?
April 3, 2022
I feel a Labour slogan coming on – send it to Starmer – you might get an advisor role !
April 3, 2022
fossil fuel is the future fossil fuel is labour
April 3, 2022
Quite appart from windless days, which predominate in high barometer cold weather, as has been said above, wind farms save no CO2 for many years and do considerable ecological damage both above ground, and below, due to the deep excavations needed for their foundations.
I am interested that you do not mention Solar in your post. This functions efficiently with up to 70% cloud cover, meaning that it suffers substantially less outage than wind, and developments in battery storage mean that 24 hour usage will soon be feasible. Solar arrays in rural locations are certainly unsightly (but arguably less so than wind farms) but there remain huge areas of warehouse and retail rooftops that should be covered in panels.
April 3, 2022
Yes William I use solar of 1982 vintage, layered black pipes, to heat my pool. It is very effective.
I also use it to heat domestic hot water via panels of2010 vintage. again very effective. I have to suffer three days minus the sun before I have to resort to electricity. While I accept that living on the Mediterranean coast
is an advantage, the principal particularly for domestic electricity generation in the UK is valid. It needs government to create a coherent, financially advantageous scheme for UK households. Electricity companies should be made to pay for home generated power at the same rate as they charge for it.
April 3, 2022
There is something slothful about government that prevents us from having a coherent energy policy. It is as if they are in rehab following their over indulgence with nett zero.
The answer to the immediate crisis lies beneath our land and maritime territory. For some bizarre reason we are forced to buy what is already ours at World crisis prices. I still await a coherent reply to this simple question, why. For answers I am inclined to believe that one should follow the money trail. Correcting the supply chain faults, removing the green levy and VAT would resolve matters. Surely this would be better than the current electoral suicide note.
In the medium term we should drive for Nuclear SMRs, spread around the UK rather than any more mega plants in hoc to foreign interests rather than our own. In this area I would highlight China and France neither of whom are in our interests. In the medium term, wind power should be for hydrogen production, it is not reliable as a source of main power.
Government should cease, through taxation and dictat, forcing the market in vehicle propulsion means. Let the market decide. All government has achieved to date is the partial destruction of our motor industry and the enhancement of imports. Long term get behind Fusion Energy. Do not forget the need for an interconnector to the Channel Islands.
April 3, 2022
Boris always caves in to NIMBYism. That’s why there’s no
new planning regime for extra houses and there will be no new nuclear power or onshore wind or fracking under his government.
April 3, 2022
Caves into Nimbyism! I think not! NOT ONE PERSON IN WOKINGHAM and Bracknell wants the 10,000 houses built in the last 10 years.
April 3, 2022
except the thousands who have moved in?
April 3, 2022
We need a conservative party that will start fracking for shale gas and develop more oil fields to reduce energy prices to the people….and stop praying to the wind gods
April 3, 2022
Little to argue with in your post this morning Sir John.
You say there needs to be a breakthrough in storage technology. What if there isn’t? It simply is not feasible to keep erecting these monstrosities that defile the countryside and seascape plus kill vast numbers of birds, bats and flying insects in the HOPE of this new technology. So far the large storage systems will only supply electricity for two or three hours at most which is useless.
Also, the more of these wind and solar farms that spring up, the more complex the grid becomes.
I have seen research (I cannot recall from which body) where it was found that the more intermittent energy installed, the more conventional base load power was required to back it up. So without breakthrough (or pie in the sky) storage technology, it is hard to see any point in it at all.
Perhaps in the brave new world we will only be allowed to use electricity when the wind blows and the sun shines. Ah, yes! Now we know the purpose of smart meters!
April 3, 2022
Simple solution is to produce our own gas and oil by whatever means. Government can set any conditions they like on production and can control profits by saying it would tax excess income and refund consumers.
April 3, 2022
Sir
One reason we are where we are is the apparent ineptitude of this Government and also of previous Governments. Ramping up the production of wind, solar and nuclear energy should help solve the problem at some point in the future, but there are millions of people in the UK who need to be able to heat their homes NOW. Current demand for energy has significantly increased its price. More supply is needed in order to balance the demand with the aim of reducing prices. Using our taxes to buy its way out of trouble in the short term, although necessary to help these millions, will be expensive for the taxpayer and is not a good look for the Government.
The decision to rely on others for imported energy made no sense as another country creates the jobs, makes the profits and collects the taxes. Also, we cannot guarantee that other suppliers will always remain our friends and/or will be able to make supplies available to us. It’s unfortunate that the Government has had to learn the hard way.
Hopefully, the next Government will do a better job.
April 3, 2022
The only additional, reliable energy sources we can bring on stream before the end of this decade are gas and oil from the North Sea. Especially if existing platforms and pipelines can be used to bring the fuels ashore
The questions that need to be answered are :
1. With gas and oil at current prices, how large are the reserves under the North Sea that are economic to recover and can these be recovered using at least some of the existing infrastructure ?
2. If the green light was to be given today, how long will it take to start the flow of new oil and gas coming ashore ?
3. Can some of our nuclear stations have further life extensions to bridge the large and forthcoming gap in supplies ? If so, what would be the cost ?
4. Given that electricity has always been far more expensive than gas, ( usually FOUR TIMES the price of gas), where do economists expect the relative prices of the two fuels to settle by the end of the decade, assuming the currently predicted mix of sources from gas, oil, nuclear, wind and solar generation ?
Only with the answers to these questions can we work out what is the best course of action. From what I can see, the government has no idea of the answers and therefore even less idea of what it is going to lumber us with. One thing is certain : Net Zero by 2050 is a non starter : it has to be postponed out to 2060-2075 and will probably be dropped altogether.
April 3, 2022
By a more enlightened government than this one !
April 3, 2022
Chris S
I would have hoped that the Questions you pose would have already been answered with factual and approved calculations.
Sadly I would guess that not a single thought has been given to the above.
Likewise on the opposite side of the equation, they do not even know what all this Zero Green fantasy is going to cost, as a recent Select Committee found out to all of our costs.
Thus they do not have a clue where the crossover point would even be on a graph that highlighted the curves of both of the above.
They are Clueless, absolutely bloody Clueless.
April 3, 2022
BEIS/the Government have clearly given up on nuclear with only one new build, Hinkley Point C, in work and which will be the only working nuclear plant by the decarbonisation date of 2035. And a plant which whose electricity will be at twice the price it should have been according to Sir Dieter Helm, Professor of Energy Policy at the University of Oxford, as a result of using expensive Chinese funding.
This is despite nuclear being the only low carbon technology which can provide affordable, weather independent, and hence reliable, energy. It is also the safest of all fuel types by TWhrs/death.
April 3, 2022
If BEIS/the Government are intending to use intermittent renewables such as wind and solar then they will need to decide whether supply matches demand or demand matches supply.
The former, which is the system currently employed, will be very expensive as either fossil fuel generators will still be needed for grid stability and backup (working inefficiently) and CO2 emissions will continue or, even more expensively, they will need to build 4 or 5 times more installed renewable capacity than the final energy required in order to compensate for the power losses incurred in providing a non-fossil fuel back-up, such as hydrogen.
If the latter option is chosen, that is, demand matching supply, together with severe reductions in energy use, the option in the Net Zero Strategy and much discussed at the HoL Industry & Regulators evidence sessions on the subject “Ofgem & Net Zero”, then we can expect intermittent power with “volatile” pricing (National Grid’s description at one of the evidence sessions).
For those with sufficient resources there will remain the option of home produced solar electricity. Expensive battery storage will be required if fossil fuel generators are banned.
A definition of a third world country is one where electricity is expensive and intermittent and only available to the powerful and wealthy.
April 3, 2022
Today’s exam question (Business Studies): An air heat-pump installation costs £7000-13000. (Source: today’s Sunday Times.) The government would subsidise your installation – by taxing others – to the tune of £5000. How much would a heat-pump cost if the government cancelled the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and left eco-loons to pay for their own home improvements? Show your workings, and make reference to the government’s past success in subsidising solar panel installations.
P.S. Back to my gasketting.
April 3, 2022
the eco-loons would blow a gasket at your implied criticism.
April 3, 2022
🙂
April 3, 2022
but it’s the governments job nay duty to fund & subsidise the rich and climate crusader in the pursuit of the green dream at all cost
April 3, 2022
‘If you encourage more renewable power you need to allow more back up power generation for the times when the wind does not blow.‘
Back up = power which is cheap, plentiful and reliable.
If you have the so-called ‘back up’, then you don’t need any of the expensive ‘foreground’ – ie the nutty, unreliable green schemes.
April 3, 2022
“It will take time for the electrical revolution to convert every home, factory and vehicle to allow electricity to take more of the strain away from directly used fossil fuels.”
Fossil fuels have an energy density 23 times greater by volume and 60 times greater by weight than current battery technology.
Unless the “electrical revolution” includes a totally revolutionary battery or electrical energy source that has the energy density of fossil fuels and can be re-charged instantly then electrification will become a serious security risk.
Plus the danger of a single successful hack into our National Grid bringing down all our power supplies, computers and communications.
April 3, 2022
Off topic, this morning I had occasion to look at various articles and reports from November 8 2018, full of hysterical lies and misrepresentations about the supposed danger of us “crashing out” of the EU “without any deal”, “any form of Brexit will make us poorer”, our economy will “take a hit”, a torrent of unspeakably deceitful tripe from the government and the Bank of England repeated throughout most of the mass media , and I thought what an utterly disgraceful episode that was, it is not how a democracy should operate, and here we are now supposedly supporting democracy in Ukraine, and then I came across this:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/29/futile-project-fear-figures/
And the first comment was from Peter Wood who said:
“This dishonesty, and the willingness on the part of senior politicians from the PM down, to obfuscate, miss-direct, and tell only partial truths is so damaging to democracy. It is simply not possible to believe any word uttered by our Prime Minister, nor that of most of those in her cabinet. Her performance yesterday, was a clear demonstration of this. If we lose confidence in those who are supposed to govern, then we are headed for far worse than Brexit. Both main parties are equally bad.”
How depressing that nothing has changed in that regard, apart from the name of the Prime Minister.
April 3, 2022
Spot on, Denis.
April 3, 2022
I’m cold now. Waiting for cheaper energy in about 15years time will be too late for me and many others.
April 3, 2022
Hinkley C, they were guaranteed an eye watering price for the energy, but that wasn’t good enough for EDF , they also demanded the sale of British energy to them, which they got, and just to help French Government owned EDF with the purchase price the British Government had RBS ( then British Government owned) to lend them the money. This loan was put down as help for British industry to fulfil the requirements put on them for the state to bail out the bank.
April 3, 2022
I now hear that Boris wants to build a colossal wind farm in the Irish sea , is that to provide the lights in that tunnel he is building between Larne and Stranraer?
Yeh! Live old horse!
April 3, 2022
Why does the USA have cheap gas and petrol? Our politicians, all of them, seem to think our energy must be at ‘global prices’. Why is that?
April 3, 2022
Any government that doesn’t start immediately fracking for shale gas are enemies of the state, traitors to the people and communists to our future
April 3, 2022
Nuclear doesn’t have to be massive multi decade builds. We should be moving forward with the Rolls Royce mini nukes. No reason not to put some in Aldermaston to prove the technology for civil use. It’s well proven already in military applications. They only need two football pitches.