Ukraine and the great powers

Like most westerners I blame Russia for the murderous assault on Ukraine and for the violent siege tactics now being deployed to try to wrestle territory away from those who live there who wish to remain self governing. Russia’s troops have been killing civilians in frustration at not being able to occupy and overwhelm as easily as they expected. Proof of this will be used as evidence of war crimes.We are all appalled at some of the scenes we are now being shown.
Like most westerners I would like to see an early truce and a negotiated settlement. I understand how difficult this will prove as the two sides have such a different view of the rights and wrongs of the situation, and neither side has yet been able to achieve enough by force of arms to enforce their settlement on the other. Ukraine has fought bravely but cannot rid themselves of Russian troops and artillery on their land. Russia has failed to capture any of the major cities on its list and has shown it lacks the ability and force to maintain control over areas it has thought it had conquered.
As peace talks continue the aims of the two sides remain incompatible with each other. Ukraine wishes all Russian troops to withdraw, to be followed by discussion of the government of those parts of Ukraine which Russia has occupied and a referendum on a possible new constitutional settlement. Russia is holding out for Crimea to become part of Russia, and for new governing arrangements for a swathe of territory from the Russian border to Crimea that would give it control or substantial influence. That is why the fighting is likely to continue.
There seems to be a bit more flexibility over the ability of Ukraine to choose its own allies and international policy. It seems unlikely NATO will offer membership to Ukraine any time soon, having notably refused to come to Ukraine’s assistance with any NATO forces. Russia’s aim of excluding Ukraine from NATO might in practice occur. The issue of EU membership also hangs over the conflict. The EU intervened in Ukraine to help topple the elected Ukrainian President in 2014 when he wished to walk away from the draft EU/Ukraine Association Agreement and be closer to Russia. This was the background to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and civil war in Donbas. Today Ukraine has applied for formal membership and the EU needs to respond. The EU says it sees Ukraine as part of Europe and talks of Ukraine’s European destiny in terms that implies in due course it does want Ukraine as a member state. This is a complication for a Russia which dislikes the expansion of the EU as well as of NATO close to its borders.
April 4, 2022
Good morning.
Both sides have committed war crimes. It is the brutality of war. Think Bomber Command or the Blitz. All terrible and tragic, but we here commented on what was going to happen way, way back when Ukraine signed the EU Association Agreement. The EU is NOT a trading pact, it is a Federal State in the making complete with an armed forces.
As for Ukraine wanting to join the EU ? That is of course none of our business as we will not, I hope, be paying for the reconstruction, as we did for most of the others when we were members.
Oh and congratulations to, President Victor Orban. Not particually someone I like (you don’t bite the hand that feeds you) but at least he can tell the difference between an economic migrant and a genuine refugee.
April 4, 2022
Any UK assistance with Ukraine’s reconstruction needs to be from our EXISTING foreign aid budget, which means that some other funding lines would need cutting.
April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022
I also admire Orbans refusal to allow mass immigration of economic migrants. Multiculturalism in the UK, and other European countries, brings more problems than it solves. Pretty much like the EU! It looks good on paper. but the reality is very different.
I admire the Swiss model of integration of immigrants, and their requirements for citizenship to be granted. It prevents some quite serious problems popping up further down the line.
April 4, 2022
Yes, but then Orban considers that it is his job to look after the interests of the Hungarian people ….. not the interests of the UN, WEF and 3rd world.
April 4, 2022
Curious, that in discussions in Turkey, Russia has not stated that Ukraine’s possible joining of the European Union was one of its red lines, but only that of NATO, or such military alliances.
The popular revolt in 2014 – which happened when the pro-Russian president reneged on his undertakings towards European Union membership – now seems pretty moot, as there have been two elections since and both have returned presidents sympathetic to the wishes of the people in that regard, judged free and fair by international observers and a darned sight more democratic than anything that happens in Putin’s mafia thug terror state.
April 4, 2022
Hungary is land-locked.
It can therefore put up a fence to keep out any incomers that it wants.
Italy, Greece, and the UK cannot do this under the law of the sea.
April 4, 2022
Mark:
Re your second paragraph. I’m betting we will be paying towards the reconstruction of Ukraine. Even. if we are not asked, Boris will offer. He seems to have got the idea, that there is unlimited money in the UK to do exactly what he wishes, with no reference to the taxpayer.
I expect that to continue.
April 4, 2022
Why do I get the feeling this problem with Russia and Ukraine isn’t going away all the time membership of the EU is on the table? All the time Putin in charge war could break out again. All this talk of EU and Nato membership is not going to bring and peace quickly and just what will be left of Ukraine worth fighting for? Perhaps if Putin goes things may improve but in the meantime Ukraine is looking less and less like a country and more like rubble in the wilderness. Sometimes compromise is the only way but that takes two.
April 4, 2022
Putin and his negotiators seems quite sanguine about the European Union and its military ambitions, probably because he sees it as weakening NATO and Europe’s freeing itself from the US’s orbit.
April 4, 2022
The EU’s development of a Defence identity is a further complication. Perhaps the EU’s position on the Ukraine Question should be that while EEA membership will be offered, Union membership won’t be. In case this sounds a bit wussy on my part, I’m rather more hawkish regarding Finland and Sweden. Any further threatening noises from Russia regarding their security should be met with an immediate deployment of EU forces (not NATO’s). And Moldova? I’d favour a deployment of US forces as trainers. Biden’s itching to do it!
P.S. Ukraine really needs to keep hold of Odessa and the coastline west of Crimea.
April 4, 2022
The desire and yearning by Putin to want to try and reclaim the countries lost on the break up of the USSR has been allowed to fester as Russia grew more powerful as a supplier of essential EU needs and countries tended to look after their own interests leaving Russia to become more powerful economically as well as military.
The biggest risk and concerns if the Ukraine situation is handled badly by the opposition to Russias action, the only real worry will be what country will be next. The EU is far from presenting a united front as each country looks to its own problems caused by the war and attempts are made to lessen the impact on themselves.
With the every growing question regarding war crimes could bring about the downfall of the Russian regime as it is the people who will suffer in that they will all be tarred with the same brush.
All the time of a WW3 hovers in the background. No one country can do it on its own and the EU and the other countries supportive of Ukraine must be totally united and rock solid in their decision making and cast differences aside. It was the failure to do this got us into this mess and gave out signs of disunity and weakness.
April 4, 2022
There has been talk about Putin having cancer. There has been talk about Putin having a doppelganger to avoid assassination .Is all about leaders stamping their feet down to get their own way and willing to dispose of life which gets in their way. I simply do not understand the lengths tribes of vicious animals are prepared to go to dance to the name of a leader.The reports from Ukraine show evidence of troops enjoying themselves amid genocide. They are all sick.. if it is true that Putin has cancer and doesn’t really care about other lives , it seems to be catching.
April 4, 2022
It’s the same in the UK only on a more benign level.
One man and his consort impoverishing us all with their stupidity.
We are a nation of 70 million being led down a blind alley by 500 or so arts graduates.
April 4, 2022
It is difficult to know exactly what is going on and what will happen next. Both sides spin the news to suit their own agenda, as do other interested parties.
Meanwhile some politicians will use the conflict as an opportunity to play at being world statesmen.
April 4, 2022
+1
April 4, 2022
I very much agree, Peter. The one-sidedness of the war reporting has outdone the way British media reported the Falklands war, which was our fight, unlike this one. The term ‘fog of war’ was never more appropriate than it is now, and we would do well to let it dissipate somewhat before taking sides. There’s one thing that’s very clear, though: the determination of the Ukraine authorities and the PR agencies working for them to pin some atrocity on Russia that will compel NATO to fight the Russians in another ‘humanitarian’ war. That doesn’t work for me.
April 4, 2022
Given all that has happened in the last 2 years why would we suddenly trust the media?
How bizarre that the western govts which imprisoned their people and have opened all borders should suddenly support overt nationalism and respect of borders.
I thought that all this had been going on since 2014? We’ve taken our time to start flag waving.
How very odd too that all of it should chime so handily with green reset ambitions.
April 4, 2022
Absolutely. We are being played like violins. If the sock-puppet that is the POTUS is usurped by Obama’s Marxist chosen one then US democracy will look like Russia in no time at all. It’s all too grotesque to bear
April 4, 2022
+many
“Grotesque” is precisely the word.
April 4, 2022
At what, exactly were you looking on that Jan 6th?
April 4, 2022
Ukraine’s been a plaything of Communist genocide, Soviet oppression and western interference since time immemorial and as always it is the civilian population who have to pick up the brutal cost of political exploitation
I am surprised that in the war of propaganda the halfwits in Washington and our political class have never made direct reference to Europe’s first ever genocide, the Holodomer. Maybe such a real event is far to real for the progressive fantasists that have now taken control of the west
I am disturbed by the timeline of events from Covid onwards. It all seems to orchestrated that I for one feel ‘played’ and part of some global theatrical game
Someone tell Johnson he’s no war leader. HE AIN’T NO THATCHER AND he’ll never be a ‘Thatcher’, ever. Thatcher would never have given way to BLM and Stonewall.
Democrat party grifters. Labour and SNP pilferers and a Tory party so captured and cowed that I cannot see how our free world can ever become a reality again
I pray that the British voter at some point will wake up and stop voting for subjugation
April 4, 2022
It is difficult to see how a peace settlement can be agreed so long as Russia claims land Ukraine claims as its own. The West does not want Russia to “win” for justified fear of the consequences. Yet it too is now inextricably involved both because it supplies weapons to Ukraine and is engaged in an economic war with Russia with significant consequences of their own. It will come down to who has the greater staying power and who blinks first. This conflict could drag on for a long time.
April 4, 2022
oldtimer, agreed.
If Russia retains any land inside what were Ukraine borders, then it proves force has won (albeit at a huge cost to both sides), this will not cease or be settled until at the very least Putin is no longer in power.
Ukraine Joining NATO or the EU will certainly lead to more complication going forwards..
April 4, 2022
It is bitter again today.
The cost of keeping warm is becoming prohibitive.
Milk is going up in price by 50% ( if that MSM figure is accurate)
Why would we trust this govt’s view or version of anything?
Aren’t all the “Great Powers” on the same NWO side anyway?
All in the club.
All wanting The Great Reset.
They are certainly waging war against their people!
April 4, 2022
The Ukrainian government claims about what the Russians have done in 2022 quite closely mirror Russian claims about what the Ukrainian forces, including neo-Nazi volunteer battalions, did in Donbas in 2014 and 2015. The big difference is that RT is no longer allowed to broadcast the Russian side in the EU and in the UK; hearing that it was about to be banned I recorded three programmes which have a lot to say about what went on then and afterwards, allegedly. However if you search for “war crimes” here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_in_Donbas
there are five references, some condemning the Ukrainian forces and some condemning the insurgents and the Russians, including this from the fairly reputable Newsweek in late 2014:
https://www.newsweek.com/evidence-war-crimes-committed-ukrainian-nationalist-volunteers-grows-269604
“Ukrainian Nationalist Volunteers Committing ‘ISIS-Style’ War Crimes”.
Which again is mirroring today’s Metro claim that the Russians are “Worse than Isis”:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-the-papers-60977312
My view is that both sides share the same historical tradition of brutality and it was a terrible mistake for the west – the US, NATO and the EU – to stir things up unnecessarily and so “unleash the dogs of war”.
April 4, 2022
I wonder if the ‘ordinary people’ of Russia support this war. I know they’re scared to speak out against Putin. If one had the courage to assassinate him, it would quickly end.
April 4, 2022
I certainly blame Russia for the murderous assault on Ukraine; but I also blame America/NATO and the EU for deliberately provoking Putin to the point where he would invade. If the situation were reversed and, say, Mexico was being encouraged to join a military organisation and political grouping which were historically both seen as hostile by the USA, they would not have meekly ignored it.
We are generally seeing only one side of the story in the MSM, however, it appears that the military on both sides have committed war crimes although the Russians have murdered many civilians whilst the Ukrainians are, by geography, restricted to the Russian invaders. But I’m not convinced that Ukrainian soldiers wouldn’t deliberately kill Russian civilians if they were able. Culturally, they are not so very different from Russians although, given a few decades of closer association with the West, perhaps they might become more westernised.
Zelensky has already accepted that Ukraine will not join NATO. Whether or not they join the EU is none of our business, but if they do it will just further weaken it. Prior to the war, Ukraine’s economy was weak and it is a very corrupt country. Now it is shattered. The EU can’t afford another basket-case economy and doesn’t have the funds to rebuild a country where vast swathes have been reduced to rubble.
And there is no reason why the UK should pay to rebuild Ukraine …… although I fully expect that at least 600 virtue-signalling parasites in the House of Commons will tell us there is. And that will include a Chancellor who tells us there is no money to protect poor British people from the consequences of the Net Zero lunacy and a Prime Minister who is enjoying strutting around on the world stage playing War Leader.
April 4, 2022
The invasions of Ukraine isn’t a traditional war. The Ukraine it taking heavy damage and Russia is taking none. Maybe the Russians people don’t know the extent of the damage and the killing of civilians taking place in Ukraine. They are insulated from it, and if they are mostly unaware of it and not allowed to reveal it anyway, then there is no real opposition to Putin.