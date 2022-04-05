Ease the squeeze

This is my latest Conservative Home article.
Since March 2021 I have been telling the Treasury that their forecasts were far too gloomy. They underestimated growth, understated tax revenues and wrongly ballooned the likely level of borrowing. I was not surprised when the Chancellor had to report much better news and confess how wrong the budget forecasts had been , though even I was surprised that the latest figures just before the 2021-2 year end show that they borrowed an almost unbelievable £105,000 million less than planned! Keeping tax rates down, cutting Stamp duty and going for growth produced a much stronger economy than they expected. The extra tax revenues poured in thanks to more spending and more housing transactions.
So why change a winning formula? Why did the Chancellor fail to stress the successes and turn instead to more gloomy forecasts? Why did he think these mean he had to put National Insurance up, freeze Income tax thresholds and get ready for a huge increase in company tax rates next year? Once again we were treated to some bizarre figurework from the OBR and Treasury. Clearly upset by how much better the revenues were than expected they presented the costs of servicing the state debt in a new way designed to sensationalise it . It looked as if they hope that the government would be panicked into tax rises in the name of debt control. They decided to add to the legitimate and affordable cash costs of paying interest on the outstanding debts to savers and other investors the non cash costs of the indexation of the index linked debt. This only becomes a liability on maturity of any given bond and will simply be refinanced by rolling over the real value of the debt when it comes due. They did not put any offsetting figures into the account to show how much the state will benefit from the high inflation the Bank has now created or allowed, as it will reduce the real costs of refinancing or paying back the majority of the debt that is not index linked.
The government needs to understand that the cost of living crisis is going to be difficult for many people. It needs to do more to offset the effects of runaway energy price inflation, rising food costs and price hikes in a wide range of other goods and services. This is not the time to be taking more money off people through a National Insurance hike. It is not the time to insist on VAT on domestic fuel. It is the time to be more generous in offering a cut in petrol and diesel taxation which otherwise will rake in far more revenue than the original plans. Given the magnitude of the official forecasts for the hit to real incomes now coming the Treasury should at least have given back more than 1% of GDP. This was eminently affordable given the great performance of the public finances over the most recent year. Instead the Chancellor spent less than 0.5% of GDP in tax remission, leaving most of his revenue windfall untouched.
The danger now is of the opposite effects. The hit to real incomes will slow growth. Many people will be unable to afford discretionary goods and services after they have met the food and energy bills. The fast recovery of health output credited to the state last year on the back of free test programmes and massive roll out of vaccines will slow dramatically. Higher taxes will knock confidence and higher inflation will worry consumers. The economy is going to slow sharply. Instead then of a revenue bonanza from better than expected growth we will experience a slowdown in extra tax receipts. More people will qualify for top up benefits and income support. The Treasury will learn the hard way that higher taxes can lead to bigger deficits and fewer good options for economic policy.
The official figures tell us that tax as a percentage of national income was at 33% in 2019 and will be at 36.2% by the end of this Parliament. That is a substantial rise in the tax proportion. It comes from the upwards movement of rates for companies, the freezing of personal allowances and the introduction of the National Insurance/social care tax proposals. It will cut the growth rate and lower average take home pay. It will damage private sector investment, which is already disappointing despite the offer of a temporary super allowance. Businesses look at the coming hike in company tax rates and are put off.
I am glad the Chancellor wants to be a tax cutting Chancellor and admires Nigel Lawson who definitely was a tax cutting Chancellor. He slashed the rates of Income Tax and company tax and the extra money rolled in as a result. It would be a great policy to follow now. People want to know the government is on their side at a time of income squeeze. They will see that external events have created strong upward pressures on oil and gas prices and may understand government cannot protect us from all such pressures. They will be less understanding of why at the same time the government shifted from a successful relatively low rate of tax policy to higher tax rates. They will blame the government for taking money away that they need to pay the higher bills.
As the Treasury needs more revenue they need to help the private sector grow the economy to deliver the extra cash. They already get a windfall tax on home produced oil and gas in the form of a doubled corporation tax rate on such activities. They should make extracting more oil and gas at home a high priority with every government assistance to get it done. That will bring in a lot of extra revenue as well more well paid jobs. Then the Treasury needs to be more positive in support of domestic process industry which is struggling to stay alive against the background of such elevated energy costs. That too could be a net win on revenues. I will urge the government again to dump the gloomy Treasury fiscal rules and substitute just two key aims and controls. One should be to take the 2% inflation target seriously. That means the Treasury helping government do more to eliminate supply bottlenecks at home. The other should be a growth target to galvanise public policy to support expansion of jobs and investment.
We need an update on the Spring Statement urgently. It would be better to head off the worst of the income squeeze before it sets in and people have to pay the high bills.
April 5, 2022
Good morning.
Sorry, off topic.
Today we in England go to the polls. All I will say is, this is probably our last great chance to express how we feel about this government, the governing party, and its leader.
A government that oversees huge increases in the costs of energy and the overal cost of living due to policies (it is not down to war in Ukraine or Covid) around a trace gas that does little harm and, even if it did, our overal production of it does not justify the measures proposed.
Please, do not waste this oppotunity.
Thanks
April 5, 2022
Oh **** it’s May, not April 🙁 how embaressing.
April 5, 2022
Mark. At least we’ve been given plenty of notice. I wish I could vote but our area has no local election this year.
April 5, 2022
Same here, no voting but I really hope this pathetic out of touch Socialist fake Conservative Government/party gets the thumping it deserves. If only it were a general election.
April 5, 2022
Oh lol!
I had a few nasty moments then!!!
Never mind …keep telling us. Keep reminding us please.
And I will add.
Do not forget what they have done.
And do not forgive!
April 5, 2022
I know my MP won’t speak to me and thought for a moment I’d been struck off the voting register as well!!
April 5, 2022
+1
Mine neither.
Not a dicky bud …ne’er a whisper, leaflet nor e mail!
Certainly no foot on the doorstep! Wonder why?
I just pray to God that what few decent ones we have won’t let us be propaganda lied into a nuclear war!
April 5, 2022
It will be May 2023 here.
April 5, 2022
The chancellor did these things because he’s inthrall to the WEF.
He’s a lightweight who couldn’t make the grade in the USA so he’s now working for Klaus.
Nothing he has done is remotely conservative and looking at yesterdays poll on the cabinet voters are beginning to notice.
April 5, 2022
Ian Wragg,
Agreed. The mistake is assuming that any of this is done for the benefit of the people of this country.
It’s not just the chancellor of the exchequer either. They all make their plans around ideas that originate with the globalists. Boris Johnson is just as bad – The Great Reset, Net Zero etc.
Not that Sunak cares anyway. His wife is worth a fortune.
April 5, 2022
+many
Very likely.
They rule us through fear and they obey because they are too frit not to.
I wonder if Mrs T is watching ?
And it struck me the other day that the poll tax wasn’t such a bad idea after all.
April 5, 2022
The community charge was so much fairer. Everyone paid their share and paid the same for the same services unlike the grossly unfair system we have now where it’s based purely on the value of your house and takes no account of income or ability to pay. Mrs. T was on the ball and believed in fairness unlike the the current bunch of out of touch incompetents.
April 5, 2022
Certainly Sunak is not remotely a Conservative. Another tax borrow and piss down the drain, PPE dope. A regulate to death pusher of expensive & intermittent energy too. Clearly a deluded socialist and one who does not even know what a woman is.
But his real reason is surely so he can cut taxes in 2024 and promise more cuts in the Manifesto of 2024. It they win they/he will then rat on it yet again just as he did comprehensively with the 2020 tissue of lies. What the dope does not seem to realise is that tax rises from the current position will deter and export jobs and investment and so raise less tax not more. We still do not have the £1m IHT tax threshold as promised by the appalling Osborne many years ago – they do this manifesto lies/promises fraud time and time again.
April 5, 2022
‘Drain’ and ‘PPE’ next to one another, the very essence of a Lifelogic post.
April 5, 2022
I see Telford and Wrekin and amazingly Shropshire missed out on any extra money for public transport. This is diabolical. Our bus service is dismal to say the least. It’s a very rural county and the bus services in the villages are practically non existent. Meanwhile West Sussex which includes areas such as Worthing have a brilliant bus service now with buses every 10 mins. They have received extra funding. There is no end to this governments incompetence.
April 5, 2022
+1
Oh give me a busless shack atop the Long Mynd.
With a few chickens and a dog.
The winberries and the silence bar the tick of springs, the sheep and the little streams.
(Or have the governing vandals ruined all that now?)
Stiper Stones, Carding Mill Valley, Burway.
Away from all this cruelty and filth.
April 5, 2022
For buses to work cost effectively you need a certain population density. No point in running a bus for only two or three people who want to go A to B at any particular time as cars & even shared taxis are cheaper to run than buses.
Perhaps non car drivers have to wait for cheap driverless taxis to arrive! Or buy electric bikes/trikes or mobility scooters.
April 5, 2022
Sir John, I agree with your comments. Conservatives … the party of low taxation. Words fail me!
Should we put these utter and complete government failures down to incompetence, or deliberate damage to our economy? If you, I, and mostly everyone else can see where he is going wrong, then why cannot Sunak?
I have to assume it is deliberate, but for what purpose? I suppose it makes no odds, because whatever money the government gets in taxes, it will go in the direction of other countries and the uninvited guests and anything else that makes Boris feel good and massages his ego. The Brits are captive cash cows, just as we were with the EU. He thinks the dire state of Labour will save him at the elections. He is in for a big shock. People expect financial incompetence from Labour, but not from the Conservatives!
April 5, 2022
I agree with your point on the money going elsewhere.
It’s funny that we spend millions on upgrading other countries infrastructures (of course not all of it goes where it should either) while our roads are crumbling underneath us. That’s just one example.
Tired of hearing how we don’t have the money for this or that, then reading how much goes to X, Y and Z abroad and how much money gets wasted here on vanity projects and politically correct appointments/schemes.
April 5, 2022
The party that at elections always claim to be the party of low taxation and financial competence – but never delivers either – they get away this it as the Labour/SNP alternative is clearly even worse. In FPTP voting you have no other choices really. People vote for the least worse of the two appalling options.
April 5, 2022
Scholar. There’s a conveyor belt of these types of Socialist Mandarins. That belt needs dismantling. It starts at Oxbridge.
April 5, 2022
I think it starts long before Oxbridge …. in their Champagne Socialist homes and private schools.
I doubt if any of them went to “a bog-standard comprehensive” in a northern working class town.
April 5, 2022
Alas for the useless chancellor to take Mr. Redwood’s points he would have to admit he is wrong. Completely wrong. And he won’t do this. Maybe he’s a Labour plant. Because ‘it’s the economy, stupid’.
I am not hard up. I am not wealthy. I am comfortable. I am already driving less, driving for economy when I do drive and, as a consequence, am spending less when I am out. I note that a pint of bitter has just gone back up to £4.50 in my local pub – as the 20p tax reduction has ended. I won’t pay that for an occasional pint when out walking the dog – I’d rather buy 4 pints for £6 in a supermarket.
If I’m typical it won’t just be people who are struggling who cut down on their spending.
April 5, 2022
Many pensioners are already panicking about the cost of living. They are afraid to heat their homes. I hate to think this way, but the cruelty of the government reminds of ‘culling’, where the old and the ill are removed to make room for the younger and fitter livestock and wildlife. Why else would they be so generous to the uninvited guests and so mean to pensioners who live in the UK legally? Is the government telling us that crime and gatecrashing does pay and being a good little taxpayer guarantees nothing but deprivation?
ps. I do not fear for myself as I can afford to live as I choose, but I fear for the health and well being of others.
April 5, 2022
They spent £billions trying to prevent “granny” from dying with Covid. And now appear to be perfectly happy to see thousands die from a combination of malnutrition and cold since they won’t be able to afford to feed themselves properly or heat their homes.
But then, we won’t see the Brothers Grim on the TV every day telling us how many have died as a result of the Government’s tax/energy policies, so it doesn’t matter.
April 5, 2022
Indeed “he would have to admit he is wrong. Completely wrong. And he won’t do this.” Ditto for this governments insane expensive intermittent energy, job and industry exporting net zero lunacy! and their evil net damage Covid Vaccination of children agenda.
April 5, 2022
Inflation aside, how much debt will will repay as a result of these measures? None, we will continue to borrow.
Therefore the question must be asked what is the money really being spent on? And do we really need to spend it?
The tax rise, ostensibly for the NHS, is political to show that the Conservatives value to the NHS. If they really value it they will stop paying it for being and start paying it for doing with an invoicing system based on activity not existence.
The eco-lunacy is also political.
Evidently elections are not won by appealing to core voters. Hence in National elections I shall be registering none of the above until someone values my vote. My local Conservatives do value my vote and run excellent local services with only the London Mayor’s precept wasted.
April 5, 2022
They and they alone dispite all the advice and suggestions that are on offer have created the situation where they are frightened if their own shadows. They are clueless in so many critical areas and it is those that are freezing them in the headlights of reality. They are adrift with no power, no rudder and a incompetent crew and the weather in the form of the electorate will destroy them. Daily on a regular basis you hear ” in all my years never known nothing like it” They are running out of time and space to manoeuvre and they will not do anything as they’re terrified of having to admit they are wrong.
Tackle all the waste the real waste, drop all the fear driven ideas like Net Zero, stop playing on the world stage and concentrate on home and go back to basics.
April 5, 2022
Have we not been through enough to know that, whoever their masters actually are, this government tries to rule through fear?
They are not on our side.
They have been told to take what we have.
Everything.
April 5, 2022
Your comments about debt interest and the chancellor’s inability/ unwillingness to challenge his advisors on this, sums up this government. No regard for the real interests of the poorest in our country and certainly not for the ‘squeezed middle’, a phrase never mentioned anymore. Instead the person running the country prefers to talk about floating wind farms, the ultimate in fiddling while Rome burns.
April 5, 2022
“Why change a winning formula?” Indeed. So why privatise Channel 4? It’s doing very well without the government interfering
Reply Long term decline of revenues and commissioning
April 5, 2022
Wishful thinking. You continue to maintain that politicians are in charge. I read comments from an ex senior mandarin recently basically saying politicians we ignore you. We are the permanent glue, you are temporary.
Either Sunak and Johnson agree with the Treasury or are too weak to take them on. Billions un recovered due to fraud so let’s hit the struggling hospitality industry with a VAT increase. Similarly Patel where we see the latest bureaucracy scandal re Ukraine refugees. Decades of misery and continuing in maternity wards with nothing changing, poor attempts to recruit more cancer specialists to improve performance, more money handed over without any plans and so it goes on.
Thank you to the correspondent who said we should use the ballot box to send a clear message. Indeed. You deserve an electoral spanking.
April 5, 2022
Your strictures will be ignored as usual. This is the worst government and parliament in my lifetime and I have lived through many bad ones.
April 5, 2022
Has this govt. has read 1984?
It wants a long drawn out war to keep us all fearful and compliant.
It wants an excuse for the great reset and the transfer of wealth.
It arms the far right ( Heappey admitted) yet hounds right wing ideology at home.
April 5, 2022
Did anyone else see the cringeworthy propaganda film No.10/Johnson put out yesterday about Ukraine, complete with gloomy music to “set the mood” for us like a 1950s war film? (It was shown on the Mike Graham Talk Radio show.)
Johnson obviously considers that the Ukraine War will be his “Falklands” and will have the same result on his sinking Government. Why, almost as soon as they’re elected, do our Prime Ministers forget the problems they were elected to address in the UK and immediately want to strut around the world stage pretending to be Churchill?
As for Sunak – he is presiding over a Gordon Brown Treasury. The only thing they know how to do is Tax, Borrow, Print and Squander. Until there is a complete overhaul of the senior personnel working there, including Sunak, nothing will change.
This Government has no real understanding of the backlash which is coming its way.
April 5, 2022
If we are going for a continental-style high tax, high regulation economy with a dirigiste bent towards intervention and subsidies, then there really was no point to Brexit, and there won’t be anything to show for it to counter the obvious downsides (the NI tensions, travel restrictions, damaged EU trade etc). Conservative MPs can place some trust in the uselessness and humbug of Sir Keir Starmer and most of those surrounding him, but I don’t think we can rely only on that to carry the next election, the way we were able to with corbyn.
We need to see a radical change of direction towards free market, free trade liberalism with tax cuts and regulatory reform, at the very latest by the autumn budget. Otherwise there needs to be a change at the top.
April 5, 2022
How nice to see the government deciding to sell off the Channel For Filth. That’ll further reduce the deficit.
April 5, 2022
I see the Russians have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting and a UN forensic investigation of the atrosity in Boucha but Britain has vetoed it. Do you know why Sir John?
April 5, 2022
Sir John, you refer to “they” at the OBR and the Treasury. The forecasts to which you refer, including the erroneous ones, were produced by people and signed-off by a person. Their names may not belong in public fora, but can they not be identified in parliamentary committee or in ministers’ documents, so that government knows who “they” are and can avoid using or relying upon them? Forecasting is difficult (especially about the future, as Yogi Berra told us!) but if I kept getting my sums wrong I would be out of business. Should we not have better from those whose work is used to steer our nation?
April 5, 2022
You point out that the treatment of indexed bonds in the official forecasts amounts to fiddling the books. Have any of your MP colleagues spotted this or complained about it? Presumably the authors of this scam thought they would get away with it. How much longer are Tory MPs prepared to tolerate the dishonesty and incompetence of its current leadership?
April 5, 2022
I heard something on the radio yesterday. Apparently the carbon dioxide crisis is now way past the point of no return and the only chance we have is to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Regardless of whether that is or is not utter hysteria, is it practical to remove carbon from the air. If carbon dioxide is 0.04% of the atmosphere, I wonder how much air you would need to filter (or whatever the process might be) to extract a gram of carbon? And, having done this, what would you do with the carbon then? Put it back down a coal mine? I hope those people driving the ‘green transition’ have got some answers.