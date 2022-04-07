As a teenager I was shocked to read of the horrors of the Great War of 1914-18, and to hear a little of the reality from my two grandfathers who both fought in the trenches and survived. My study of what was called English history which was really UK history made me think the UK had fought too many wars, being dragged into many continental conflicts for no good reason.
I am no pacifist. I understand there are violent and dangerous countries that may wish us harm. Indeed having stronger defence forces than we currently enjoy seems like a good insurance policy and a necessary statement to put a hostile power off challenging us. We needed force to liberate the Falklands from the senseless and violent Argentinian invasion, and to help the USA liberate Kuwait from an unwanted occupation. There may be other such needs in the years ahead.
Throughout the last 500 years of our history we have sought to prevent a single dominant power taking over much of Europe by force. In the sixteenth century we with the Dutch resisted Spanish attempts to add the low countries and England to their continental empire. In the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries we worked with a coalition of other states to prevent French military domination of the continent, culminating at the turn of the nineteenth century in the great victories of Trafalgar and Waterloo to end Napoleon’s empire building based on his large and threatening armies. In the twentieth century we twice fought against German domination of the continent. Today we have no issues with the EU emerging as a single force on the continent. We made the sensible decision not to join them, as our interests are global and based on trade, investment and contacts with the wider world. We should leave most continental political issues to our neighbours to resolve through their elected member states governments and through their strong centralised law making at EU level.
Foreign policy obviously looks very different from Warsaw which is closer to Moscow than to London, or in Berlin so much closer to the eastern borders of the EU than the UK is. Countries with continental land borders may choose closer agreements and arrangements with their neighbours to regulate their affairs. The UK is right to condemn Russian aggression and spiteful violence towards Ukraine and to help as a non combatant with other allies. The big issues about Ukraine’s European status, possible membership of the EU and development of the Association Agreement are not matters we can or should wish to get involved with. We wish to see the end of the war and the dreadful violence and damage being done but we should not wish to influence the political settlement which has to follow. The main protagonists are Ukraine who need to resolve their own future, and Russia. Ukraine may want more help from the EU which they wish to join given its role in the conflict and its interest in future governing arrangements for Ukraine.
April 7, 2022
Too many indeed. We have only just withdrawn from Blair’s disastrous counterproductive ones.
April 7, 2022
We can all concur with today’s excellent offering but I am intrigued by the obvious contradiction as to why Germany (in effect the EU) aggressively courted Putin’s natural resources while the EU (in effect Germany) encouraged Ukraine to veer westwards when they knew that this would provoke a response from the Russians. That’s utterly devoid of common sense.
There’s blame to be shared on both sides (US, EU, Nato and Russia) of this deliberately engineered conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
April 7, 2022
David Frost today in the Telegraph – The ultra-Remainers are mobilising to prepare the ground for rejoining the EU
They know it would be too unpopular now, so they’re trying to make voters think that Brexit is already failing.
Parliament is stuffed with socialists, remaoners and pushers of net zero many Tories even want to stop the sell off of the appalling propaganda outfit Channel 4. When is the BBC poll tax going to go?
April 7, 2022
Good morning.
The policy of not allowing one nation to rule Europe has been not quite been made redundant. Whilst our nuclear weapons may prevent us from attack and invasion, we are still susceptible to blockade and sanctions. Witness the French threat to cut our energy supplies if we do not acquiesce to their demands and their refusal to deal with the illegals and the trafficking gangs operating on their soil.
Now that we are able to act in our own interests and no longer have to adopt the EU position on foreign policy, we can now start the process of Global Great Britain. However, we will have to wait for someone who is better able to put words into action. Delay, dely babble and bluster !
PS I notice my post from yesterday is still in moderation. I take it I scored bullseye 😉
April 7, 2022
Today we have allowed the country to be taken over by the WEF and Common Purpose.
They are equally or possibly more dangerous than Putin and his allies.
It’s time the nation woke up to the dangers of mass immigration and globalisation.
We are being conned.
April 7, 2022
Speaking with a senior retired army officer about the present Ukraine situation and the possible different outcomes, he has a concerns about what appears to be disjointed support from different countries as once again it would appear to be us and the Americans in the vanguard with supplying military equipment. Other countries are too reliant on Russia for essential commodities.
Europe cannot afford a war of attrition on its borders as there is always the risk of it affecting other countries if a strong stand is not made and Russia feels it holds the upper hand.
The EU, UN and Nato have got to show complete unity in bringing about cessation of hostilities otherwise the only obvious question will be, who is going to be next? Hopefully the lessons from previous wars will enable all leaders to reflect and learn from the benefit of hindsight.
April 7, 2022
Firstly Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the actions of the Russian army are deplorable.
You talk of 500 years of prevention of a single power in Europe but do not mention the pain and sacrifice endured by Russia during this period. Their history lesson shows a pattern of invasion from the West. Over recent decades their security zone has reduced with Eastern European countries, then even the Baltic states joining the EU and Nato. An independent assessor could see they would get uneasy.
Perhaps the Ukrainian conflict could have been avoided if there has been less desire for a European single state?
April 7, 2022
Personally, I think a defence agreement is necessary for smaller countries who wish to protect themselves against a larger aggressive neighbour, providing the defence agreement itself is not dominated by a single large country who use it to their own advantage.
In life, cheats and bullies gain a massive advantage over everyone who plays ‘by the rules’. The latter being handicapped by a sense of fair play and the huge costs of ‘doing things properly’.
I can understand why Putin wants his neighbours to be isolated and undefended. I can also understand why his neighbours need to have defence against a larger aggressive, or potentially aggressive, neighbour. Every country should be offered help against a larger aggressive neighbouring country. It would help ensure peace if the larger country knew that the smaller country they are invading would have a HUGE defence force.
April 7, 2022
The sheer hypocrisy of the UK government condemning Russia for an illegal war is breath taking.
We have engaged in more illegal invasions, coups, black ops and economic warfare than any other country (the USA is working hard to catch up). The list of countries we have not waged war against at some point is tiny. People in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen have recent konwledge of what it feels like to be on the sharp end of British weapons.
The sanitised and largely ficticious history of Britain the good guy you promote is, of course, the one fed to us in schools and in the media but it ignores reality. Britain has always been a ruthless and extremely dangerous country entirely willing to use any means to further it’s agenda -or maybe you believe that the largest empire the world has ever seen came about because we sprinkled fairy dust and angels just gave it to us.
April 7, 2022
“Theatre of War”, meaning more likely, the “Arena of War” where men slog it out to the death watched and directed by those who have plans a million miles away from the stated aims.
(Actually, Roman arenas were also diversionary!!)
Our grandfathers believed that they were fighting for a better world and for freedom stretching down the generations.
My grandfather had a sort of shell shock that lasted until he died.
He had no idea why he had been sent off to a deadly war machine to sit in holes in the mud.
Industrial killing.
And look at what has been done with his “spoils of war”by the elite spectators.
He came from a family of 17 as did many then.
Mechanisation was taking hold and there was no need for so many ( agricultural) workers.
April 7, 2022
I fear Johnson is getting carried away, both seeing an international legacy and a way out of partygate, engaging in an increasing proxy war with Russia through arms shipments and accusations of war criminality etc.
Unfortunately both the actions and rhetoric do not include an exit strategy so if a very stubborn Putin decides to go for broke we could be at threat militarily and the whole of the rest of Europe economic penury as energy supplies either have to be rationed or continue to rise viciously.
However unsavoury saving Putin’s face will probably be necessary and now worked on via back channels unless you are counting on the Russians removing Putin but will their visceral dislike/distrust of the Americans etc allow it. Our actions will have merely confirmed their view as ‘cold war’ aggressors.
In the meantime who is paying for the arms Boris is giving away, the taxpayer I guess.
Do we have treaty obligations with the Ukraine. If not where is your mandate for this proxy war with Russia?
April 7, 2022
Hasn’t Putin done something with gold and roubles that might knock the $ off its perch?
April 7, 2022
Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday proving just how moroic he, Boris, Carrie, this Gov. really are on energy policy – “Net zero is the solution to the global gas crisis, not the cause.” … “Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and increasing energy costs, Transforming our energy system is no longer just about hitting net zero targets and tacking climate change – as important as they are – it is also about national security.”
Net zero is not remotely important indeed it cannot happen anyway. Net zero Kwasi is the problem not the solution, gas prices rose hugely before the invasion. As to national security are we to have battery tanks, solar war planes, battery ships and battle field recharging stations with agreed recharging breaks from fighting? Get real Kwasi or resign.
“Another review into fracking” just get on with it you dope.
April 7, 2022
We should be proud that we have played our part over the centuries welcoming refugees from conflicts, wars and religious persecution, including the Kindertransport children and Ugandan Asians. It is sad that refugees from Ukraine are faced with a bureaucratic nightmare trying to find safety here and equally sad that months after fleeing Afghanistan families are still in “temporary” accommodation in dismal hotels with their children being taxied to schools many miles away.
April 7, 2022
It is difficult to argue against a statement that says there are too many wars.
Splendid isolation would be better for the world than American imperialism though only the paleoconservatives seemed to promote the former. Successive U.S. governments pursued an active policy of regime change into which Tony Blair dragged the U.K. , with bad consequences for all concerned.
That said, it should be noted that wars and warfare helped establish Britain and built an Empire. Ironically much of the fighting was outsourced. ‘Privateers’ were given permission by the crown to plunder the shipping of rival nations. The East India Company, after the first hundred and fifty years or so, saw an opportunity to increase profits by deposing weak local rulers and putting themselves in their place. They eventually had a bigger army than this country itself, mainly composed of native soldiers.
April 7, 2022
Realpolitik and pragmatism might see a benefit in easy wins.
‘The scramble for Africa’ in the nineteenth century painted much of that continent British red without too much bloodshed. Cecil Rhodes achieved a lot in less than fifty years on earth, though now he is under attack from the iconoclasts.
The same with explorers planting flags in underdeveloped places like Australia.
April 7, 2022
Telegraph leader today:-
Tories have made a costly NHS error
The National Insurance rise, which came into effect yesterday, is a breach of a Conservative manifesto promise, is piling fresh misery onto households that are already under financial stress, and is another unwelcome burden for businesses struggling with cost increases. It is also unclear what the money it will raise is actually for.
They are surely right but the money is so they can cut taxes just before the next election to try to con the electorate yet again next time and to piss down the drain in the customary Sunak/Boris way – on idiotic things like eat out to help out, HS2, test and trace, millions of worthless degrees, net zero, a totally ineffective & incompetent NHS, bloated government “working” from home, MPs wage rises, over regulation of everything, unreliable energy, poor schools…
April 7, 2022
And in other news I read Sunak has just given 100k to his old school and his wife is a non Dom. Good luck to them.
In the meantime many ordinary people he has nothing in common with are struggling financially because of his actions.
April 7, 2022
JR..such a lovely balanced and calm assessment.
I’m not sure but it seems to me that Johnson is rather jumping in with both feet and setting the extraordinary “ nudge unit” to full speed ahead.
It will be white feathers next!
I hope he realises that we have (?) left the EU.
April 7, 2022
If this is a polite way of saying Johnson & Biden should keep their noses out of any dealings Ukraine negotiates with EU and more importantly with Russia to bring an end to the war, then I am in complete agreement.
While there is a case for helping Ukraine with defensive weaponry, I’ve seen little from this government in terms of pouring oil on troubled waters in its stance towards Russia.
The language seems to be more aimed at inciting a prolonging of the war with more bitterness.
As I note many are saying, it seems some in the West want to teach Russia a lesson using every last drop of Ukrainian blood.
April 7, 2022
Maybe I wasn’t paying proper attention but I don’t remember seeing much about the atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces, including the volunteer battalions, in Donbas in 2014 and 2015. One of which volunteer battalions was supported by the man who has now taken over the role of the leader of the free world from the US president, appearing on big screens in national legislatures to issue his latest demands.
https://web.archive.org/web/20190417180137/https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-47895061
“Ukraine election rivals trade taunts and media tricks”
“Critics question Mr Zelensky’s fitness for office, pointing to his lack of political experience.
But he has been politically engaged. He supported the Euromaidan protests that toppled ex-president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
When the conflict with Russian-backed separatists erupted in the east he helped fund a volunteer battalion fighting the rebels.”
Or maybe there were no atrocities, no war crimes, no mass graves, no children killed, no torture chambers; maybe it was all staged by the Russians. Sure, I saw such allegations on the RT propaganda channel, but that has been shut down to prevent it spreading disinformation.
As I have asked before, “cui bono?”, who benefits from fomenting and fuelling this war?
April 7, 2022
Kwasi talking his usual drivel in a speech yesterday. The war being a very useful excuse for this governments failed, insane, net zero, expensive and unreliable energy agenda.
🇬🇧Delivering on Net Zero and U.K. Energy🇬🇧
W/ @KwasiKwarteng and @CSkidmoreUK
Now up on our Youtube Channel
April 7, 2022
One of the greatest causes of war is the desire for another country’s resources or their desire for ours.
Self sufficiency in all things is the way to go with strong air, maritime and land defensive forces.
But war will never be banned, so being able defend oneself is paramount. Ukraine has demonstrated the value in inflicting heavy and demoralising losses on an invader.
April 7, 2022
I too am no pacifist. But I do not want the UK to get involved in wars which are none of our business because the “enemy” has not attacked us – for example Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Cameron’s “intervention” in Libya.
There are too many wars because no sooner has a British Prime Minister entered No.10 then, instead of delivering the manifesto they promised in order to get elected, they want to become a Big Cheese on the World Stage. They seem to think the best way to get the global attention they crave is to send our Military on an OFFENSIVE campaign (in both senses of the word) or join in yet another USA-sponsored military adventure.
Regarding the EU, Sir John says “Today we have no issues with the EU emerging as a single force on the continent.” That seems to me to be a very naive way of regarding the EU, which has spent the past 5 years actively demonstrating that it wishes us harm, and which is seeking to have its own military capability.
April 7, 2022
Wars often end ( or begin) with a treaty.
Has Johnson signed up this democracy to the WHO “Pandemic Treaty”?
Has he surrendered our healthcare to a global authority?
Is that why the NHS has been purposely neglected?
April 7, 2022
I share much of your sentiment. However, Your party wanted to copy Blaire! No need to invade Libya, it became a basket case and focal point for mass immigration. It was about regime change. Cameron got a taste for it then wanted to invade Syria but was stopped by Miliband! Johnson now wants to ignite the Ukrainian conflict just to deflect attention from his personal failings that would lead to his sacking- parties at No. 10!
Could you update us what Johnson wasted £400 million of our taxes on in Ukraine or was it to line the pockets of a corrupt govt.?
April 7, 2022
This text would be all very well in a world with armed forces on horseback and even tank. Once nuclear and long range missiles come in to play, however, the sphere of influence widens. Just as we are well out of the local-protectionist-EU and into the wide world of trade, so we need to take into account the wide world of nuclear and long range ballistic missile
So we have an intimate interest in the outcome in the Ukraine, little different than Polish, German or French interests. The luke warm response to Russian aggression by Germany needs to be challenged, and our rejoiner friends need to answer for German weakness in dealing with Russia and continuing to pay Russia big $ for gas.
April 7, 2022
On the subject of foreign power – should there be laws about the nationality of politicians’ families?
There are claims that the Prime Minister is having his policies cuckolded by his spouse, is it possible that the holders of other great offices of state are influenced by members of their family and if so shouldn’t those family members be UK nationals?
I am less concerned about the tax status of MPs’ families and much more interested in the influence that might be exerted.
April 7, 2022
And I now read NHS chiefs are saying that the recent NI rise won’t be enough to achieve the required improvement rates.
Why am I surprised. A virtue signalling government gave them the money to pay for a plan that didn’t exist as you pointed out.
Can we now have the money back then?
April 7, 2022
Supplying weapons to Ukraine is a serious mistake. It prolongs the war. It increases the death toll, the suffering and the destruction. It even risks a nuclear conflagration.
Apart from that, the outcome won’t be much different to how it would have been originally. The terms were..
No Nato for Ukraine.
Neutrality.
Recognition of the breakaway regions.
The problem has been Nato pushing too far east.
If the boot was on the other foot, the West would dislike it too.
April 7, 2022
Reading about the equipment which is being given to Ukraine I recalled the words of Margaret Thatcher:
“In my lifetime all our problems have come from mainland Europe and all the solutions have come from the English-speaking nations across the world.”
I also note here, about a “Stormy start to ‘Thatcher’s day'” in October 1999:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk_politics/466148.stm
“… due to speak in defence of former Chilean dictator General Pinochet later on Wednesday … ”
and recall that General Pinochet became dictator after a 1973 coup allegedly engineered by the US.
April 7, 2022
Many Tory voters seem absolutely to love wars, provided that the UK is on the winning side.
See: “Falklands”, WWII.
They have their counterparts in most countries.
It’s a problem.
April 7, 2022
I can’t understand where the defence budget goes. It’s £45bn pa I think, we are often told it’s the ‘5th highest in the world’. Yet the armed forces are smaller than at any time since the napoleonic wars, at which time the population was about 1/6th of todays. I hear today we have 40 tanks. I read somewhere that Sweden – a country with 1/7 of our population and which spends less as a % of gdp on defence than the U.K. – has more combat aircraft. Of course some of it goes on nuclear weapons but it’s a small proportion. Time for MPs and the rest of us to ask ministers and civil servants at the MoD, generals admirals etc – what the hell are you doing with our money?!
April 7, 2022
I can see why Putin’s paranoia would make it impossible to invite Ukraine to join NATO but can see no reason why the Ukrainians could not join the EU. After all, they would then get billions of Euros to help them rebuild the country and this can be paid for by withholding money for gas purchased from Putin’s Oligarch friends and co-conspirators. The EU admitted earlier this week to having paid Putin €35bn for gas since the war started yet has gioven Ukraine less than €1bn Euros in support.
We should be using our still-vast foreign aid budget to help reconstruction. We can start by cancelling all money to India, Pakistan and China and any other country that have refused to vote against Russia’s conduct in the UN. That money can be used immediately to buy hundreds of British manufactured JCBs and send them to Ukraine to get site clearance under way and rebuild bridges and hospitals in the areas recently liberated.
April 7, 2022
I agree, Sir John, with your point about Ukraine and EU membership. However, the Ukraine government’s policy objective of joining NATO surely was something Britain was involved in. Since we apparently took the view Ukraine should not join (yet), I don’t think it was right for Johnson and his government to encourage Zelensky to fight Russia. What we have now is war rhetoric, arms sales and PR support for Ukraine, in an ongoing conflict that Kiev cannot win, but nothing from NATO that will really deter Russia.
It’s been reported in the US press that just before the invasion the German Chancellor tried to talk Zelensky into declaring a neutral status for Ukraine, but Zelensky turned him down. I wonder what would have happened if Johnson had lent Britain’s support to Scholz’s initative, and made it clear NATO countries were not going to fight Russia.
April 7, 2022
Russia views the EU as a Trojan Horse for NATO.
It has nothing to do with Vlad the Mad. No Russian leader would have put up with what NATO has tried to do any more than a US President would put up with China forming a powerful military alliance with, say, Canada or Mexico. They couldn’t even stand Cuba being involved so.
April 7, 2022
The EU has lost a cash cow. Although Ukraine is not a rich country, Germany will be resenting having to shoulder the 400 million people depending on it. The Project has to continue to expand, or all is lost. So billions of euros will be waved under noses to tempt Ukraine. The EU gives not a fig for world politics and won’t care if this inflames Putin.
We should look after ourselves and not play politics but give succour to Ukrainians. The Home Office needs to extract digit quickly.
April 7, 2022
Yes we seem to get ourselves in rather too many Wars, and it has cost us dearly over the Centuries in both lives and money.
Speaking which, not a good look that it is being alleged in some reports that the Chancellors wife is registered as a Non Dom.
Aware she is not an MP, so in theory and in practice she can do as she pleases with her finances for best effect, but really ?
April 7, 2022
Critical mass as well as politics play a big hand in wars as well.
As we see with China now – It feels itself to be strong and powerful – too powerful to be constrained behind its own borders. It reaches out to expand its influence. Sometimes as we’ve seen in the past with European empires, that reaching creates conflicts, which can turn into wars.
What we are seeing in Ukraine is a result of political meddling. The EU has certainly been eyeing Ukraine for its massive resources and crops. By stirring up unrest, along with the Americans who were already firmly bedded into the Ukraine banking and political system, the EU imagined it could gain a huge advantage and provoke change, to their advantage, by poking the Russian bear.
The Russian bear eventually retaliated to protect its own borders.
Wars don’t always start because of some evil tyrant, all too often it is about greed, about covetousness, or even simply a naive political intention to impose an attitude or way of life on some other country because they are different in some way.
April 7, 2022
It is quaintly old-fashioned to believe that the only threat to this country comes from tanks and aircraft. War is being waged on us now by the globalists and their unwitting Marxist dupes, in order to assimilate our territory into their Great Slave Empire. Mass migration has been weaponised to alter our demography, in spite of this being against international law. The attempt to impose digital identities and control via regular compulsory State medical interventions seems to have been staved off for now. Our professional footballers, never the sharpest pencils in the box, persist in demonstrating support for a radical Marxist movement before every match. Our universities and museums allow their affairs to be dictated by this same Marxist movement. Our monuments are pulled down or vandalised and even our street names must be altered. Women are delegitimised and our young are encouraged to castrate themselves. If conventional war does come it is hard to imagine the same homogenous resistance seen in the Ukraine.
April 7, 2022
“Foreign policy obviously looks very different from Warsaw which is closer to Moscow…” – and likewise from King Charles Street which is closer to the Evil Empire?
April 7, 2022
Not only are there dangerous and violent countries that wish us harm, but also dangerous individuals with even more dangerous ideologies that wish us harm.
These people are backed up by corporate power, vast amounts of money, ‘science’ and actively compliant governments. We have just endured two long years of this war against the people in the guise of ‘fighting Covid’ and these evil people and the government are determined that it will not end until the people have been defeated and fully controlled. The war against us continues apace with ‘Climate Change’ and the war against CO2. It is all about control of people.
As Ronald Reagan said ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same’.