Find energy grants and ways to save energy in your home

The below information on how to make your home more energy efficient has been made available on Gov.uk which I have enclosed below:

Find out how to make your home more energy efficient and reduce your bills.

The Simple Energy Advice website has advice on ways to save energy, such as:

insulating your loft and cavity walls

draught-proofing windows and doors

upgrading your boiler

installing double glazing

using alternative sources of energy, such as solar power

You can also find out if you’re eligible for a home energy grant to help pay for things like loft and cavity wall insulation.

Use the Energy Efficiency Calculator for personalised advice on what you can do to cut your energy bills.