The Chancellor should show he understands the cost of living crisis

The big rise in energy prices is like a big tax rise. It takes a lot of money out of peoples purses and wallets. It reduces discretionary spending as many people cut back to meet the higher bills for the basics. It ushers in stagflation as the economy slows and inflation stays high.
The last thing we need when energy- and now food – prices soar are tax rises as well. That compounds the squeeze and slows the economy more. Last month the U.K. economy after a year of fast growth slowed to just 0.1%whilst inflation rose again.Today we should expect a further rise in prices.
The Chancellor should announce now that he will remove the NI rise and take VAT off fuel. Of course he also needs to bring the deficit down. That requires growing revenues. Producing more of our own oil and gas will give revenue a big boost as there is a double corporation tax rate on that activity. Easing the squeeze will mean more VAT on non energy purchases as there will be more of them, and more Income tax.
It also requires better control over public spending. Maybe we could start by cancelling overseas aid to countries supporting Russia, and charge all the Ukraine spending to the overseas aid budget as a better substitute.
31 Comments
April 13, 2022
Good Morning,
If Mr Sunak is an honourable man, he will resign. The dis-honourable member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has already said he will not.
This is now a test of the decency and morality of the PCP. If, as I expect, you will all continue to behave as a self-entitled pack of charlatans then we will continue to suffer under the incompetence of the dis-honourable Member. I await your decision.
April 13, 2022
If Conservative MPs continue to support Johnson, after yesterday’s revelations, then they and their party are beyond redemption. They will lose my vote; they will deserve ejection from office.
April 13, 2022
Morality?
I noted during the expenses scandal that many had no idea of such a concept.
‘We’ve done nothing wrong’ many said citing various reasons for their actions being all above board in their positions as MP.
While technically it may have been above board in whatever rule book they were consulting, but no one seemed to consider whether or not it was moral.
We had people claiming for all sorts, at a time rather akin to the here and now when ordinary folk were struggling.
Claims for things and small amounts that they could afford out of their own pockets and would have gladly done so in solidarity with those they claim to represent had they a conscience to be pricked.
April 13, 2022
Over 300 MPs over paid or fiddled their expenses. It was widely known and widespread.
Doubling the Standing charge is another stealth tax from the govt. Nothing to do with energy cost rises. This is another tax rising Tory policy to make up for a previous failed Tory policy of forcing small companies to take the hit from their lock down. Another hidden tax under energy price rises. JR please clarify if I am incorrect why the standing charge has risen so much.
Why is the govt still profiteering from petrol and diesel prices, please clarify JR. The govt. could reduce its 66% take from our pockets. Or is it to piss away on Ukraine which is rated as one of the most corrupt govt in the world to try to save Johnson’s neck.
Yesterday Johnson admitted breaking the law, which he created and lied about it in parliament!
Reply A few MPs fiddled expenses and were prosecuted. Others claimed under the then lax rules for costs incurred, and had the expenses accepted. retrospectively the expenses administrators decided to narrow the eligibility rules.
April 13, 2022
It is the equivalent of a speeding fine – will you leave your job next time a camera catches you over the limit?
The Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign for raising tax, being in thrall to net zero and annexing Northern Island to the EU not for having some drinks with people they were already working in a building with.
Anyone conflating not being able to contact people with whom they did not see daily in the course of work such as care home visits, hospital visits or funerals, and a few drinks with colleagues whose air you had been inhaling all day is deluded and has an agenda.
April 13, 2022
The whole government should consider resignation for being unable to secure our borders to the flotilla of dinghies that arrive daily.
April 13, 2022
You cannot run with the fox and the hounds. Just as you cannot be all things to all people. The Chancellor is getting more taxes in with higher fuel costs and improving employment figures and still the critical mass of the country are getting hammered and if by “taking control of public spending” you mean addressing the horrendous waste within every sector and department of both national and public services then bring it on.
For years the electorate have been told low taxes, bonfire of quangos, properly costed projects, all just words to win our votes. If the Chancellor has the backbone for a long hard fight which might make him unpopular with his peers but very popular with the electorate and just concentrate on clawing back all the waste he would go a long way to redirecting the faith in him, the country and rebuild his perceived damaged reputation. His boss next door cannot be allowed to just keep talking the words and throwing money here there and everywhere. Talking tough and then capitulation, this government is famous for it. For the Chancellor push has gone to shove. JFDI
April 13, 2022
The Chancellor may be too upset by the bad press he is receiving over Non Dom status etc to care.
The cost of living crisis will not affect him personally but his political ambitions are currently in tatters. Maybe he will sling his hook?
April 13, 2022
I see Gove is to have the final say on whether the Cumbrian coal mine goes ahead. How come the decision is left to someone who openly opposes it.
This would help our balance of payments and provide well paid jobs.
Feacking would also help reduce fuel costs.
Bozo and Sunshine have now been outed as liars and cheats so let us get some tories on the levers to help Joe public.
April 13, 2022
The depressing thing is the four betting favourites to replace Boris are Truss, Tugenhat, Javid and Sunak. Of these the dire manifesto ratting, tax borrow and piss down the drain Sunak is probably the least bad!
JR says “The last thing we need when energy- and now food – prices soar are tax rises as well.” correct. The other thinks we do not need are absurd over regulation and endless and vast government waste – HS2, net zero expensive energy lunacy, pointless degrees…
April 13, 2022
Missed out Hunt, Wallace, Mordant – what a truly dire choice of largely socialist remainers – Sunak still the best of this dire choice – all Sunak has to do is reverse all his policies so far and become the small government, low tax, regulation scrapping real Conservative he so often claims to be. This and to ditch all the market rigging and subsidies for the net zero rip off energy religion.
April 13, 2022
Good morning.
I particually agree with your last paragraph, Sir John.
Sorry off topic.
It now emerges that the law regarding social gatherings suring lockdown has been broken by the PM and the Chancellor. I also believe that those two individuals, when asked if they attended such gatherings, denied they had to the House. It is my understanding that, should such a thing occur it would be considered a resignation matter. I am not asking for or expecting them to, but I feel that, if they do not then it must come down to we the electorate to.
April 13, 2022
The gatherings/parties in Downing Street happened because the individuals knew full well the risks to them were miniscule.
Sunak & Johnson should resign. Not for breaking the laws but for introducing the laws in the first place. Lockdowns have caused untold economic, mental health, educational (could go on) damage. It is questionable whether they saved any C19 deaths.
April 13, 2022
A fixed penalty notice is the equivalent of a speeding fine.
The Prime Minister should have originally stood up in the house and asked “So?”
I wold rather he resigned for being rather poor as a Prime Minister. I would prefer even more if he was not replaced. “Government governs best that does least.”
April 13, 2022
Why expect the PM to resign? He was just Boris being Boris. It would be like blaming the fox for raiding the hen house. I blame Uxbridge and the PCP.
April 13, 2022
No it should be for JR and the honourable colleagues to oust him. If not they condone his lies/dishonesty.
April 13, 2022
(1) ‘… and charge all the Ukraine spending to the overseas aid budget as a better substitute.’ Thank you. Every last penny!
(2) There’s probably a need for orders of man-portable missiles to top-up our stocks of Starstreak, Javelin and NLAW. Who pays for that? The MoD? The Contingency Fund? The foreign aid budget?
(3) I see that Pakistan, generously-subsidised by the UK, struck a deal with Putin, in the final days of the Khan premiership, to buy Russian wheat and oil. That makes me think that the UK tax-payer would have been indirectly supporting the Russian economy. Questions needed in the Commons, Sir John? Pakistan is no friend of the West; we shouldn’t be subsidising that failed-state.
April 13, 2022
Sir J, “Charge all spending in Ukraine to the overseas aid budget”. What else would it be? This is money/goods provided to another country with no expectation or repayment. 100% foreign aid. S_W is correct.
It is also moronic that we provide aid money to countries that act acting in conflict with UK aims. It has to stop.
April 13, 2022
People in Pakistan need energy and food. Their government had no business playing NATO’s war games. Washington’s regime change operation in Islamabad may have worked for now, but Imran Khan will soon be back playing another innings, I fancy.
April 13, 2022
We should concentrate on the current government.
The Prime Minister has been caught out by his lockdown rules along with The Chancellor of the Exchequer.Still to be published is the report of the enquiry into lockdown rule breaking ,by all in No 10 that he set up.
I believe that Boris Johnson has lost sight of his Brexit triumph.If he cannot get back on track he must go.
The Chancellor should go as he has relied on The Treasury who have been singing from the wrong sing sheet constructed with George Osborn.
April 13, 2022
The rap-sheet against Johnson is a long one. This government is a mess. As soon as the May elections are done, he has to go. His replacement has just enough time to sort out the mess – by making use of a comfortable majority – before the next general election. If Johnson stays, the Conservatives will lose.
P.S. Luxon, in New Zealand, is showing how a change in leadership can change a party’s fortunes, quickly.
April 13, 2022
I don’t expect politicians to be purer than the driven snow. None of them are. I expect them to be competent in what they are doing in their job, which is to serve the interests of the country. Not some other country, not some international cabal, not some bunch of lobbyists, but the interests of people trying to live decently in this country. I don’t give a damn for Sunak or his wife’s tax status, I want to see what he is doing about managing the national finances. So far this year the picture isn’t good, but would another Chancellor pursue different policies, I wonder? Would he be allowed to, when the government is wedded to an insane foreign policy that helps to provoke high food and energy prices and shortages? Not to mention a net zero policy that is even more disastrous. Compared with these catastrophic errors of political judgment, anything the media can dredge up about Mr and Mrs Sunak looks quite trivial.
April 13, 2022
We are back at the same old question. Is it sheer incompetence, or deliberate damage. Either way, this government needs to go and be replaced with a competent government that helps, not hinders, our country. I hope we can find one, but it will mean another miracle in the form of a new party. The existing parties all appear to be anti-UK and mostly undemocratic too. Who pays them, and who are they working for?
April 13, 2022
The Government will do nothing meaningful about the cost of living crisis, or the energy crisis which is largely causing it.
Scarcity of a product drives the price up and that reduces demand. The Government has deliberately ramped up the cost of energy with its ludicrous Net Zero policies and refusal to use our own fossil fuel resources. It is forcing people to consume less energy by pricing them out of the market.
There is nothing Conservative about this Government. We are being governed by Socialist-Green obsessives delivering the WEF’s Agenda.
It’s funny how there are £billions to shovel at the Ukraine war ….. but there’s no money to remove VAT from energy.
April 13, 2022
+1
April 13, 2022
+100
April 13, 2022
What exactly was Rishi Sunak’s popularity based on anyway with the public.
Oh yes he paid lots of people to stay at home, and paid them to eat out so that they didn’t catch a virus.
There are other reasons for the whipping up a nice image for him, but I won’t go into that which is more in line with the Great Reset.
April 13, 2022
I agree with all of your proposals and the reasons you make them. Quite why the Johnson government fails to recognise or seek to ameliorate the unfolding economic disaster is hard to fathom. Perhaps it is its misplaced addiction to net zero policies regardless of the consequences; or perhaps it is too preoccupied with acute personal issues that currently grip public attention. Either way, if they are not up to the job, they should both go.
April 13, 2022
As each day passes, this Government and House of Commons confirm that they are the worst of my lifetime.
April 13, 2022
Cost of living crisis?
Mobile phone contracts, pre-prepared meal boxes delivered to the door, overpriced coffee, takeaways now delivered to your door, monthly hire purchase payments for a new (not second hand) car – massively reduced commuting costs for those now sitting at home regularly. Minimum wage up by 6.6%.
Ditch net zero, remove VAT on energy and we will not be so badly off with a few simple economies.
April 13, 2022
JR ref your post today.
You can see it, we can see it, but the Government are blind and deaf to it.
The opposition Party’s are also aware but do not have a solution either, other than so called windfall taxes, which they think will pay for everything !
Never in my lifetime have ALL of the political party’s been as clueless as at present !
Things not much better in many Countries abroad either