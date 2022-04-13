What estimate has the Health Secretary made of total NHS redundancy payments for the last year?

I suspect the true answer to my question is considerably higher than the answer they provided. I wonder why they left some categories out when I asked for the total?
The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (146530):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what estimate he has made of total NHS redundancy payments for the last year. (146530)
Tabled on: 24 March 2022
Answer:
Edward Argar:
The total value of the redundancy payments incurred by National Health Service in 2020/21 is £27.4 million.
The following table shows these costs by voluntary and compulsory redundancies in 2020/21 by the NHS England group and Consolidated Provider Account group. The NHS England group comprises of clinical commissioning groups and NHS England. The Consolidated Provider Accounts group includes NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts.
|Entity
|Voluntary redundancies including early retirement contractual costs £ million
|Value of compulsory redundancies £ million
|NHS England group
|2.5
|6.1
|Consolidated Provider Account group
|2.8
|16.0
Notes:
These values do not include mutually agreed resignations contractual costs, early retirements in the efficiency of the service contractual costs and contractual payments in lieu of notice. Exit payments following employment tribunals or court orders and non-contractual payments requiring HM Treasury approval.
The answer was submitted on 11 Apr 2022 at 10:40.
April 13, 2022
I am not sure why redundancy costs are of particular interest.
A root and branch reform/ reduction of NHS management is long overdue anyway. That does not mean spending any saving on expensive management consultants from the accountancy firms either.
The missing amounts in the parliamentary reply could be accounted for by payments to a few big shots who seem to move between NHS trusts with impunity. Failure is no hindrance to them.
April 13, 2022
As in “Oh Gawd, he’s asking questions again! Quick, do something!”
Much unusual activity and flurry of paperwork.
And the dear souls were so busy “Saving the NHS” too.
And such a novel way of so doing…staff shedding.
Bang a few saucepans…and off you go.
Is that huge £££s spent on redundancy or just average?
April 13, 2022
Another area of interest should be the millions paid out to patients because of negligence, incompetence etc.
This may be a drop in the ocean when held up against all other costs, but it can’t be helpful in balancing the books surely.
I suppose the answer will be to make it even harder for patients to bring to light negligence and incompetence, which isn’t helpful either.
April 13, 2022
Philip Johnson today in the Telegraph is surely right:- The NHS model has failed – until we accept that, nothing will change. The pandemic inquiry should examine how the health service’s structure is letting us all down.
The NHS is irreparably broken. Everybody knows it. Indeed it is hard to go to any gathering without hearing tales of woe about cancelled operations, lengthening waiting lists, GP shortages and late ambulances.
As is Charles Moore yesterday.
“Non-doms: bad politics, but good policy. A simple point about “non-doms” is often missed. They exist because the Treasury, under Labour and Conservative governments alike, has calculated that they bring in more tax than if they did not exist.”
The NonDom regime is of huge value to the country (despite Osborne’s vandalism) if anything we should extend it to so Domiciled people pay rather less tax too and do not find they have to leave the UK as so many often do (or cannot return without paying millions in tax).
April 13, 2022
I agree but as ever you are immune to the politics so you would never get elected leaving your views going nowhere.
April 13, 2022
Are these redundancies aimed at admin and management staff? Who are these redundancies? The information tells us nothing really.
April 13, 2022
It’s only other people’s money.
Is a fixed penalty notice the same law breaking status as a speeding fine?
April 13, 2022
Why do you expect a comprehensive accurate answer? All we seem to get from this current government is a two fingered response to any awkward questions.
April 13, 2022
JR Do you know anything about a WHO treaty that is allegedly being put together, which would enable any future pandemics to be controlled directly by the WHO?
April 13, 2022
Perhaps it’s because Edward Argar has the same relationship with integrity and the truth as Johnson and Sunak?
April 13, 2022
Having got them to calculate the costs the next obvious question is to ask for a breakdown of the compulsory redundancy group by segments and grades – medical, technical, administration, executives etc.
April 13, 2022
Why would the NHS make a significant number of staff redundant given it is forever expanding, and always short of staff according to its own reports.
Surely better to first offer them alternative positions “in house” if departments are closing, or moving a distance.
Interesting that the reply outlines it does not include any pay off, or settlements for poor performing staff to leave, I wonder how much was spent on that.
April 13, 2022
We should know by now that HMG is not being completely honest with anything to do with Covid or the NHS —
When they do supply data they confuse it as much as possible by leaving out vital components or as has happened so frequently, they change the way data is presented or grouped.