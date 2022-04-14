Controlling the borders

The Home Secretary has been trying to get legislation through Parliament. She has made clear that the government wishes to stop the cruel and exploitative trade in bringing people illegally across the Channel risking their lives. The lawyers and courts have made it difficult for the government to enforce the law against illegal migrants, so the Home Secretary is trying to toughen it in a way which will make it more difficult for them to thwart the policy aim.Border Force apparently need even clearer instructions in legislation to stop this trade.
We need further developments. The Home Secretary recognises the current situation should not continue. It is wrong to allow a lot of people to get here by illegal means and then to keep them here at great expense unable to work. It would be much better if economic migrants applied before they came and only came if they get permission to come.
Your thoughts on how Ministers can get the system to deliver would be interesting.
April 14, 2022
Where there’s a will there’s a way.
I don’t believe the government does want to stop illegal migrants.
It’s just more excuses to pretend they are serious about addressing the issue.
April 14, 2022
Spot on sir! Judge them by their (lack of) actions not their words
April 14, 2022
+100
Spot on!
April 14, 2022
Agreed.
Also, we cant have them here even if they want to work. We don’t have enough housing and other services for those already here, and its having a detrimental effect on the Country.
Call me cynical, but Ill believe the Government is going to do something about this, when they do it.
April 14, 2022
Very few will be returned. I will lay good money on that.
Most charities and various institutions have great lobbying powers and the government seems only to want to keep them sweet.
To prove that this is all working out well, there will be endless schemes to ensure these people do have work, homes to build a family in and as with legal migration it will all be at the expense of the heritage population.
This will no longer be a nation of connected people but a seething mass of various cultures, religions, ethnic groups/allegiances vying for domination.
Not a good recipe and certainly one never given consent to by the majority of people.
If all this brings us more benefits that not, then why have so many been against it for so long.
Why do many other countries not follow, e.g Japan among others, this course of diversity.
The blame lies solely with those who have been governing us and those who repeatedly put them back in power to carry on.
April 14, 2022
Exactly. They should be put on a ferry and returned immediately.
They’re coming from France and are their responsibility..
Putting them up in hotels and giving them mobile phones is just a magnet for more and more.
This is what will lose you the next election.
The Ukrainians should just pitch up in France and get a dinghy.
It’s like the NIP, no interest in stopping it.
How about cancelling all fishing licences fir the French until it stops.
April 14, 2022
Latest update on Bozo,s windwonder idea.
Today wind is contributing 0.84gw or 2.3% so in a couple of years when another huge amount of billions have been spent on windmills they may contribute 6%.
Gas is today producing over 50% and nuclear is being run at peak load. We really are in trouble.
April 14, 2022
I don’t believe Boris even knows or cares
April 14, 2022
On the other hand, with wind like that the numbers of boats coming over will be huge.
April 14, 2022
Why can’t we just return them to France, its either bacause we don’t wont to send them or the French wont except them….but which is it (have we even tried)
April 14, 2022
It is that the French won’t receive them or co-operate with us. Nor will the EU. Macron organized the EU to isolate us on the problem and turn it against us, so we are on our own. Hence the Rwandan solution. There is already an expensive agreement with France in place by the way.
April 14, 2022
So why are we paying them millions….to do what ?
April 14, 2022
Sorry don’t agree. Politically it’s a time bomb and it costs billions. Potentially lefty Civil Servants are being ‘difficult’ and like elsewhere in government there does not seem to be an appetite to take them on.
April 14, 2022
X won’t let us do something, Y won’t let us do something is all flannel.
Many in the Conservative party lean more toward Blair views and visions of this country and are also batting more for big business/global institutions than the people they are supposed to represent.
Pritti Patel gave a speech outlining her attitudes.
The new culture at the Home Office being more sympathetic to immigration and that of course will be helped along by the mentoring and fast tracking of those from the minority groups.
Indeed she said for too long she has been the only non-white face in high level meetings.
I think that clearly spells out the intent.
April 14, 2022
Agree there has to be collective interest in the solution. At that point it is simple:
– Look at the countries tat properly control immigration
– Copy their system
Don’t make out the solution is difficult.
April 14, 2022
They generally have ID cards and residency registers.
The Tories have consistently opposed such measures when they were proposed by Labour.
You voted for it.
April 14, 2022
Immigration is currently a big problem in many EU nations NHL
Explain how that is the case and how ID cards affect that.
April 14, 2022
Correcr – They’re running from France because they have to have ID’s
April 14, 2022
NLH the UK has NI Health cards from the day we’re born, every council has a residency register, the fact no-one checks them and lets people get away with not paying bills is down to local councils management.
Failed asylum seekers that we here are still here like the chap that blew up the car outside the maternity hospital what difference would a card make with him? We are just leaving people here, the failed asylum seekers are the first people that should be on a plane out of the uk.
April 14, 2022
South Africa has the ID card system, and requires visa permits – nevertheless, there is a constant influx of economic migrants from countries that are in an even worse state, economically and governmentally, than SA. These migrants are bitterly resented by many S Africans, which has led to considerable violence in places.
April 14, 2022
Indeed Peter. Boris is intent on following the policies of his globalist mates, not our people.
April 14, 2022
Well, if you want France to do more to restrain them from leaving then you’d better hope that Marine Le Pen does not win, hadn’t you?
What would you do if you were her, with all these people wanting to leave France for the UK?
“D’oh!”, do I hear?
April 14, 2022
Has she said she’s going to send them all here?
Do you have an inner seat on her policy making group?
April 14, 2022
It is not necessary to have a seat in her policy meetings, just read her literature. She obviously did not say she would send all migrants to the UK, but I doubt her program (‘la preference nationale’, ie, reducing the access to education, jobs, lodging, health for the non-French) would reduce the flow of potential migrants from France to the UK.
And saying MLP would not let migrants in in the first place would require going back on the Schengen agreement: possible but difficult to imagine it would happen on 25 April. She would have first to win the presidential elections, then win the referendum she says she would call on ‘preference nationale’, then have a majority of MPs on her side in the French legislative elections to pass the required laws. Not impossible but not that easy and certainly taking some months.
April 14, 2022
Maybe they should not let them into France, or make them apply for asylum in France, or any other EU country they passed through (thanks to Schengen) and if they fail then deport to their original country. It’s easier just to shuffle them onto the UK, but not very ‘neighbourly’, and no surprise there.
April 14, 2022
The problem is deeper than that: France is being used as a conduit. So: turn off the tap.
April 14, 2022
She would not let them into France in the first place.
April 14, 2022
12 years in power, near enough, and the net inward rates have not changed in that time. I’d wager we are at over 80 million living on this tiny island already. I concluded long ago there is no real desire to cut the numbers by any meaningful amount, otherwise this would’ve been done long ago. Fast forward 20 or 50 years. What will the country look like then?
April 14, 2022
Danny. What will it look like? Not British and a bleeding mess.
April 14, 2022
I fear Danny-Boy that you’re probably right
April 14, 2022
There were 63,859,801 people in 2010 in the UK. To get to 80 m would require an averaged increase of about 1.3 m for each of the last 12 years. So Danny Boy, where are the proofs of your pudding?
April 14, 2022
My original post was censored, so Ill try again.
Even if these new laws get through Parliament, I have NO confidence that they will be implemented. Maybe half a dozen will be sent to Rwanda, to show that the government is ‘serious’ about reducing immigration, but then the excuses will start, and it will be open borders again, as intended, by all the main parties.
April 14, 2022
It’s been going on for too long for it to be anything other than Government policy to helpfully receive them and house them in 4* Hotels at our expense, whilst taxing us until the pips squeak to pay for it at £5 million a day and rising. A hopelessly socialist Parliament needs root and branch reform. A new political class and supporting Servants. The Civil Serpents need sacking as well. All useless and lefty’s. How many have been deported in the last 12 months????? If the Human Rights Act needs repelling/changing, you’ve had 12 years!
April 14, 2022
Oh please JR.
Be open and transparent with the public. Your party and govt has pursued a mass immigration policy for 12 years. While trying to blame other factors. Just before an election a new con, this one for May elections presumably. Johnson wants an amnesty for illegal immigrants- May lost over 250,000 and Rudd lost 56,000! It is not possible to lose that amount of known people.
If your govt wanted to “take back control” it would not have agreed ECHR into the Brexit sell out! Go WTO then no need of Rwanda scam and the next tranche of income for the party’s lawyer buddies.
Your party and govt equate economic growth to mass immigration. Sunak and Javid want to sell the son of immigrant story while they or loved ones non-dons not paying their “fair share” of tax! Same for Cameron slating others for off shore investments to avoid tax, it turned out benefitted from the same! Rules your party members rules for us.
Another 23,000 added to the two year Javid morally right waiting list today. This morning I was sitting in a minor injury clinic, I was the only native speaking English person out of eight present. I only had to wait 2 1/2 hours to be seen by a nurse, no doctor available. It is time for your party to just get out.
My taxes paying for the multiple billions wasting of taxes by a virtue signalling criminal in No.10.
April 14, 2022
Well, they want you to be terrified of what they misrepresent as an invasion, and which they wrongly misrepresent as being encouraged by other parties.
Labour’s ID card scheme would have addressed very effectively clandestine migrants who wish to work in the cash economy for instance., but that was scuppered by the Tories
For this class, claiming asylum is Plan “B” only if discovered.
April 14, 2022
500 a day via dingies equals nearly 200,000 per year
That is a significant issue.
April 14, 2022
200,000 per year, so P2 you don’t agree with Danny Boy.
April 14, 2022
+1 Peter – I was thinking the same, and also two of Sir Johns books, ie. we don’t believe you, and the death of Britain! Both apply to Boris and this government!
April 14, 2022
Bruce Forsyth used to say ‘I’m in charge’. No equivocation.
This government is more likely to tell illegals :-
‘Nice to see you, to see you nice.’
April 14, 2022
Seems so. Clearly no political will to deter crossings they seem to want to encourage ever more.
Meanwhile Producer price inflation, UK: March 2022 is 19.2% so this is already in the system as a lead indicator to consumer prices. Well done Sunak, QE and the dire BoE.
Then we have ever more appalling figures on NHS waiting times and their general incompetence and abject failures to serve the taxpayers who fund them.
April 14, 2022
Well on immigration Boris and Patel have this morning said the right things – is there an election due shortly? We will see shortly if this is just more hot air or will actually be delivered for once.
So now we need U turns on the insane net zero expensive & unreliable energy agenda, the vast and many tax and NI, manifesto ratting, tax grabs, cancel HS2 – plus we need huge cut in the vast size of our largely incompetent state sector, reverse the student loan back door tax (12% interest rate) proposals (and restrict new student loans to worthwhile degrees (at most ~ 25% of them and only for suitable students).
April 14, 2022
Peter – John asked ‘Your thoughts on how Ministers can get the system to deliver would be interesting’
What is your solution?
April 14, 2022
AT,
Oust Johnson , get a new cabinet. Change selection of MPs back to local control so conservatives can enter the party. Party allowed to shape policy. No one allowed to be an MP unless they have worked outside for a minimum of 7 years.
Johnson broke the law, he lied he should resigned or be sacked. No one believes his stories anymore.
April 14, 2022
+100
I’d completely forgotten about Cameron (?) and his “Turnip Taliban”! Utter contempt and rudeness
No blinking wonder we’re in this state.
April 14, 2022
Hope, seriously who would be in your ‘new cabinet’ from the selection of elected MPs?
I agree about no-one allowed to be an MP unless they have worked outside for a minimum of seven years.
Candidates and local control. Hmmm. I wonder if local conservatives would pick someone like me I doubt it. Do you think they’d select you with your views or not? How do they not have people like Richard Tice in the party? I like my MP, he’s a very nice man, he’s not very conservative its a bit like electing a Liberal Democrat as our last conservative female MP was and she stood against the Tories for the Lib Dems last time.
April 14, 2022
+100
April 14, 2022
A-Tracy – Follow Donald Trumps approach and Drain the Globalist UK Establishment swamp. This would include the 650 MPs and 760+ HoL.
The people in the UK do not have a chance. The whole rotten system needs to be replaced.
Remember the US Constitution commences with “WE the people…..”
April 14, 2022
Paul, where did that approach get Donald Trump? He was trashed, his wife was trashed, his family was trashed. The insults against his wife from supposed fair left minded people were frankly shocking.
April 14, 2022
a-t, My solution would be to tell Sir John: ‘I am not being paid £84,000 to give you ideas. Do your job and stop pretending you’re listening to this bunch of misfits on your blog’.
April 14, 2022
A one off bill that clearly states that any person without full legal identification from their stated country of origin or birth will automatically have no rights regarding staying in the UK.
Farage is right about this one in that we are allowing aĺl these young single men into the country and we have no history regarding felonies or terrorism which ultimately puts this country at risk.
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
Funny isn’t it Tory socialists toting vaccine passports, smart meters, CCTV, snooping at your computer searches, facial recognition ANPR, but illegal immigrant taken to four star hotels not having a clue who they are. Did this bunch of cretins learn anything from the Manchester bomber?
April 14, 2022
You’ve describing what we’re all thinking
April 14, 2022
If we appeared on the border without our passports we would not be allowed in without an awful lot of grief, even though we could show a paper trail proving we had been citizen of, and resident in, the UK . These young men of fighting age are waved straight through to 4 star hotel accommodation no questions asked. I cannot understand how any authority calling its self a Government can allow undocumented migrants into their country . At the very least anybody who can’t show proof of identity should be held in a detention centre until they can supply that proof. Any complaints from the Human Rights industry should be knocked back by pointing out they are safe in the detention centre so fulfilling the requirement we give them a place of safety.
April 14, 2022
No refugee has ever been given 4 star hotel accommodation. Stop parrotting such inflammatory nonsense
April 14, 2022
Wrong Len
Do an internet search on “4 star hotels for dingy immigrants”
April 14, 2022
And one finds the usual papers written by clever people for half-wits, the Sun, the Express, then a tiny bit up in the league the Mail, then the Telegraph, the intellectual ‘feuille de chou’ for Tory intellectuals. Does that prove anything P2? for you I guess it does.
As reported by the Sun on 30/09/2020, there were some 4-star hotels among the 90 hotels that the Home Office is paying three private companies, Serco, Mears and Clearsprings to run the day-to-day operations.
Serco got £1.9 bn to start its operations.
As for the 4-star hotels, there are the Midland Hotel in Derby, the Britannia Hotel and Spa in Bromsgrove, and the Royal Hotel in Hull and … that’s it. The others are not so starry (the Strathallan Hotel in Birmingham is after all only a Best Western …) and I wonder whether the Napier Army barracks really qualify as top-0f-the-range accommodation.
April 14, 2022
The Tories now depend absolutely on the sort of people who believe this utter tripe.
Amersham and Chesham, and North Shropshire showed that they are losing others fast.
April 14, 2022
we know something about a voter from Amersham/Chesham and misquoting Groucho Marx…
WE DON’T WANT TO BELONG TO ANY PARTY
THAT WILL ACCEPT HIM AS A MEMBER.
April 14, 2022
Thats because they’re all illegal immigrants in the 4*hotels
April 14, 2022
Len, are you saying the newspapers are telling lies and “NINETY hotels are being used by the Home Office to house migrants. In a shocking admission, Home Office officials have warned the hotels are “not great value for the taxpayer..including 4* accommodation.”
‘Deborah Chittenden, director of borders, immigration and citizenship system for the Home Office, told the meeting around 90 hotels were being used. She said: “We have significant numbers of people in hotels at the moment.’
The Independent “The cost of housing asylum seekers and Afghan refugees in hotels is almost £5m a day – nearly four times the figure MPs were given by government officials this week, it has emerged”. Around 25,000 asylum seekers are currently being held in hotels across the UK, as well as 12,000 Afghan nationals who were evacuated to Britain following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Feb 22.
There are plenty more examples on a google search
April 14, 2022
Iain. Exactly right.
April 14, 2022
If you just appeared on a beach then no one would necessarily even know that you had been away though, would they?
You don’t carry your passport all the time do you?
April 14, 2022
I don’t deliberately throw away my passport and all my ID documents before setting off from France when travelling to the UK.
Do you NHL?
April 14, 2022
Anyone who attempts to enter without clearance, vetting or permission should be denied entry, either on to our soil or into our waters/airspace and removed as quickly as possible. It’s not as if the threshold for legal entry isn’t already ridiculously low.
April 14, 2022
That would mean that all of us would have to carry proof of entitlement to residence at all times, and be subject to constant heavy checking, doesn’t it?
Otherwise how are you going to discern a recently-arrived incomer near a beach, say, in Kent, from anyone else there?
How many staff do you think that it would take to implement that, and would you want to live with it?
Judging by all the squealing over wearing a bit of cloth over your face for a few minutes in a shop I’d say not.
April 14, 2022
So how does Farage propose that the problem be solved?
He doesn’t, does he, as usual?
April 14, 2022
He proposed to turn them back mid-channel
April 14, 2022
And how does he do that? By huffing and puffing like the Big Bad Wolf on the houses of the three little pigs?
April 14, 2022
You are right, NLH. He is very dishonest on this subject, twisting and turning according to how things develop, but always with his other agenda in mind. For example, he was for years boldly advocating pushing back the boats to France, till Lord West explained the problems with that. He never took it back or apologised for having so long jeered at HMG for not doing that. He just carried on blithely with a different attack, as if we hadn’t noticed, while still failing to come up with a solution.
April 14, 2022
Indeed and just one motivated terrorist can easily kill hundreds of people.
April 14, 2022
The Home Secretary has been trying to get legislation through Parliament, has she? She has an 80+ seat majority, so I don’t think she’s been trying too hard. Stop blaming lawyers and courts. None of us “little people” blame them. We know who to blame. This useless government, which spends its time partying instead of governing
Reply The problem is the Lords!
April 14, 2022
Sir J, if the problem is The Lords then reform that house. It is a bloated, expensive, unelected club primarily there to reward the elites with a cushy role in retirement.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply.
So why hasn’t Johnson taken action to scrap or significantly reform the House of Frauds instead of lecturing us about the fictitious climate change and Net Zero?
April 14, 2022
DONNA – Because he is part of the Globalist club.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply. The government forced repressive Covid measures on the population by means of statutory instruments, never mind the Lords. Why can’t ministers do the same in this crisis? Perhaps because their backers and supporters in the shires see migration not as a crisis but as an opportunity.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply. Oh so that makes it ok John. Not my fault. Let’s blame it on the £300 a day leeches. So why don’t you use the Parliament Act. You in the Commons are the elected representatives not the Lords. You need to get out us of the ECHR. We need a Bill of rights liked to responsibility and we need this legislation tomorrow.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply: Oh, yes, the Lords who actually take the time to study the half-baked texts that the HoC has let go through (cf. Nationality and Borders Bill).
You really are a bloody cheek, Sir John.
April 14, 2022
The Lords are no problem if the government is determined. Ultimately there is the Parliament Act. You are just hiding behind ‘lawyers and courts’ to hide your incompetence. As others have said these people are claiming ‘asylum’. A one sentence bill stating ‘asylum will not be granted to anyone who does not provide their name and date of birth and place of birth’
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
The actual problem is the electoral system which prevents patriotic Englishmen from running their own country instead of having it run for them by aliens who bankroll the Tory party and decide whether candidates are sufficiently unpatriotic, alien or malleable to serve their purposes. Keep flooding the country with alien races whether ‘legal’ or ‘illegal’, keep moaning about the HoL as though you can do nothing about it, keep citing the Human Rights Act as though you can’t repeal it. We don’t believe you.
My country is unrecognisable from that into which I was born and not in a good way.
April 14, 2022
I second everything you have said Forthurst.
April 14, 2022
reply to reply….in what way has the Lords frustrated the Commons Bills? What did the Bills say, and what change do the Lords inflict? What voting and with what past allegiance did they vote?
Reply Read their debates and see the long lists of amendments
April 14, 2022
MT I found this – https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2021/december-2021/lords-debates-nationality-and-borders-bill/
the UN refugee agency – https://www.unhcr.org/uk/uk-immigration-and-asylum-plans-some-questions-answered-by-unhcr.html – key concerns as we urge the Government to rethink.
Joint Council for the Welfare of Migrants – https://www.jcwi.org.uk/blog/what-is-happening-with-the-borders-bill
There’s more councils for refugees than there seem for nationalised Brits that need help. Just google I don’t want to overwhelm the blog.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply: then change the Lord’s. These unelected people have no right to thwart the will of the people. This establishment should have been disbanded years ago. It’s a disgrace and is used by politicians to reward their donors and friends.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply
Get rid of them and have a smaller elected chamber. Better still get ridof all of it and save the country millions.
April 14, 2022
Reduce Lords’ expenses from 300 pounds to 30p a day.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply:
Then sort out the so called lords.
these so called lords are not elected, are overpaid, and should have no part in the government of England. We need an elected upper house of perhaps 50 members.
April 14, 2022
Then reduce their number and replace the whole system with elected professionals at a maximum number of 100. That’s plenty for an upper chamber. No politicians allowed. They have no qualifications that add any value.
April 14, 2022
The Commons are sovereign thanks to the Parliament Act.
Sir John is passing the buck yet again.
April 14, 2022
Reply to reply. So as I understand it. This deportation, which I agree with is just for men. The lawyers will have a field day with that one. So we accept the women. The lawyers spend a couple of years milking legal aid to bring the husband, father, uncle, etc here with the right to family life. That’s if we haven’t already lost the case on the grounds of discrimination. Then we just fly them back. That works.
Will you please get the legislation in place for this to work correctly. Any amendment from the house of frauds needs to be rejected as amendments = loop hole. Make sure the work force dealing this are protected from prosecution when they have to use force to get these people on the planes.
April 14, 2022
It’ll be interesting to see how they identify what a man is. And a woman. Could cause the lefties who have such a problem telling us what a woman is a great deal of trouble.
I wonder if male asylum seekers will be able to claim that they are, in fact, a woman and get round the deportation order. My bet is yes.
April 14, 2022
Rubbish JR. The problem is your party from Cameron onwards sheared at anyone who questioned immigration. You might recall his Turnip Taliban, or swivelled eyed loons remarks at his own supporters! Until election come around of course.
Tell us how your govt lost hundreds of thousands of illegal people?
April 14, 2022
Dominic Rabb was talking about a change in the law. Hes considering the Human Rights Act. My advice is to stop thinking about it and do it. There’s too much talk with this government and no action.
April 14, 2022
Indeed and when we do get any Government action it is usually in totally the wrong direction – tax & NI increases, regulation increases, net zero lunacy, endless government waste… Today we get proposed changes to interest rates on student loans for often (indeed usually) virtually worthless degrees that they were encouraged to study with these soft loans.
Interest rates of up to 12% for higher earners it seems. In effect yet another huge back door tax increase. From the current absurdly over taxed position higher taxes will raise far less tax, damage the economy and export people and jobs. Time to get real cut the size of the largely parasitic state sector and stop pissing taxes down the drain perhaps Sunak?
April 14, 2022
Don’t forget it’s only for English children, why they don’t revolt for uneven treatment in the so called ‘United Kingdom’ something closer to home for them I don’t know.
April 14, 2022
Lifelogic. I.M.H.O. J.R. is the best Chancellor of the Exchequer WE NEVER HAD!
Votes for P.M. are more difficult. Lord Frost? Nigel Farage? (But not Tice!)
April 14, 2022
Absolutely, Our current HRA-supported policy is the equivalent of placing a shoebox full of £50 notes in an electricity substation. However many “Danger” signs are displayed some will try and get to the free cash, risking injury. Remove the right to stay/benefits from all those who arrive illegally. The Home Secretary can rule on emergency cases. With a majority of 80, what is the Government doing?
April 14, 2022
Whatever rights are removed from asylum seekers are also removed from you.
The clue is in the word “human”.
April 14, 2022
NLH – do homeless people have or get the same rights that asylum seekers get in free hotel accommodation, food and allowances?
April 14, 2022
But I don’t need the ‘right’ to illegally force my way into another country and withhold or lie about my details so that I can’t be sent home. The vast majority of the influx have no credible claim to asylum and are cynically using it as a device to game a typically British rigid and incompetent system. By all means request their ‘right to claim asylum’, most cases can be rapidly handled by a single sitting judge without recourse to lawyers or appeals. What I am not hearing is any sane alternative from those who oppose this measure.
April 14, 2022
After cases are examined those found to have done what you describe are deported.
Those with valid cases have done nothing illegal.
It’s really quite simple.
You are writing about removing the right to a fair trial from EVERYONE.
That includes YOU.
April 14, 2022
Wrong
UK citizens can legally live and work here and many other benefits.
Asylum seekers/illegal immigrants do not have the same benefits.
April 14, 2022
Cameron, May and Johnson promised to scrap Human Rights Act, that was just election lies. Wake up.
April 14, 2022
The first thing Theresa May did when in office was to sign the UN Global Compact Migration….and every Tory leader said they’d take us out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)
April 14, 2022
Come on then, show us that you know your stuff,
List the fourteen rights that you so vehemently want us all to lose.
April 14, 2022
Stop pandering to the minority and start serving the people of this country who are paying for all the failing policies of this government. Enough is enough. Boris hasn’t got long before another election and if things don’t drastically improve he will go down as the biggest failed PM in history with Major and May.
April 14, 2022
Stop pandering to the minority and start serving the people of this country who are paying for all the failing policies of this government.
Words to govern by. Noise on Twitter is not the real world. If Twitter and pressure groups are ignores they will mostly go away.
April 14, 2022
NS.I suppose then we are the minority on this site.
April 14, 2022
And now we have the WHO wanting to take control of future pandemic decisions with the right to overrule democratically elected governments. What is the point of taking back control from the EU only to give power away to another unelected body? A review of all the treaties we have signed should be carried out and those not in our best interest revoked. What happened to the not binding future parliaments rule?
April 14, 2022
and the UN claiming the conflict in UN is getting too much attention because “they is white”
April 14, 2022
Conflict in Ukraine – sorry
April 14, 2022
Johnson gave WHO an additional £400 million to kick off with. A historical waster of our taxes. He does not care how it is spent as long as he grabs a headline.
April 14, 2022
The amount of money these people are costing the taxpayers is obscene.
Please can we start looking after our own people better?
With an infrastructure that is just about holding up , you cannot just keep adding to the demands being made on it. The same can be said for our public services.
The most important thing that has to be addressed is when people are accepted it is for one person with no rights for family or relatives to apply to come here on the back of their acceptance. These people we are told to justify them coming here have human rights. What about human rights for the people born in this country?
April 14, 2022
I agree about the cost – obscene. And the latest plan? Put them on a plane to Rwanda. Can you imagine how much that will cost? Madness. Or better – utter incompetence. Our next chance to show this government what we think of their priorities (party first, think about governing last) comes in May at the Council elections. Vote wisely!
April 14, 2022
The cost won’t be so bad, because the numbers of dinghies will reduce to a trickle if the prospect is a ticket to Rwanda. Then they will be back to smuggling themselves in the back of lorries hoping to get in without being detected.
April 14, 2022
Gary – vote wisely for whom? What are they offering to solve this problem?
April 14, 2022
Gary. Sadly no election in my area.
April 14, 2022
Today I found a one-way flight London-Kigali for £345, and one night at the Hope Hotel Kigali for $25/night. I am pretty sure that the Government can get much cheaper rates, if anything by using the RAF and some ‘mass’ booking rates. However I wonder whether the price of the flight can go much lower than £50/person and that of a night there lower than £5.
So assuming 10,000 illegal migrants are sent to Kigali, that’s £500k for the trip, then £50,000/day. How long will it take the HO to deal with these people? 100 days would cost £5 m. Obviously this does not cover whatever ‘aid’ will be given by the UK to Rwanda in exchange for ‘welcoming’ the illegals.
Looking at the Australian example, some of the remaining 225 illegals have been in detention in Manus and Nauru, some since 2007 at a cost of about AU$2 m/year per person.
Has Priti asked Rishi whether such a money is available?
Has any MP asked Priti whether she has asked Rishi?
April 14, 2022
Yes, but Sir John’s party are now indebted to the BBC over this.
Today, when the egregious failures of the Tories’ housing ministry – which led to nearly five hundred death trap buildings like Grenfell Tower – are being analysed, instead it splashes the headline “One-way ticket to Rwanda for some asylum seekers”
A party scraping the moral barrel for voters could never have asked for more.
April 14, 2022
Keep waving that virtue signalling banner NHL
Most of these buildings are under Labour local authority controls.
On eh ?
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
+many
April 14, 2022
Our infrastructure isn’t holding up. NHS overwhelmed (which is pretty much the everyday situation now), untreated sewerage discharged into rivers, shortage of power and food security, limited access to doctors, dentists, and the police not allowed to control protesters that cause chaos, or vandals that destroy public property.
The UK is NOT coping with it’s current population so mad King Boris invites a few more thousand with his generous array of benefits and next on the Boris’s wish list is an amnesty (he’ll have a good excuse ready and waiting).
April 14, 2022
I understand you are desperate to distract attention from the sleaze engulfing your government. I hope you understand it isn’t working. We see you, a massive majority wasted doing nothing useful for ordinary decent voters
April 14, 2022
Although sleaze was the very least of it and only impacted a small number of individuals.
What the government did was to promote fear and promote coercive control on a massive scale while they themselves did not believe any of it. Not just that it didn’t apply to them, but that it was not necessary, although they did not want this to be widely recognised.
April 14, 2022
Correct. The Media and Opposition are obsessing about Johnson’s lies to Parliament re parties but are ignoring the fact that he systematically lied to the British people for 2 years about the severity of the virus they had already identified as a Low Consequence Infectious Disease before the first lockdown was imposed.
April 14, 2022
About three hundred a day are dying as we write of this Low Consequence Infectious Disease, Donna.
April 14, 2022
Typically about 1890 people die in England & Wales every day.
April 14, 2022
+1, Donna. Not many people know that, alas. ‘Hidden in plain sight’ on the governmnet’s Covid web site since 20th March 2020.
April 14, 2022
Leon
Totally correct. Such a waste,and what really in the cold hard light of day have they achieved and exceeded peoples expectations?
April 14, 2022
Leon. It’s true. They have achieved nothing and got nowhere with Brexit. They’ve squandered the biggest majority and could have gone on to do so much good. Instead it feels like they are using the opportunity to destroy the UK. They’re doing a great job in that case and I must congratulate them all.
April 14, 2022
I don’t know if I agree with they ‘achieved nothing’. I didn’t agree with total lockdown but I was in a minority. I thought the most vulnerable should have been the ones shielded but we were told the NHS couldn’t look after the numbers that would get sick.
They managed to get a furlough scheme up and running very quickly, because people saved on the expense of not going to work and not having anywhere to go for weekend on end to spend money on the 80% more than covered their outgoings for the furlough period. It was even more generous with those on Universal Credit, immediately giving them an uplift.
The got SEISS up and running for all self-employed that paid tax on their previous years earnings. There was the Universal Credit safety net for those that didn’t.
They supported some of the businesses that were forced closed by Sage advice, the NHS advice, the union assistance, let’s not forget the government wanted to keep schools open. In fact the speed of the scheme ended up costing them big style because the banks didn’t do the checks, how did none trading companies who hadn’t paid tax in the UK for the previous 3 years claim more? But is the government really responsible for all the crooks in the UK that stole from this scheme – they seem to be admired for getting away with it, personally, I would pay a private agency and let them keep half or 75% of any money retrieved from tracking every single one of them down.
April 14, 2022
Some fair points there, a-tracy. Those measures did soften the blow. But in the end all that was achieved was mitigation of the damage the government’s own policy decisions were causing. And at the cost of stoking up inflation, as we now realise. How much better we would have done if, like Sweden, we had not locked down.
In WW2 the government kept a clear head and prioritised calm and reassurance of the public. In the Covid crisis it lost its head and gave in to the panic merchants.
April 14, 2022
Hat man but we were in a minority thinking the Swedish way was preferable. The teaching unions wanted to close for weeks and months on end. The hospital senior people were forcing Boris’ hand they said they didn’t have the staff to cope. Sage advisors, the UK scientists – indeed the world backed these lockdown plans, New Zealand and Australia were prized for going further for longer! Boris did hold firm this winter against them all, he was proved right there and the herd immunity now has worked, thousands of people have had covid since Christmas, they did the right thing ending the free frequent testing although there was lots of resistance.
April 14, 2022
FUS +1
April 14, 2022
Indeed. Tax at it’s highest ever. Health and public services at their worst. The books still not balanced and debt increasing. The clue is in the spending side of the equation. Don’t spend more that you receive. Lots of clues where to look for those cuts. Hs2, foreign aid, Eu aid, foreign give aways, civil servant numbers, Council numbers, net zero nonsense, mass immigration from Hong Kong (3million), Syria, Afghanistan, Boat people plus 700,000 every year. Then tell us to use less power and worry about our CO2 footprint whilst slyly taxing us on our electric bills to pay for it. You eco loons have to go and ………..Party!
April 14, 2022
Well Leon, you will have to wait until the next general election to see if you are right.
April 14, 2022
Yes…let’s stop it.
Gosh can it have really been that cruel? I mean our govt is the most caring, sharing ( well, with other people’s things but never mind) govt ever….surely?
Why our govts have given EVERYTHING away over the years.
That’s kindness surely?
**** 4 star kindness and it don’t come cheap! 5 MILLION per day!!
So kind.
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
Not at all kind to the British people, though.
April 14, 2022
In 2020/21 the UK government is expected to spend approximately 212 billion British pounds on benefits, an increase of over 20 million pounds when compared with the previous year.1 Apr 2022 – source statista
April 14, 2022
+1
Yes…it must add up!
But where on earth do they think it will end?
The share of space, food, water…everything.. has to be finite.
Do islands eventually sink under the weight of trillions?
April 14, 2022
+1
Lol
I was hoping to imply just that via ( obviously unsuccessful ) sarcasm!!😳
But I totally agree with you!
April 14, 2022
Spot On
April 14, 2022
I was glad to see your post puts responsibility for the current shambles where it lies, Sir John, fair and square with the legal profession and its chicanery. Last December the Court of Appeal ruled that if a migrant facilitator (= people-trafficker) knew that migrants intended to enter the country by being brought ashore by UK Border Force, no offence was committed. It would only be an offence if the migrants had ‘intended’ to land on a seashore. This ruling opens the floodgates, since the intention-to-be-brought-ashore defence is now available to all incomers, relying on the marine taxi service provided by the UK Border Farce.
April 14, 2022
It all seem to be hot air – no serious determination to stop it. I will believe the Government is serious only when I see action. This is not a government that can be judges by what ministers say. Sunak claims to be a tax cutter for example! If it was made very clear they would never be allowed to stay they would stop coming – it is as simple at that. But as these economic migrants know that nearly all will be allowed to stay and will be helped they keep coming. Another nice tax payer funded industry for lawyers, hotels, bureaucrats and other service providers. Rather like the net zero insanity and “renewables”.
April 14, 2022
I just can’t see that it can be that difficult with an 80 seat majority. If they can lock us up and carry on partying, they can surely keep the unwanted out.
April 14, 2022
This is very concerning –
Dr. Tess Lawrie reports on the sham of a “public participation process” organised by the WHO this week and expresses concern that “the WHO now intends to take full control over every member nation via this pandemic treaty”
The UN and the WHO have become a threat. Our membership must be reviewed. China’s control of the WHO cannot be allowed to influence public health policy in the UK. That would intolerable for everyone. No UK government would survive if they dared to appease the totalitarian Chinese government by locking down again or mandating
April 14, 2022
The virus was never the real threat, the World Health Organisation is the real threat as enablers of those that wish to implement global “health” passports. These passports would soon morph into social credit passports providing rich and powerful with total control over the individual.
The Shanghai lock-down is a taste of things to come if people allow their governments to get away with it.
April 14, 2022
YCiAM = there is a further lockdown in the pipeline. Just wait and see.
April 14, 2022
+many
100% agree.
April 14, 2022
But for how much longer can she see that this can not continue…and then allow it to continue?
As long as governments have been agreeing that crime, healthcare, education can not continue in their current form?
And everything just gets worse and worse and worse.
And no one can say anything about the dire situation(s) because of….
Vested interests, corruption, greed, stupidity.
Hard to sweep ££££££££££5 million a day under the carpet and hand us the bill!
April 14, 2022
I’ve given up on this Government.
The worst in my lifetime, that’s for sure.
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
I wonder if politicians have even the slightest glimmering as to the damage they have done?
And I have no interest in good intentions.
I just want a semblance of my life back.
April 14, 2022
I believe our elite politicians actually know the harm they cause and don’t care….the people of the UK aren’t on their horizon
April 14, 2022
Positive feedback for once. The DT reports plans for the army to be involved, take people to Rwanda, stop the use of expensive hotels etc. No doubt our free handout society the goal, maybe Rwanda will make them think differently.
Excellent and full support. Has Johnson etc got the courage to weather the blizzard of objections, Whipping his own side and take on the inevitable pushback from the unelected HOL. When will you defenestrate them. It’s about time,?
If it works just the boost you need. If like Brexit more of BJs hubris you are further in trouble.
One question where is the legislation to stop lawyers interfering in removals? This is another aspect of out attraction. Migrants know that despite your bluster you are powerless. Get Rwanda to accept them as well.
April 14, 2022
Nig1. And how much will that cost us? Most of them have mobile phones. It’s not beyond the realms of possibilities to suss out where they come from and send them back. Do these people enter all these European countris without identities? When we were residents of Spain we had to carry an ID card at all times. How come they’re so special? There will come a time with tge numbers coming where this country really will collapse under the strain. It won’t affect the wealthy, just us plebs.
April 14, 2022
Repeal, or substantially amend the Human Rights Act which gives the Judiciary and Courts the ability to impose their interpretation of asylum law on us. Resile from the ECHR for the same reason.
But the Government doesn’t want to. And Parliament won’t let them.
And THAT’s the real problem.
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
Some ideas:
(1) Each day, the Home Secretary takes the podium at No 10 – booster-box needed – and reports on the previous day’s operations in the Channel AND reports the number of illegal immigrants/economic chancers returned to either France or their countries of origin. This will concentrate her mind.
(2) Those given permission to stay receive nothing other than an NI number. Nothing more!
(3) Welfare of all forms is denied to those who are not British citizens.
(4) Those being naturalised – whatever their route – go onto a special Welfare scheme. Essentially, this would mean that they could only draw down on a proportion of what they have paid-in. The balance would be be used to buy their pension.
Final point: I am not prepared to become a minority in my own country.
April 14, 2022
That ship has sailed.
April 14, 2022
Some good policies there, SW. Come and stand as a candidate in Wokingham, I think you’d get my vote!
April 14, 2022
One other thing: may I thank you for your light-touch moderation on this site. Guido, Mail Online and ConHome would be having kittens right now.
April 14, 2022
The Rwandan proposal is likely no more than an attempt by the govt to win back votes ahead of the next general election.
It will be interesting to see how many are actually sent to Rwanda and how many remain in the UK.
What will happen to the thousands already enjoying our hospitality in luxury hotels ?
If as already being claimed in some newspapers, human rights lawyers are ready to upset these proposals, is the govt ready to make our laws watertight so there can be no challenges.
I have long stopped believing in anything this govt claims.
April 14, 2022
Mayor. It will be more interesting to see how much it will cost us.
April 14, 2022
Many faced with having to go to Ruanda with either not attempt to come or (if here already) might well choose to return to whence they came.
April 14, 2022
Too many ‘woke’ plus too many ‘lefty politicians’ assisted by anti-British (or perhaps that’s anti-English) lawyers who will do anything to chase their goal of turning the (dis)UK into a multi-cultural hell-hole. They’re well on the way to success.
April 14, 2022
Surely the simple solution to all of this is to simply not allow entry to anyone who does not have the correct paperwork.
The correct paperwork should be available at a number of UK offices (embassies) situated around the World, with an orderly programme for those who are genuine refugees, or for those applying for a work permit.
Anyone who actually lands here without the correct paperwork either gets sent immediately (same day) back to their Country of origin, or are transferred to a proper refugee camp that we are funding abroad, where they can then wait their turn in making an application. (choice is theirs)
We simply must stop holding people who have no right of entry, in this Country, and in limbo for months/years, because that is just plain stupid.
April 14, 2022
Ref the above.
Everything already in place, so no additional costs required, other than chartering a plane to fly illegals out.
Goes without saying that illegals should be kept in secure accommodation for the few hours they will spend in the UK waiting for a flight.
You perhaps may need legislation to stop the crass money tree system, which questionable lawyers constantly use and take advantage of, for extending dubious claims.
Simple Policy, no paperwork no Lawyers.
Keep it simple clear and concise.
They already have a legal route and process if they want to come here, although perhaps that system needs to be rather more efficient than at present.
April 14, 2022
Just been listening to the lunchtime news.
WHY, WHY, WHY are we going to pay to House, feed and look after illegal people who we send abroad, whilst their applications are being processed, why can they not look after themselves, they seem to have enough money to pay criminals to cross the Channel!!!
Has this Government lost all of what very little Common-sense they had left !
The insane are really now in charge of the asylum system.
April 14, 2022
You’re describing what happens in every other country in the world
April 14, 2022
Off topic, but I would appreciate Sir John’s comments on the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty and whether the British Government intends transferring control of our “democracy” to the WHO?
The WHO is proposing a global pandemic agreement that would give it undemocratic rights over every participating nation and its citizens. Put simply, in the event of a ‘pandemic’, the WHO’s constitution would replace every country’s constitution. Whether your country’s elected government would agree or not, the WHO could impose lockdowns, testing regimes, enforce medical interventions, dictate all public health practice, and much more.
Is the Government intending to transfer these powers to the WHO?
April 14, 2022
YES!
Exactly what I was thinking when I read Dom’s comment.
Please JR …could you explain what it means?
Is it as bad as it seems?
Presumably it would affect MPs’ families too?
April 14, 2022
Thank you Donna (and others) for pursuing the question of the WHO and it’s Pandemic Treaty.
April 14, 2022
I would like to know the answer to that too Donna
April 14, 2022
DONNA – The Globalist UK establishment WILL sign up to it.
April 14, 2022
Yes, of course it’s intending to do that, Donna. Then they can wash their hands and blame someone else for the catastrophic policy failure (public health, economy, education) next time it’s tried.
April 14, 2022
GP’s on a 3 day week. Labour’s NHS and its entire bottomless pit of a public sectpr has become a grifters paradise under the useless Tories. The unionised public sector and the unions can now demand money and favours (RMT) from the weak Tories and they appease to avoid conflict or bad press headlines.
We have Labour in power and Labour in opposition.
April 14, 2022
Dom, some GPs have 6000 to 10000 patients allocated to them. For others under 500 the whole system is paid wrong. It is the people who have 1 GP for 6000 that are the ones getting the short end.
April 14, 2022
Full offshoring of all asylum claims would work. Yes there would be ‘high’ initial costs but they would gradually reduce to little once the migrants start realising that paying people smugglers is a waste of money quite literally. But the one thing this government does not have is that old fashioned quality – guts. It will surely drag the procedure out and cave to the pressures already starting to emanate from the usual suspects such as the House of Lords, the Church and the mainstream media.
April 14, 2022
MPC
Unfortunately for the UK taxpayer the Government is proposing to pay for housing, food, and welfare whilst applicants who have been deported are in foreign lands, awaiting for their application to be assessed.
Yes I know it’s crazy, but that is what our Governments tend to do.
They waste money on an industrial scale, putting forward the most complicated, expensive and lengthy processes, when a simple solution stares them in the face.
Madness and clueless, difficult to believe But just look at history for confirmation, they throw money away like confetti at a wedding, where couples are so ill matched, that everyone else knows a divorce is not far away.
April 14, 2022
This is what I suggested this morning but my post was deleted.
April 14, 2022
Well if the problem is the House of Lords, be more frank about it. Publish daily the numbers just as we have suffered the covid statistics. At the same time the total cost, not just hotels, but RNLI and Border Force, storage costs for impounded RIBs. As there is a limit to 4 star hotels, what happens to the young men when they are all full. A head of steam amongst the electorate would leave the Lords floundering
April 14, 2022
And which lords are bringing the amendments, I wonder, and who or what are they lobbying for?
April 14, 2022
It seems to me that legal and illegal migrants are treated differently and in favour of illegals, which is unfair. Tales of legal spouses struggling to enter abound, but illegals arrive and they’re okay.
The rule has to be fair. If anyone just turns up, no papers in a dinghy or in a lorry then they are not welcome. Britain is at the end of the route from the countries that most illegals have come from. So they are not genuine refugees, and why are so many lone young/youngish men? That’s not a refugee, that’s either a selfish man, or someone happy to leave his family behind (and send for them later?)
As an island, a genuine refugee arriving in the night is impossible, as our neighbours are safe countries. So an illegal must not be welcomed…The idea of an offshore application is a good idea, but I think there has to be honesty in the application… a family applies together, not just the male and send for the rest later…
As you say, it’s the lawyers trying to make money that are the problem. They’d let in a whole continent if it means they make money. So the law needs to be clear, illegal entry is not welcome, and must top their ‘human rights’.
The rest of the UK have rights too. The right to not be invaded daily, the right to choose who joins our country, the right to agree to a sensible number of immigrants. Not a daily flood of who knows who.
Firm, but fair and realistic!
April 14, 2022
Clearly Boris and others don’t want to stop the illegal immigration. Had they wanted to the Royal Navy would have been deployed to replace the Border Farce who have simply encouraged it, whilst Australia managed it and provided a good example to follow. Boris and others are clearly supportive of the globalist policies that require life as we knew it to be destroyed in subservience to their truly evil intent. What better way to do that than flood our country with illegal, mostly Muslim, immigrants.
Time for a true British government which will serve us as it was meant to and enforce our law on those already here who do not share our values..
April 14, 2022
DavidJ. Yes I agree. It is obvious on many fronts that Mr and Mrs Boris Johnson are intent on supporting the globalist policies that require our country, as we knew it, to be destroyed.
April 14, 2022
Australia – Intercept and take to 3rd country before they land for further processing before return to original country
UK – Let them land, process them and identify a few for potential transport to a 3rd country…outcome unknown
April 14, 2022
Let us also remember that none of the illegals crossing the Channel are genuine asylum seekers. UN regulations require them to apply for asylum in the first safe country that they enter. Surely other EU countries they have crossed fulfil that requirement?
April 14, 2022
UN regulations require no such thing
April 14, 2022
It must be dreadful in France.
April 14, 2022
nice places, shame about those who live there.
April 14, 2022
Peter. How come nobody takes the French to court?
April 14, 2022
Maybe not implicit in UN convention but under European law, the Dublin Regulation, requires that asylum seekers have their asylum claim registered in the first country they arrive in, and that the decision of the first EU country they apply in is the final decision in all EU countries
April 14, 2022
Simply incorrect, David.
April 14, 2022
Correct
April 14, 2022
David J – the UN and the EU are corrupt globalist organisations.
April 14, 2022
Its obvious we ( royal we) need to find a way to neutralise the “Lords” by
1 Thinning them out as there are far too many.
2 Removing a lot of their power ( it must be solely “advice “ they can push forward). They are totally unelected so they have no mandate.
I believe their honour should be for a fixed time , then they become Grandee’s instead of Lords and leave the house. We need to have a way of “refreshing “ the mind set.
April 14, 2022
I thought that the royal “We” meant “I” as in “We are not amused”, not “You” as in “You need to find a way to neutralise the Lords” or have I missed something?
April 14, 2022
The highly anticipated move from the European Convention of Human Rights to our own new Bill of Rights is long overdue. It beggars belief that we hear so little about something so important, that (in theory) would enable us to protect fundamental human rights but allow us to better control who can stay here and balance our own rights against those of illegal migrants. Where is the Bill in its development, Patel & Raab say nothing?
April 14, 2022
MikeP. I did wonder whether Raab might be better than other Conservative Party politicians.
Perhaps he is simply silenced and pushed out by the useless, or evil, ones in control.
April 14, 2022
I hope he is applying himself to preparing reforming legislation which Buckland wouldn’t do. A very stiff task up against the House of Lords, the Judges, the House of Commons, the Civil Service, and the media, to say nothing of all those meddling academics and institutions. Better to keep his head down while he is doing that.
April 14, 2022
On BBC this morning, I saw a human rights activist being interviewed in his home, decrying the system to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda.
What I didn’t see were crowds of asylum seekers he has welcomed into his own home.
April 14, 2022
Renters in bidding battle as landlords exit market. Buy-to-let investors are selling up amid high property prices, creating a shortage of rental homes I see.
Well what did this government expect when landlords are taxed on income they have not even made (that idiot Osborne but retained by Hammond and Sunak) then we have CGT at 28% on non real gains, then the endless regulatory attacks on them, restricted charging for new leases, deposit protections, OTT health and safety and the appalling court system that means they can lose well 0ver a years end before they can evict non paying tenants.
April 14, 2022
The only real solution is more flats and houses or rather fewer people. The government’s evil regulatory & fiscal attacks on landlords and thus indirectly on tenants are hugely counterproductive.
April 14, 2022
The Council round here emailed yesterday that Landlords can have a 3K grant to insulate each property.
I signed up for their Landlord emails ( though I’m not one ) and those emails are quite interesting.
I’m working on a cunning plan to move out, insulate ,then move back in, or alternatively freeze to death thereby as per your email enabling more flats and fewer people.
April 14, 2022
They will have so much red tape round it and doubtless only approved contractors (who will charge double the going rate) that it will not be worth the hassle! That is governments usual arrangement.
April 14, 2022
Hey guess what my sharing, caring council has a grant for tenants at risk of eviction.
Don’t worry you will get your money, money, money Mr LL.
See if your council has a Landlords email.
Hopefully there will be no need for your
“real solution “
April 14, 2022
The solution seems to have been found, our council secured more than £1.24million in Government funding and was working with a developer on the construction of 100 new mixed-tenure homes with Equans UK & Ireland (who seem to be French?) providing a mix of affordable rents, shared ownership, open market sale options for residents. Actually, its not like our Town needs any more of its share of this type of housing, there are other areas in the County that don’t have their correct and fair share at all.
April 14, 2022
Your first paragraph reads like a parody of actual events. This government has done nothing to discourage illegal migration – in fact quite the opposite. They have acted in ways which have encouraged it and the results are clear. This government lacks any credibility, its leadership is totally untrustworthy and the worst in my lifetime. How you can continue to support it is a mystery.
April 14, 2022
Funny how this Government can force through draconian laws to lock us in our homes and force a vaccine on us that doesn’t work but can’t stop illegal immigration. I don’t believe for one minute that this invasion can’t be stopped. It’s far too coordinated. Why is it a problem now but wasn’t in the past? It can’t be too difficult to infiltrate the gangs to put a stop to it but Western governments working for a higher power have been ordered to destroy our society.
April 14, 2022
Christine. +1
April 14, 2022
The previous May government signed the UN Migration Treaty which commits the UK to recognize economic migrants as if they are refugees fleeing persecution and to assist them. This government is continuing this policy and it has no intention of repudiating the treaty.
The WHO is currently consulting on it’s power grab to control all health policy and national decisions will not be allowed. What’s the betting that the globalists in the government will sign this too?
April 14, 2022
Stred. +1
April 14, 2022
At that time I wasn’t aware of all the global powers working away behind the scenes.
April 14, 2022
Cameron,, May and Boris wanted to keep us in the EU….thats over a decade of Tory leadership against the wishes of the people
April 14, 2022
There are three types of people in government’s.
Those that make it happen.
Those that want it to happen.
Those that wonder what the #### happened.
April 14, 2022
From our local paper last week:
“Entire hotel booked for asylum seekers”
“The Holiday Inn hotel in Maidenhead is set to be used to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims to take sanctuary in the UK are processed.
The Royal Borough has confirmed that the venue, in Manor Lane, has been booked by the Home Office for the ‘foreseeable future’.”
April 14, 2022
Dennis
‘… while their claims to take sanctuary in the UK are processed’
I think you mean fake sanctuary
Fixed that for you 🙂
April 14, 2022
I merely quote the newspaper article.
April 14, 2022
This has been going on throughout the country. A guess of around a couple of hundred might not be too far out. One of them being where many a personal family birthday, anniversary, Sunday Lunch took place only a few years ago plus others in the same area. The Littleboats.org website has been making a list of hotels being used or have been used in the UK. They title it the Map of Shame.
April
Dennis
Going on all over the Country, now getting more difficult and expensive to book a hotel room for a UK Citizen. Especially hotels near to Airports and Ports for an overnight stop, if wishing to catch an early Flight or Ferry the next day.
Maidenhead just down the road from Heathrow, hence the reason !.
I wonder what rates the Government are paying ?
Worth a Question JR.
We know its costing well over £5 million a day, or rather was a few months ago
April 14, 2022
NOBODY under a certain age listens to Radio 4 or reads newspapers.
Get 1984 and Brave New World on Netflix or similar.
Conflation is what’s happening today.
eg , conflating sympathy and understanding with total change.
Years ago a certain type of middle class mother used to say to their offsprogs
when they parked them somewhere
“Say thank you for having me ”
Now it’s endemic with every submissive interviewee.
Childlike words are now used by adults
eg “scary”
Comedy and black humour are very, very powerful.
Just because something is legal doesn’t make it right.
April 14, 2022
Boris is just not trying to sort out the illegal immigration problem that has been going on for too long now. Neither has he sorted out the NI problem or many other Brexit issues. He doesn’t seem to be bothered about the huge cost that most people will have to pay for energy, food, clothing and other everyday items. I don’t believe he was ever a committed Brexiteer. It was the only option to further his career. And as for ‘net zero’, well! And still a majority of Conservative MPs support him. Boris really doesn’t care.
April 14, 2022
All applicants should apply to our embassies abroad with whatever documentation they have. They should be interviewed in depth to ascertain whether they fall into any of the categories we need and basically whether they are true refugees , potential terrorists, or economic migrants. If successful they should be furnished with documentation and flown to the UK for integration. Any arriving by illegal means should immediately be turned around and shipped back. The law should be written to facilitate this, ending the legal bonanza that has pertained for years. With a Parliament full of lawyers there is fat chance of this happening. I fear.
April 14, 2022
I’m curious. Why do the Conservative MP’s thinking they have a job? Do they ever stop to think why people gave them such a majority? It was to tackle open borders and immigration. It was to get Brexit done. It was to take advantage of Brexit. It was for a thriving economy with lower taxes and better public services. It was to create real long lasting jobs. It was about making people’s lives better in the run down areas. Instead we find the opposite. For God’s sake get your act together as a party and start thinking about the people who are paying for the mess you are all creating. This is NOT what we voted for and not what the majority of the country wanted or expected. I hasten to add this is not a personal attack.
April 14, 2022
Fedupsoutherner. Agreed 100%
April 14, 2022
+1
April 14, 2022
FUS – They are ALL the same. Trust and believe non of them. Do you think JR does not know what is really going on? If he does not, he is very naive.
April 14, 2022
need some “tough love”
April 14, 2022
Hardly Rocket science – Tell the Home secretary to try harder and show her mettle.
April 14, 2022
The right of asylum to be simply and automatically denied unless the claimant can prove they travelled to the UK from a country in which they could not be expected to claim asylum. Obviously, France, etc., would all be countries in which they would normally be expected to claim. Once word of this swift denial and expulsion gets around, most will seek another economical-migrant harbour allowing the resources to be given to true refugees and asylum seekers.
April 14, 2022
These people have no right to be in France as it stands, and have made crystal clear that they do not want to be there either.
Why should France accept them, nay, compel them to lodge proceedings to stay there?
April 14, 2022
John, you say :
‘The lawyers and courts have made it difficult for the government to enforce the law against illegal migrants’, then when contested you say
‘Reply The problem is the Lords!’
Could you please elaborate so we all understand exactly where the issues lie and why we have to continue to accept these Channel Crossing immigrants and the huge expense in keeping them.
Does it lie in the Human Rights Act or the UN’s Global Migration Compact that Theresa May signed?
Reply Muddling two issues. Getting legislation through has been no problem in the Commons but is a problem in the Lords.
April 14, 2022
From what I heard two nights ago in the middle of the night the RAF is dispersing its fighter aircraft around the country in case of a surprise attack. This would be a sensible move, but we are governed by traitors whose loyalty (if it can be called that) is not to us.
April 14, 2022
‘Your thoughts on how Ministers can get the system to deliver would be interesting.’
Get Viktor Orban on the case.
April 14, 2022
Hungary has no beaches.
A great load of good Orban would be here.
April 14, 2022
And the pushback and outage has started. It must be resisted at all costs. This is a test you cannot fail. If you do what’s the purpose of government? Let anarchy rule instead as I guess, it sort of does in the Civil Service.
April 14, 2022
On the News at mid day there was reference to ‘public outrage’ at Boris s plan for economic migrants.
Not on this site, or any other blogs. Ive read. Public ‘approval’ is more like it.
Truth is, the majority of the public have just had enough.
April 14, 2022
When you showed us the Government’s statement on the Borders Bill last July I commented: –
”
Some few comments for the Home Secretary’s attention on the Government’s statement were all I could manage before becoming too annoyed to continue reading such disingenuous tosh. These were: –
If we “Continue to resettle genuine refugees …” how many will that be? Eligibility could easily be measured in billions. Why does the U.K. want to resettle ”…more than any other
country in Europe “?
Why do we opt only to ”Deter illegal entry into the UK …”? How about stopping it instead or will the flotilla of small boats be unending?
”Removing from the UK those with no right to be here” has been a feature of the rules for years – and has been typically unenforced. Just discard this lie to avoid engendering disappointment please.
”Continue to offer refugee family reunion …” – yes, a clear message: arrive illegally but your family follows with full blessings from the authorities.
”Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children …” – yes make provision for them, for are they not clients of people smugglers too and so to be encouraged? Do their families follow under the reunion scheme?
”Improve support for refugees to help them build their life in the UK ..” – commendable, and we could all do with some of that thanks chum.
”..a new temporary protection status ..” so we can be sure of extending a warm official welcome to those who travel through safe country after safe country and/or omit to claim asylum until they consider it advantages them to do so.”
I would say start with a replacement Home Secretary who can run the home Office, not be run by it. Plenty of other countries, Australia for one, are in control of their borders so why is it so far beyond the powers of the U.K.?
April 14, 2022
Link for those who would like to your July 2021 diary on the Borders Bill – https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/07/21/yesterday-the-borders-bill-passed-the-commons/
Reply Yes, and please note I reproduced the governments statement without giving my own view.
April 14, 2022
Yes, understood. Sorry, I might have made that clear in my comment although it was clear in your original post from last year.
April 14, 2022
There is one word in that Bill that the incomers have no intention of doing, integrate! They ones already here have not integrated!
April 14, 2022
Last weekend somebody flew a banner over a football match saying ‘British to be ethnic minority by 2066’ and there was an outcry, not that the statement was wrong but that anybody dared to point it out. I am currently watching a discussion about the Rwanda scheme on GB News, where various spokespeople are thundering about how inhumane this is to the poor economic migrants, and Labour MPs are saying that the scheme is ‘unethical and extortionate’. Rather like deliberately placing yourself in danger in the Channel and compelling your unwilling ‘host’ to ‘rescue’ you then. But it will be difficult to make progress while all discussion revolves around ‘desperate’ migrants and ‘wicked’ traffickers and there is a mealy-mouthed refusal to recognise the right of the British people to resist replacement that serves the objectives of the WEF.
April 14, 2022
They come here because the UK is seen as “The Land of Milk & Honey”. Stop handing out milk & honey, and they’ll stop coming…
April 14, 2022
Dave, they tried that and put people in barracks that the army personnel no longer used and “A cross-party group of parliamentarians is calling on the government to end its use of controversial barracks accommodation for people seeking asylum”. In France they keep them in tents in dirt and under underpasses in Paris and office blocks with one toilet between 50 but the UK oh no, we have to treat them with priority over UK homeless, ex-service personnel, and people with mental health problems.
April 14, 2022
well it is, except for those born here.
April 14, 2022
What a joke. The government has all the powers it requires to stop illegal immigration. What it lacks is the desire to do so.
April 14, 2022
Does it though Alan? An inspection by two independent watchdogs described parts of the barracks as “filthy” and “decrepit”, highlighting “fundamental failures” in housing asylum seekers there. Six of those previously housed there won a legal challenge against the Government as a High Court judge ruled their accommodation was inadequate. The Home Office has insisted “significant improvements” have since been made and claimed it would be an “insult” to suggest the site is not fit for asylum seekers as it had been previously used to house military personnel.”
Now these men mainly in the barracks must have some skills surely? Why aren’t they put to task fixing the barracks up, I’m sure there would be donations of paint, I don’t understand why they would be filthy, can’t these people clean up after themselves. Who comes around cleaning up and painting our homes for us. Is there no joiner, glazier, plumbers amongst them? Are they just all totally incapable of anything?
April 14, 2022
Correct – It has the power mid channel to assist any vessel in difficulty to be returned to the save harbour of France its place of origin
April 14, 2022
The air ticket to Rwanda sounds like a good plan which deserves support from all sides. Toughening up the law also sounds right, but I wonder why that encounters opposition.
April 14, 2022
It should be an air ticket to France
April 14, 2022
How about threatening the French with every boat that arrives here, they lose a fishing licence. That might shake them up.
April 14, 2022
I agree with your suggestion Dorothy, that would be my first reply to Macron .
He is going to be re-elected as he’s the puppy of the World Order.
April 14, 2022
The French don’t go in for mass postal voting.
April 14, 2022
Excellent idea
April 14, 2022
Do you not remember Operation Stack over no more than a couple of fishing boats and a few hundred metres of inshore water, Dorothy?
That went well, didn’t it?
April 14, 2022
The larger seaworthy vessels which we will shortly be seeing should be towed back to France to assist the French who say they are doing their utmost to prevent these crossings.
Those illegal migrants who need to be brought ashore to the UK, the majority of whom are young men of fighting age with no ID, should be securely detained and deported. They should not be encouraged by putting them up in 4 star hotels, given £40/week pocket money and allowed to freely roam our streets.
I don’t believe the Government’s idea for an asylum seekers processing centre in Rwanda is in anyway serious. It’s just a ploy to gain votes at the May elections.
The planned “refugee” centre for North Yorkshire where the illegal migrants “can come and go freely” is simply the Government hoping that they can reduce the £4.7m/day hotel accommodation and pocket money costs by encouraging the illegal migrants to abscond quicker into their communities.
April 14, 2022
Watch the electorate fall for it, pumped up with Johnson the great war hero shows.
I’m sure there will be lots of speeches and a few videos showing people being deported.
April 14, 2022
100% Richard!
April 14, 2022
If the French wont except the return of ‘their’ refugees/illegal immigrants then we should sanction them and call them out at the UN
April 14, 2022
Glen Cullen :
The UN want as many illegal migrants in the UK as possible!
April 14, 2022
Richard
I said much the same in my post this morning, but it was deleted. Glad you got the message through.
April 14, 2022
How many years overdue is this policy?
However, this Government STILL doesn’t get it regarding immigration. The more people you let in, the more Schools, Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, Teachers, Houses, Water and Electrical output you need. Not to mention various other infrastructure improvements to cope with the numbers.
I’m not anti immigration but I do believe in CONTROL and LIMITS. Both of which this Government and the opposition still doesn’t grasp.
The policy today must not be allowed to fall due to the resistance by Labour, Human Rights Lawyers and various other Do-gooders, whom don’t seem to understand that you cannot have a free-for-all immigration policy for evermore.
It is also not right that many in this country are severely struggling financially during the cost of living crisis. Whilst £5 million per day is lavished on illegal economic migrants whom have no right to be here. They have no financial worries, as all their expenses (accommodation, meals) are covered by us.
It really isn’t on.
April 14, 2022
You should see some of the pictures on Google – Rwanda looks like a lovely place…
April 14, 2022
How diverse is it?
I’m not altogether too sure why the Rwandan people should take this on anyway.
Isn’t it just covering up the incompetence here, shuffling a few deck chairs as well.
The results, given the new sympathetic culture Patel wants to usher in at the HO, will likely end up being the same anyway.
Only this time they’ll arrive with legal documentation to do so.
I can’t see numbers being curtailed at all. This will be layered on top of those already the govt. boast of resettling more than other European countries.
April 14, 2022
Is there a majority for these changes in the Houses of Parliament? How do Labour and the Lib Dems, SNP vote on this change? Couldn’t you just have a referendum on it and let the public vote if the Lords are thwarting you and going against what your government believes is what the majority wants, isn’t that what the Swiss do?
Things need to change in this Country.
This government does more than other Countries in Jordan, sending money to help the displaced people from the Ukraine in more nearby Countries. Charity aid and money flows out of the UK and we get no thanks for it and no recognition for it. Why doesn’t your government tell the truth, loud and proud about what this all costs us?
April 14, 2022
London, 14 April – A systematic review of climate trends and observational data by an eminent climate scientist has found no evidence to support the claim of a climate crisis.
April 14, 2022
How comes that if you got such good news you did not give the proper references of what must be a very nice piece of work?
Or is it because it is some old stuff published 15/06/2020 about a survey of climate in 2019.
April 14, 2022
I’ll tell you why I didn’t provide the link to this very RECENTLY published document — Our host always deletes anything with a link that does not fit in with the list of approved sources.
About the author
Ole Humlum is former Professor of Physical Geography at the University Centre in Svalbard, Norway, and Emeritus Professor of Physical Geography, University of Oslo, Norway. You should be able to find the document from this.
Censorship is getting worse when data provided by experts is kept out of sight deliberately.
April 14, 2022
What’s changed?
April 14, 2022
The degree of censorship — it’s now all encompassing
April 14, 2022
Sir John,
Abolition or reform of the House of Lords would be a good place to start.
If reform is the option then it should be elected on a proportional representation system just as we did with the European Parliament.
April 14, 2022
Johnson has said in the past that he sees no problem with immigration (rather like Jeremy Corbyn), and that all illegal immigrants should be given an amnesty and become legal.
That’s all we need to know when Johnson speaks about immigration.
If the government really wanted to stop immigration, they could do it, but they don’t want to do it.
Australia really does want to stop immigration, so their system works.
If someone turns up here with no documentation, they should never be able to access any health, education or other benefits.
April 14, 2022
The issue of people pitching up here by any means and trafficking gangs is very old indeed.
I would have thought by now given all the experience our govt and its departments (not least intelligence agencies and law enforcement) have on this that it would be a field of expertise.
If it is called ‘illegal’ entry then it is illegal and all bets are off for passing it off as anything else.
That becomes even more pertinent considering these people have already reached a place of safety and coming here is just a matter of choice not necessity.
Johnson is shown in a clip from a couple of years ago warning people that if they came here illegally they would be returned.
Patel claimed the boat crossings would be a rare event by spring, this being spring of 2020 I believe, but I’ll be generous and say 2021.
If as they claim their hands are tied, or it takes years to battle the legal profession who make huge sums of money out of all this, then they should not make such statements.
Openly misleading the public should come with consequences.
April 14, 2022
The government should long ago have moved illegal immigrants to an offshore location for processing. They are apparently trying to do this now.
This should save many lives.
Those opposing this idea show a callous and scary disregard for human life.
April 14, 2022
Well I’m not going to say thank you Priti. This could have been done twenty thousand illegals ago!
April 14, 2022
If you want to deflect from a current difficult just tell everyone a bigger story…simple – partygate no longer in the news
April 14, 2022
How about a bit of positive news fro
m a consortium of european countries who have decided to shed themselves of Russian gas dependency. Plan A is for Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Poland under an umbrella called Eustream, to industrially produce Hydrogen and convert their countries gas needs to it.
My question is where are we on such a project for the UK.
April 14, 2022
agricola :
Hydrogen has a low energy density, is expensive to produce because it is so reactive and because of its physical properties, including its small molecular size, is very expensive and difficult to safely store and distribute.
DT 12/04/2022 :
“Energy bills to rise in 2025 to pay for unproven hydrogen gas
Experts warn that it is unlikely to be a large-scale solution to decarbonising heating because of high costs as neighbourhood trials planned.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/04/12/energy-bills-rise-2025-pay-unproven-hydrogen-gas/
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/
A better solution is to research into producing green hydrocarbons which are liquid at room temperatures.
Even green methane (natural gas) is a better solution than green hydrogen. It doesn’t matter if the hydrocarbon contains carbon producing CO2 on combustion if the hydrocarbon is produced by extracting CO2 from the air.
April 14, 2022
Is Border Force now ‘null and void’ as a seaborne organisation…..its tasking being replaced by the Royal Navy
April 14, 2022
It seems that Border Farce hasn’t the capacity for the taxi service that the Government anticipates providing in the Summer. At last a use for those plane-less aircraft carriers. We keep getting told by some that the ‘law of the sea’ requires us to ‘rescue’ those in difficulty, but does it oblige us to finance a capacity to service any number deliberately placing themselves at risk, no matter what that number is?
April 14, 2022
Under the law of the sea you’re obliged to render assistance to those in difficulty and recue any survivors, bringing them to a safe harbour for aid…..it doesn’t say a safe harbour of their choice or your home port – so we can return them to France
April 14, 2022
I see the dead cat (most likely a lion or a leopard) has been firmly launched in the direction of the dining room table.
April 14, 2022
“Creating new legal and safe routes would be a constructive rather than destructive deterrent. It would give people a chance to make their case and to think again about crossing the Channel. It would send the message that Britain is firm and fair, realistic and compassionate.”
Not my words, but those of David Davis.
April 14, 2022
….. and those whose cases were dismissed would head straight for the nearest people smuggler and arrive in a Border Farce/Royal Navy taxi under a different identity.
April 14, 2022
What would you fo faced with up to 1000 a day Peter?
April 14, 2022
Sir John.
Your Party, led by Boris Johnson, won a huge majority under the slogan ‘Get Brexit Done’.
The illegal immigration from ‘war torn France’ is just one example of many, of how Boris Johnson has failed abysmally, even in that policy!
I noted a few months ago that you changed your slogan for this diary. It was ‘Speaking for England’ I believe. Now it is ‘For FREEDOM and PROSPERITY’ !
Freedom? Under B.J.’s ridiculous Lock Downs?
Prosperity? Under B.J.’s crazy Carbon Neutral policies?
My appreciation of irony has worn rather thin under the strain of struggling to feed myself and keep warm.
April 14, 2022
I think that a large part of the pie chart of reasons for which people voted Tory for the first time was, that for many of these new voters, Johnson was the only politician that they could name.
He and the rest of the Tories know this, which is why they will not ditch him any time soon.
April 14, 2022
They won’t ditch him because they don’t see his behaviour as anything wrong, immoral, insensitive, lying or just being entitled.
Such are politicians.
April 14, 2022
Briefly off topic, our local paper has published this letter that I sent in:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/04/10/i-want-some-more-please/#comment-1311915
under this heading:
“Act now to protect the EU Single Market”
I suppose that some readers might be surprised by this, but it is only what I was saying four years ago:
https://www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/news/letters-to-the-editor/130695/irish-border-a-problem-for-the-eu-not-the-uk.html
“Irish border a problem for the EU not the UK”
“On the other hand we could decide to overlook their unreasonable attitude and helpfully offer to enact and enforce new UK laws to prevent any goods which the EU would find unacceptable being exported across the border into the EU, and if they were prepared to trust us on that it might at least ease their near-paranoid concern about the integrity of their precious Single Market.”
April 14, 2022
Their near paranoid concern about the integrity of their precious Single Market is a ruse. They have no such concern on the Croatian border. What they mean is they intend to carry on controlling us through their annexation of NI.
April 14, 2022
They will have so much red tape round it and doubtless only approved contractors (who will charge double the going rate) that it will not be worth the hassle! That is governments usual arrangement.
April 14, 2022
Stop saying you are thwarted by the Lords! Utter nonsense- and you know it. Some legislation is forced through the readings in days and the Lords amendments are systematically voted down. If the Tory Commons majority wants to.
April 14, 2022
Sir John,
If that very embodiment of elitism and unaccountability, the HOL, blocks this legislation, take them on.
You will never have more popular support.
April 14, 2022
Pat
Absolutely correct
April 14, 2022
All the arrogance of the human rights lawyers and the globalist anti democrats is not worth the death of one mother or one child at sea, due to this vile trade in human misery.
When they oppose these measures, ask them how many women and children have to die to satisfy their lust for political influence.
Where is their morality, their compassion?
April 14, 2022
Pat
Where is their morality, their compassion?
They ain’t got any as it doesn’t pay their fees to keep them in the style they are accustomed paid for by the taxpayers.
April 14, 2022
So many of the comments regarding illegal immigrants make very valid points and good suggestions. I cannot do better than support you all.
April 14, 2022
People are drowning at sea and suffocating in sealed containers because of the activities of criminal people smuggling gangs. All fleeing a safe country, France.
Members of Parliament have a moral duty to put a stop to this.
Please highlight the cynical immorality of those often vested interests opposing these measures.
April 14, 2022
My worry is that the young men who have been posing as unaccompanied children to jump the queue will now acquire a woman or child en route, any woman or any child, to arrive with.
April 14, 2022
500+ illegal immigrants crossing the channel today in broad daylight….the French must know !
April 14, 2022
glen cullen
With the French officials (police officers) have been photographed indirectly and directly involved when watching these dingies launch which is a contravention of French law regarding qualified people who have been tested and competent to take a small vessel to sea. Could not or better still why not have the British Government taken their French counterparts to the ECHR as they are not acting in the best interest of the passengers as they rely on their safety being guaranteed in the hope they will be lifted by British vessels.
They can easily stop these dingies on the beaches. One pistol shot into the dingy hull and it won’t be going anywhere. There must be an element of responsibility and accountability that can be levelled at the French Government.
April 14, 2022
The French are being paid by the UK government to stop these sailings so surely we can argue that the UK has the welfare and safety of these people in mind. Records will show that France is considered a safe country in the true definition of the word in law I would think. Stop it before it starts is always the better option.
April 14, 2022
I wrote a comment this morning- on topic- and there were 11 other comments showing. Why is it still in moderation (7.30 pm)?☹️
April 14, 2022
£5million a day. 365 days in a year. That’s a lot of money for 365 schools and hospitals.
April 14, 2022
It costs so much because there’s a lot of them !!!
April 14, 2022
I absolutely welcome today’s Rwanda initiative as a major step in the right right direction. I can’t see other British or European politicians apart from Priti Patel and Boris Johnson would have pioneered it even though so many people support it. The British and Eurpean ‘elitist’establishment, so out of touch with most ordinary people and living in their own academic la-la land can’t stand it. Yet again Boris Johnson is like no other and is irreplaceable as Conservative Leader.
Genuine political refugees (if there are indeed any such) won’t mind but the great majority, the economic migrants will end up going to a very poor country instead of a rich country. So future illegal economic migrants won’t bother us!
I think we should go further. We need a complete five year moratorium on immigration apart from a relatively small number of Ukrainians. We should also permanently deport all our serious criminals to poor countries (financing it with our foreign aid budget) beginning with drug dealers, burglars and violent offenders.
April 14, 2022
