Le Pen and Macron battle for different futures of the EU

I do not interfere in elections in foreign countries. I do not express preferences between candidates. I am interested in the debates they hold and in the possible outcomes.
On current polling Macron will narrowly defeat Le Pen on Sunday week. The contest is much closer than many thought a few weeks ago and looks certain to be much closer than in 2017 when they last fought each other for the Presidency. Macron entered the contest late using the advantages of incumbency to dominate the political news by acting as President and concentrating on Ukraine, the main news of the moment. Le Pen campaigned around the country on cost of living issues and narrowed the gap with Macron. Now Macron the candidate is shifting position on a number of domestic issues and campaigning intensely. The one big debate between them could be important and swing votes.
Macron wants a more integrated EU with a strong foreign policy and a beefed up military force to back its approach to world affairs. He sees an opportunity to increase French leadership at a time of German weakness following a shift to a new and difficult three party coalition and problems from depending too much on Russian gas. He will claim Le Pen’s proposals to ease financial pressures on people are unaffordable.
Le Pen wishes to stay in the EU and Euro but wants at best a semi detached relationship with the supranational body. She sees Hungary and Poland as potential allies for a renegotiation to take back more powers for national determination. She also wishes to cut French financial contributions. She would not welcome the more integrated and more powerful EU Macron seeks.
Le Pen offers a major cut in VAT on fuel and other measures to ease the squeeze.
Whichever wins they will prove France is fairly evenly split between two wildly different views of the EU. It will be interesting to see how much ground Macron changes on domestic economic issues at a time of severe income squeeze.
April 15, 2022
Whoever the French choose, little will change. They are ruled from Brussels and, for President Macron further integration may come at a price, not only in the loss of sovereignty but purhaps changes to the CAP. Germany, Denmark and Sweden, not to forget the Visigard group will resist further integration and may use the CAP, for which France benefits greatly, as a barganing chip.
Le Pen is just dreaming if she thinks the EU are going to give up powers. Because once a power is lost, it can never be regained, otherwise other members will start to ask for the same and that will not do.
I have said before, the EU cannot move forward and it certainly cannot move back. The EU itself has decribled its process as like someone riding a bicycle – they must keep pedaling to stay upright. Our leaving has left them in stasis, and from that will come its eventual demise as it cannot reform or adapt to changing world conditions. It is a rules based system that all have to follow. Until that is the rules no longer serve, then it looks like the sham it is.
Times are a changing.
April 15, 2022
Keep them short and avoid personal attacks to be posted quickly. I have lots of other things to do in busy days. Yesterday I was out talking to constituents on doorsteps.
April 15, 2022
JR had
April 15, 2022
Carefully chosen places, or did you get an earful about the hopeless PM and Government?
April 15, 2022
Oh dear I bet that was fun!
I wish my MP would do door to door.
No chance!
April 15, 2022
Good stuff John. You are wasted on the back benches. It's about time Boris used you or is he afraid you'd cause too much work
April 15, 2022
You, Sir John, are a really good Constituency MP.
Unfortunately, you are a very rare beast.
April 15, 2022
I think you have it more or less covered.
April 15, 2022
MLP has changed her politics over the years in order to gain political power.
I suppose she has taken a leaf out of the Left’s playbook? ( Or do they now say she will win the young, left vote?)
She has had several “false dawns”.
But now she has “detoxified”.
If only she could have kept those voters she lost when she shifted her political stance and added them to the new ones!
Her changed position on the EU is a bit disappointing but the EU might be upset should she win?
I hope she wins. She’s great.
April 15, 2022
She’s far left, but whatever.
I suspect that if the likes of Orban, Salvini, Le Pen etc. formed the majority of the European Council of the European Union then there’d be a clamour from the previously feverishly europhobic on this site to rejoin.
April 15, 2022
It really is rubbish.
April 15, 2022
I thought that Macron describes her as far right?
April 15, 2022
April 15, 2022
She is certainly on the left Marty. If you do not recognise that you are blinkered by the thought that lefties can not be nationalistic and jingoistic.
I think China, Soviet Union, SNP, Plaid disabuse you you that point of view.
Check out her policies, much like the BNP, she is left wing.
April 15, 2022
Re read my post, NS.
You have simply paraphrased it but somehow as an attempted rebuff, it seems.
April 15, 2022
If Le Pen was far left she would have no problem in beating Marcon – as it is she’s to the right of Farage
April 15, 2022
Never NLH, there is an OLD saying( probably before your time).
Once bitten, twice shy!
I say again NEVER and its reinforced when watching their politics from the outside.
April 15, 2022
She is indeed left wing on economic policies.
Joy in heaven as one sinner repents? Stanley Johnson today “War in Ukraine has shown me that I was wrong about Brexit” in the Telegrpah. Now Stanley you need to see the light on climate alarmism, renewables, energy, the economy, tax levels and all the green crap – as does your deluded, theatre studies graduate daugher in law.
Also Jeremy Warner “The looming cost of living tsunami spells political doom for Johnson
The PM can’t expect Ukraine to distract from a tin-eared response to falling disposable incomes” – I too think they rather underestimate the hit and anger that will be caused by this war but mainly by a mad energy policy, absurdly high taxes, bloated and incompetent government, endless government waste, over regulation, the pointless extended lockdowns, the dire NHS, deliberate currency devaluation and deliberate inflation…
April 15, 2022
Your reply, and others, NLH, illustrate just how pointless and out-dated the labels Left and Right are nowadays.
I was never in favour of a European Union because I am not in favour of Empire building, and I would certainly not wish to ever see such a Union dominated by the likes of Orban, Duda or Macron, whether the UK were a member or not. And before you click into ‘the EU isn’t an Empire’ mode, please remember the name of the award won by President Macron for his services to Brussels … ‘Charlemagne’ I believe?
April 15, 2022
NLH, MLP far-left? W here did you put her within the galaxy of the Jadot, Hidalgo, Roussel, Melanchon, Poutou, Arthaud? To whose left and whose right?
I am waiting with bated breath for the result of your sorting out of the left and far-left candidates to the French presidential elections.
April 15, 2022
It’s well-known that if you go far enough ‘left’ you meet the ‘far-right’ coming the other way.
April 15, 2022
Read what Holland, Sarkozy, Zemmour etc. say about her.
April 15, 2022
If it weren’t for the war in Ukraine, and the high stakes elsewhere in Europe, I would be cheering on Le Pen. But given her desire to withdraw France from NATO’s command arrangements, and her cosiness with Putin, I’ll have to give my best wishes to Macron – even if he hates the UK.
If Le Pen does win, however, I hope we don’t hear that the British Embassy is having to play catch-up in understanding the likely nature of her presidency, like the Washington embassy did after Trump won.
April 15, 2022
France has a pretty clearly-defined constitution and the president cannot easily change that. Also its presidential powers are nothing like as broad as the US’s. Le Pen would be stuck with some kind of “cohabitation” so would not be able to do that much radical anyway.
These considerations are in part why the French feel perhaps more able to experiment than do voters here.
On the Ukraine war Russia’s bizarre strategy seems to prove ever more costly with the sinking of their flagship, which had been patrolling the same route day after day making its movements entirely predictable, it appears.
So far its land forces have made little progress in the East either, we read.
April 15, 2022
Funny you see it like that, NLH. I see the French President as far more powerful than the American. Within their respective countries, I mean.
April 15, 2022
Agreed, rose.
April 15, 2022
that cosiness will look like suicide for her when he falls – as he will by revolt or natural causes.
April 15, 2022
Any French leader who puts their country first and protects its energy supplies will get rubbished by the pro-NATO media, here and in France. Macron tried repeatedly in recent years to have good relations with Russia, inviting Putin to the Palace of Versailles and to his private residence a few years back. He has continued to seek dialogue with the Russian president, though making sure the meeting photos earlier this year showed Putin and Macron at opposite ends of a huge long table. Macron will be judged on what he does for France, not what he does for regime in Eastern Europe.
April 15, 2022
Sea Warrior
The very existence of NATO since the fall of the Berlin wall (after the Russian Federation gave up almost everything asked of it – except the claim for Ukraine to remain neutral) has brought us to a new cold war far more likely to turn hot than the old one.
April 15, 2022
Sea Warrior, won’t Macron do more harm to NATO by displacing it with an EU army under his command?
April 15, 2022
The EU knew what it was doing when it imposed the Euro on those countries daft enough to accept it.
( So much for the much vaunted “diversity”..all those lovely currencies).
The ramifications for France in changing back to francs etc would put the squawks re Brexit into the shade.
Certain it could be done if there was the will to do it.
April 15, 2022
Only Germany, and barely the UK and France met the requirements for joining a single currency. Our experience over the ERM told us, and forwarned others, what to expect so it came as no surprise to see what has happened across the EU. The EURO is a cornerstone of the European Project so I doubt France will be allowed to leave it.
reply Try to be accurate. Germany did not qualify as debt was well over 60% of GDP at the time
April 15, 2022
Reply to reply
And that debt can be put down to re-unification. Nothing like the spend and waste like other governments.
April 15, 2022
MLP may have changed the rhetoric but if she gets in she will revert to her previous self.
I’m amazed how the BBC and assorted broadcasters call her far right when she’s an out and out socialist.
Let’s hope she wins.
April 15, 2022
Far-right serves two purposes. The Left waste no time in demonising ANYTHING that is Right Wing no matter how moderate and peaceful (Four legs good, two legs bad). And psycology of that is to make people shy away from whoever they are demonising and so marginlising their views.
April 15, 2022
You obviously have never worked in an exporting company. All those lovely currencies. Costly tosh. And as for daft, ask the Germans. Changing their currency from a constantly appreciating DMark to a softer Euro. Exporting nirvana.
April 15, 2022
Nice National Banks that can respond to national needs?
Free to devalue when necessary?
Just free!
Plus…
Cheap “Deutschmark” ( German euro = devalued Deutschmark ) = very expensive currency for poorer EU members. The price demanded by France for German reunification post Berlin Wall fall.
April 15, 2022
All that you can do from here now is to twitch those curtains though.
No one on the Mainland is listening, nor could give a flying one what people here think.
April 15, 2022
In reality as we experienced regularly, should Le Pen win she will immediately sell out to the EU blob.
And in that vein you have two years to uncouple totally or else when Starmer wins as he surely will unless you eject the cloth eared law breaker from No 10, he will slide us back in using NI as the Trojan horse.
Obviously the economic situation makes triggering article 16 a risk but his huffing and puffing is just a metaphor for his whole administration to the extent that few believe he has the cojones to make Rwanda happen, reducing civil service numbers, more performance from the NHS, drilling, fracking and mining etc.
Although more and more people support moves to ‘green’ your dumping of vast cost on us when the technology is not ready, is another political disaster adding unnecessarily to our cost of living crisis.
As we know ‘it is the economy, stupid’ and you are showing no sign of softening the hardships you are imposing. A moratorium on green subsidies to feedback into a reduction of our energy costs would be a positive start.
Despite your personal efforts your leadership has been allowed to be more and more presidential losing contact with its voters. You remind me of the dying days of the frankly useless John Major.
April 15, 2022
Name a replacement for Johnson from the Tory ranks, but of whom their new voters have heard, Nigl.
There’s the rub, eh?
April 15, 2022
‘ losing contact with its voters. ‘
Exactly, but also with those who would never dream of voting for him and his sheep.
April 15, 2022
I have no time for Alexander Johnson MP, and ordinarly would not care if he did go but, look at those lining themsleves up for his job ? Terrible !
That is why the man is laughing at both us and those like Sir John. He knows that we cannot remove him and those like Sir John dare not.
April 15, 2022
Little chance of a Starmer win I would say.
Johnson might divide opinion, but Starmer just doesn’t generate any.
April 15, 2022
To be fair, Major didn’t even try. All I can remember post 92 is the Cones Hotline with a number which didn’t go through and a poor person’s tax called the lotto.
Also Blair was waiting to pounce, and was a beacon of competence compared to before and after.
There is a less direct choice now.
Starmer is all over the place, kneeling to this and with no answers to that.
We need a completely new force. Our host should be part of it, but will cling to the wreckage on past form.
April 15, 2022
Nigl
All too true, sadly. (The useless, and dangerous John Major who gave us ERM, Maastricht and ambulance chasing lawyers. And finally Blair!)
April 15, 2022
Are adults in the now semi-despotic cesspit that is GB lawfully allowed to discuss this issue considering one the main candidates, is according to the progressive left, a far right extremist and Nazi and those who even reference her are guilty by association?
Or maybe we’re all according to the new language of the US and UK progressive left that now control the western political infrastructure ‘domestic terrorists’ for even daring to want to talk about pivotal issues such as demography, religion and innate, now destroyed, freedoms that many died to preserve?
It seems Le Pen exposes the evil of the left as they work hard to portray all potential threats to their political control as criminal and terrorist threats including it seems my 85 year old parents who had the misfortune to be born of Anglo-Saxon heritage and Caucasian. My dad was down the pit at 15 and my mother cleaning up crap in hospitals when she was 16. Some privilege….
I personally couldn’t care less as they descent into the Neo-Marxist abyss has only just started. Just wait when they CB’s introduce centralised digitalised currencies, you can wave goodbye to all forms of civil freedoms and welcome home that will Orwell’s 1984 look like monkey’s tea-party
The Tory party must decide what they truly believe in and who they should stand with, the people or the Marxists
April 15, 2022
As they say, a fish rots from the head down.
We have, for the first time, a PM that has been found guilty of a criminal offence and, not just any criminal offence, but one his own government created and he went on television telling people to observe.
As I say – Show me a Socialist and I will show you a hypocrite.
April 15, 2022
Indeed. If you don’t conform to a prescribed orthodoxy you won’t be allowed to eat.
It gets me that until the invasion of Ukraine the BBC was repeatedly warning us about the ‘faaaar right’ in Western Ukraine (see Newsnight recordings on YouTube) but have now memory holed them.
Those that were telling us to “Stay at home. Wear masks. You are too dangerous to see granny – keep away.” are now agitating for war with a nuclear armed psychopath.
April 15, 2022
I wonder what Brussels makes of our mostly free-from-EU-constraints Johnson bumbling off to Ukraine?
Not withstanding all the mini-lateral and bilateral entrapments we have ( voter unwittingly) been signed up to.
Politics is a very strange thing.
No firmly held personal beliefs yet strict, maniacal adherence to a tribal code.
And the lives of so many held in the palms of a few ( sweaty) hands.
Any news on the WHO Pandemic Treaty?
April 15, 2022
I think the EU are more concerned who the next occupant of the Elysee Palace will be. And as for Ukraine, my only concern is how much money our government is going to waste on such a corrupt country.
April 15, 2022
The Government and Sir John appear not to want to discuss the proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty ….. and yet another unaccountable, corrupted bunch of globalists proposing to control our “democracy.”
It’s funny how the Conspiracy Theorists are so consistently being proved right.
April 15, 2022
The UK was clear that it would remain a reliable military ally for Europe.
That co-operation to date has generally been on an at-will basis between states outside of the European Union’s institutions anyway, so there really is no reason for it to change.
April 15, 2022
OT
The NHS is calling for another lockdown. Is there any chance that Tory MPs can put this Socialist organisation back into its box before it destroys the few freedoms we have left?
The NHS and the wider Marxist unionised public sector needs purging of its Labour political activists. Reform this political extension of Labour’s political power base before it destroys not just patients but our very freedoms
April 15, 2022
I have spent a lot of time at 3 hospitals over the past few months. Admittedly, I have been nowhere near the covid wards or A&E, but I haven’t seen any signs of those hospitals being overwhelmed. The only problem I encountered was a 1.5 hr wait, due to a radiography machine breaking down, and people having to queue for the remaining functioning machine. I guess an operation would have required a long wait, but I was ‘dissuaded’ from considering potential operations anyway, which is a good way to stop the queues getting longer even if it means people go untreated. I suspect there will be lots of non-covid deaths in the future, ‘thanks’ to the NHS.
April 15, 2022
Oh Dear God. No!!
Going the way of China.
April 15, 2022
No chance they will put it back in its box. Instead of laughing at this preposterous suggestion, they will take it quite seriously. Where is Starmer on this?
April 15, 2022
And I bet most of them want us to put a no-fly zone over Ukraine and our troops in direct conflict with Putin’s.
I have Covid right now. It’s a bit like the cold I was told it would be, for a triple jabbed man approaching 60 and well in the danger zone.
Not only must we live free we must do so in the time we have left, the way this lot are going.
April 15, 2022
I’m not hopeful, Dom. The NHS is a institution with national reach and therefore a good way to control people. Just suppose you were an incompetent politician, and the public were starting to see through you. You’d want to keep that instrument of control over people for when you might need it, wouldn’t you? That is why Johnson, having said ending lockdowns was ‘irreversible’, has now come out and said he can’t rule out imposing a lockdown again. That is why the Tories are keeping the scale and power structure of the NHS intact, even as they introduce more and more opportunities within it for the private sector.
April 15, 2022
Macron destroyed the French constitutional values of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity with his deliberately divisive Covid and “vaccine” policies….. announcing that he intended to “piss off” people who refused to subject themselves to a poorly-tested gene therapy, with a dubious safety record, which they judged they did not need.
For that alone he deserves to lose. And if the French people don’t take this opportunity to rid themselves of the little WEF-sponsored Wannabe Napoleon, they will deserve everything they get.
April 15, 2022
Bang on the money, Donna.
April 15, 2022
+1 Donna. Agreed, but if Macron wins then it’s a setback: all the rest of the WEF-sponsored leaders around the world will grin smugly and feel more assured that they can carry on with the great reset.
April 15, 2022
+1. But if Macron wins it will unfortunately give succour to all the other WEF politicians around the world.
April 15, 2022
Napoleon is a massive hero. Strange you use being compared to him as a criticism.
April 15, 2022
All only in your rather unusual opinions Donna.
April 15, 2022
Indeed I am no fan of either candidate but will get out the English Fizz should Macron lose which is quite possible.
Is it worth a wager I wonder – much check the odds?
April 15, 2022
Trouble is 20% plus of the electorate are not French, do not regard themselves as such and vote as one man for Macron.
April 15, 2022
The other trouble is just how many people one thought were normal seem to like h and s dictatorship.
April 15, 2022
Iago, France: 7 m of immigrants (that’s 10.7% of the 65 m population, not 20%). Then 2.5 m of those 7 m have acquired French citizenship and have become French. So the remaining non-French 4.5 m as such cannot vote… QED.
So Iago, what were you saying?
And if anything most of the recent naturalised immigrants in France are unlikely to be in top jobs and therefore unlikely to vote for Macron.
How can one put so many untruths in 23 words?
If there was a daily competition for this type of comments, I guess you would have won it today.
April 15, 2022
Sir John, this should be of interest to some of your visitors:
https://policyexchange.org.uk/pxevents/the-northern-ireland-protocol-how-we-got-here-and-what-should-happen-now-keynote-speech-by-rt-hon-lord-frost-of-allenton-cmg/
The Northern Ireland Protocol: how we got here, and what should happen now?
Keynote speech by Rt Hon Lord Frost of Allenton CMG
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 12:30 – 13:30
April 15, 2022
Interesting to view what is going on across the water, only because what happens over there, may affect in some small way what happens here, with trade and people movement.
Like so many Countries around the World, the choice between the candidates is difficult, because they are both poor for differing reasons.
Certainly many people are not happy at present with Macron and his policies, but he will probably scrape through with a smaller percentage win than last time
April 15, 2022
From a logical viewpoint it is impossible to understand why anyone would vote for Macron, except that he is the establishment candidate, and will enjoy support from those that have been indoctrinated by the media.
He’s been a disaster for the average French person, never mind his inept and oppressive actions with protestors and harsh Covid related measures.
France deserves so much better!
If Le Pen loses, it will be because of the irrational right wing description she’s been provided with, something the MSM do to any person or party to the right of Gordon Brown.
This poisonous labelling has meant that socialism reigns supreme, and yet nobody labels the hard left as the enemy of the state, which they truly are.
Le Pen is an unknown quantity in many respects, but if we don’t see a major change in French politics nothing will improve for the people of France – far from it. If the French people are happier then there will indeed be less chaos and less tyrannical theatre that Macron has certainly provided.
April 15, 2022
Is there a technical problem with the site today? My name and email were lost when I tried commenting today, and when I manually type them into the relevant boxes, the comment is still not captured for moderation.
April 15, 2022
And in other news the Times reports Boris is going to set the record straight next week with his MPs. Why didn’t he do it at the outset. Because he thought he could get away with it.
Has Boris ever been straight. Sounds like an oxymoron to me.
April 15, 2022
Once again, afraid to call a spade a spade. The principal attraction of Madame le Pen is that she will tackle the problem of mass immigration and the creation of parallel societies, whereas Macron is another WEF stooge who will continue the Great Replacement. I would be amazed if the globalists let her win, but it would be a terrific fillip to this country by shaking up the cosy conspiracy against our people.
April 15, 2022
Is anybody in Parliament paying any attention to what is going on with the WHO, and their intention to become the single global authority for medical issues? The intended treaty would override all democratic principles.
Link available on request
April 15, 2022
The only real constant in life apart from death is change
The French have been led by a man who’s personal agenda was far more important than his country’s. The spectre of the EU and the yellow vest protest all highlight the underlying problems within.
The French people are more likely to embrace change as long as they feel they are being heard. For the sake of change MLP could well take the prize in a photo finish. As we know only too well what you hear in the hustings is not always what you get but that said MLP has embraced change so it would seem, and I don’t think she will be too focused on anything but France and its people.
If she does win it might well send a few shock warves through our present parliament.
April 15, 2022
Like elsewhere, there has been a drop-off in voting for the traditional “ruling class” parties basically Conservative and Socialist. Plus “A new low for global democracy” https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/02/09/a-new-low-for-global-democracy
Prof’ Bill Mitchell has a table of the first round results. As he says, the far left came third with 21.6%; within touching distance of Le Pen. So which way are Jean-Luc Melenchon’s voters going to go? The far left and the far right are both, by their nature, wanting to be dominant-party authoritarian dictatorships. (Like Rwanda.) https://i2.wp.com/bilbo.economicoutlook.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/France_First_Round_Presidential_Results_2022.png?zoom=1.5&resize=625%2C550
April 15, 2022
Apart from immigration Le Pen’s policies seem little different to Jeremy Corbyn – socialist economics, pro-Russia, anti-NATO. I conclude that for UK a Macron win would be better but of course it is for the French to decide.
April 15, 2022
The policies don’t matter, Macron will win as the “anyone but Le Pen” candidate. Just like Biden won as “anyone but Trump” and Johnson won as the “anyone but Corbyn” candidate.
Next time out John will be the “anyone but”, pay heed.
April 15, 2022
Hollande’s term was time wasted and Macron’s appears much the same, if not quite so ridiculous for him personally. Le Pen would likely make little difference either, constrained by a hostile parliament and by her self-compromising. Poor old France.
April 15, 2022
What a miserable choice in France between two evils (I wanted Pecresse, the conventional right candidate). Very marginally I think Macron is the lesser evil mainly because Le Pen looks as if she will say anything to get elected and her economic promises are almost as far fetched and unworkable as Corbyn’s were in 2019.
April 15, 2022
What a dreadful future for Linton on Ouse! And for Rwanda. How did they pick Rwanda, throw darts at a map of the world? If the government needed a foreign country, what’s wrong with London? Some parts are quite nice, as I discovered a couple of years ago when I got lost walking and found myself in Mayfair.
April 15, 2022
Mayfair! What a good idea.
And as for Linton on Ouse…
Think of all the soldiers who could be living in those ( MOD?) houses!
But no..we had to cut our armed forces and now though exposing ourselves to possible attack we have to give away all our weapons.
Rwanda will no doubt also benefit from U.K. benevolence!
April 15, 2022
The BBC and msm call her far right but some on here call her left wing. Her policies have changed over the years to include some left wing policies. What is the real Marine le Pen?
I am not sure but I hope she beats Macron, that tyrant and disciple of Klaus Schwabb and the WEF. Also, no friend of the UK.
April 15, 2022
Will Johnson and Tory MPs congratulate Le Pen if she does manage to overcome the organised coalition now no doubt being put into place to prevent her elevation into office? I bet they don’t
April 15, 2022
I’m not convinced that there would be any difference for the UK whether MLP or Macron wins as both would be fighting for France in any dispute with the UK, whatever the rights and wrongs of the issue, or the views of the wider world, or even if it results in a “diplomatic incident”, unlike our political establishment and bureaucracy who are working on re-joining the EU and are thus prepared to accept and give in to any insult, injury, threat, decree, decision or request from France or any EU country.
The BBC, in clear support of Macron, have decided to describe MLP as “far right”, whatever her policies may be, but then everyone to the right of communism is “far right” for the BBC.
April 15, 2022
Assuming the Government are serious about their Rwanda scheme, have they given any thought to circumventing the usual immigrationist tactics? The last-minute ‘appeal’ timed for the day of the flight, the ‘illness’ signed off by a sympathetic doctor, even outright physical refusal to board the plane? The thought occurred that we should lease an airbase to Rwanda in the same way we do to the Americans, so that once the migrants arrive at the holding facility there they are ‘on Rwandan soil’ and beyond the reach of British or European courts.