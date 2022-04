I have been out and about in Wokingham, Earley and Shinfield ahead of the local elections. The main issues raised continue to be local to do with the pace and location of development andĀ the need for better roads and less congestion . There is still no mention of Ukraine. If asked people are concernedĀ about the cost of living squeeze.

There is strong support for weekly bin collections rather than less frequent andĀ for keeping the Council Tax down.