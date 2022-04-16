Why don’t the railways want our business?

It’s the Bank holiday week-end. Many people want to travel to be with family or friends. Others want to take a short break at a UK holiday destination, giving some work to our hotels, visitor attractions and restaurants. An effectively nationalised railway which is heavily loss making has an opportunity to provide us with a great public service. It could take some of the strain off the roads. It could earn some much needed extra revenue to offset some of the huge losses it is racking up and expensing to the taxpayer.
Instead the papers and media report a long list of closed lines and services. Maybe when the railway earned most of its non subsidy money from fleecing commuters for the their five days a week service it made sense to do maintenance at Bank holidays when the commuters did not need the travel. Haven’t the railways noticed the five day a week commuting model is broken. We have witnessed the post covid revolt of the commuter, with so many agreeing with their employers far fewer days in the office to escape the high costs and poor service of their past railway experience. Surely the railway bosses should be scouring the booking patterns for holidays, special events, sporting activities and the rest to see how they can capture more of the leisure and pleasure market. That means not only keeping open the full range of lines for a busy Bank holiday but also flexing the pattern of services to attract more of the travelling public. The A 303, the M5 , the M6 , the M25 and all the other overloaded holiday roads need this help from this expensive set of great straight routes spanning the country and giving traffic free access to all our main cities and tourist destinations.
The largely nationalised railway is another example of huge sums of public money and public sector power being deployed by so called independent bodies. Ministers need to intervene more when so much public money and the public interest is at stake. If the railway management will not serve the railway demand when it is there they need to be told to do so or changed for those who will. We need business people guiding the railway and helping the Ministers who want to grow the business and make sensible offers to people who do not want to sit in endless traffic jams if there is something better on offer. A big sporting or cultural event should be a business opportunity, not a reason to ration or even close the relevant station for fear of too many people.
April 16, 2022
Well like so many organisation (the NHS the largest and most appalling example) they are not run for customers but for staff, government grant farmers and vested interests sometimes corrupt ones.
Why too can you drive seven people London to say Manchester (and this door to door) for about 1/20 of the cost of sending them (and not door to door) by train? I thought the government claimed trains were so wonderfully energy and otherwise efficient?
April 16, 2022
The ‘Effectively nationalised’ statement is appearing on here again.
Look at it from the franchisees point of view. They will keep on taking the government subsidies and doing what they can to maximise profit and minimise cost. They are not really owners and they don’t control the infrastructure. They don’t really care about the long term. That is the government’s job.
If things don’t go to their liking they will not renew the franchise like Arriva in Wales. If they do not perform they may have to be kicked off the job.
So it is not really effectively nationalised. It is ineffectively reorganised in the hope that government will not lose too much face for pushing the privatisation mantra a step too far and being unwilling to admit it.
Meanwhile foreign railways benefit from profits made in the U.K. by their firms dabbling in our national transport service.
April 16, 2022
Juliet Samuel in the Telegraph today:-
“The Bank of England is running out of time to undo its terrible mistakes and avoid recession
Mark Carney, the former governor, left the economy in a pitifully vulnerable state”
Indeed and now the dire Carney has gone on to do ever more damage in “green” finance. Andrew (39% personal overdrafts for all) Bailey is absolutely appalling and inept too.