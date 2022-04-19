Brexit wins

My article from Conservative Home
It is good news that Jacob Rees Mogg has been appointed minister for ensuring we take advantage of the freedoms and opportunities of Brexit.
He is going to have a struggle to do so, as he faces a Whitehall with too many senior officials at best wanting us to mirror the EU as they like what it does, and at worse determined we get no wins so they can prove their pessimism justified about the whole policy adventure.
I have found it extraordinary just how much concerted pressure amongst the official and legal establishment and the House of Lords there is still against the whole idea of Brexit.
Let us begin with the Treasury. It was Treasury officials led by the Chancellor at the time of the referendum who came up with an embarrassingly bad set of forecasts of what would happen if we dared to vote for Brexit and leave.
We now know for sure their forecasts for rising unemployment, a mass loss of City jobs, a big increase in unemployment, and a collapse of house prices were all the reverse of what happened.
In the year after we finally left the single market even the pound rose against their forecast of a fall. It had been down and up in the period after the vote. Interest rates fell instead of rising as forecast.
One of the big opportunities from Brexit was to take VAT off items we did not want to tax, or to lower the rates where the EU ones were too high. The Treasury has stuck to EU VAT rates like glue. When it was eventually talked into the obvious move of taking VAT off green products, the EU moved to claim they now would allow that in an effort to deny a Brexit win.
The UK still refuses to suspend VAT on domestic fuel which should be a no brainer given what is happening to the price of gas and electricity. It should be suspended until gas and oil prices have fallen back again.
Some in the Civil Service also think the Northern Ireland Protocol prevents us changing VAT in Northern Ireland which is used as another excuse not to change it in Great Britain either. Instead it should be a stimulus to clarifying in UK legislation that of course we can control VAT everywhere in our country now we have left the EU.
Not content with trying to stop VAT changes, the Treasury has also been keen to block proper deregulatory and tax advantages in the programme of freeports. Again this should have been an obvious win.
The Treasury, now led by a Chancellor who championed freeports as a backbencher, should have had a generous freeport package ready and working for our first day out of the EU. Instead we are still awaiting full roll out and a comprehensive set of advantages.
Over at DEFRA there is also a marked reluctance to diverge and take the wins available. Our fishing industry still remains damaged by a further, needless, transition designed to help large predatory foreign vessels.
The Government should legislate for a British fishing policy that is kinder to our fish and fishermen and women. Our fishing grounds need respite from the mega trawlers, all foreign owned, that hoover up too much fish, which we could do by banning trawlers over 100 metres and damaging equipment.
The Department should have a more active policy to support the expansion of our domestic fishing fleets, with a larger UK quota whilst allowing the rebuilding of stocks. The funds to lend and grant for larger British fleets need increasing.
Defra too does not wish to put in place a good plan to grow more food at home. The Common Agricultural Policy slashed our domestic output and made us ever more dependent on continental fruit, vegetables, dairy, and meat.
Orchards disappeared with EU grants to root out the trees. We were the one country with a milk quota smaller than our domestic demand. Our beef industry was restricted for a long period. The Dutch flower and market gardening industries gained advantage over our own and took large chunks of market share.
Defra now needs to put that right. It should have loan and grant schemes for more and better food production and for productivity.
The Business Department has been wedded to the idea that the UK should exit the fossil fuel business in order to rely on increasing amounts of energy imported from the continent. This is a particularly dangerous policy as the continent is very short of fossil fuel energy whilst we have good reserves.
In due course, we should be able to resolve the issue of how to keep the lights on when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine through batteries, green hydrogen, pump storage and other technologies.
The reality is however that for this decade most people will still be heating their homes with gas or oil or solid fuel boilers and most people will be travelling by petrol or diesel car or van or truck. Most process industry will rely on gas.
In this circumstance it is madness to rely on imports when we can produce our own. Instead of the Energy Department being the department for importing energy, it should vigorously promote more British energy. Instead of being the ministry for more interconnectors to make us dependent on an energy-short continent, it should be the department of British energy opportunity, with pipes and cables for the domestic market linking home supply to demand.
The Business Department whilst it is about it should also become the department that promotes and helps more British industrial output instead of being the department to import more.
Importing our steel and aluminium, ceramics and cement does not save the planet by cutting world CO2 . It boosts world CO2 by the extra it takes to transport these products, and sometimes by the dirtier processes used abroad.
The economic shock of tariff free trade in the 1970s when we joined the EEC accelerated the decline of heavy industry in the UK under both Labour and Conservative governments. Now we can set our own corporation tax, carbon tax, energy taxes, rules and support schemes and the rest, BEIS should be pricing good UK-based industry back into the market.
In the wide-ranging area of regulatory standards and requirements the UK now regains her voice at the global high regulatory tables. We are in a good position to guide more world standards, and to choose standards for ourselves that protect us as needed but also allow us easier access to Asian and American markets.
We want high standards for employees, high safety standards, high standards for animal welfare. We also need to remove bad or over cumbersome regulation to allow enterprise, competition and innovation more scope to offer better deals. The Government could begin by producing a better and less bureaucratic regime for data.
The Northern Ireland Office needs to respond to the anger in Ulster over the way the EU has interpreted an ambiguous and sometimes contradictory Protocol to damage the British internal market. They need to take up the idea of mutual enforcement, offering the EU protection from non-compliant products from the UK in return for no restrictions on NI/GB trade above the checks and controls we have on trade within England or Scotland.
I could give many more wins from Brexit, but space does not allow.
87 Comments
April 19, 2022
I don’t know about Whitehall, it seems to me that Boris Johnson is the biggest problem.
He is not interested in getting Brexit done. The Northern Ireland protocol could have been addressed ages ago. Instead we have more excuses and the blaming of recalcitrant civil servants.
Who is in charge ? There is a saying in many workplaces – JFDI.
April 19, 2022
When all things start failing, it’s the man/woman at the top who is the problem. R5L mentioned that Labour has a 10% lead over the Conservatives – and this at a time when the government should be getting a ‘rally around the flag’ bounce. Fred Scuttle is incapable of lifting his game. He has to go.
April 19, 2022
Agreed Peter. Johnson has a 80 seat majority to get Brexit done. He lied to DUP he lied to the nation about what would and would not happen post Brexit. N.Ireland annexed and taking rules from EU and UK in EU orbit. Johnson mirrored May’s sell out, he even gave her husband a title! Why did Frost resign? Come on, he did not like the direction of travel under Johnson.
Another pass the blame blog to make up for Johnson’s abject failure. Who made Phillip Hammond a Lord?
April 19, 2022
Drain the swamp, particularly at the Business Extinction and Import Substitution department.
April 19, 2022
Yes, this is the real problem, and it’s sad that even someone who is normally as sensible as our host here cannot see it. JRM’s appointment is meaningless, since NOTHING can happen while Boris the Traitor remains PM and keeps blocking all these potential wins. Do you, or does Sir John, really imagine that these potential wins cannot be seen in Downing Street? Of course they can, so the only reason why they have not yet occured has to be that they are being deliberately BLOCKED by Boris Johnson. It is he who refuses to scrap the Protocol; it is he who refuses to scrap the carbon taxes; it is he who refuses to ban EU boats from British waters; it is he who refuses to leave the ECHR. I could go on but, as Sir John put it, “space does not allow”. Until Sir John and the other supposed-Brexiteers in the Tory party tell Boris loud and clear that if he does not do these things they will send one letter a day to Graham Brady, then NOTHING will happen.
April 19, 2022
Thank you for an illuminating post. It is not illuminating in the way you would wish, however. But your post does lay bare that Brexit is a set of fantasies that can never be achieved. All you have left is grievances and attempts to blame everyone except the Brexiters for why Brexit is such a disaster. Is it the civil service which has led to massive tailbacks of lorries at our ports? No, that’s Brexit. Is it remoaners who have introduced vast new red tape and paperwork for our importers and exporters? No, that’s Brexit. Is it the EU which agreed to split Northern Ireland from Great Britain? No, you Brexiters agreed to that
April 19, 2022
I am afraid that you are completely misguided
April 19, 2022
Explain how, exactly?
April 19, 2022
Totally negative. You clearly don’t understand the concept of self determination. Sometimes you have to pull your finger out to succeed rather than shrug your shoulders and obey the man.
April 19, 2022
As an exporting company, Brexit is a minor inconvenience. The real disaster is the government and its oppressive taxes.
Much coverage about fuel bills, but our tax bill comes from a place where it was 10x our fuel bill, and the government wants to put them up!
It’s as if they feel business is some kind of social evil that must be stamped out.
April 19, 2022
All these things are do-able. It is the Remoaners who do not accept Brexit that stop it all and a government that does not believe in Brexit. I presume they want failure so we ask to go back in on worse terms just so the nay-sayers can have something they got right. That is the point of the article. You talk total nonsense and come to a conclusion opposite of what was said, due to a warped view of what Brexit was about.
April 19, 2022
Spot on Gary
April 19, 2022
Good morning.
So it is all someone else’s fault, and not the fault of an incompetent PM and government ?
Let us remind ourselves that it was a majority of MP’s and virtually the entire HoL that did not want BREXIT and, when we voted to Leave, did their level best to squash it. Only we the people kept faith by constantly voting at every oppotunity to show our displeasure culminating with thumping the Tories recieved at the Europarl Elections where, let us not forget, a truly Euroscpeptic party won the largest vote share of anyone. This resulted in the removal of a Remainer PM and her CS cohort’s.
It is my firm belief that neither anyone in government or in the CS want to diverge from the EU line. They cannot see beyond their own self interest and their part in what looks increasingly like Global Governance.
Pound Shop Churchill needs to be remined that, the real Sir Winston Churchill wrote in green pencil the words “Action this day !” on item that, he wanted done there and then. And I doubt very few were every brave, or stupid enough, to go against and him and drag their feet.
You ALL have had long enough !
April 19, 2022
This piece should be sung to the tune of “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life” I reckon.
Yes, there are wins from burning down your own house.
You don’t have to do the hoovering nor to clean the windows. You can cancel your utilities, saving on those bills, and Council Tax would cease to be payable.
You don’t have to entertain unwelcome visitors, and when the rubble has been cleared you can have a larger lawn.
It’s wonderful.
April 19, 2022
NLH,
An entertaining explanation.
I think it is more like coming back to find your house is on fire but refusing to either call the fire brigade or tackle it yourself.
Using a different analogy, the whole article is like the TV quiz show host telling the losing contestant:-
‘…. and here’s what you could have won.’
April 19, 2022
Another snarky comment from the Guardian troll.
April 19, 2022
“Leaving the EU is like burning down your own house”.
Discuss.
April 19, 2022
Well said Mark B. I think election time must be coming by JR’s recent blogs. Pass the blame is catching on.
The criminal in No.10 does not have any standards and his MPs condone his criminal behaviour.
Johnson admitted his guilt by paying the fine, he could have pleaded not guilty, same for his squeeze and Sunak, and stated to the court why he is innocent from breaking his own laws that he made- note, not civil service. Today one of his ministers trying to blame the No. 10 set up!! Again, who is in charge! No one told Johnson to go on the piss several times.
Ukraine is a pure deflection to save his neck at huge cost to the taxpayer. The UK and EU still buying energy from Russia. While Gove still deciding whether to mine in Cumbria, such a hard decision, not.
April 19, 2022
I believe our so called government is going to get another thumping on 5 May. Perhaps a large enough one to ensure a return to what used to be called common sense.
April 19, 2022
Indeed. The Cons have been in office for 12 years. There are no more excuses. They have had long enough on EU law reform, fishing, Northern Ireland protocol, net zero and foolish energy policy, mass immigration and the boat people, tax reform, Human Rights legislation reform, Foreign Aid, state spending and incompetence, Lords reform, public service reform particularly with regard to recruitment and selection processes for woke/pc leaders in all our health and public services. Education to stop indoctrinating children in LBGTXYZ rubbish when its for parents to decide , not woke warriors! The list goes on and on. Oh for a CONSERVATIVE. Reform Party here we all come.
April 19, 2022
Good article, Sir John. I won’t be commenting at Con Home as I am still banned more effectively than the average oligarch. But DEFRA requires the biggest of kickings by your fellow back-benchers. That the government should be paying farmers to quit the industy is beyond comprehension.
April 19, 2022
+1
The US is doing it too.
Adding 4 million acres to the Conservation Reserve Program.
Buying out farmers to take ag land out of production to save the environment!!
So another lockstep!
WEF very keen on small farms that don’t impinge on habitat etc.
BUT mostly the West does not have elephant herds. Generally, with care, our wildlife can coexist with trad farming.
Just stop bloody building on farmland and overcrowding the country!!
April 19, 2022
Why can’t people who refuse to follow orders just get sacked?
In an ordinary job they would be and this is all about policy and security etc.
Home Office staff declined to implement Rwanda policy?
ps I was replying to Mark’s joke in kind.
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia = fear of long words….like the ones he used in his joke!
.
April 19, 2022
‘Why can’t people who refuse to follow orders just get sacked?’, you ask, EH. Because they are obeying more powerful people’s orders, is probably the reason.
April 19, 2022
An employment contract may be varied – by employers but not by employees – subject to a bit of box ticking.
However, it if it be varied in such a way as to purport to require the employee to break law – such as to break the international law as to the treatment of asylum seekers say, then that term would be non-binding and anyone dismissed on that basis would rightly be able to claim unfair dismissal.
No doubt you will now demand that all such employee protections also be scrapped…
April 19, 2022
Excellent analysis and list: I hope that JRM reads it and acts accordingly
The Civil Service in this country is far too powerful and needs to be reminded that it implements the policies of the elected government .It does not determine and implement its own
I am glad JRM is looking into this and sshrinking the overmighty bureaucracy .I eagerly await his recommendations and their enforcement
April 19, 2022
DP,
I have no confidence in Jacob Rees-Mogg. He now spends his time sticking up for Boris Johnson and pretending that Partygate is not an issue. All his sensible ideas are long gone.
JRM will only circle the wagons and defend failure. He will achieve nothing on Brexit.
April 19, 2022
Conservatives are not in office to do work, but to hold power, and most importantly, to prevent anyone else from holding that office who actually might do work, and to improve the lot of the ordinary person.
April 19, 2022
@David Peddy
Civil = “relating to ordinary citizens and their concerns, as distinct from military or ecclesiastical matters”
Service = “the action of helping or doing work for someone.”
The clue is in the name.
April 19, 2022
Probably 2 years for an enquiry, then a GE so it will all be forgotten again, promises will be made and we’ll carry on as usual. Haven’t seen much progress from Moggy on his role for implementing Brexit wins. Now he’s taking over another losing strategy. The CS are permanent, politicians are transitory, Sir Humphry knows that.
April 19, 2022
Totally agree David. They know a weak Government when they see one. It turns out despite being told to go back to the office months ago, Civil Serpents are still working from home for 60% of the time and the 40% when they do actually bother to go to the office can be any time, day of their choosing. An average 7 months wait for a driving license is proof, if proof were needed, that working from home is absolutely nowhere near as productive. We all know public sector workers working from home bragging they get more done and then in the next sentence saying how much they can now multi task working from home because they can also pick the kids up, stick the washing in, get the dinner organised etc. The featherbedded public sector are doing as they please and are allowed to do so by a totally clueless and gutless Government.
April 19, 2022
It is nearly six years since the referendum.
Governments come and go whilst the Civil Service remains firmly entrenched (pun intended). The system needs a serious review.
April 19, 2022
The results of your silly vote need a serious review.
April 19, 2022
Exactly right – so what does this Jacob & this government need to do to defeat Whitehall and will he get the backing needed?
We saw in the home office the opposition to the Rwanda plan from the senior civil servant who absurdly claiming it might not deter migrants from France.
April 19, 2022
The civil servants in the Home Office were not opposing this government’s ideas around Rwanda, they were doing their job, which was to point out to the Home Secretary the potential legal issues, provide a cost/benefit analysis (which happens to show that the government’s idea doesn’t add up, and they are duty bound to ensure value for our tax money, unlike the politicians), and that, as I pointed out to you in a reply in a previous article, that the effect may well not be deterrent, but to cause a change the business and operational model of the trafficking gangs.
The fact that the Home Secretary’s idea and reality are not well connected is not the fault of civil servants.
April 19, 2022
Yes, LL,
“so what does this Jacob & this government need to do to defeat Whitehall and will he get the backing needed?
We saw in the home office the opposition to the Rwanda plan from the senior civil servant who absurdly claiming it might not deter migrants from France.”
We also saw opposition and obstruction, backed up by hostile briefing, in the Education department, the Health department, the Foreign Office, and the Defence department. Things were so bad at Health that they had to outsource the important work during the pandemic. And still the Ministers stand up for their civil servants, in their gentlemanly way, as the PM has been doing over Partygate. The Director of Propriety and Ethics who was also the Deputy Cabinet Secretary, and the Director General of the Covid Task Force who wrote those infamous rules, have both let the PM down badly, and have now moved on to lucrative new positions, plus honours. Goodness knows how many index linked pensions they will collect by the end of it all.
This convention of Ministers always covering up for civil servants is now very costly to us all. What is the answer, other than a wholesale purge?
April 19, 2022
Good morning
This faux Breixt with the UK now splintered. With NI part of the EU internal market. Capitulation and EU compliance is obvious when even Europhile politician use phrases like ‘mutual enforcement’ and the ‘GB internal market’ which infer EU control over aspects of UK public policy regarding the EU.
When Labour is re-elected as per the normal cycle of electoral madness they will woke GB into oblivion with the help of an inward looking Tory party and then take the GB and NI back into the EU. That will happen simply because there is no opposition to it from within.
The Tory party is directly responsible for where we are. They have removed their natural opposition to Labour and their unions and given way to every one of their demands. There is now no opposition from within the body politic to forcibly oppose the EU, woke barbarity and every other aspect of the progressive authoritarian experiment we are now being exposed as per the US, Tory compliance and Labour-Obama cooperation
I’m not taken in by John’s cheery optimism as he knows as we all do that his party and his colleagues now no longer adhere to their private beliefs of how our nation should be governed
Marxism has take control and if Churchill is ‘woked into oblivion’ then that will tell me that John’s party has now become part of the racially obsessed woke experiment designed to demonise and neutralise certain identities
April 19, 2022
+many
Absolutely.
Who are we trying to kid.
Wokery has gone so far and just keeps marching on.
All with the blessing of our feeble government.
The Online Harms Bill seems to be progressing nicely.
So that which is not illegal becomes illegal online ( apparently).
April 19, 2022
Indeed.
I used to be an active member of the Church of England and a financial supporter of the RNLI and The National Trust.
Those institutions wanted me to be ashamed of being English and so I am, and have withdrawn my cash and my support.
April 19, 2022
It’s not “compliance” it’s “concordance”, dear chap.
There, that’s better isn’t it?
April 19, 2022
I agree Dom.
One man alone (Frost) could not have sorted this without the full backing of the elected government. The conservative MPs elected on Boris’ manifesto should be ashamed with the blocks and delays they put on everything. GET ON WITH IT>
April 19, 2022
We still have a large number of Conservative remainer MPs still trying to kick Boris out when they think they can get away with it. I am no great fan of the tax to death/climate alarmists/lockdown enthusiasts/manifesto ratters – Boris/Carrie/Sunak but they are better that all the likely alternatives. These mainly want to reverse Brexit and are climate alarmists and deluded socialists too. More election throwing, rather pathetic & deluded Theresa May types. No thanks.
April 19, 2022
Marvellous Sir J, it’s the manifesto I remember from the real Tory Party.
What went wrong?
It is the people whom we elected to enact these policies …and they have failed miserably.
So time for a new PM and a good clearout at the cabinet then the swivel serpents.
April 19, 2022
When did we last have a real Conservative Party/Government? Certainly not under the appalling PMs Heath, Major, Cameron or May. Even Thatcher made huge and obvious errors in further binding us to the dire EU, letting Major join the ERM, closing many grammar schools, not cutting taxes & the size of government sufficiently, her choice of daft as a brush Major as Chancellor, endless increases in red tape, continuing with the dire state monopoly NHS model…
April 19, 2022
The EU sycophants have the same mentality as the EU elite. They would rather p in their own beds than admit they were wrong. They would rather ruin the country for everyone, including themselves, than honour democracy. They would rather support a foreign government against the wishes of their electorate.
Such people should not be in politics. They should be thrown out. Nobody ever gets their own way, all of the time. We accept that pleasing the majority (via democracy) is the fairer way and is the route to peace and harmony. Just look at the hate and resentment stirred up by the remainers and coming from the EU. We have a new breed of politician that honours democracy ONLY when it gives the result they wanted.
I have no objection to ongoing campaigns to rejoin the EU, as I believe in democracy. I do have a massive problem with people who use their position and influence to try and overturn a democratic vote and who deliberately fail to uphold the wishes of the electorate.
April 19, 2022
+many
This is all very dangerous.
We might start acting like a certain country we support and clap for.
Kidnap and dispatch political opposition.
We obviously don’t disapprove of such tactics.
April 19, 2022
Your comments are utterly mystifying, Shirley. The wishes of the electorate have been fully upheld. We left the EU more than two years ago. No party, not even the LibDems, thinks we can rejoin (the EU doesn’t want us anyway). Now, you might be right that Brexit is turning into an utter fiasco. But you’ve got Brexit. It’s happened, it’s done. If you’re not happy with it, I suggest you take it up with the people who promised you great things from Brexit – they, strating with Boris and adding in David Frost, Michael Gove, Jacob Rees Mogg etc, are the people who’ve been in charge of Brexit for years now
April 19, 2022
How can the govt. claim to want high standards of animal welfare when it impoverishes their owners and does away with small vet practices?
People will not be taking their animals to the vet for fear of the cost.
Nor feeding them. @ hungry cats in the garden ( now regularly fed!!).
And chipping makes everything worse…animals are forcibly returned to the owners they left due to cruelty.
This government should learn to think!
April 19, 2022
The government does NOT support animal welfare (only when it gets them brownie points). If it did, it would apply UK Animal Welfare Laws to all, and not allow religious exemptions which are abused on a massive scale. The exemption and lack of adherence to the rules, has resulted in religious slaughter being massively overproduced and sold to the general public by stealth, and also forced upon ALL denominations by hospitals, restaurants, schools, etc.
April 19, 2022
It was obvious that the pro-EU Senior Civil Service were going to be obstructive. Just as it was obvious that the House of Frauds would do its best to stymie any benefits from Brexit and to obstruct Johnson’s programme which the mainly left-wing members disagree with.
What ISN’T obvious is why the Government has done nothing about either of them.
Why haven’t obstructive Senior Mandarins been removed from their posts – and preferably shuffled off into retirement?
And why isn’t there at least a proposal to abolish/fundamentally reform and downsize the House of Frauds?
It’s almost seems like the Pretendy-CONs don’t want to achieve what they promised and are using the Civil Service and Upper Chamber as the excuse.
April 19, 2022
+1 Donna. Boris has an 80 seat majority. He has no excuse, other than laziness, and he can’t even find the energy (or the desire) to delegate the tasks to the thousands of minions at his disposal.
Incompetence, or deliberate damage to the country? I still believe the latter. We are being herded back into the EU, using stealth, just as the EU used stealth to grab sovereignty from its members.
April 19, 2022
Can’t disagree with what you say Sir JR. Have you tried shouting it into the ear of the PM?
April 19, 2022
The bureaucrats and politicians love the EU because it is an organisation designed solely for their benefit.
Politicians, rejected by voters, are offered a safe haven in the EU. They are generally incompetent, so as to allow the people who really control the continent to rule unfettered.
We must assert ourselves as an independent nation. The strange people who delight in denigrating us, their fellow countrymen, should be dealt with.
April 19, 2022
Len. I think David Frost found he was banging his head on a brick wall with Boris and finally gave up. Boris has run out of puff and he should hand over to a strong Brexiteer to take up the battle.
April 19, 2022
Brexit is going so well that the man who negotiated it, Frost, resigned and ran away rather than implement it!
April 19, 2022
He didn’t run away. He was forced to resign because Boris failed to keep any of his promises and took no action. Frost, as a Minister bound by collective responsibility, decided he could exert more pressure as an independent.
He would have been sacked anyway had he spoken as he now does, when still in office.
April 19, 2022
Len
Think ran away is the wrong word, eventually gave up in complete frustration after failing to get any sort of backing for meaningful action to his thoughts, ideas and proposals more like it, you can only bash your head against the proverbial brick wall for so long before you stop, because to continue would cause yourself permanent damage.
Let us be kind, Boris has allowed himself to be side tracked and has lost the Brexit plot and desire, just like all of the others before him, he either needs to re engage or get out, simples.
April 19, 2022
You can hear more about that next Wednesday.
https://policyexchange.org.uk/pxevents/the-northern-ireland-protocol-how-we-got-here-and-what-should-happen-now-keynote-speech-by-rt-hon-lord-frost-of-allenton-cmg/
“For the first time Lord Frost will give a personal account of the politics and pressures of the negotiations in 2019 that led to the agreement of the current Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. He will reflect on the reasons why the Protocol has come under such pressure since then and what this means for its future.”
April 19, 2022
I think the problem is thats a list of potential brexit wins, not actual brexit wins. 2 years until the next election and despite a brexit supporting PM Chancellor and govt there is very little sign of any of this being implemented.
The best argument against brexit was never project fear. It was that even a Conservative govt would never actually implement policies which brexit would in principle allow, and therefore that it would be disruption and hard feelings for little tangible benefit.
I think it will start to get un-wound by a labour or left-coalition govt, with moves such as rejoining the single market.
There isn’t much time now for Conservatives to demonstrate some real, actual benefits.
April 19, 2022
Mr Rees Mogg could by now have easily announced a timetable of legislative changes
and could have already tabled statutory instruments in certain policy areas, given how soon the next general election is. Government used statutory instrument for Net Zero purposes but won’t do so, in order to ease the burden on its voters, of EU regulations. If Rees Mogg is just being used and being blocked by Boris Johnson’s lack of Brexit commitment, as seems likely, then he shouldn’t have accepted the job.
April 19, 2022
None of the priorities set out in this article will not be.achieved for many years.
The drive on implementing Brexit is not there.
Either Boris focuses on Brexit or he is replaced.
April 19, 2022
The Dutch flower and market gardening industries gained advantage over our own and took large chunks of market share.
Why? How? We were both in the EU, how did they ‘gain advantage’? In the Tory shires howls of protest would accompany any building of vertical farming constructions. Look at the screams when solar panels are put on a field that otherwise just grows grass for animal feed.
Why? Has Mogg got a record of being a man of action who gets things done? I’d love to know what a working day looks like for him.
April 19, 2022
The only way this list will be effective is as part of a manifesto for a new party. Conservative Labour, LibDems, Greens all want to either re-join or align with the EU.
April 19, 2022
I see that Ukraine had handed its enormous application questionnaire to the EU. May I repeat this plea: any UK aid to Ukraine must be found from within the foreign aid budget – and spent carefully. The implication is that some other aid recipients are going to have to lose out. (Pakistan would get my vote.) The EU and Ukraine both wanted each other. But like a man on a first date, Brussels is going to have to pick up the bill.
April 19, 2022
…..until gas and oil prices have fallen back again……
Why do you think prices will fall? The woeful Ofgem, who disgracefully issued energy supply licences without checking financial viability that has cost all of us £billions, writes on their website “Right now, we’re seeing a once in a 30-year event with volatile gas prices “. How do they know that it won’t be twice in 31 years next year? These predictions can only currently be made on the assumption that when the outrageous invasion of Ukraine comes to some sort of conclusion Russia will be forgiven and welcomed back into the fold along with their supply of gas and oil.
April 19, 2022
Queues of lorries waiting to cross the channel, with perishable goods which are perishing because of the delays, UK holiday makers enduring long queues for passport control in EU countries, no EHIC health cover, countless firms either having to close down or move to an EU country because trade regulations now make it too costly to continue in the UK, students no longer able to study abroad via the Erasmus scheme, produce rotting in our fields because of a shortage of labour, and health care workers in short supply… that’s Brexit going well is it?
April 19, 2022
There is only one Brexit win.
We now know it was the Tory Party all along.
April 19, 2022
I see Brandon Lewis is saying that the PM spoke what he believed to be the truth. I suggest No 10s spinning operation finds a new line.
Boris and the truth is an oxymoron. If your colleagues don’t know it already, please remind them, few if any out in the country believe anything Boris says.
April 19, 2022
Yes, Sir John; but it is the Conservative Party that is responsible for the current shambles, having been in power throughout the six years since the instruction from the electorate to leave the EU and take back control of our laws, our borders and our money. It is over two years since the current government was given a renewed mandate to get that done. The failures of planning and execution that you describe are the fault of our conservative governments; or is it worse than their apparent ineptness and timidity, are they duplicitous?
The government must know that Brexit is not secure and that, if government does not act this year to make it so, it will be dangerously late, heading towards a general election and an attempt to overthrow our currently unrealised Brexit freedoms and forever bind us in servitude to Brussells.
April 19, 2022
Sir John, a true rallying cry that will go unheralded and unloved. The only hope I nurture is for a rebellion of the voters – Canada did it, why not the UK?
In the meantime why not do something positive about the UK’s carbon footprint, something everyone knows is essential. (I write that with my fingers crossed behind my back.)
First, educate everyone about earth tremors. Be seen measuring the tremors caused by transport. There’s a road in West Hampstead next to a railway line which carries very heavy freight at night – the way the house shook was a revelation. Then license a few experimental onshore fracking Wells with very generous compensation for the first few that come into full production. That will secure the natural gas needed for the next move to a low carbon economy.
Extend the gas grid to enable the replacement of oil and solid fuel heating with high-efficiency gas boilers – that must be a good thing, natural gas is a low carbon fuel. Then give grants for the conversion of petrol and diesel HGVs, buses, cars, trains and boats production to compressed natural gas engines – low NOX, low particulates and low CO2, a win, win, win.
As a side effect we will avoid the Grid crash that is perilously close when the sun does not shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
JF
April 19, 2022
Hear Hear!
It seems to be common knowledge that the civil service is one of the biggest hurdles to getting things done by government. In a democracy this is totally unacceptable. The civil service are there to follow orders, not to make policies.
Knowing that the civil service is such a problem when are we going to see some action to put things right?
It would appear there is no stomach for ministers to pick a fight with those that are supposed to serve them – something we’ve suffered from for too many successive governments. We thought Boris and Cummings were, at last, going to solve this, but something got in the way!
Is there a way for HMG to regain control?
Perhaps our host can provide some suitable advice to ministers.
April 19, 2022
It was Boris who signed off the NI protocol, negotiated the 8 year fisheries deal with the French, sets our VAT & tax policy, who lead the Trade & Cooperation Agreement with the EU, and accepted the level playing field, and championed the UN green revolution of Net-Zero…..there will be no brexit wins while Boris is PM
April 19, 2022
“The Treasury has stuck to EU VAT rates like glue.”
Civil servants advise, ministers decide. Stop blaming the civil servants for decisions taken by the Conservative Party in government. Why do you keep claiming that everyone else other than the Conservatives are to blame for the decisions of a Conservative government?
April 19, 2022
This long list of damaging action and inaction by the current Prime Minister and cabinet confirms my belief that they want to damage our country and have no intention of getting Brexit done. I would expect JRM to have a plan of action by now with weekly reports showing the progress he is making but we hear nothing.
April 19, 2022
If N. Ireland is still in the single market and customs union then why isn’t it taking the supposed trading advantage over that? Surely that is in the best of all world deal that May wanted the rest of the UK to be stuck in.
April 19, 2022
The time has come to make push go to shove. The government and all it entwine have been playing silly sods for the last few years a bit akin to past the parcel.
Nobody wants to take responsibility for the change the country was promised as they hide behind EU laws and mythology and personal beliefs.
Everybody involved in the process from cabinet minister to the post room clerk in the civil service is given the option to fully sign on or ship out. Introduce a clause in their job description that it is a sackable offence to hinder all new UK changes from old EU policy. Open a window where if you don’t want to be part of the journey leave now. The train has left the station and will only get faster and will not be stopping. Jumping is not advised, stay on the station.
End, better still destroy the clandestine fifth column that operates throughout the whole of government.
April 19, 2022
The communist fifth column working within the civil service, quangos, judiciary and our institutions are clearly working to deny the advantages of Brexit and weaken the UK through mass immigration and Net Zero.
The question is whether our Government and Parliament is using their actions as an excuse for their intransigence and/or incompetence.
April 19, 2022
The public ( me at least ) voted for Brexit because
” they had the feeling something was not quite right with the world ” ( Matrix ).
Brexit voters, half the country, are not racist, right wing thickoes
NOR are we the disaster capitalist, hedge fund, globalist type people who pushed the Brexit line in order to make even more filthy lucre from collapse.
It’s great seeing globalism revealed inch by inch.
( sounds better than centimetre by centimetre )
April 19, 2022
Indeed, the joke is visible. The trickster Boris and his failed government has deceived the country from day one of his premiership particularly on Brexit.
Sir John blames government departments who are of course subverting Brexit but why are they not instructed to act differently. It’s the Tory party loyalty that gets top billing. The country counts for nothing.
April 19, 2022
“In due course, we should be able to resolve the issue of how to keep the lights on when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine through batteries, green hydrogen, pump storage and other technologies.”
There does not exist any non-fossil fuel backup technology.
Hydrogen :
The Royal Society in their Climate Change Briefing 4 write :
“However, both fuels [hydrogen and ammonia] currently face challenges that require technological advances, including in their generation, storage and use, particularly the costs involved in achieving net zero life cycle emissions.”
Batteries :
BEIS/the Government believe that backup can be provided by ev batteries [Net Zero Strategy] but for 40GW of power, our current consumption, this will require one million fully charged 40KWhr Tesla 3 batteries for each hour the wind does not blow and last month we had 7 consecutive days when the wind didn’t blow.
Pump Storage :
Where are the mountains?
April 19, 2022
I suspect that there may have been a lack of clarity as what ministers may have wanted in terms of post Brexit policy. A situation a largely remain civil service would have taken advantage of.
There is lots of mature talent in the HoC that remains unused. Their only fault is that the believe in Brexit, wheras there is a question mark as to whether Boris does. Explain the inertia any other way.
I believe that hire and fire should be part of the civil service contract. They are there to facilitate government policy. Advise by all means, but do not create policy
April 19, 2022
There are three areas where dither and indecision predominate, fed by lots of rhetoric in place of action.
The NIP a lesson in incompetence from day one.
The need to remove the green levy and VAT on fuel used in the UK. Couple this with the lethargic exploitation of our own sources.
Tackling the legal restraints on implementing PP’s answer to the economic migrant crisis. Clear the decks now. A parasitic element of the legal profession has dined out on this for too long.
All three could consign us to political armagedon in 2024. Await the signs in May.
April 19, 2022
Brexit Wins
Surely the title of this piece is wrong. I cannot see any wins, just a catalogue of missed opportunities. Perhaps the title should be ‘Brexit Wins Missed’. Then the question of why this is the case. The obvious answer is that the government don’t want wins, they want to pave the way for re-entry to the EU so they don’t have to disturb their sleep by governing. They want to sell out completely to foreign powers to satisfy their mates at the WEF. They no longer even try to hide it, what with wanting to keep in line with the EU. What has been promised for this dereliction of duty?
April 19, 2022
The Business Dept is continuing to dither over the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to the subsidiary of a Chinese company. The problem for BEIS is not that yet another company whose technology would be considered by many to be superior to the manufacture of women’s undergarments will have its potential for autonomous growth in this country curtailed, but that it will fall into the hands of a government to whom the FCO is hostile.
Needless to say, the sale of Meggitt, a large and successful English technology business is proceeding smoothly not only because its chairman is well practised in selling off successful British businesses such as Pilkington Glass to foreigners but also because the acquirer is of a country with whom the Tory Party deludes itself into thinking we have a special relationship, a relationship which in reality is that of a vainglorious odalisque in a seraglio.
There is absolutely no point in supporting British business in theory when allowing it to be dismembered and shipped abroad in practice. Furthermore the idea that businesses should be entirely controlled by its shareholders when such are foreign investment companies whose proscriptions for the companies over recruitment and ecolunacy could reasonably be considered as industrial sabotage is another example of how the business department is not up to speed, in fact, useless from top to bottom.
April 19, 2022
Sir John you have pointed out all of these abysmal failings regularly and over a very long period of time. The culprits are firstly the Europhile civil serpents for whom the European project is paramount and our interests mean absolutely nothing. A traitorous attitude.
But the Ministers of state are another matter. Too many it seems are survivors from the May government, which was entirely Europhile apart from a couple, like David Davis, placed there for show, to give credence to her pretence of leaving.
PM Johnson picked his Cabinet. He is entirely responsible for that and he gives leadership to policy and how they make policy. So long as Johnson is in place nothing will change.
April 19, 2022
Here’s a silly headline:
https://www.cityam.com/110-jobs-lost-brexit-supporting-newark-in-shock-as-largest-employer-shuts-up-shop-and-heads-for-mainland-europe/
“Brexit-supporting Newark in shock as largest employer shuts up shop and heads for mainland Europe”
I wonder what they would have said in 2005 when Mars moved production from Slough to mainland Europe.
April 19, 2022
Wind and solar industries are certainly taking advantage of the continuing EU policies of adding renewables. Since the cost of electricity has increased they are being paid the ROC subsidy plus the sales of electricity at 5 to 6 times the market rate before the increase ie. up to £326 per MWh. These windfalls should be taxed and the money put towards reducing the unaffordable hike arriving soon.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/04/18/roc-windfall-profits-hit-923-million-in-december-2021/#more-56180