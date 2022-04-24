Having a proper debate on the economy

Parliament has failed to have a proper debate on the economy for many years. The main reason is that it has fallen for the lie that the Bank of England is independent. Because many commentators and politicians think that they fail to debate the crucial reliance we have had on the Bank printing loads of money and keeping the government’s borrowing costs very low. The Opposition keeps off all matters that the Bank is involved with and wishes to blame the government for any economic failing in a way which reveals a deep misunderstanding of how the modern Treasury and Bank work together.
Let me have another go at explaining. The Bank under the last Labour government at the end of its time in office, under the Coalition and under the more recent Conservative government has relied primarily on printing more money and buying bonds to keep rates low. There were times when this was the right policy, most notably in 2020 to offset some of the bad economic consequences of lockdown. There were times when this was a bad idea, as with continuing it throughout 2021 when it was bound to be inflationary. The crucial thing about this central economic policy is it is a combined responsibility of the Chancellor and the Bank. Indeed, the Chancellor not only has to give approval for the Bank’s recommended money printing, but he has to underwrite the Bank against losses on the bonds it buys. So far the Bank in several bursts over the last thirteen years has created and bought up bonds to the value of £895bn.
Despite these enormous moves, Parliament has preferred to argue about the odd £10bn of spending or savings either way in a succession of budgets, or to laser in on individual spending programmes arguing over whether they are a few billion too light. The recent centre of the national debate has been £12bn of extra tax in a £2.2 trillion economy. The Treasury absurdly argued they needed exactly £12bn extra for social care and health, when they overestimated public borrowing for last year by a stonking £95bn. As they did not have much of a clue about how much revenue existing taxes would bring in it was a particularly precise nonsense to say they needed £12bn. Then in the Spring statement they decided they did not need a third of that £12bn after all so they raised the threshold before you pay national Insurance!
Such a pity we did not debate the £895 bn and it’s more recent inflationary impact. The Treasury says the Bank is independent and is responsible for controlling inflation. Now the Bank has visibly failed to control the inflation or to even predict it until recently maybe we are due a proper debate about economic policy.
So what you are saying is, Sir John is nobody thought to do that which they were employed to do. Am I right ? Because if so, then why employ you all in the first place ? Right there and then, that is a cost saving, not only on salaries and benefits, but office space and costs to the public purse due to bad policies and spending which, when you add some of them up (eg overseas aid, HS2, Hinkley Point, Test and Trace, Net Zero, Mass Immigration and so on) adds up to quite a sum.
Mr Piggybank is looking rather emaciated these days.
+many
I would like to see all those in parliament formally declare they are not deliberately trying to bankrupt the country, so they can “build back better”, whilst ensuring it will be everyone else who will “own nothing and be happy”.
My Piggybank will look rather more emaciated the way Boris is going all out to destroy food production in the UK. Housing on farmland, rewilding, wind turbines and solar panels, and now paying farmers to retire. Boris really means (no) business, doesn’t he! He even allows the EU to raid our fishing stocks at sea. He does know that the EU fishermen have a well deserved reputation for overfishing, doesn’t he, and they aren’t too keen on sticking to any rules the UK may make!
It appears Boris wants us to increase our food imports to feed our quickly growing overpopulation, give the EU more blackmailing power, and increase our trade deficit in one fell swoop. Does he have any care for the UK? Any at all? Why are we spending money buying food from abroad instead of earning it in the UK?
Sir J, I hate to be such a cynic about your colleagues, but perhaps first it might be useful to know how many in the House have any financial learning or qalification, or even take an interest in the topic? Not the the PM, that’s for sure! (If your topic was ‘How should Parliament improve Inclusivity and Gender-Neutral toilets’, I’m sure you’d get a full house)
Regarding Money Printing, it’s fine to do so in an emergency, but as soon as stability is achieved it needs to be reversed, as they are in the USA. Our interest rates are far too low. Every time we try to fight inflation interest rates are increased in 0.25% increments, as though you’re too scared of something. Put rates up fast and large. As long as the action is published beforehand, we can cope. You need to re-establish value in the currency, interest rates do that.
In case you hadn’t noticed, central banks are competing with crypto-currency. If CB’s don’t re-establish the ‘store of value’ in their currencies then you won’t have one.
Interest rates have to be kept low because people have borrowed too much for that rabbit hutch they are living in. Plus. The Tories need to keep the property Ponzi scheme going both for their donors and all that Stamp Duty (money for literaly nothing).
A similar lack of science, engineering, medicine, energy and all STEM qualifications too. Mainly lawyers, politics, language, history & classics graduates it seems. On the Labour/Plaid/SNP sides specialists in pushing the evil politics of envy and the magic money tree.
As a Tory voter, I don’t really understand the world of Finance (but appreciate we need smart brains in politics thinking about it and acting upon) but I do understand the world of high tech / digital and that our economy needs us making high tech things and the services around that, involving lots of high skills, productivity and exports. Hope the gov figures out how we can help the UK / Cambridge and Oxford areas more to become Europe’s Silicon Valley.
Surely the idea that counterfeiting = inflation MUST have occurred to one of our fine bankers/ economists?
So why on earth did the BoE just ignore the possibility?
Perhaps they should just stop trying to predict like some latter day oracle and respond properly to problems as they arise.
I read that some years back they decided there would be ultra low interest rates for a long time. Spitefully trying to get people to compromise themselves by spending and “kick starting” the economy. 😂
To answer your question – Politics !
I suppose that people whose personal interests are not rooted in the U.K. and who draw huge salaries aren’t particularly bothered as to whether their la la land, LAZY policies work or not.
It’s us mugs more firmly stuck here than ever before, facing vast bills just to survive who will suffer.
As ever!
I totally agree with your statement EVERHOPEFUL, we should be recruiting local and permanent officers for all our vital country positions. Islamists and others should never be in a position to harmour country.
April 24, 2022
Debate till your heart’s content but in the final analysis unless and until somehow in the party is prepared to expose the immorality and criminality at the heart of our politics then nothing will change. Pressure will then come from OUTSIDE the body politic and it will be imposed from those who have been neutered
We all know the Treasury and the Bank of England are both political organisations whose objective is to assert power and to expand those powers. I have no doubt that central banks across the West are now working on some form of centralised digital currency that if it transpires will be represent one of the gravest threats to our personal freedoms and privacy since the emergence of Communism and Socialism
So yes, debate changes bugger all, absolutely bugger all. Only power matters.
Totalitarianism is just around the corner. Hayek noted that when the State started to interfere directly in an individual’s economic choices then freedom itself had been compromised. Keynes argued otherwise but then closet Marxists are sneaky reptiles. When digital currencies become a reality your economic choices will be a question for the State.
As an aside. I see the Lockdown strategy that idiotic Parliament approved of is now being used in Shanghai to obliterate the very nature of human freedom. If this NHS CEO and Marxist Labour think they can use this in the future then I predict a Berlin Wall moment. Lockdowns are fascist
It’s alright trying to have a proper debate but only if those taking part know what they are talking about. It would seem many of those involved in the workings of the economy know three fifths of naff all. I don’t pretend to know much about complicated finances but I do manage to run a household budget without going into debt even when the BofE and governments pork it up! Those of us that actually have to worry about our finances from week to week have to continually plan to accommodate the financial consequences this governments virtuous policies are causing. I can tell you it’s one big bloody headache for most people. For God’s sake someone get a grip.
I wonder what Sir John’s colleague Simon Clarke MP has to say about all this. He is Treasury Secretary and according to government information is ‘responsible for public expenditure’. Is he allowed to take a critical view of matters, or when he became Treasury Secretary did he have to toe the line?
I can’t seem to find many public statements by him, except for a claim that scaling back net zero measures would be ‘irrational’. That doesn’t sound encouraging.
I have no confidence in a sufficient number of MPs to have the knowledge to contribute to an informed debate, which in any event will be predominantly virtue signalling from entrenched positions, with whipped outcomes and the ambitious merely seeking to ‘lick backsides’.
And what would change? Nothing. The Treasury is uncontrollable and will do its own thing irrespective of what is said in the HOC. A strong Chancellor and a non libertine PM would make the difference, sadly we have neither.
Surely these things are discussed interminably in the corridors etc.
As for independence/arms length etc. Like Quangos it is a political trick to be able to say ‘Don’t blame guv’ when things go wrong.
The Bank of England is as independent of The Treasury as my right leg is independent from my left leg.
They stand and progress together.
We have a Gordon Brown Treasury. It is left-wing; it believes in the State’s function to tax, spend, borrow and squander money. Occasionally it graciously allows “the peasants” to retain a tiny bit more of their own money, but only for a short time and it generally tries to claw it back through stealth taxes ….. so we have the illusion of more money and choice of what we do with it, but in reality the Government still controls it.
In recent years, the tax, spend, borrow and squander tendency has been exacerbated by massive money printing, given the grand title of Quantitative Easing to disguise to “the peasants” what is really going on ….. devaluation of the currency, through inflation.
I don’t believe that this policy which The Treasury and the Bank of England are jointly engaged in, is unintentional or a mistake. They know exactly what they are doing: they are devaluing and stoking inflation and that, I suspect, is because the left-wing Civil Service Mandarins want to destroy the CONs reputation as the Party more trusted on the economy in order to get the Labour Government they want.
And the Pretendy-CONs in Government haven’t got the savvy to realise that, or the guts to deal with the left-wing Civil Service Mandarins.
Have a debate on “the economy”?
Isn’t that rather like having one on “life in general”?
This just seems like yet another attempt to blame someone other than the present government for the effects of its ineptitude, in this case previous parliaments.
The real problem is that no one really wants to balance the books, because it would lead to such a huge cut in Government expenditure, the Party that did so would never get elected again.
The only way to very, very slowly get back on track, is to put a moratorium on increasing any further the Countries existing debt, and simply not allow quantitative easing at all.
Many years ago the economy mattered. Today being woke is more important than being wealthy. Once people can’t afford their food, heating or rent the economy will suddenly become important and all those woke causes will become the opposition.
Very well put. There are very few MPs who understand these issues. Probably not many treasury officials either, which is rather a concern.
Sir John,
The low interest rate regime started in 2008/9 was to allow banks to sweep the problem of non performing loans under the carpet. How much of that problem do you think is still with us today – and hence the continued low interest rates?