Cake in politics

The most infamous cake quote came on the eve of the French revolution from their Queen. “Let them eat cake” as a solution to the poverty of those who could not afford bread became a phrase to sum up just how out of touch governments and elites can become from the reality of the lives of many of those they govern. Marie may never have said it but it is all most people know of her.
More recently Boris Johnson’s famous statement that he was in favour of having cake and of eating it was a welcome dose of common sense and optimism against those who favour austerity and bad choices. There is no point in having cake unless you are going to eat it. Leaving it to go mouldy is a bad plan all round. Selling it to someone else may be a good idea for a producer but for the rest of us the whole point of cake is to eat it. The aim of economic policy should be to allow all those who want it to earn enough to afford cake, and for there to be a good supply with plenty of choice for the cake eaters.
The latest intrusion of cake into our politics has come over whether a birthday cake appeared at a work gathering in Downing Street. If it did did it turn a meeting into a party? Was any cake eaten? Suddenly the pressure was on to show this was a time when cake if had was not eaten so no rules were broken.
Meanwhile Keir Starmer’s keen wish to see all rules applied and all statements to be truthful does not seem to impose these important standards on himself. Drinking a beer with colleagues himself apparently does not constitute a party nor an offence against lockdown rules. Accusing the PM of something he never said about the BBC is apparently not worthy of a review by the Privileges Committee.
April 26, 2022
I think Joe public are thoroughly fed up with party gate. It’s only being perpetuated by the BBC and sir Kneel.
We all broke the rules becmost of us realised they were stupid.
Now let’s move on. It’s just the latest in the remainiacs kill Boris action.
April 26, 2022
No one cares about cake. People do care that Johnson told Parliament over and over again that all the rules were followed. They were not and he knew that since he was at the parties, and has been fined for it. Shameful that you put the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of those of our country.
April 26, 2022
Sir J,
don’t you get it..? Partygate is simply the most visible and clear manifestation of the character defects of Bunter Boris. His many levels of deception, incompetence and simple stupidity are not grounds for removal, sadly, but clear and obvious lying is.
We need a competent Brexiteer to complete the job, and manage the economy correctly; too much to ask?
April 26, 2022
My memory of that cake expression is slightly different:
“Having our cake and eating it” meant to convey that separating from the EU would only have upsides and no downsides.
April 26, 2022
Since the opposition did not oppose Johnson’s lockdown policies, but only wanted more of them and for longer, this is all Starmer can do now. Pick up the crumbs from a cake story.
Meanwhile Johnson’s energy policy and foreign policy are leading the country to double-digit inflation and shortages in the supermarkets. Again with Starmer’s full approval, it seems. He is the Her Majesty’s Leader of No Opposition.
April 26, 2022
Cake is made from flour, and flour comes from wheat, of which there is an increasing shortage thanks to the Ukraine war.
Unfortunately, wheat fields in my area (Wokingham Borough) are under threat from a 4,500-house development plan.
Fortunately, the local MP regularly calls for more to be done to promote home-grown food production, so I would like to think his opposition to this scheme may be relied upon.
April 26, 2022
As far as I can see almost all these parties were organised and attended by civil servants yet I haven’t seen any of them who received a FPN named and there have been no reports of any losing their jobs as a result. Why ?
April 26, 2022
Cake should be eaten by all.
Outside on a sunny day.
Not some folk eating cake having scared the wits out of others, who thus convinced of their imminent demise, cower indoors.
Same goes for BBQ beef burgers on beaches.
And travel.
It’s the LIES that hurt.
April 26, 2022
Sir John, this is madness. However tempting it is to hoist our PM with his own bad law, we should not. Downing Street is a staffed 24-hour office with living accommodation, where work and relaxation mingle. Post-hoc wrangling about which meeting, piece of cake or glass of wine was acceptable refreshment in a working discussion and which might constitute a party is petty and it diverts attention from the important issues that need our PM’s attention. Our government should learn from it: don’t make bad law. We should move on.
April 26, 2022
Regarding Labour…can anyone really want it?
The lefty stalwarts I know still mourn Corbyn.
The tories need to emerge as a brave, right wing party.
Fearlessly slaying the destructive NONSENSE of the vile Left.
The dreadful harm that has been done by cowardice.
April 26, 2022
In the case of No.10 social gatherings (ie the birthday cake incident) and parties for which the attendants are yet to be penalised, the point isn’t the consumption of cake or otherwise.
Parties and social gatherings, even in an essential workplace, were not permitted by the Covid laws and regulations Johnson’s Government imposed on the country and Downing St was also routinely breaking the guidance they drearily repeated ad nauseam at their ridiculous Daily Propaganda Broadcasts.
What they demonstrate is that Johnson (along with Ferguson, Handcock, Cummings, his Aides and Civil Servants, plus NutNuts) KNEW that the virus was nothing like as deadly for everyone as they continually told the public. If it was, there is no way they would have risked their lives …… and the possible wipe-out of the Government …… in order to socialise after work.
Apart from lying to Parliament, Johnson and his Government have blatantly lied to the public for 2 years ….. and destroyed millions of lives in the process. (The fact that Starmer, Drakeford and Sturgeon also broke the draconian laws they supported just reinforces the deception carried out on a, sadly, all too trusting population).
April 26, 2022
Point 1: there should have been someone sufficiently senior in No 10 to put an instant stop on any ‘parties’ – someone sufficiently alert to recognise that if knowledge of them leaked to the press, it would be disastrous.
Point 2: there is no reason to blame ‘today’s’ media – muckraking has been essential to papers and magazines for centuries, and sometimes it has uncovered serious scandals that needed to be addressed.
Point 3: Mr Johnson, in my personal experience over some years before and after becoming the London Mayor, has little or no respect for almost anyone, especially those he regards as the ‘great unwashed’, and is simply living down to my limited expectation of what his premiership would be like.
April 26, 2022
WHY have the tories allowed all this to happen?
For God’s sake don’t hand us over to WHO.
They are already ramping up re hepatitis..
April 26, 2022
Not worthy of you. What’s the difference between a beer and a can of coke? Hardly umpteen gatherings that Sue Gray has already indicated a total lack of leadership.
I see back in the day Johnson couldn’t be bothered to pay for parking, resulting in hundreds of tickets that his then editor paid. Fast forward to wallpaper and now ignoring his own rules.
So you would be quite happy if everyone in the country adopted the same attitude, from parking anarchy to countrywide get togethers during lockdown?
I think not. So his supporters think there should be one rule of him and another for us.
I don’t.
April 26, 2022
Starmer is using the cake story as a means to discredit and bring down Boris and if possible, the whole party. Never mind what indiscretion he may have done. That’s what the Labour Party seem to do well, hypocrisy.
When one’s sees past footage of Labour MPs from yester-year…. there’s a marked difference. Decent, well spoken and thoughtful. But then even Coronation Street characters spoke well in those days… the whole country sees to have slipped.
April 26, 2022
Sir JR, trying to obfuscate the PM’s behaviour does you no favours. While he was or was not eating cake with his pals. The population were banned from being with their dying relatives. Banned from seeing their new-born Grandchildren. Banned from leaving their homes. Businesses were crumbling all around, livelihoods destroyed. Lives destroyed.
Perhaps you and all apologists for the PM’s actions should reflect on this.
April 26, 2022
So, when it comes to morals, it would appear there is little difference between party leaders. Why is it that most MPs continue to follow their own leaders, so easily, without due consideration of their failings?
If this was just about breaking their own rules – the rules they set for us, it would be bad enough, but parliamentary activities go much broader than celebrations.
If both party leaders can so easily dismiss concerns about their own actions, how can they be trusted with running the country without subterfuge and further dishonesty?
April 26, 2022
Tory MPs do ask for it, their penchant for apologising plays into the hands of the opposition, BBC and its Labour party. As soon as they wring out the apology its game over, they have advanced their political agenda. The apology is not an easy out, its a concession of political territory.
In this cake silliness , and Angel Raynor, I do wonder what we are being distracted from that should be headlines and debated, perhaps the 313,000 immigrants the Government added to our population last year , meanwhile they preach to us to live impoverished lives for their greenery, and as for a housing shortage, well adding a 1/3rd of a million people to our population is not even to be considered a part of the cause.
April 26, 2022
Starmer’s sanctimonious humbug is shameful. The fact that the BBC in particular let’s it go is a sign of its bias. There are plenty of reasons to wonder about whether we could do better than Boris Johnson as PM. Whether or not there was a cake at a gathering of colleagues who worked together in lockdown isn’t one of them. A better question is why he was so influenced by the public health blob in the first place and didn’t overrule their lockdown hysteria until recently.
Why indeed is starmers beer not being pursued with the same zeal?