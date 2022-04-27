Strange numbers and wrong forecasts

The ONS published revised figures for the debt and deficit in the year to March 2022. Compared to the figures released as recently as the Spring Statement they now think borrowing last year was £20bn higher than they thought in March, though still massively down on the budget 2021 forecast. They also warn us that the figures will be subject to future revision and that could be material. As the cash requirement figures they published are so much lower than the deficit figures it seems likely the deficit will be revised down again before we are finalised with the history.
Revenues were well up on the original 2021 forecasts and were even up on the recent Spring Statement forecasts. it leads me to ask again how can the Treasury be so sure they needed an extra £12bn from a National Insurance rise when the revenues increased last year by several times that amount over their forecast? And how come they can afford to withgo a portion of the £12bn now they have raised the threshold for paying National Insurance?
The latest figures tell us that there has been a large rise in debt interest, to £69.9bn. This figure combines genuine cash payments of interest on borrowings, with more complex non cash items relating to index linked borrowings repayable often in many years time.
Debt interest remains low relative to GDP and spending thanks to low interest rates . Much of the borrowing is long term, locking in these favourable low interest rates for the full term of the loans.
The fact that the Bank of England owns a large portion of the bonds is also helpful as a 100% owned servant of the state. The Treasury pays interest to the Bank on these loans, but can get a dividend back from the extra money the Bank receives as a result.
The Treasury now adds the increase in repayment value of indexed gilts each time inflation numbers emerge to the debt interest figure. This is not a bill the state has to pay month by month as inflation rises. As they confess it is a non cash item.
The extra cost of the debt is only passed on to the bond owner on maturity of the bond. At this point the state will simply refinance it, so there is never an immediate cash cost that needs financing out of tax revenue. Some of these bonds are not repayable for many years.
Normal bonds do incur cash costs with the payment of interest and these are properly considered a running cost to the state.
Last year out of the total cost of debt interest attributed by the Treasury of £69.9bn, £34.7bn was indexation. The true cash cost of the debt was £35.2bn, around half the stated figure.
58 Comments
April 27, 2022
Just a reminder that Lord Frost will be giving a speech on the NI protocol later today:
https://policyexchange.org.uk/pxevents/the-northern-ireland-protocol-how-we-got-here-and-what-should-happen-now-keynote-speech-by-rt-hon-lord-frost-of-allenton-cmg/
“The Northern Ireland Protocol: how we got here, and what should happen now?”
Keynote speech by Rt Hon Lord Frost of Allenton CMG.
Tuesday, 27 April, 2022 12:30 – 13:30
April 27, 2022
Frost understands that the protocol us unacceptable to any sovereign state.
May got us in to this position but Bozo could have cancelled it immediately after thr GE.
It has to go.
April 27, 2022
Oh, and the NI increase is nothing to do with the NHS, it’s just following WEF policy of transferring wealth.
April 27, 2022
Just an energy update, wind is today providing 1.68gw of power. Gas and nuclear ate providing 70% of demand.
Saudi Arabia of wind generation, I don’t think so.
April 27, 2022
+1
Leader in the Telegraph today – The real cost of living solution is tax cuts – well yes but you can only really do this for long if they stop pissing money down the drain on bloated government “working” from home, HS2, soft loans for pointless degrees, EV subsidies, renewable subsidies, smart meters… they show zero interest in tackling such obvious blatantly insane waste.
A bonfire of red tape can go a long way too but no interest in this either it seems, quite the reverse in fact with making tax digital, endless attacks on landlords and the self employed especially.
April 27, 2022
You are Truly wasted JR.
There is also the little point of £11.8 billion stolen from the Treasury in school boy error frauds that Lord Agnew resigned over. Furlough given to people without identity checks and not living in the country! Sunak refused the offer to investigate! No worries to Johnson and his party they increase taxes through NI by £12 billion! Please explain if incorrect JR.
April 27, 2022
Thanks, I must remember to forget.
April 27, 2022
Wednesday, 27 April
April 27, 2022
Good morning.
Question.
If there was not so much debt, even to ourselves, would we be able to finance tax cuts ? If so, then debt is bad as the govenment seeks to use taxation and inflation to off load its debt and rampant spending onto us. For all those that have been prudent and work we are being punished.
April 27, 2022
Tax cuts can easily be financed by cutting the vast government waste. Indeed many tax cuts and red tape cuts are more than self financing as they grow the economy and the tax base. But it seems the Sunak agenda is to save promises of tax cuts until just before the next election (in about 2+ years) – doubtless to be ratted on post the election again as they did this time – this either by the manifesto ratting Sunak or by an appalling Starmer/SNP coalition.
April 27, 2022
Mark B
The chorus of an old rugby song comes to mind.
It’s the same the whole world over.
It’s the poor what gets the blame.
It’s the rich that gets the pleasure.
And it’s always been the same.
In the grand scheme of things nothing much ever changes.
April 27, 2022
Mark,
Sir J is being selective in his stats. Doesn’t mention last year’s borrowings of c£150bn were the third highest on record or that over the last 60 years governments have only managed to run a surplus in a handful of years.
The UK, like most countries, is in debt up to it’s eyeballs. The current inflation is welcomed by the Treasury as a means of bringing down debt as a % GDP.
If UK Government were a business it would have failed (economically) decades ago.
April 27, 2022
To think these halfwits are running the nation’s public finances. They act politically. They act without due regard for process. They act outside of the civil law. They act in a manner that is detrimental and destructive to the fiscal foundations on which the UK is built
The Treasury is a pro-EU insider and the B of E is now a mere facilitator of currency devaluation
The real question is why this PM , who has ultimate authority, hasn’t decided to impose himself on this matter? He’s too busy slandering Musk while pandering to Obama and Harris.
This is what Scott Morrison said recently, ‘Free speech doesn’t create jobs’. The dangerous and sinister intent in that statement cannot be underestimated but I fear it’s a view held by most vile Western leaders who now adhere to a form of politics that under Thatcher and Reagan would have been a reason for war
April 27, 2022
So given the cost of living crisis is Boris going to ditch net zero and expensive unreliable energy or is he going to stick to his lie/falsehood that “subsidised unreliable renewables and the large green levies on bills help lower energy costs” sure they do Boris! Some other suggestions – MOTs and similar only every 4 years and other such sensible deregulation. It is still clearly an offence to drive an unsafe car. Stop the FCA’s one size fits all 39% rip off personal overdraft rates given to us by Andrew Bailey while he was at the FCA.
April 27, 2022
‘Debt interest remains low relative to GDP …’ Maybe, but it’s still a ton of money. Western politicians need to stop spending money they don’t have on dubious ‘investments’ and operating expenses dressed-up as ‘investments’.
April 27, 2022
The ONS lost its moral compass about 10 years ago, with the departure of Dame Jil Matheson as National Statistician. They have become untrustworthy.
April 27, 2022
All sounds like smoke and mirrors to me.
April 27, 2022
Decent interest on savings were life savers for pensioners.
All gone now thanks to govt.
Many pensions gone too ditto.
Govt. going to do a Bishop Hatto is it?
With the “starving poor”.
April 27, 2022
**interest rates
April 27, 2022
Does the govt. have the faintest scooby how to go about governing or adding up?
Or do they suffer from the present day malaise of thinking that anything is good enough as long as it has an incredibly stupid sound bite? ( Fostered over many years by lunatic liberals).
Snap election planned to catch the sheep unaware it is rumoured!
April 27, 2022
Seems to me the whole government machine and what feeds it is out of control and unfit for purpose.
The population are just treated as lambs who can be fleeced every year to pay for it all, but even that is not enough, because borrowing and debt still grows.
In return all we get are failing services, with almost every department failing in its duty to perform, to even the most basic of standards.
April 27, 2022
I read that – 100% of Covid-19 Pfizer Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data (Brian Pickford – peckford42)
Clearly this is not remotely statistically consistent with these deaths being merely coincidental deaths (but shortly after these vaccination). Can we find out if we too had these faulty batches and how many other non fatal injuries were perhaps caused by these batches?
April 27, 2022
Lies, damned lies and statistics.
What we DO know for certain is that, miraculously, the economy will have recovered sufficiently from the tax, borrow, print and squander lunacy of the past few years for Sunak to offer us a small bribe with our own money at the Budget Statement before the next General Election …. because he’s already told us that’s the plan.
But only if we vote to be CONned again.
April 27, 2022
THE ROCKEFELLERS, WORLD BANK, IMF AND WEF ALL WARN OF A “MASSIVE GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS”
Again, they are broadcasting their intentions.
Just what is HMG doing to avert this coming crisis? AWHY are we STILL not growing more of our own food?
April 27, 2022
Are all these civil servants “working from home” still getting paid the London weighting allowance JR ?
April 27, 2022
Given the manipulation of statistics in relation to Covid during the last 2 years, who can have any confidence or trust in any statistics emanating from government or its agencies?
April 27, 2022
Having read your blog twice one can imagine the conversation between the Treasury and their masters, the ardent Westminster Remainers.
”Good morning, what would you like the figures to project and how much grief would you like to inflict on the government today?”
I think we are being fed a pack of lies.
April 27, 2022
So you have shown that H.M.Treasury cannot forecast economic performance nor, even a month ahead, its own accounts but when it comes to slavish obedience to arbitrary rules set by the Evil Empire, it is very good indeed.
Why do we not now privatize the arse off it?
April 27, 2022
A thoughtful suggestion, f57 – perhaps the ONS could also be abolished at the same time, since it appears even more at sea with figures and major finances than me [and that’s saying something!].
April 27, 2022
or close it and appoint 3 or 4 of the like of Sir John – that would do nicely.
April 27, 2022
Off topic
It is a well known fact that you can’t believe everything you read in the papers and I am surprised the way that the broadcast media have accepted the Sunday Mail’s Raynor story and are now making sure it continues to run.
I reckon it arose out of a conversation between two aging bored old hacks in the press gallery who then decided to blame it on ”an unnamed Conservative MP” to give the story legs (sorry for the pun) and set the Whips off on a time-wasting hunt.
April 27, 2022
Boris last night with Tom Newton-Dunne Talk TV interview “I am the custodian of the public purse” well rather an appalling piss down the drain one alas. And once again we get “we get the big things right” well no the extended lockdowns was wrong, the vast manifesto ratting tax increases were wrong, net zero is wrong, HS2 is wrong, your energy policy is insane, vaccinating children and the young is wrong…
He even claimed to be cutting council taxes! No sensible suggestions on the cost of living crisis he, Sunak and his mad energy policies have created. He was however right about the state sector’s “post covid manana culture though” though they often had this pre Covid too. Took me 40 mins holding just to speak to HMRC yesterday.
April 27, 2022
This brings up several questions, summarised by WHY
What on Earth is going on that we cannot get honest figures from the government on our finances, as well as so many other things — Is this a continuation of the Nudgers work to keep us all in fear, for one reason or another?
Or is this just part of the social re-engineering project to change our perspectives and understanding of life?
April 27, 2022
Apparently, HM Treasury has been providing dodgy forecasts for many years.
For example, in 1976 the UK went cap in hand to the IMF for a loan.
Wikipedia’s cooment on this is:
“Only half of the loan was actually drawn by the UK government and it was repaid by 4 May 1979. Denis Healey, the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, went on to state that the main reason the loan had to be requested was that public sector borrowing requirement figures provided by the treasury were grossly overstated”
Wikipedia then goes on to say:
“The IMF loan meant that the United Kingdom’s economy could be stabilised whilst drastic budget cuts were implemented. Despite the security provided by the loan, the Labour Party had already begun separating into social democrat and left-wing camps, causing bitter rows inside the party and with the unions. Some believe this may have contributed significantly to Margaret Thatcher’s 1979 Conservative victory.”
Maybe I have two questions:
1. What is the point of HM Treasury if its forecasts are regularly wrong ?
2. What can the current “Conservative” Government learn from history ?
April 27, 2022
To justify high tax, of course. Especially on driving to work whilst being called the now pejorative “motorist” (which sounds like being some sort of selfish “hobbyist”.)
We did better than Norman Tebbit told us to. We didn’t just get bikes to find work, we took on the burden of running cars at a time that railways were being run down and government geared society around them.
April 27, 2022
Paul Lewis ( who I like ) in Telegraph today suggests adding 1K to Winter Fuel Payment.
How about raising Pension Credit threshold by 1K instead.
April 27, 2022
good idea, and also increase Income Tax allowance threshold. Not everybody hit badly is a pensioner.
April 27, 2022
Some guy called Gold the other day in Mail completely missed the point re leaseholders being shafted.
Yes, people who have just bought must rely on good solicitors re forthcoming works.
The problem is with existing leaseholders having service charges suddenly tripled and being landed with HUGE modernisation bills..
Try again Gold.
April 27, 2022
The best thing the government could do initially to help the economy would be to stop wrecking it. Why can they not see that the public sector needs to be hugely downsized, taxes reduced and simplified, and businesses set free to frack, mine and drill.
April 27, 2022
Agree – This government should stop intervening in every facet of our life, just let market force dictate what people want and allow freedom of choice & competition to flourish …..remember those conservative ideals
April 27, 2022
UK’s healthcare is ranked as the second worst in a cohort of 19 similar countries by Civitas! Could this be “our NHS” the claimed envy of the World! This even before Covid. Then we have the high court saying dumping Covid patients into care homes (obviously not such a great plan) was also illegal!
In 2019 the UK ranked 17th out of 19 comparable countries for life expectancy.
For strokes and heart attacks the UK has the worst survival rates of comparable countries
Across 5 different types of cancer measured by the OECD the NHS comes 16th out of 18 comparable countries.
For treatable diseases the UK is second to bottom – 15th out of 16. If we matched the average of other countries, we would save over 6,500 lives every year or 17 a day.
April 27, 2022
When government is midst a religious green frenzy they are unlikely to respond.
April 27, 2022
“Strange numbers and wrong forecasts” can be equally applied to the CCA/Net Zero.
The global warming forecasts are wildly inaccurately high and the PM’s claim that renewable energy has helped to reduce bills when green levies are now running at £11bn/year is wrong.
The push by the Left to close down Europe’s fossil fuel production capacity making it dependent upon Russia for its energy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a coincidence.
April 27, 2022
Original Richard – Established left-wing parties in most European countries seem to me to be happy to make Europe dependent in the short-to-medium term on American liquid natural gas. Certainly not on Russia. But as you say, the longer-term aim of many on the Left is to promote the Green agenda, whatever disastrous consequences that has for their ordinary working-class supporters.
I don’t think the clowns in power in Whitehall would survive politically for very long, were the opposition not so clueless.
April 27, 2022
As I say further on, why would “the Left” want to make themselves dependent upon an extreme Russian Conservative and nationalist?
April 27, 2022
and once dependent Russia will start closing down energy supply.
April 27, 2022
And with Poland and Bulgaria having their gas cut off today the demand (and thus) price of gas supplied from elsewhere is going to increase.
The only speedy answer to this is more supply.
April 27, 2022
Why would “the Left” want to make themselves dependent upon an extreme Russian Conservative and nationalist?
April 27, 2022
Talking about strange numbers I still can’t get my head around the massive sum of £37bn we’ve paid for ‘track & trace’….and continue to pay. A bit like our continued payments to the EU, once you start paying its hard to stop
April 27, 2022
Sir John,
Is part of the problem that the Treasury Economic model cannot handle non-equilibrium situations well?
April 27, 2022
Meanwhile it is reported that taxpayers in the UK are paying 62.1% of their earnings to HMRC. This is unsustainable morally and politically. Inciddntally the remaining 37.9% is then subject to tax ever time you decide to use it. Welcome aboard the UK on course for disaster.
April 27, 2022
If I’ve got this right the £ don’t seem to be doing too well.
Whereas the rouble seems to be going from strength to strength.
Perhaps Johnson should annoy some other country into taking out sanctions against the U.K.?
April 27, 2022
At PMQs today Boris proclaimed a new strap-line ‘’Clean Green Windfarms’’….says it all about this government…..blue on the outside and green on the inside
Does PMQs achieve anything ?
April 27, 2022
Occasionally I read
House Price Crash Forum – The House Prices and the Economy section.
It has never struck me as a controlled forum as Many are today.
The current thread
“Will we see our PM resign in the near future”
Starting with the latest posts and working back a few pages is enlightening.
April 27, 2022
They didn’t really need £12bn, they wante dto introduce a new tax on pensioners. Their cunning plan is to use the thin-end-of-wedge appraoch and ramp it up over time.
A disgrace.
Redwood! Get yourself into that Chancellor role one way or another and get taxes down to get growth up.
April 27, 2022
At this point the state will simply refinance it, so there is never an immediate cash cost that needs financing out of tax revenue.
So even a (previously) sound money hawk like you Sir John has conceded that none of this money will ever be repaid.
Is it any wonder that the pound is our pocket become ever more worthless and our savings may as well be spend now as they will not sustain us later.
Create money – lose value.
April 27, 2022
The BoE received £ 18 billion in interest on its Gilt holdings. It paid back £ 7.5 billion to the Treasury, which gave it the interest in the first place! Index linked Gilts paid out a coupon of £3.8 billion. The interest accrued on the principal of the £365 billion in issue, uplifts that currently to £514 billion but doesn’t get paid till redemption as JR says.