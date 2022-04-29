No Windfall tax, Chancellor

The Chancellor has said a Windfall tax on domestic oil and gas is on the table. That is the low tax Chancellor. He says if the industry does not get on and invest he will think about it. He should know there is already a large windfall tax in place on UK oil and gas profits. They pay double corporation tax.
The Chancellor has a problem. Investment is lower than we would like. It is lower than many rival economies. It needs to be higher to help boost productivity, the key to rising living standards. There is an additional issue. UK policy in the EU was based on increasing our imports in industry, energy and agriculture leaving us with a large balance of payments deficit. We need plenty of inward investment to meet the bills in foreign currency for all those imports.
The Chancellor has decided to increase the UK corporation tax rate from next year. This is bound to deter more investment and put off some that might have otherwise have come. Ireland choosing a much lower corporation tax rate than ours greatly exceeds us in the amount of foreign investment it attracts, and collects more corporation tax revenue in relation to its GDP than we do. Treasury models and sages say this is impossible. In order to offset the negative effects of higher tax on investment the Chancellor offered super deductions against corporation tax this year to encourage an investment surge. It has helped but it has not been on anything like the scale needed. Many investors look through the super deduction to the higher rates to come and do not like what they see.
The Chancellor promised us he would spend the spring and summer studying what new types of offset or deduction he could offer to try to embed a more favourable tax regime for new investment into his corporation tax proposals from next year. We await those with interest. I can assure him the threat of a Windfall tax is not part of such a package.
The best way to attract more investment is to have low simple and stable rates. The more you change it and the more complex it is the more investors will decide to go elsewhere. Threatening investors who you want to make large long term commitments is a particularly bad idea. That is Labour policy, which I oppose.
New Labour may no longer be in office, but they made damned well sure that their ‘Client State’ is still in power, as Dom so rightly points out. Until you get rid of that you will continue to have policies that reflect Labour’s and a Chancellor that looks increasingly rediculous in the eyes of many true conservatives.
The problem is, we do not have a PM or government that sees the problem let alone one that can and will tackle it.
Highest taxation in 70 years under this socialist govt.- which JR now recognises as such- and Sunak wants more taxes!! Perhaps this govt. is striving for another record lowest inward investment in history to go along with highest borrowing, highest debt, highest deficit, lowest standard of living, no national security for food, energy, steel etc.
JR, what is the exact point of your party and govt? What value does it give it citizens? You are now. It allowed to make noise protests! Glue yourself to roads is okay police will help and support you to your spot in the road, bend the knee and the police will join in, dissent to govt. will not be allowed on line, in public, you will be censored or smeared.
Home Office head mandarin defends useless head of passports to say working from home is fine and does not make a difference. When is he going to be sacked along with the lady in charge of passports?
Russia is bad, China who broke Hong Kong Treaty is okay, enslaving some of its people okay, giving the world man made Chinese fly causing millions of deaths and catastrophic harm okay, spying on and bribing UK MPs accepted and okay, stealing intellectual property okay, muscling in on all key infrastructure to make countries dependent on it to dominate world okay, dominating WHO okay, land grabbing okay, build hundreds of coal fired power stations each year okay. Is the UK going to send and supply Taiwan with billions of taxpayers cash in weapons and military personnel? What is the UK doing about Saudi Arabia’s war Yemen?
Sir John,
The Chancellor clearly does not know his job, he’s handling it like a school boy.
Sunak accepted the post under the terms his office is run by Downing Street. That is allegedly why Javid left. Bunter Johnson cannot run his own finances, why does any right minded person think he will not make a mess of the purse purse? He stated the other he was the guardian of the public purse, a shiver went down my spine as a reminder that we had the biggest wasted in history in charge of our money and why it is insuch a chaotic mess. I think JR accepts this by his blog today.
Former ministers claimed the previous budgets were good socialist budgets. I am surprised it has taken JR and some colleagues to realise the same.
Exactly, but it is surely very clear now that Rishi Sunak is a tax, borrow and piss down the drain socialist and a manifesto ratting Chancellor who thinks, pretends (or just lies) that he is a tax cutting Thatcherite.
His overall tax grab CT, NI, Frozen allowances (IHT, IT, Pensions, CGT…) is a massive and hugely damaging tax grab. The insane expensive energy net zero agenda making it all far worse too. He is an economic illiterate as we have come to expect of nearly all PPE graduates.
A fascinating podcast on Delingpod with the excellent (and surely largely correct) Dr. Mike Yeadon is certainly worth listening too.
We’ve had foot&mouth disease, MRSA, swine fever, Covid – you have now confirmed, Sir John, that we have the worst and most pervasive of pandemics sweeping through the governing classes:
unutterable stupidity.
History shows time and again that constantly increasing the number of taxes and raising them again and again is deeply harmful – does the well-being of the UK actually mean anything at all to your colleagues in Westminster? I know it does to you.
Off topic! I have just heard on the BBC news that 8000 British troops are going to a big exercise in Eastern Europe! What are they going to use , Boris has given away all their equipment to his mate Mr “e”
The Tory policy of high imports which needs high levels of money coming into the country to offset the vast amounts going out – I oppose. Do we want foreigners to own the whole country.
Gordon Brown Treasury; socialist-green Government; Labour policies.
There’s no point voting CON. You might just as well vote Labour.
Following the WEF playbook.
Nothing the chancellor does gives me any hope of a recovery.
We are still following EU rules on energy agriculture and manufacturing.
We need a real right wing party in power.
This chancellor is an utter failure and needs to be replaced as soon as possible before he causes irreparable damage to our country. Preferably, this time, with someone who understands economics, like yourself Sir John.
Yes it is extraordinary, totally counter intuitive, contradicts economic law proven by previous Tory chancellors and opposite to what he says.
He has been infected by the Johnson ‘lying syndrome’
I cannot believe you and your colleagues are not having robust discussions with him/his team. What do they say in response to the points you put, or again do you get bland/nothing responses as we saw in your other blog.
Please tell.
So the solution to try and stop a Company maximising profit is to tax it more, thus automatically reducing its profit.
Pray tell me why anyone would even try to make a profit with higher efficiency and investment, if the threat is always going to be there to take it away.
The company has a couple of obvious solutions, and they are:
To simply increase its prices, because as usual it is the customer that pays all the business costs (including taxation) in the end.
Or to reduce production/income, which would automatically lower its profits/tax, but will automatically increase prices via shortages..
I must say, who would have thought that dour Scot was a master of disguise? Amazing!
And in other news I see we are sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe. If ever there was a reason for Putin to justify his claims of NATO aggression threatening his borders, this is it.
Do the British public support you risking an escalation from a cornered rat with nuclear weapons?
I don’t.
I agree, Sir john, that a windfall tax is pernicious. However there is going to be a reckoning where (some) households will not be able to pay their fuel bills. There is speculation that a levy on the end user (us) will provide a fund to subsidise these households.
Gas and electricity is a utility and a service, it is not up to the end users to subsidise other users. The supplier should carry this burden so while I do not think there should be a windfall tax, the supplier should provide subsidies to those who need it out of their excess profits at this time.
Rather than creating a windfall tax for energy producers (not resellers), our chancellor should be removing taxes on gas and oil extraction. The greater the supply, the lower the price. He should be doing everything he can to pull the levers of supply.