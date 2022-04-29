Three written answers from the Department for Transport

I have received the below written answers from the Department for Transport:
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what the projected reduction in rail losses and rail subsidy is for the 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. (158848)
Tabled on: 22 April 2022
Answer:
Wendy Morton:
The Department’s Main Estimate in 2022/23, for both support for rail passenger services and to deliver reforms, is £3bn. This is a reduction from an estimated outturn of c.£5bn in 2021/22, primarily due to an increase in revenue. Actual 2021/22 outturn will be published in due course as part of the Department’s Annual Report and Accounts.
The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:32.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what estimate he has made of the number of commuter miles that will be travelled on the railways in 2022-23 compared with pre-covid levels. (158852)
Tabled on: 25 April 2022
Answer:
Wendy Morton:
In line with our published guidance, the Department has developed a number of scenarios of possible rail demand to reflect uncertainty including how passengers respond post-Covid-19. The Department considers a wide range of evidence for our project appraisals and policy decisions.
The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:34.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, whether he has made an estimate of the expected cost to the (a) railway industry and (b) public purse of offering discounted tickets on certain railway journeys from 25 April to 27 May 2022. (158853)
Tabled on: 25 April 2022
Answer:
Wendy Morton:
Government has supported industry to develop and deliver the sale; the scheme is run on a commercial basis.
The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:36.
10 Comments
April 29, 2022
So an answer for question one and then two evasive replies.
This seems to fit a pattern for other parliamentary questions reported on this site.
April 29, 2022
Indeed must have taken all Wendy Morton’s Open University MBA skills to sign of those “just go away Mr Redwood ” replies! I assume prepared by civil “servants”.
April 29, 2022
The daily sceptic today:- Deaths in Iceland Jump 30% in First Quarter of 2022 (and not Covid deaths) – Just as Vaccine Boosters Were Rolled Out.
Did the “experts” not tell us all the vaccines were “safe and ~ 90% effective” it seems they are often neither. Yet we are still jabbing children (who are not even at any real risk) with them in the UK.
April 29, 2022
+1
I always think so rude and sullen and defensive ( of total ineptitude?)
How strange that the goat entrails runes roll up nicely to the nearest billion £££.
No pennies.
No sense.
No care.
Well…it’s only taxpayers’ money.
April 29, 2022
It seems this is business as usual. Private Eye no 1570 describes a Commons foreign affairs committee :-
‘They spent the next hour and a quarter repeating formulaic non-replies.’
‘xxxxxx was blatant in his stonewalling.’
“‘I recognise the importance of your process.’ Xxxxxx robotically told the MPs before delivering a long-winded spiel of nothingness.”
April 29, 2022
Indeed and they think this constant evasiveness qualifies them for a return at the ballot box albeit it just confirms how inefficient the whole set up is.
Not the Civil Service problem at the Passport Office, the PS of the HO says it is world class. Blame it on a French company. World class bollocks!
April 29, 2022
Is it incompetence, or concealment, the reason why questions do not get answered? This information should be available.
April 29, 2022
Don’t really know and two absolutely no ideas. Return to your back bench and if passing GO do not collect £200. Don’t worry Humphry, its only him again.
April 29, 2022
I suppose your headline is correct in one sense. I assume the words were written. But answers? I think not.
But thank you for publishing this. It makes one realise why the Government is in the state it’s in…
April 29, 2022
OK
So the NOW reality ( right now, today) is far fewer trains.
Very few staff at the stations and unfathomable ( even for the young) ticket machines.
And apparently older people not going into towns because of equally unfathomable parking ticket machines.