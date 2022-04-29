Three written answers from the Department for Transport

I have received the below written answers from the Department for Transport:

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (158848):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what the projected reduction in rail losses and rail subsidy is for the 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. (158848)

Tabled on: 22 April 2022

Answer:

Wendy Morton:

The Department’s Main Estimate in 2022/23, for both support for rail passenger services and to deliver reforms, is £3bn. This is a reduction from an estimated outturn of c.£5bn in 2021/22, primarily due to an increase in revenue. Actual 2021/22 outturn will be published in due course as part of the Department’s Annual Report and Accounts.

The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:32.

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (158852):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what estimate he has made of the number of commuter miles that will be travelled on the railways in 2022-23 compared with pre-covid levels. (158852)

Tabled on: 25 April 2022

Answer:

Wendy Morton:

In line with our published guidance, the Department has developed a number of scenarios of possible rail demand to reflect uncertainty including how passengers respond post-Covid-19. The Department considers a wide range of evidence for our project appraisals and policy decisions.

The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:34.

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (158853):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, whether he has made an estimate of the expected cost to the (a) railway industry and (b) public purse of offering discounted tickets on certain railway journeys from 25 April to 27 May 2022. (158853)

Tabled on: 25 April 2022

Answer:

Wendy Morton:

Government has supported industry to develop and deliver the sale; the scheme is run on a commercial basis.

The answer was submitted on 27 Apr 2022 at 14:36.