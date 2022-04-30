Progress with energy

The shortage of energy and the realisation of the need to keep the lights on has led to some crucial changes of U.K. policy recently.

The government does now see the need to keep the 3 ol£Pd coal power stations open for when the wind does not blow. Let’s hope they are in time to save them. yesterday wind only delivered 4% of our electricity, requiring huge quantities of gas.

It now sees the need to get more gas and oil out from the North Sea given the world shortage and the wish to avoid Russian energy.

Let us hope its fracking review comes up with the answer that we should offer incentives to landowners and local communities to allow onshore production as well.