Progress with energy

The shortage of energy and the realisation of the need to keep the lights on has led to some crucial changes of U.K. policy recently.
The government does now see the need to keep the 3 ol£Pd coal power stations open for when the wind does not blow. Let’s hope they are in time to save them. yesterday wind only delivered 4% of our electricity, requiring huge quantities of gas.
It now sees the need to get more gas and oil out from the North Sea given the world shortage and the wish to avoid Russian energy.
Let us hope its fracking review comes up with the answer that we should offer incentives to landowners and local communities to allow onshore production as well.
54 Comments
April 30, 2022
Amen to all of this but the time it has taken has wasted the benefits of an 80 seat majority
Only now is the government’s energy policy obtaining some coherence, unlike its economic one which is not a policy at all
April 30, 2022
Still very little coherence Boris and Kwasi still wittering on about wind and solar and falsely claiming that these will lower energy prices.
April 30, 2022
Exactly so. Last I heard Bunter wants to triple our wind farm capacity. At what cost? The man is not looking at or doesn’t understand the facts. This is a classic case of doctrine over logic and marks him as incompetent, hence unfit to run a nation.
April 30, 2022
JR,
how can your party and govt be so short sighted! It has always been known wind is unreliable our forebears chose water mills hundreds of years ago in preference to wind mills! 12 years of consistent energy policy failure, 12 years of economic policy failure, foreign policy failure, immigration failure- now giving away hundreds of thousands of visas to low skilled and students so we will not notice. Good grief is your party and govt capable of anything?
April 30, 2022
A policy of net-zero isn’t coherent while China, India. Russia etc are building new coal fired power stations every month….its shooting ones economy in the foot
April 30, 2022
I’m pleased your taking notice of my daily updates.
It’s a pity it’s taken a megalomaniac like Pootin to knock some sense into our energy policy.
We still don’t know about the Cumbrian coal mine which will save us £millions on imports.
Let’s get fracking.
April 30, 2022
BTW gas and nuclear are today providing 80% of demand.
Makes you think.
April 30, 2022
80% of just the electrical energy demand that is. So wind, solar… is only about 4% of total UK energy needs including transport, heating and other energy demands – almost irrelevant in fact.
April 30, 2022
…and wind, solar – at what cost what subsidy
April 30, 2022
Good morning.
It is a cruel twist of fate that it has taken the invasion of Ukraine to make those in power to think of something like energy security and supply. Something that has been discussed numerous times on this and other sites. The sloth like movement of government on major issues such as this feels me with dread. Before we can see basic common sense decisions being made we first have to stand over the precipice, lean far forward and on our tip toes. Government by constant crisis management.
I get the feeling that there is a strong desire by the Civil Service and Secretaries of State not to do anything until the magnitude of a situation forces them too. Then it is half baked knee jerk reactions / policies that often fail and cost a fortune. Yes, Test and Trace, I am looking at you !
April 30, 2022
It comes from the top. We have a PM with a butterfly mind, no completer/finisher ability at all and as with so many poor managers I have seen over the years seeking to be liked, so avoids confrontation on difficult issues rather than being respected.
He also cannot say ‘boo’ to his Ministers because he needs their support and they rely on his patronage getting it not because of ability but because of said, craven support. So a non virtuous circle for which we pay.
Ironically survey after survey shows that those who seek to be liked are in fact not, because it means the hard workers are constantly having to make up for the ‘slackers’ who are never held accountable.
Lack of accountability is endemic across government.
April 30, 2022
”Build HS2 for inter city travel, and build cycle lanes for local travel….add thousands of windfarms and the international community will love me, my green legacy is safe”- Boris (I was just doing what the UN & WEF told me)
April 30, 2022
Pub-quiz question: which cost more, T&T or Sunak’s failure to prevent fraid in his COVID support schemes?
April 30, 2022
…and we didn’t learn anything from history ref the 1918 influenza virus pandemic, aka the Spanish flu
April 30, 2022
Track and Trace appears to have a definite spend. The Fraud cost is unknown so I suggest may well be higher!
April 30, 2022
Let’s hope it’s not all wind and bluster and that they get on with it. The danger is that Labour get in and change it all.
April 30, 2022
+1 FUS – the CONS have thrown away all trust, and they probably have driven people towards Labour. It is difficult to see any difference anyway and neither are trustworthy. People may vote Labour just to give the CONS a bloody nose and Boris and his sycophantic yes-men will be 100% responsible. The two party cartel has to be broken up else they will just carry on relying on the ‘other party being even worse’ and that cannot be good for our people or our country.
April 30, 2022
The DT today sums it up. The public pays for a defective public service. A total drift in policy ideas unable to deal with the challenges this country faces and now have ceded control to the Civil Service and appear helpless to do anything about it.
April 30, 2022
It’s all a tad farcical. Ideology driving government policy has become so widespread that I fear we are being governed by people with an intent that is bordering on dangerous. In this case, climate change ideology which as we all know is Collectivism by the backdoor does contain within it the seeds of our destruction.
We desperately need voices from within who are prepared to expose the insane and preposterous ideological extremism that is now driving government policy across many areas not just on energy and climate but on race, gender, sexuality, feminist bigotry and religion
Of course reality will intervene at some point when we withdraw our compliance and ultimately expose the collectivist, authoritarian poison that is driving all that we are seeing in our nation and indeed across the west
April 30, 2022
Another accurate and brilliant post Dom.
April 30, 2022
When ordinary people in the street could foresee the energy problems we are facing, then why couldn’t the government? This irresponsible lack of planning ahead is a huge failure of the government. The ridiculous cost, and inefficiency, of wind farms has also to be admitted by the government, else we are on a further hiding to nothing. Wind turbines aren’t even environmentally friendly when you take everything into account instead of using ‘selective data’ to support their ‘climate religion’, as this government is so keen on doing.
April 30, 2022
+1. Shirley. I was actively campaigning in Scotland where wind turbines are prolific in 2011 and we all warned of this exact scenario. We had Dr John Constable speak of the utter folly and ex directors of the grid saying the same but nobody listened. One developer was overheard saying that it was a good job there were idiots in Parliament.
April 30, 2022
And in other news Chris Bryant says there are 744 Cross Parliamentary Groups covering a broad range of topics but with zero oversight, so as he points out a ‘Chinese Spy’ can facilitate a group, in effect to promote Chinese propaganda. Equally PR firms can provide the secretariat to promote their own industries etc.
Another swamp that needs draining.
April 30, 2022
Those all party groups are MPs jolly’s (follies) and should be disbanded…how about just doing your job we elect you to do
April 30, 2022
‘The government does now see the need to keep the 3 ol£Pd [sic] coal power stations open for when the wind does not blow.’ Good – then the campaign here by some of your posters has born fruit. The stations must be kept until SMRs are available in good numbers – i.e. for a decade or more past 2025.
As for incentivising ‘local communities’ to allow fracking: no, just get on with it, otherwise those ‘local communities’ will just be selfish and extortionate. Fracking = lower-cost gas = benefits for ALL gas customers. Permits to frack must be made conditional on the gas being supplied at a discount to world prices.
April 30, 2022
Sea Warrior. I said as much this morning. Energy should be cheap for all. We already give far too much away with solar in the form of subsidies which the poor also pay for through their bills. We also pay land owners extortionate sums of money to host turbines and solar panels. Fracking is necessary for the country to achieve its goal of self sufficiency and lower prices. It doesn’t need bribes to give it the go ahead. It’s our national security and therefore non negotiable.
April 30, 2022
The biggest thing Sea_Warrior, is that I just don’t believe this government
April 30, 2022
SW.
There should be no fracking until it is proved to be safe, and so far, this has not been done.
Yes, if fracking is to be allowed, then reduced energy bills must be given to the entire North West of England.
April 30, 2022
It is a fact that nuclear war would cause vastly more death and suffering than even quite severe climate change would, and that averting this and minimising its possibility is therefore paramount.
If ceasing to buy Russian fuel assists that aim then this must be done, and if that means a return to other fossil fuel sources for a time then so be it.
This is yet another example of the appalling effects of war and of tyranny.
April 30, 2022
We can agree on that.
How disappointing to see Germany and Austria finding a way to launder their gas-payments to Russia. The free world now needs to come together and make both Russia and China irrelevant.
April 30, 2022
Sea-Warrior
Are you surprised with the actions of Germany and Austria when National needs come before group needs.
I have always said that in an emergency National needs will always come first, that is why it was always pointless us gold plating EU rules which hurt our own people and economy when we were EU members, and paying a high price for it at the same time.
As usual our Government thought of others first, before those at home, indeed it still appears to be the case even though we are no longer members of that particular club.
April 30, 2022
The energy companies are privately-owned.
It is the decisions of these companies, not of governments.
Profits before people.
April 30, 2022
you want companies to have morals? Good luck with that!
April 30, 2022
Germany and Austria didn’t ‘find a way’, SW, they took the only way open to them, via Gazprombank, if they wanted to keep their economies working. They also want to build up their gas reserves now so they can stop their voters from freezing later this year. (These things matter to them even if they don’t to you.) The EU’s lawyers decided this method of payment, in Euros but changed into Roubles by the bank, didn’t contravene the anti-Russia sanctions policy. And German industrialists are not going to let their country go down the pan any time soon. So whatever appeals to the ‘free world’ that outraged armchair warriors make are likely to fall on deaf ears, I’m afraid.
April 30, 2022
Well said NLH.
April 30, 2022
As Russia demonstrates yet again, the “ism” which has caused more death and suffering than any other throughout history is imperialism.
Global co-operation in reducing the difficulties faced by all on this planet has been wrecked by their outrageous and appalling war.
April 30, 2022
It is sad that it took Putin, and his people killing invasion of Ukraine, to do what a sledgehammer could not – crack open the nuts at the head of our Government and let some sense in!
April 30, 2022
What I said but more concise.
+1
April 30, 2022
“Let us hope its fracking review ”
I suppose it depends on the people doing the review , we are more than aware Governments have reviews from people who they can guarantee to give them the answer they want.
April 30, 2022
I too have observed the feeble contribution of wind power in recent days. If wind power is to be a part of the UK’s energy demands, there needs to be infrastructure to store the energy harvested when the wind does blow. Might I suggest further research into catalysts to synthesize liquid fuels?
April 30, 2022
You only need to look for alternative forms of energy if you believe that the oceans are rising….otherwise its all a con
April 30, 2022
Overpopulation of the UK and the rest of the world causes scarcity, over-demand and high prices.
It adds congestion, pollution and many other fast-increasing problems that become beyond solution.
Energy efficiency helps, yet more people need increasingly more.
April 30, 2022
In other words, Boris the Traitor ignored all your wise warnings and advice and has only acted – belatedly – when forced to do so by world events. What a useless moron. And still the party refuses to kick him out …
April 30, 2022
What a strange idea of democracy you on the Right so often have.
It would be to dupe the electorate into voting for a popular celebrity of generally moderate political leanings, but then to use the serious failings of UK democracy to enable his replacement by someone completely different, who just happened to be what the vehement but tiny minority of extremists wanted all along, even though they would have failed utterly in a General Election with such a leader.
It would appear that even among the brexitories there aren’t quite enough as fanatical as you apparently are, however.
April 30, 2022
Not just Boris – this goes back to Blair and all governments since. I remember this being discussed when Blair first got in, yet nothing has been done. Entirely a dereliction of duty by politicians of all stripes more intent on self aggrandisement than doing the hard yards.
April 30, 2022
Let’s not expect too much from this net-zero government — They led us, knowingly, into this disastrous situation so we shouldn’t expect a massive U-turn on any of their futile policies. Instead they will do as little as they need to do, to make it look like they are doing something.
The whole argument about energy is to get us used to shortages or doing without – Exactly the same as is beginning to happen with food and other supplies.
April 30, 2022
Amen to your first paragraph.
+1 To your second.
April 30, 2022
Agree
April 30, 2022
When the full unexpurgated report from the senior civil servant Sue Gray is finally made public, there have been predictions that it could finish off Boris Johnson as prime minister. His allies believe it will do no such thing.
But his position feels more precarious than at any time since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
Some Conservative MPs who’ve been critical of the PM have said they would await Ms Gray’s findings before deciding to submit a letter of no confidence in him.
So there is little doubt that the report is anxiously awaited at Westminster.
It won’t be released until the Metropolitan Police complete their investigations.
(in other words the 12th of never!)
But the hope amongst her inquiry team is that it will be published by the end of May. (which year?)
April 30, 2022
Who made the decision that the grey report can’t be published until the police investigation is finished ? Its an internal government report…I want names
April 30, 2022
Agreed Sir John – along with virtually all of the sentiments expressed by your other contributors to this post.
April 30, 2022
I see that Russian state TV is again proposing its own nuclear-power plans for London. May I suggest that the government bans all Russians from coming here until the country is a functioning-democracy. I wouldn’t want the poor things to risk being victims of nuclear-weapons. When the Russian middle-class is no longer able to travel then support for the One Russia Party will crumble.
April 30, 2022
SirJ your opening sentence is incorrect, we haven’t got a shortage of energy – we’ve got a government that has changed the energy mix and signalled its desire for net-zero and a drive away from fossil fuels (unless they’re imported).
All the energy we need is within our reach by fracking shale gas, drilling north-sea oil and building small modular nuclear reactors….and its cheap
April 30, 2022
Hold the phone, a conservative MP is about to resign for doing something that wasn’t against the law or parliamentary rules……the PM should take note