Two Written Answers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

I have received the below two written answers from Ministers at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs:

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (158851):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, if he will publish an assessment of the impact of high fertiliser prices on the volume of planting of wheat in England in 2022. (158851)

Tabled on: 25 April 2022

Answer:

Jo Churchill:

It has not proved possible to respond to the hon. Member in the time available before Prorogation.

The answer was submitted on 28 Apr 2022 at 12:07.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (158850):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what steps he is taking to help secure more planting of greenhouse food crops in the context of high gas prices. (158850)

Tabled on: 25 April 2022

Answer:

Victoria Prentis:

An innovative, productive and competitive agricultural sector is one of the Government’s key priorities, and we recognise the role greenhouse crop production has in ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of fresh produce throughout the year.

The Government is working with the sector on a forward-thinking approach. It is looking at innovative ways of growing crops, such as increased use of greenhouse crop production and other state of the art farming technology which can help maximise crop growth and increase productivity.

We are aware of the challenges facing greenhouse growers and other farming sectors, as a result of the recent increase in the cost of a range of inputs including high gas prices, and the impact this is having on the production of food crops.

We continue to keep the market situation under review through UK Agriculture Market Monitoring Group, which monitors UK agricultural markets including price, supply, inputs, trade and recent developments. We are increasing our engagement with industry to supplement our analysis with real time intelligence.

The answer was submitted on 28 Apr 2022 at 11:33.