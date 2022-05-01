Why Ministers struggle to run government

The civil service has been used over many years to running the U.K. as a subject state of the European Union. It has given them a growing and activist agenda of legislation covering an ever widening range of areas. The civil service busied Ministers with trying to negotiate minor changes to the EU wishes. Parliament has been told to legislate a vast amount of derived law, with the civil service drafting complex and long versions of the initiating Directives and telling Ministers that was necessary to avoid infraction proceedings against the U.K. in the European Court. Much of it went through as long and complex unamendable secondary legislation under the authority of the European Communities Act.
The Treasury ran economic policy on the EU austerity model. They dictated tax and spend policy from the Maastricht debt and deficit controls. The EU’s extensive net zero policy overarched energy, industrial and environment policy. Governments usually went along with these extensive directives. They either adopted the aims as their own or denied anything significant was happening.
Now we are out there is clear evidence that many civil servants still seek to keep Ministers and government aligned with EU policy. There is a reluctance or inability to grasp the opportunity Brexit offers. Ministers need to set new aims and insist on repeals and amendments to the EU ways. The U.K. needs to be far more flexible and innovative. The civil service has been disappointing in implementing Ministerial wishes to resolve the lop sided and unfair EU interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the policy to end illegal cross Channel migration as a couple of examples. We need a new Union of purpose between civil servants and Ministers to shape an independent policy.
Interesting read…. but just a minute, remind me again who it is that’s in charge of the British Government…I forget his name….
I would be amongst the first toi criticise the the CS but, not this time. For who was it that brought us into the then EEC and who was it that, once we were finally on our way out thanks to the Glorious Referendum of 2016, tried heaven and earth to keep us in ? Why, it was parliament and those MP’s that made up the government.
I do not subscribe to the narrative that Ministers are just doing what they are told and, if they become resistant they just outright refuse to do the Ministers bidding. The Civil Service is bound by the same laws as the rest of us and, if a law is passed that they cannot agree with then they have a right to refuse to do it just as any other employee or person has. Without this right we would soon end up in a totalitarian state much like the one that is being built by Ministers and MP’s via the Online Harms Bill and much else.
Civil Servants advise, Ministers’ decide. So if you want better decisions you first need to get better Ministers’ able to think for themselves and handle their briefs.
So, it’s all the fault of the Civil Service! I’d love to know what the job descriptions are for senior Civil Servants.
I’d say the problem lies with the people who are ministers. They are clearly not up to the job.
Hear, hear. The Civil Service is overmighty here and needs to be put back in its place
U till there is a clear out at the top of the civil service nothing will change. It can be seen by the department s defying the government on wfh.
All the institutions are pro EU and it’s the MPs jobs to enforce change.
The NIP must go immediately and anyone standing in the way should be sacked.
The civil service is disappointing.
The civil service has always been disappointing and will always remain so. There is no incentive to do anything otherwise than to take the easiest route for them, work within their remit on auto pilot,take no risks, question nothing, serve their time and collect their pension. The higher up the organisation the problem is compounded as the risk of responsibility and accountability increases albeit seldon actioned. Their own personal political allegiance can subvertlly come into play and cloud their judgement. Turn up at the office leave the brain on the door and keep head down to finishing time.
Payment based upon performance, cost saving measures, questioning paths of advancement, continual improvement should be the order of the day. Failure does not mean promotion. End this mentality of who cares, I am just a number, a small cog and it’s not my money. The civil service is a monolithic organisation it needs a complete seismic overhaul to drag it into the 21st century. Over managed, over staffed, inefficient, non effective and not fit for purpose.
Now that you have taken back control, you can decide to scrap checks on EU food imports. A one billion Brexit benefit! 🙂
Following on from yesterday topic in relation to today’s you never hear from the minister in charge of Renewable energy the research that is being carried out by his department to manage and address the many problems that exist in the safe disposal of all the materials associated with wind turbines and solar panels. This problem will only increase as more existing sites meet the end of their operational life in many cases not the 25 years predicted by the power companies and generators but realistically 15-17 years. If correctly removed including their massive concrete bases this will have a devastating impact on the environment.
Has this been considered in the plans for Net Zero?
Blair’s client State political machinery (separation of powers eroded) that elevates the EU and collectivism still survives and to a degree has become embedded. It has to be dismantled before it destroys democracy and civil liberties
1997 will in time be seen as a moment when evil took hold of the British State. The US, 2008
Mandelson’s ‘Post Democratic Age’ is totalitarianism. I call it evil
As an aside. I see the Tory party have embraced misandry. This feminist poison is being used to demote and demonise WHM’s
Has the Home Office actually costed the full impact on dealing with all these oil and insulation and extinctio rebellion activists?
If such figures were prevented to the minister there would be a good reason to pass a law against destructive protests. This would enable the courts to pass suitable sentences relevant to the cost on the taxpayer. Government could set a minimum fine £5k or 1 year in prison or seizing of property.
Has nobody in the Home Office thought of trying to claw some if not all of the costs back?
The civil service has now been exposed. Like New Labour and Blair, Mandleson and their odious crew, the same accusations have been levelled too often.
It is obviously difficult to accuse Priti Patel of rascism, so a new flavour of crime was introduced.
Bullying.
But now we find Mr Gove is also a “bully”.
Sadly, the common denominator is that both ministers expect the civil service to work. Wolf has been cried too often and the result is the civil services true complaint is revealed – “work”…
Who are the Civil Service personnel responsible to ?
If it is Government Ministers then the solution is simple, Ministers decide what the policy is, and direct their Departments accordingly, failure to carry out instructions properly should simply result in dismissal after the proper warnings and protocols have been undertaken.
If the Civil Service is responsible to itself, then Government need to change the rules.
Sorry John but I do not see this as a significant problem, an excuse for failure to get the job done, or for a failure of policies not completed.
The failure either way is with Government Ministers and the Prime Minister, full stop.
I always expected that after half a century of entanglement with the EEC/EC/EU it would take us many years to fully adjust to the new reality, which is of course a return to the old reality of being an independent country.
It would help if the government made a habit of setting out to explain what it was trying to do, and why and how, and entered into honest and open discussions with all interested parties. It seems that Jacob Rees-Mogg and worried vets are hardly talking to each other, and when they do talk it is often at cross purposes:
https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/rees-mogg-brexit-checks-scrapped-vets-infectious-disease
“Anxious Vets Warn Scrapping Post-Brexit Checks Will Expose The UK To Disease”
I would have thought the rule should be that whatever checks on incoming EU goods were being performed when we were in the EU should continue now we have left the EU, for the present, because our suppliers in the EU are still operating under EU law and that has not changed just because we have left.
So if vets carefully inspected incoming cows when we were in the EU then they should carefully inspect incoming cows now in exactly the same way, until we see some good reason to adjust our risk assessment for incoming cows and change the inspection protocol, while if incoming fish fingers escaped any similar close inspection when were in the EU then they should not be closely inspected now.
And that would be in line with Article 7.4 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, to which the UK and the EU and all of its continuing member states are parties:
https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/WT/L/940.pdf&Open=True
“ARTICLE 7: RELEASE AND CLEARANCE OF GOODS”
“4 Risk Management”
“4.1 Each Member shall, to the extent possible, adopt or maintain a risk management system for customs control.
4.2 Each Member shall design and apply risk management in a manner as to avoid arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination, or a disguised restriction on international trade.
4.3 Each Member shall concentrate customs control and, to the extent possible other relevant border controls, on high-risk consignments and expedite the release of low-risk consignments. A Member also may select, on a random basis, consignments for such controls as part of its risk management.
4.4 Each Member shall base risk management on an assessment of risk through appropriate selectivity criteria. Such selectivity criteria may include, inter alia, the Harmonized System code, nature and description of the goods, country of origin, country from which the goods were shipped, value of the goods, compliance record of traders, and type of means of transport.”
On the basis that we have known this for years, indeed a regular feature on your blog and from contributors plus Lord Frost, IDS produced a list. your government has done little apart from talking a good game keeping it in the long grass.
So what has changed? You are in big trouble at the polls, Thursday might be interesting so let’s find someone to blame. It’s that pesky Civil Service, the best in the world so we keep getting told and then suddenly, when it suits you, it isn’t.
We, of course, knew it was BS but good management is not on a politicians C.V.
Your glaring omission, yet again, is a key component of this issue. Ministers. Apart from Gove who seems to be used as some sort of ‘hit man’ the remainder seem weak/ineffective ( I can see Lifelogics words already)
Maybe you could enlighten us if civil servants are given numerical objectives etc/ how they are performance managed and by who and how monitored because it should not be too difficult to capture outputs, non gov website usage, key strokes, computer up time etc.
Equally what other levers have you. Cancel London allowance for the percentage they work from home, start changing personnel and actually getting rid of them, not some pool where the useless go to be reallocated and them hardest. No automatic knight/dame hoods. Reward performance not years of service.
Dan Hannan shreds them in the ST this morning. The country wants ‘you lot’ to get stuck in. Unfortunately I do not think you can.
And in other news I read Boris is leading the war against Putin. That could mean the U.K. is at war with Russia or that is how Putin might see it.
No thank you. A bombastic PM in trouble at home seeking a distraction and a legacy plus other ambitious Ministers using it as an excuse to demonstrate their credentials, a toxic cocktail. Is anyone counselling caution?
The tail is wagging the dog. I am sure Ministers lay down some tasks, with reasonable deadlines. Monitor closely. The buck stops with those in charge, BUT, they should have the ability to hire and fire. If they cannot get their own staff working efficiently then they themselves should be disciplined, and eventually removed. The managers are in an impossible situation if those incompetent/disrespectful/ignorant/obstructive staff members know they can ignore their manager with impunity.
This is what happens in the real world.