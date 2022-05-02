Ministers should insist on a revision of aims for government

In this civil service led government the aims are to preserve the EU legal framework, promote net zero in all things, keep obedient and good relations with all international bodies, allow quangos to take most of the decisions and bind U.K. defence, resilience and economic activity into the European model.
Some Ministers welcome this. The Treasury runs on rephrased Maastricht rules and pays up for all the bills to the EU and foreign governments and bodies without ever pushing back on them. The Business department until the recent Ministerial led change of energy policy got on with running down U.K. industry and energy to cut domestic CO 2 only to import more. The defence department joined many procurement and deployment systems with allies leaving the U.K. unable to arm herself easily in case of need.
We now need a reset for the new world we face. The USA, the EU, China and other important players are promoting more self sufficiency and less reliance on imports. The world is splitting into two large informal blocs, a democratic state one led by the USA and an autocratic one led by China. In this world the U.K. needs to follow policies which strengthen our national resilience and draws us closer to allies we can trust.The 5 Eyes grouping is central to our future, just as NATO is crucial to our defence.
The U.K. needs a strategy to ensure we have all the technologies and capabilities we need to feed ourselves, to defend ourselves and to keep the lights on. The policy of binding our energy system into an EU one when the continent is chronically short of oil and gas was a bad idea.The growth of dependence on continental food was short sighted.The shedding of core industrial activities like steel making, ceramics and aluminium was unwise.
The new national security policy has to be based on the perception that we need to do more for ourselves. The Ukraine war should be a wake up call to how vulnerable the European continent is if it loses access to Russian gas and Ukrainian food.
May 2, 2022
Very sound analysis as usual
May 2, 2022
Whose governments prided themselves over the growth of the service sector at the expense of manufacturing?
Who was their policy advisor, Sir John?
Reply Another lie. I was keen on industry and helped put in policies to attract industrial investment.
May 2, 2022
Reply to reply: Indeed, you were keen on attracting foreign investment, which after some years made a sizeable number of important UK industries be largely foreign owned and therefore easily transferable to other EU or non-EU countries when the new owners decided it would be beneficial to them to do so.
So, the question might be rephrased: were you at the origin of multiple cases of ill-thought consequences, and of deindustrialisation?
What about one of your daily comments on your role in this interesting topic?
Reply I worked for domestic investment as well as Japanese and US.
May 2, 2022
I just asked a couple of questions.
I didn’t make any claim, Sir John, did I?
May 2, 2022
Indeed it seems so. So was Boris a closet climate alarmist, tax to death, socialist remainer & supporter of the dire NHS (like these civil servants) all along?
You missed out manifesto ratting and increasing taxes and energy prices at every available opportunity.
As to the NHS see the Tim Knox report – UK’s healthcare is ranked as the second worst in a cohort of 19 similar countries.
I see that the sensible and delightful Katharine Birbalsingh is in trouble for telling the truth again. It is a very dangerous thing to do in politics as James Damore discovered when Google fired him over a leaked, polite and perfectly correct private memo.
So who is this female minister who reported the phone porn watcher. I assume she is very proud of herself – so why exactly is she hiding or is it now known?
May 2, 2022
It is a matter of duty for a person in public life to prevent their institutions from degenerating to a position unworthy of respect.
So it is not a matter for pride or for any other vice as you strangely – but revealingly I think – suggest.
May 2, 2022
Aw! Grow up NLH your acting like a total school boy. Teacher does not know all! The man committed no no offence in law and broke no rules. Only the woke ( i’m offended) morons pushed the rubbish.
He was at least and honest and hard working Member of Parliament unlike the unproductive whinging far left labour nurds.
Sir Johns words this morning are true , we must divest all connections with the eu as it wants to destroy Great Britain. Then again the left Labour are work shy and lazy, they dont understand that independance is the security.
Ps I see Macron is stirring the population with electronic ID just like the eu wanted,
He did not waste time before he kicked them. Electronic tagging comes next!!
Glad we ARE OUT of that , Brits must stay FREE!
May 2, 2022
Agreed, MFD. Interesting that in a tweet last Friday Neil Parish complained about government policy in much the same terms as our good host here: ‘The Government has again delayed starting import checks on EU food. As we’ve noted, this puts our negotiating power, biosecurity, and competitiveness all at risk, which could mean more EU food imports while British jobs are in effect exported.’
Parish was chair of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee. Now the EU-friendly green blob will be able to get on with its agenda with one less critical voice raised against it.
May 2, 2022
Thanks for the revealing post – you might have no problem with degenerates in government but many normal people do.
May 2, 2022
Any kind and sensible person would surely just have told the dope to stop being such an idiot and switch it off.
May 2, 2022
Could you explain Angela Rayner’s “Sharon Stone” antics intended to divert Johnson’s attention which she subsequently boasted about and then pretended outrage when someone else repeated her story?
May 2, 2022
Odd as the despatch box was in the line of view anyway – unless she intended doing a handstand perhaps.
Rayner seemed as excided about it all as was Dawn Butler MP when she got stopped by police in London and then suggested the poor officers might be stopping them for “racist” reasons.
May 2, 2022
Where is this ‘matter of duty’ written, and how is it committed to by people in public life?
May 2, 2022
I can’t see how anyone could tell exactly WHAT another person is watching on their phone.
What business is it of anyone else anyway?
Why didn’t the MP just deny it?
Or can phones now be snatched and searched for non illegal viewing?
Reply The MP accepted the allegations made so the informants clearly saw it.
May 2, 2022
Who were the informants and are they proud of themselves?
May 2, 2022
Is watching porn worse than self-flaunting with a view to diverting?
Anyway…successive govts have encouraged/done little to discourage porn.
And mobile phones are VERY small and how nosey!!!
Actually…WOOO…informant was watching it too!!🤭
May 2, 2022
Distracting rather than diverting maybe?
May 2, 2022
She should be proud of herself. They, supposedly, are paid to work. Yet they all sit there tweeting and reading tweets. Is that what we pay them for. As for watching porn!
May 2, 2022
Good morning.
Would that be Oceania and Eastasia ? You know, two of the three from George Orwell’s, 1984 book with Eurasia being the EU.
Just a thought.
May 2, 2022
No.
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
Agreed. Mark B. The growing similarities between Orwells 1984 and our country cannot be ignored.
May 2, 2022
What happened to the proposed bonfire of quangos spoken about years ago?
Just more duck shoving as we used to call it creating work for ones own job security. Diluting the areas of responsibility and accountability so nobody ia at fault.
May 2, 2022
+1 and the bonfire of red tape!
May 2, 2022
bonfires are not very socially acceptable!
May 2, 2022
“In this civil service led government the aims are to preserve the EU legal framework…” Simply untrue. You have no basis to say this, and it is not true. If we want to depart from the EU legal framework, we can and will. The trouble is you Brexiters have no concrete ideas how and why to do so. That is why the Minister for Brexit Mr Rees Mogg asked readers of the Sun to send him ideas. You won your referendum, you have no clue what to do with it, you never did. Brexiters are the dog that caught the bus
May 2, 2022
I listened to Iain Dales Cross Questions podcast just now with Simon Heffer and others. Heffer certainly want Boris out but no one suggest any decent replacements who have any chance at all.
I am always surprised by how many people (politicians and BBC types often) are so very proud of their total ignorance of (and inability to do maths and science) and so pleased they dropped it all after O levels or GCSEs.
I also listened to his Neil Kinnock (long but very soft) interview he is now 80 – the daft pro EU/socialist he still thinks Thatcher did massive damage when in fact she did very many good things and especially good things for his Labour voters – perhaps why she won three elections and he won non.
“Show me a young Conservative and I’ll show you someone with no heart. Show me an old Liberal and I’ll show you someone with no brains.”
— Winston Churchill
The poor chap was off the rails & damaged from a very young age by “Chapel” and being brought up in area of Wales with so many other deluded, chip on the shoulder, socialists and miners. Though his parents like many were desperate that he should not go down the mines. Needless to say if was John ERM Major who appointed him to be another dire EU commissioner.
May 2, 2022
These people who are so very proud of their total ignorance of (and inability to do) maths and science are usually the most convinced by the net zero, CO2 devil gas religion and the so called “renewables” lunacy.
BBCByte size says for GCSEs:- “Renewable energy is defined as energy that is collected from resources that will never run out or which are replaced by nature in less than a human lifetime. Non-renewable energy is defined as energy collected from resources that cannot be replaced when they are used up, such as oil, natural gas or coal. I assume defined by some politics or social science graduate!
This is of course scientific B/S. All so called renewable energy comes from Nuclear Fusion on the Sun or rotations of the earth, or warmth from the earths core. All will run out eventually. Also oil, natural gas and coal (old wood) can all be replaced (or grown in sunlight or artificial sunlight).
So to get that marks I have to tell my daughter to write some complete drivel in her exams!
May 2, 2022
Could you give us the timescales for replacing oil, gas and coal, please.
And if grown in artificial sunlight, what is the energy source for it?
May 2, 2022
I am past caring about GDP and debt. Our country no longer belongs to us, it belongs to foreign investors because those unnecessary imports have to be paid for somehow and those foreigners and foreign countries have to be kept sweet with our money. It is no longer British. We are following the path of Sweden and I doubt anyone will think that is a good ideal.
So far as economics go, I would rather be an ‘also ran’ than the winner, if being the winner means we lose everything we value and become some mixed up country with lowering living standards and full of ‘anywheres’ and ‘everywheres’ with no love for our country, and who would quickly run to the next ‘wealthy’ country rather than defend our country. When we voted for Brexit we suspected we would take a knock for a few years, but we voted Brexit to keep Britain as a sovereign Britain, to get rid of a foreign government, reduce foreign interference and reduce immigration, ie. to keep Britain British.
May 2, 2022
From the heart Shirley M. I agree.
May 2, 2022
Dan Hannan paints a bleak picture of Ministers helpless to get the Civil Service to do anything it doesn’t want to on the basis it is ‘incestuous’, they mark each others homework and rely on each for advancement.
Methinks Dominic Cummings was spot on for the need for ‘hard rain’ and they got rid of him.
Without levers, what can you do?
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
Yes, of course those in favour of a right wing dictatorship want a politicised judiciary, civil service, police force, etc.
Putin’s bingo card is pretty complete.
May 2, 2022
NLH the police, judiciary and civil service ARE politicised. What are you talking about ?
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
The policy of long-term secret surrender to the EU was indeed unwise.
It was also treacherous.
May 2, 2022
It started with the dire Ted Heath in Jan 73 when he took us in without the people’s authority and is still continuing under Boris nearly 50 years later.
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
We need a leader who understands this.
We have lazy people in Parliament who are happy to follow all EU and international bodies whims.
We need a party that is pro Britain and I look forward to Farage picking up the mantle before the next election.
We have very few pro English members in Westminster and it needs a jolt.
May 2, 2022
+100 Ian
May 2, 2022
NF was correct re the Rwanda proposal.
Newcomers still pouring in daily ( and nightly) according to footage.
The apparent hiatus was indeed just the stormy weather!
May 2, 2022
Everhopeful
But hopefully the planes are all fuelled up and waiting on the runway ready for take off. Take the first 500 out of here and it will stop. It’s a stand off. Who blinks first?
May 2, 2022
Agree Ian,
If the Conservatives acted on JR’s suggestions they would walk the next election, however they will not, so won’t.
I simply cannot understand why ALL of the Political Parties cannot see what us outsiders can see.
Surely it’s as plain as the nose on your face, that the route they are all going and supporting, will eventually lead to self destruction.
The cost of the very basics of life are now far too high due to shortages and cost:
Power, fuel, food, properly treated water, housing, car ownership, bus/train travel, then on top of all of that, Government and Local Authority taxation at the highest level in peace time.
Meanwhile our infrastructure crumbles through lack of proper maintenance, whilst the population grows ever larger.
May 2, 2022
In this country now one can’t even enjoy a quiet Bank Holiday ( indoors ). So typical that with all the bending over backwards to adopt EU laws we didn’t opt for any of its noise control measures.
The only useful noise initiative is Shapp’s “noise cameras” …and that is probably only being pushed because of the Zero Carbon malarkey.
How I resent my taxes! Especially Council Tax.
May 2, 2022
Further evidence that the Chancellor is not just advocating socialist economic policies, he is deliberately over-taxing us for all the wrong reasons.
It’s not just Boris making a hash of everything, it’s the whole Cabinet!
It is looking ever more likely that Boris will face a leadership challenge, so it is imperative that nobody from the Cabinet is allowed to win number 10 — for they are all tarred by the same brush.
A heartfelt request goes to our host to stand himself or sponsor/support another REAL Tory for the top job…. This country so badly needs something better than what we are getting – We need someone with mettle and moral fibre to actually lead, someone that understands what Conservative Thatcherism is all about!
Please…………
Reply The PM is not going to resign. There is nowhere near 181 Conservative MPs wanting to vote him out. There are not even 55 letters for a vote.
May 2, 2022
Reply to reply: So the sycophancy goes on. Your party would rather support the PM than the country. Oh, how we wish for a political party that would put the country and its people first. We won’t find it in LibLabCon.
May 2, 2022
What a very dismal prospect. No knight on white charger. No change. No shuffle.
I dare say the checks and balances are there to prevent us becoming a “banana republic”.
Unfortunately this horror is what they create.
A political closed shop.
Nearly a dictatorship?
May 2, 2022
Each day I hear about campaign groups that are developing and growing to address precisely the bits that government are ignoring. There is a growing bottom up revolution. Perhaps these can do the pushing on govt that labour et al have been doing.
Together Declaration got rid of the vaccine passports, NHS100 got rid of mandatory jabs etc . There are numerous womens’ groups that are forming to defend against trans invasion of women’s spaces. We’ll survive, despite the poor governance! But think how well we could do with a proper conservative government willing to do the right thing for the country.
There are some MPs, SJR, including yourself, willing to speak out for the people; but not enough.
May 2, 2022
That just goes to show what a shocking state the current rag, tag and bobtail of Tory MPs is in!
Led by a joke of an Eton posh-boy, surviving on loans from wealthy but dim backers, whitewashing anything critical, and having a grand old time at the country’s expense.
The lemmings happily following to the cliff edge.
May 2, 2022
The Cabinet takes direction from the Prime Minister. Unfortunately, he’s of little use. An 82 seat majority deliberately and maliciously wasted on the altar of progressive and vested interest appeasement and personal aggrandisement.
This lack of action is an admission that the Tory party is now a vehicle for careerists and nothing more. They don’t intend to govern as per their manifesto but intend to implement policies not included in their manifesto that are openly authoritarian and contain policies that will eliminate our most divine freedoms.
Future careers outside of British politics are at stake so taking decisions today that may jeopardise that is simply not part of the British PM’s and indeed other Ministers remit
The British voter is akin to those German voters (though they were hungry and desperate for bread and water) in 1929, utterly unaware of what they were voting for and being led into a world that we do not approve of
May 2, 2022
Why does the UK need the EU’s clumsy old VAT system with all its awkward complications?
Switching that tax value source to Energy instead could keep consumer costs near-equal and cause less waste of energy used.
May 2, 2022
On Andrew Doyle’s programme last night, I saw a part of a podcast he made with a British Iranian. A very astute young man.
This man described the Conservative party as having one main cause; self preservation. That since the days of Gladstone it had been so. They do have conservative values, he said, but always need a push to act.
Although it took a long time, Farage pushed and the conservatives took us out of the EU (sort of.)
Unfortunately, the people doing the pushing at the moment are Labour.
Certainly, the actions of the government is very labour tainted.
All a bit hopeless then, so until the govt feel threatened, nothing will change for the better?
May 2, 2022
He’s correct.
The CONs only ever adopt conservative policies when there is a threat from the Right. Until that threat is presented, they will happily adopt socialist policies to appease the Civil Service/BBC/Public Sector.
Reform UK is the only party to the right of the CONs.
May 2, 2022
Perhaps Sir John could remind us when we voted for “a civil service led government.”
And then could he give us even one good reason why we should bother voting at all since the civil service (like the House of Frauds) is apparently untouchable …… let alone bother voting for the CONs who have thrown away an 80 seat majority and the best opportunity to implement some genuine reform since Margaret Thatcher entered Downing St in 1979.
In order to be in the democratic bloc he references, surely you first have to be a democracy?
May 2, 2022
+1 Donna – Many politicians think democracy exists only to elect dictatorial politicians who obtain their seats through fraud with fake promises and fake manifestos. The CONS are not alone in this. The so-called LibDems even had the gall to brag about their anti-democratic intentions. When will Parliament, and politicians, start to respect democracy and the electorate?
May 2, 2022
‘The Australian Government has announced a policy to buy 40% stake in private homes. Under the new policy the government would contribute 40% of the purchase price of a new home & 30% of the purchase price for an existing home.’
This is nothing less than Communism in which private property ownership and therefore personal freedom is extinguished and replaced by State dependence and therefore enslavement. I’m sure this is a WEF idea and I’m sure coming to the UK through hook or by crook
This is the direction in which WEF acolytes want to take the West. We will own nothing and be happy they say, I doubt that this will be the case when compliance to authoritarian control is removed by tens of millions of previously free people who have reached the end of their tethers
May 2, 2022
In your blog yesterday and today Sir John you have described the ”road block” that is and has been preventing us taking advantage of the benefits that Brexit offers. This is due to the fact that very few MPs and almost every Civil Servant is too young to ever know what it is like to be a free sovereign state and think and plan for ourselves. Two generations have grown up being told what to do by the EU.
Many very bright people are physically lazy and we have too many of them in parliament and in the civil service. If they were not lazy they would carve out a successful career in industry or commerce before standing as an MP or taking up a place in a quango.
The EU is on the downward slope and the war in Ukraine his illustrated this very clearly. We need to cut ourselves free and concentrate on becoming self sufficient and not vulnerable to the bad decisions of other states
May 2, 2022
Thanks for explaining to me why I need not to vote Conservative.
Until a new party is formed that can deliver the Brexit we need I can fritter my vote away
May 2, 2022
@Donna
At a local level, this week we have an opportunity at the ballot box. Personally, I have a choice between “Conservative” and three other left wing parties. I don’t think I’ll bother. The Conservatives at Westminster still have time to sort themselves out.
May 2, 2022
I see the secret Labour-LibDem pact is in operation already for these local elections. Expect it for the general election of course, probably with the Scottish separatists also. The points of agreed policy will be a list of fatuous nonsense about equality, global warming, gender identity and racism etc. But buried deep in the list will be the 2 things that really matter: a change of the electoral system to PR with no referendum, and an attempt to get back into the EU, again with no referendum, most likely by putting forward EEA membership as a solution to existing frictions.
Conservative MPs can’t leave it much beyond the summer to make a change if we aren’t going to get policies to boost growth innovation and investment from Boris Johnson.
May 2, 2022
I have heard no politician or apparatchik, particularly Conservatives ones speaking out against net zero. Even you, Sir John, have accepted it as policy and have tried to focus on the practicalities of implementing the policy.
So do not blame net zero on the Civil Service. The Civil Service is inert and EU centric, I will accept, but net zero is driven by zealous Parliamentarians, compliant business leaders and the worthy middle classes.
Everyone is so afraid of being on the wrong side of an issue (any issue) that incorrect consensus often rules.
Reply Not an accurate description of my view. I have said government cannot achieve net zero unless it helps business produce great and affordable products people want to buy to implement it.
May 2, 2022
JR: “We now need a reset for the new world we face.”
Sounds like something straight out of the WEF script.
Are you a signed up member /supporter of WEF?
People have a right to know just who is setting the policies for those who are supposed to represent them in House of Commons.
May 2, 2022
JR: ” The world is splitting into two large informal blocs, a democratic state one led by the USA and an autocratic one led by China”
The democratic state bloc has moved much further to the autocratic one during the past 2 years. In fact democracy is under threat everywhere, no doubt at the behest of the WEF, its sponsors and supporters.