Local government should remember the interests of the taxpayers

Much of our political debate is about refugees, economic migrants, people on benefits and in poverty. It is about cultural attitudes, the use of language, the abuse of power and the need to reduce inequalities. These are important matters, and most of us want to work away at reducing poverty, alleviating suffering and reducing community conflicts.
It is also important on the eve of local elections to remember that democracy is also the system by which we appoint Councillors to run services for us, to spend taxpayers money wisely and to assist us in our daily lives. Beneath all the sound and fury of national politics, claims of malfeasance and arguments over net zero we do need sometimes to discuss what Councils can achieve to make the lives better for all who pay their own way, work hard for family and community and who seek to do the right thing.
There are three things Councils do that are experienced by all voters. They impose a Council tax on us. They collect our refuse and recycling. They provide a network of roads and paths free at the point of use as monopoly provider. There is too little talk about these.
Keeping the Council Tax down should be a prime aim. This can be done by limiting the number of policies and areas of intervention to the essential. Councils do not need to run leisure, sporting facilities and entertainment in competition with private companies doing the same. They do not not need large direct works departments where contractors can do a cheaper and better job. It can be done by driving efficiency and higher quality throughout the main service areas. This is especially necessary where they have a monopoly over provision. They need to control the size of the overhead.
Providing a first class refuse and recycling service is important. There should be a minimum standard of weekly collection, with shorter gaps in service in large urban areas especially in summer. The more they can do to recycle in a way which cuts landfill costs and adds to revenue from the recycled product or energy generated, the better.
Everyone who goes out daily has regular experience of the roads and pavements. Too many Councils seek to drive the car, delivery lorry and service sector van off the road. We are affronted by a growing array of differential and frequently changing speed limits, light controlled junctions with long built in delays, priority lanes, badly designed intersections and a galaxy of road signs and painted instructions on the carriageway. There are even more restrictions and complications should you wish to park your vehicle other than at home.
They insist on putting main service pipes and cables under the middle of main roads to maximise the inconvenience of repairing and upgrading them by closing all or part of the highway to do so. Bad Councils spend a small fortune on regular and incremental changes to reduce the flow of traffic. Hours of time are lost in jams and slow moving traffic. The single biggest annoyance mainstream voters have with Councils is their collective refusal to improve junctions to smooth flows, to tailor capacity to need and to see that good roads are crucial to getting food to shops, patients to hospitals, fire engines to fires, children to school and many of us to work. We have just witnessed the commuter rebellion against the return to five days a week in the office. This is a protest against the railways and the road system. Good Councils improve roads and recognise the need for less congestion. That improves safety and reduces pollution. Keeping people safe must include having some roads for through traffic that work and do not mix cars with pedestrians.
Please be aware that I will not be basing my vote on Thursday on recycling and service pipes. I will be basing it on the attitude of the current Prime Minister that the rules don’t apply to him and that he is accountable to no one.
You are wasting your time here. None of our politicians put the UK first. Sit John is one of the most loyal politicians to the country, but when it comes to the crunch, even Sir John will put Boris and his party before the wishes of the electorate. The UK politicians think they are here to rule, not serve. Democracy in the UK is a facade.
But how about Starmer and rayner and their rank, sanctimonious hypocrisy? Sir Beer Starmer quite clearly breached the lockdown rules at least as badly as did Boris, surely you won’t be voting Labour after that?!
Council tax is poor value for money.
Most office based employees are wfh. Service is abysmal.
Our Council is wasting millions lowering kerbs and putting coloured surfaces down whilst ignoring the pot holes.
We have independent councillors who were limp dumb until they got trounced at the GE.
Windmills today providing a massive 2.5gw whilst gas and nuclear providing 82% of demand.
Time to wake up and smell the coffee as our American friends would say.
You can certainly get a coffee in Wokingham – but not much else.
Thanks for the update….hope someone is telling Boris
Abysmal value not poor and WFH means sitting at home. Not so easy to fill potholes, police well, provide decent social services or collect trash from home.
My own small local authority has spent around £43m on the refurbishment of an entertainment venue. The project is several years late, very substantially over budget and is not yet open for business. I believe this has put pressure on other services. Council tax is high.
After this Thursday, I expect the existing controlling party will retain control on an average turnout of around 25%.
There must be a better system ?
Nor do they need to take over huge swathes of public space ( forcibly) to host lengthy, noisy events which have nothing to do culturally with the vast majority of the council-tax paying population.
Why do councils think they should foist noise and disruption on us just so they can virtue signal?
‘Keeping the Council Tax down should be a prime aim’
Unfortunately that is not the case in my borough. Neither Conservatives nor the current Liberal Democrat council get anywhere near it.
We pay more than twice the council tax of Wandsworth less than ten miles away. Of course they both talk about keeping costs down and value for money but nothing changes. The system has been rigged so that Wandsworth gets enough support to make it look good as a flagship Conservative icon. We are written off as well-heeled, a leafy suburb. Yet Wandsworth properties are generally worth more.
To rub salt into the sound both parties are intent on turning the borough into a copy of Croydon with ugly tower blocks.
Local politics is just as bad as national politics.
How about the latest madness (employed here) of not cutting back the verges for greencr*p reasons? At one particular junction cow parsley completely prevents a view of the oncoming traffic.
And yet they are happy to build and build and build.
The loony greens in Australia lobbied to stop cutting back acres of firebreaks….and the result was uncontrolled massive bushfires…..stop listening to the loony greens
I see Leeds, Lincolnshire and Wiltshire and probably others no longer run a booking system for recycling centres. So why do I need to go through this hassle in Wokingham, if it’s local not national policy?
I know – every time I go there on booked visits, there are more staff chatting than users unloading.
I think our green waste is still taken miles to Oxfordshire to be composted – can anyone confirm? Surely it would make sense to find a place in our council area to do this?
There’s no point Sir John whinging about Councils’ policies towards roads and road users.
They are implementing Government policy, which is to promote the use of public transport, cycling and walking and to inconvenience drivers as much as possible in order to force them off the roads.
And when it comes to road maintenance and public utility, they are following the laws and regulations which have been set by the Government.
The problem starts in Westminster.
+1
Pass the blame week Donna.
+1 Councillors are just replicating the gravy train of parliament…and to get the money you must do their bidding …not the bidding of the voters
I’m honestly not sure that the desire to work at home will last when more and more people do it.
I know someone who opted for “ Shoffice” life. Now his neighbour also has a shoffice so “to get some peace” he has bought one of those big motorhome things so he can drive somewhere and park up to do some work!!
The utterly dystopian notion of everyone stuck in their horrible, tiny-gardened estates with kids and dogs and mowers and delivery vans is enough to cause a second mental health emergency. That’s before the energy bills hit and then there will be ….The Great Silence.😱
or even – ‘The Great Shiver’ ? while energy providers have stashed £billions in the bank prior to it getting cold.
Sir J, no mention of their powers in local planning? An area where they often challenge national government policy.
‘They do not need large direct works departments’ – thus is precisely why so many local councils contract services to third parties, often ending up with more expense and less good service. Perhaps local councils do need an in house legal and contracts team that is market leading?
This democracy thing is terrible, especially at a local level isn’t it?
All I asked my councillors to do for me in the past year is to remove the requirement to make a convoluted booking to visit my local Household Waste Recycling Centre – i.e. to make visiting as easy as it was before the pandemic. Have they done so? No.
+many
No..I guess they are still trying to work out how to counter “take make dispose”and to achieve the “circular economy”. Lol. Lol. Lol.😹
So that’s the rubbish dump shut forever then! ( In effect).
+1
Bizarre residents parking systems in High Streets. Always unused and stop people accessing shops and hairdressers.
Random parking on grass verges and pavements… upkeep coming from council tax.
Rubbish collection would be as nothing if packaging were controlled.
Not to mention local shops ( destroyed by govts) which obviated the need for deliveries in masses of cardboard.
This country has been reformed into a total shambles.
It’s very simple. At the margin you get a better service and a lower council tax from Conservative councils. Vote anything else – Labour, LibDem, green, separatist etc – and you pay more for a worse service. So vote Conservative.
Plus…not really on topic.
But WHY is tree felling shredding allowed on the Highway?
Why is council tax subsidising private business.
Shredding should be done in a business yard.
Why is it then SirJ that every party leaflet I’ve received this past week has the environment and climate change front & centre….we want our pot holes fixed, police on the street and our Tory councillors want to ban cars and use taxpayers money to build EV charging stations