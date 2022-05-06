The Treasury and Bank will make the economy worse

The Bank and the Treasury have decided to take it out on us because they allowed inflation to go too high. The latest forecasts from The Bank suggests the growth of the economy will slow to zero and unemployment will rise. Both organisations are reaching for their austerity playbooks when they should be looking to help expand capacity and offset more of the real income falls.
The government needs to wake up and tell them they are wrong. The Chancellor should stop the tax rises and explain to Treasury officials why their debt and deficit based advice is wrong and will make the deficit worse, not better.
May 6, 2022
Good morning.
Begging your pardon, Sir John but once again I have to ask. WHO IS IN GOVERNMENT RIGHT NOW ?
In the past you have made references that Central Banks are not truly independent and that both the Treasury and the OBR have made consistant mistakes with regards to their forecasts. The government, not the BoE, back in 2020 decided to lock the country down and implement measure that would most certainly cause inflation (eg Eat out to help out). We all knew this. Government expenditure has gone throught the roof. There are no signs that not one Minister is able to control their budget let a lone reduce it. So the only solution is to tax.
You are digging your own hole yet seem to think that it is the fault of others. Well I must tell you, not from where I am standing looking down.
Keep digging, because in two years time we are going to fill that hole in.
Reply Not so. I am calling on the Chancellor to disagree with Treasury orthodoxy!